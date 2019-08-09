Brick & Mortar Meltdown’s Ugly Week in Record-Ugly Year

Store liquidations in 2019 have blown past the full-year record set in 2018.
The phenomenon of the Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown is proceeding with relentless momentum, trailing in its wake store closings, job losses, bankruptcies, and liquidations. Just this week:
A’Gaci, a young women’s fashion retailer based in Texas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday, for the second time, after having filed for the first time in January 2018. This time, it will liquidate. All its remaining 54 stores in seven states and Puerto Rico will be closed – the “bulk” of them by the end of this month. Bankrupt retailers are notoriously difficult to restructure and turn into success stories.
The company blamed the “challenging business environment,” particularly the “shift in consumer preferences away from shopping at brick and mortar stores to online retail channels.” And it blamed “hurricanes that impacted its most profitable stores” along with a botched “implementation of an inventory management system.”
On Wednesday, Walgreens Boots Alliance said in an SEC filing that it would close “approximately 200” stores in the US, accounting for about 3% of the company’s footprint. This move is part of its “Transformational Cost Management Program,” which indicates that there are more such moves coming in the future.
Also on Wednesday, this one in the “Dead Meat Walking” category: TransformCo, which Eddy Lampert had set up to buy certain Sears assets out of bankruptcy earlier this year, including 425 stores, announced that it would shutter 21 Sears stores and five Kmart stores, citing among other things a “generally weak retail environment.” And it said it “cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term.” So more store liquidations to come just in time before the holiday shopping season.
This phrase, “generally weak retail environment,” that TransformCo used is of course nonsense. Just about everything Lampert’s TransformCo says publicly can be considered nonsense. US retail sales are growing at a decent clip, up 3.3% in July compared to July last year, powered by the relentless boom in e-commerce, though brick-and-mortar department stores, clothing stores, and many other types of stores that populate malls are getting crushed. The weakness is in brick-and-mortar stores, not retail in general. And Sears, once the biggest mail-order house, totally and forever missed the train of e-commerce:
The problem for Lampert’s stores is two-fold: One, Lampert, a hedge-fund guy, is clueless about retail; and that two, his #1 priority, as hedge fund guy, is to strip the stores clean one more time – which he has done for years before the bankruptcy, and which led to the bankruptcy, and for which he, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, and other “culpable insiders” got sued by the legal team that is picking through the remnants of Sears Holdings, alleging that these “culpable insiders” committed a series of massive “fraudulent transfers.”
On Tuesday, luxury department store Barneys of New York filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Its restructuring plan calls for closing 15 of its 22 stores. Liquidation sales at those stores have already started.
Following the two-bankruptcy-filings strategy to total liquidation, it intends to keep five flagship stores open for the second filing – two in Manhattan, one in Beverly Hills, one in San Francisco, and one in Boston. Rent alone is a store killer in those locations. If the plan manages to emerge from bankruptcy court, and the company doesn’t get liquidated this time around, it is doomed to file a second and final time for bankruptcy and be done with entirely.
These beaten-up brick-and-mortar department stores have zero chance against online retail. They’ve been sitting ducks since peak-sales in the year 2000, though they spent 15 of those 19 years denying it:
The only chance these retailers have is building up a vibrant e-commerce organization, including a fulfillment operation that will let them survive as mostly an online retailer.
But they should have started 15 years ago, when they still had the resources. Now weakened, over-indebted, and bleeding cash, they cannot even contemplate investing the massive resources it takes to build up their e-commerce fulfillment infrastructure and catch up with everyone that has left them in the dust. So their online efforts are feeble and confused, and they’re doomed to be eaten alive by e-commerce powerhouses such as Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s, and others, and by manufacturers selling direct on platforms such as Amazon or eBay, or any of the others, and by the many thousands of smaller operations, including mom-and-pop operations, that have established a presence on the internet.
“Legacy retailers” – that’s what Barney’s et al. are now called; retailers left over from a prior era, to be mostly wiped out in the not too distant future.
And that was just the cream of the crop this week. It has been going on all year, and it has been going on for years, and I’ve documented it for years, this relentless and pervasive structural change in how and where Americans buy.
2019 has been record-setting brutal already
This year through July, about 7,500 store closings have been announced, up 20% from the full-year total in 2018 (5,864), according to estimates by Coresight Research, cited by Trepp, which provides analysis on Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities, such as those backed by mall properties.
The full-year total in 2019 is on track to reach 12,000, which would blow past by 50% the record established in 2017, the terrible brick-and-mortar-meltdown year when 8,139 stores were scheduled for liquidations,
In terms of the square-footage of liquidated stores, the record was set in 2018, the year of big-box store liquidations. This included Sears, Kmart, Bon-Ton, and Toys “R” Us stores, resulting in 155 million square feet of retail space that had been vacated by liquidations, according to estimates by Costar, cited by Trepp.
This year so far, a lot more stores are being liquidated, but mostly smaller stores, such as the 2,700 Payless Shoesource stores, with less square footage per store. So in terms of square-footage, the 2018 record will hard to beat.
Despite the shakeout that has been going on for years, there is still a long list of retailers on the bankruptcy and liquidation watch list, from J.C. Penney on down. Sooner or later, they will succumb. J.C. Penney’s shares closed at 60 cents on Friday.
In 2013, I called Goldman Sachs a “snake-oil salesman” for underwriting a $1-billion J.C. Penney stock offering. Investors got wiped out. And now its longer-dated bonds, including a 100-year bond, have collapsed. Read… I’m in Awe of How Long Zombies Like J.C. Penney Keep Getting New Money to Burn. But Bankruptcy Beckons
Yes, retail sales are growing at a 3% clip, which is why thousands of stores are closing.
Makes perfect sense.
Ecommerce is booming!!! Ecommerce has been booming for 20 years. Ecommerce sales will reach $600 billion this year. It has been growing at 12% to 15% per year. So yes, you’re right, it makes perfect sense.
I wonder when the tipping point for malls occurs.
Even free rent does the merchants little good
if the customer doesn’t show up.
Any details found during research about renegotiating rents? Falling rentprices? Because nobody makes money on empty commercial real estate, right?
And how about all those employees that are losing their job?
I’m also curious if there is any data that shows if rents are the driving factor for many of these closures (excluding the cases of PE firms that strip the assets and load up on debt). Near me both a Cheesecake Factory and a Starbucks closed and in both cases the rumor was that it had to do with staggering rent increases. Both places were always busy as far as I could tell. If true, I don’t understand the end game of landlords driving their customers out of business.
Here is aus, we have astronomical rent for retail space because of massively inflated property prices. One wonders how any retailer can make a go of it. In the “high street” many shops are now being shuttered. One wonders what sort of a moronic land lord would demand unaffordable year on year rent increases when it is plainly obvious that nearby shops are becoming vacant for longer and longer periods. The council rates (taxes) and commercial property taxes still need to be paid if the property is vacant or not. At some stage a whole lot of “bag holders” are going to go under. The (new owners) banks don’t put too many properties onto the market at one time (so as not to spook the market), but at some stage that will also change as they try to fix up their balance sheets. We now have a plethora of “coffee shops” as traditional retail dies. But just how many coffee shops can you have in a row? Can you have a mall full of coffee shops? Judging by the American experience, the answer appears to be “no”. And just how long can the tapped out middle class afford to buy overpriced coffee anyway?
Went to get a battery for my car remote/key at battery plus on bush st. Closed. I was thinking on the way there: how do these guys make it? There’s a huge, misplaced sachs fifth ave in vacaville’s nut tree mall that I’ve been thinking: when are these guys gonna shut down? Last month I saw they are closing. Finally.
To make it as a brick and mortar one must have a service attached to the resale item. Like an oil change shop, where they can charge more for oil than if you buy it yourself from AutoZone plus they get the service charge. Only problem with that is the store has to pay people that actually know how to do something.
Do these store closure figures include the businesses that abruptly ceased operations?
Benetton for sure is going down too.
I was out shopping with wife in Malmö and wife went in there out of brand loyalty. The shop is a dump, there is a suspicious smell inside and it is clear that no attempts were made to align the exhibits, they were sort of dumped there. Everything looked dated, like in a charity shop.
This is just one outlet, however, it is in a prime location and chains usually send a brand consultant round to all outlets to make sure they present the brand well and according to the storybook. Nobody has been in Malmö for a long time or they don’t give a toss meaning that operations are underfunded.
I did buy a device from Clas Ohlson’s ( a company in Sweden ) webshop delivered in such a way that I’d pick it up from one of the company’s local stores ( because no one is stupid enough to trust the local postal services if there is any other option, Postnord is a beautiful catastrophe ).
Total chaos, their system said the package was there, but nothing was found at the location, it ended up simply by the employee fetching a package from the shelf in the shop and I was satisfied, I did get what I wanted.
Well, after a while I started to recieve messages about having an item waiting for me, but I didn’t bother to contact Clas Ohlson’s sales department, I simply didn’t care to waste the extra effort.
To make a long story short, one beautiful day I did recieve a message stating that the item has been returned and I was refunded the amount paid …
Somehow I suspect that if my experience with their online sales is more or less typical, I think that the company in question will be among those not surviving the next decade…
You have to remember that you are speaking of Malmö, the template of what Sweden is turning into ….do neither wonder why the Jewish congregation is rapidly shrinking into oblivion in Malmö …
Whats the draw to a brick and mortar store in the first place? Maybe its the long checkout lines? Or could it be they have the style but not your size? Or maybe its the poor merchandizing? Maybe its the help you don’t get when you need it? Maybe you enjoy the indy500 parking lot.
The above reasons is exactly why I moved to buying online. I can sit in the comfort of my own home and make my purchase then get it in a day or two. Another reason I moved online shopping because I can do it 24/7.
My iPad is my local store, it’s just as simple as that! And I can shop 24/7.
It’s easy to find anything I want and I have a lot to choose from. And I don’t have to drive anywhere, find a parking space and walk around in stores…, maybe just to find out they did not have what I wanted after all.
I really enjoy my local store where I can get what I want, whenever I want it.