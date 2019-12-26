Ecommerce Knocked it Out of the Ballpark this Holiday Shopping Season, But Investments by Retailers Are Huge & Will Get Huger

The costs of surviving in ecommerce.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Online retail sales during the holiday shopping season, from November 1 through December 24, soared 18.8% compared to 2018, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse report today. Over the same period, sales at brick-and-mortar department stores, which have been falling dismally since 2001, fell 1.8%.
This growth in ecommerce sales “depends on ever faster and more convenient modes to reach the final mile and yard in suburban and urban markets, as well as share in rural areas,” said IT consultancy ABI Research forecasts in its 54 Technology Trends to Watch in 2020, released today. “This includes the increase of one-day delivery and seven-days-a-week delivery in 2020 to reduce ‘click-to-door’ time and combat the Amazon effect.”
“Retailers need to address their increasing costs and consumer expectations through new business models and optimized transportation and logistics methods,” ABI Research said.
“Amazon already felt the financial pressure in 2019, with North American margin compression, as it grew investments in its next-day Prime delivery, expected to impact Walmart as well. Other retailers have been pushed into offering expanded shipping options and reverse logistics in order to compete.”
And the sums involved in trying to not get run over by Amazon are huge.
Walmart, Macy’s, Best Buy, and other major retailers that don’t want to get crushed by Amazon have all been spending vast amounts to keep up with Amazon drive to push same-day and one-day deliveries.
These retailers have been announcing these efforts and the costs in their quarterly filings. This includes adding new fulfillment centers where orders can be processed, filled, and shipped with delivery on the same day or the next day. These fulfillment centers are being automated to an ever-larger extent, and this is a huge investment each time too.
Walmart, for example, disclosed in its third quarter 10-Q filing with the SEC earlier in December that its allocation of capital expenditures in the US to “ecommerce, technology, and supply chain” rose to $3.9 billion over the first three quarters in 2019. This was over twice as much as its capital expenditures on store remodels and new stores ($1.9 billion) over the same period.
Walmart is still woefully behind Amazon, in terms of ecommerce. But Walmart US’s ecommerce revenues have been soaring at a rate of around 40% year-over-year in recent quarters, to $5.0 billion in Q3. Over the past three quarters, ecommerce revenues totaled $14 billion. Just revenues – not counting the costs of the products, the cost of shipping, the costs of returns, etc. And over the same period, Walmart US has spent $3.9 billion – 28% of revenues – on capital expenditures to advance its ecommerce technology and infrastructure.
Then there is the delivery infrastructure itself. Amazon, over the last few years, has pioneered a whole new armada of delivery vehicles that it totally controls, but that are owned by 800 delivery companies whose sole customer is Amazon, and they’ve come into existence by the grace of Amazon, and that totally depend on Amazon. They’re Amazon’s way to reduce its dependence on UPS, the US Postal Service, FedEx and other carriers – and to push the new frontier: same-day and one-day delivery and seven-day-a-week delivery.
In its post-holiday shopping season hoopla announcement today, Amazon said that “Over 100 million items” sold by the independent third-party sellers on its platform “were shipped with Prime Free One-Day Delivery over the holidays in the U.S.”
And it added that during this holiday shopping season, “the number of items that were delivered with Prime Free One-Day and Prime Free Same-Day Delivery nearly quadrupled compared to the same time period last holiday season.”
And this is the new challenge: same day delivery, one-day delivery, seven days a week, and building out the huge infrastructure and logistics system necessary to accomplish this. This is an entirely different ballgame from brick-and-mortar retail, and there is not a lot of overlap outside of pick-up and drop-off locations. And in terms of pick-up and drop-off locations, conveniently located automated lockers (access via code sent by text message) would and already do that job just fine too without all the costs of a huge store.
Amazon has shown the way, ranging from increased automation at fulfillment centers to cloud-based software that runs the whole thing, from the initial order to routing the delivery vehicle to the customer’s home.
Retailer budgets are going to get further refocused on advancing the system, as ecommerce becomes an even tighter business proposition with thin profit margins due to global competition and easy price comparisons online, and with the increasing trends to cut out the middlemen, including the retailers themselves, by connecting manufacturers directly to consumers via platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Alibaba, and others. And this system comes with investments that are gobbling up billions of dollars year after year, by each of the top ecommerce retailers, such as Walmart, if they want to continue to play.
On a personal note: The result of all this is my ability to not ever have to go into another brick-and-mortar store (outside of buying groceries) only to waste time and get frustrated. Even before the internet came along, I used to buy much of my stuff by mail-order (calling their 800-numbers) for those reasons.
I bought my dress shirts, some furniture, and many other things that way. It was slow and cumbersome, and price comparisons were tough to make. Furniture delivery could take months. Even shirts took weeks. But it beat the waste of time and frustration of driving to the mall and then going from store to store to find what I was looking for. For me, there were always better things to do in life that shopping – and in that respect, ecommerce has improved the quality of my life. And as these numbers show, I’m likely not the only one.
I wonder how much of the huge Christmas shopping season is made by people who make the minimum monthly payment on their credit card.
Indeed, buying stuff we don’t need with money we don’t have and paying 21% interest for the sizzle – which apparently is the average interest rate out there per my quick search. After all, the banks need to get their pound of flesh as well.
Getting their “pound of flesh” is a given in the USA , thanks to their best buddy the Fed. Maybe not in China, though.
CEO Of Chinese Bank Sentenced To Death For Stealing $100 Million
ask Dick Fuld about his “slap on the wrist”. He’s laughing
dilemma – need special part for plumbing problem
all stores know what it is – saddle tee
one store had one – just $78 + tax – thankfully it was way to big
then I found one on HOMELESS DEPOT website(not in store)
I ordered it – then 3 days later got notice OUT OF STOCK and on re-order – cancelled it
back to INTERNET – finally found one – $15 – just got it
maybe PROBLEM is we’re not going to be able to find proper inventory for many items
I still have a long time plumbing supply house near me.
Old crusty guys at the front counter with a massive warehouse behind them.
Has every plumbing part known to man. Even pre WWII stuff.
And the staff know where every part is and know how to exactly use it/install it.
Take that Wolf and your love for ecommerce retail!
(Fyi – that last part was satire)
Why shouldn’t retailers be at our beck and call? For decades, customers have been required to do all the running. Walk or drive to shop, carry the purchases home, etc, Take it back to the shop if something is faulty or needs changing, etc. Put up with shoddy service.
Now it’s the turn of retailers to serve us.
The reality is that suppliers, employees, and governments all serve these mega retailers by assuming their business risk and not the other way around. This risk shifting is the new model of e-commerce and it is predatory. At least we get cheap stuff delivered but what is the true cost?
Amazon rents “shelf space” to its suppliers, shifting inventory risk onto them. They have built a delivery network based on captive “partners” who assume all business risk for amazon. It reminds me of the Sears-Glidden paint case study from the 90’s where glidden became captive to sears as thier only customer, then sears crushed them and bought them out.
Ride share companies offload insurance and financial risk onto their “contractors” as well as the payment of payroll tax, social security, and medicare. Even scooter rental companies are offloading their risk onto the public by using public rights of way and private property as their showroom floor.
Wal-mart shifted significant compensation of its own employees onto the government when one considers how many of their employees are on some form of government assistance.
It’s the make it someone else’s problem business model. The externalization of risk onto suppliers and employees.
Recent delivery initiatives that Amazon has perfected in India & rolling out globally.
1) Total Pin codes in India are 19100, which are serviced by 154797 post offices. When Amazon started operations in 2013 they used post office for delivery heavily +Fedex+DHL etc couriers. Now Amazon Transport services “last mile delivery ” mechanism is fully rolled out in all states. Amazon’s own pay roll employees are only afew ops managers in each city hub HQ but established “Private Delivery Contractor” System for every 3-5 pincodes cluster who will have their own vans/scooters (but with amazon logo) & will employ delivery boys/girls at bare minimum wages with zero benfits.Practically all amazon delivery agents are hired by contractor with minumum salary.(poor youth um employemnt is very high) There is no Govt mandated Social security benefits ,Welfare , Food stamps , Medicare ,Medicaid etc in India.One does not medical insurance to go to a walk in GP in the street (5$)
2) 70% Amazon fulfilled delivery orders are cash on delivery ( means actual cash + delivery boy will have debit/credit card payment phone mobile app + amazon sends a sms link to pay the order online via Amazon Pay APP when order is “out for delivery”). Most amazon customers keep some positive balance in Amazon Pay wallet . Buyer can pay for the Amazon order via Amazon pay link when the delivery boy is at your door even. This assures practically negligible theft. no such things such as package left at the porch & stolen by porch thieves.
3) “Amazon Pay” wallet payment system (Govt mandated KYC compulsory with TAX No+ Voted iD or Passport or DL) is well extablished with average Amazon customer uses Amazon Pay for paying Power bills/cable Tv/ satellite tv/ water / Gas / flight tickets/ train tickets/ online pharmacies/ movie -event tickets /bus tickets / uber car / all Food delivery &all sorts of other ecom sites/services. This is apart from using Amazonpay for paying for Amazon orders(general merchandise+ “dry/ fresh grocery 2 hour Amazon Prime delivery” in big metros !
4) To solve the problem buyers not being at home during office hours day time (only for pre paid orders) , Amazon has roped in neighbourhood stores in every pincode in India where buyer can go & collect their amazon delivery parcels “at their convenience”. Amazon delivery agent may drop off say 5-10 parcels to the “amazon partner shop” dsetined for delivery for a 1-2 km area, for buyers who have opted to collect from the neighbourhood store instead of waiting at home to collect. Amazon gives a small discount incentive & option to collect from “neighbourhood amazon partner collection point “while ordering prepaid.
5) In USA (for Prime customers+ buyers with good buying history) – I forsee amazon rolling out “Cash on Delivery ” payment option for both general merchandise +dry/fresh groceries where in the buyer can pay via cash/card/ sms order payment link via phone at the door (Amazon having accquired “last mile delivery ” mechanism)
open box delivery :Buyer can inspect accept/reject at the door but can not apply for a Return/Refund later. (this has been rolled our laptop/printer etc electronic & white goods like fridge/A/C ,washing machine etc- service warranty by the respective brand may apply but can not return article saying i dont like it.
This is literally the definition of vertical integration. It’s amazing what the world is letting one company do for the sake of convenience.
If there is only one company willing to do this it wil have a monopoly, ‘voted’ on by it’s customers. If other company’s are willing to compete they are not stopped by customers or law.
Here in The Netherlands there are some good competitors for Amazon To name some: bol.com (all kinds of stuf), fonq (luxary goods), coolblue (mainly electronics), zalando (shoes and clothes) and many more small ones. And of course there is the Chinese competitor Alibaba/AliExpress.
I’m for choice and convenience so let them compete.
It’s amazing what the world is letting one company do for the sake of convenience.
It’s also amazing what the electorate will let the political establishment do for phony security and phony prosperity, despite the documented historical precedents.
One imagines that cattle herded to the stockyards all believe they’re going to a party.
The expansion of the monetary base assumes that liquidity has an end destination. Greenspan was first to recognize consumer demand leads the economy. No longer a question of producers competing for fixed demand numbers. The internet accomplished that, opening up consumers to new products. Secondly that money goes into consumer products which disappear. You buy the crap, use it once, wear it once, send it to the landfill, where the green police add more value by processing using ecosafe methods. This opens the gate for crypto which is money written in disappearing ink. How do you keep putting money into consumers pockets? We are 8B worldwide, most of us without a dime. Wall St sees the possibilities.
Amazon is genius. Of course, such a revolution is badly needed in India, they are a good two decades behind China development wise.
I’m with you Wolf as I also do all the shopping I can online. But in our house we also use Amazon grocery Delivey which turns the need to go into a grocery store an occasional trip to her a specialized item not sold online or for the one thing we forgot to order. Online grocery delivery certainly covers all the repeatable staples.
Walmart’s moves, from spending over a quarter of their yearly revenues to shore up their online presence to buying Jet.com (for a cool $3.3 billion), hint clearly they are just chasing Amazon. They are not trying to build up a different online business model, nor to bring their brick and mortar success story (like it or not Walmart is a success story and I am a huge Sam Walton admirer) to the Internet. They are just another online store cashing on the popularity of the Walmart name. That’s fine for now.
Right now the online pie seems big enough for everybody, but like Amazon has long proven the margins are thin and likely to get thinner as more retailers with deep pockets or backed by billions in dumb money hop onto the bandwagon… at least a decade late and by using the same model as everybody else, which is basically the same as Walmart’s: try to catch up with Amazon.
Shareholders don’t care and likely won’t care at least until next November (with perhaps the usual Summer pause) but public companies are just a small fraction of those chasing the online sale pie.
All these hopefuls look a whole lot like the underworld during the Dot.com Bubble, all those private companies big and small that tried to get a hold of the latecomers’ cash during the last six months before the Bubble burst. Some of those companies had good ideas and survived, the rest evaporated taking their investors’ money with them, including a ton of cash from my relatives, one of whom recently lost a huge sum during the cryptocurrency burst. Yes, I come from a family of financial alchemists who love get-rich-quick schemes so that goes a long way towards explaining my cynicism and bad manners towards wide-eyed hopefuls and idealists in general.
And speaking of hopefuls, all these new online sellers will come under scrutiny when they will have to explain why they adopted the Netflix/Uber business model (big growth financed by big losses) without being, well, Netflix and Uber. Stock markets are not the real world: out here we expect results.
Big growth figures are all fine and well but if big profits don’t follow I fully expect the slow grilling to start in the earnest.
If a firm’s directors feel they need profits they can just lobby for a handout, provided they’re up to date on their tribute payments – er, campaign contributions.
Unicorns prove that profits are unnecessary when their business models promote the advancement of corporate hegemony. As you say, big growth figures are all fine.
Absent big growth figures just lay off 10%, borrow some money at NIRP rates, and buy back stock. The market will love it, so just sell into the bull and Bob’s your uncle.
I am a huge Sam Walton admirer
Discounting the opinion of his groveling minions, of course, not that anyone’s interested.
Happy Holidays Wolf! Amazon! Missed the boat on this one.
I wonder what the magnitude of returns are on eCommerce vs. B&M will be for the season.
One thing is for sure: B&M department stores aren’t going to have a lot of returns because they don’t have a lot of sales either. They’ve been completely left in the dust.
Naw, B&M returns are driven by e-commerce. My wife for example loves buying stuff from online and then returning it to B&M, she doesn’t do it often, but when she does, it’s like a semi periodic pulse of purchases.
Although I have to say some e-commerce infrastructure are much better built out than others. My wife was quite frustrated with Uniqlo’s rather crappy in store pick up experience where their system insisted that the second package was on site and their real life employee insisted it wasn’t. That would have been very amusing from afar except I had experienced it in the front row. So, Uniqlo, you have alienated the potential customer in me forever. Although I have to say, the odds of me ever being a customer was quite low on the first place.
Amazon down https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurendebter/2019/10/24/amazon-third-quarter-earnings-one-day-shipping/#3b1c1705377f
The big concern for me is how far I have to scroll to get past the Amazon adds and Google filters.
For online searches that are an attempt to either buy a new product, or use a different supplier, I always type in + Canada. It usually does the trick. You may have to look on the 2nd page, though. There are two reasons for this. Customs can be real BS and sometimes there are hidden brokerage fees. But more importantly for our family, after Trump imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada we simply never buy American made products anymore and won’t until issues return to normal one day. That is 180 degrees different than our past practices by the way. If I am forced to order another heavy heavy power tool online I will sign up for Prime and hold my nose for the free delivery, then cancel Prime when the product arrives and everything is working. I last did this several years ago when I ordered a planer and dust extractor. I haven’t used Amazon, since. A local Canadian Tire store supplies Chinese made tools under their store brand and for non precision work (like the compressor I just bought) it is as good as anything else available.
Our family always supports local business whenever possible. For example, we just bought two new laptops as an overdue upgrade. We purchased from a local computer store (repairs and new sales) as opposed to a chain or online. This is a one person operation. It was slightly more expensive, (less than $100), but we know if there are problems with either hardware or software, follow up service will always be there. If you buy from a cheaper big box store you get some kid and they ship your machine out for repairs. Plus, going to a best Buy etc requires extra driving, time, crowds, etc and ends up being pretty much the same in the end.
Also, if you search for a specific region and use Google, you can filter your search results. For example, Google for Walmart, then under the Google search bar, you see “Settings,” click on it and choose “Advanced settings,” which then opens up a page where you can choose geographical regions (country or other regions), results in particular languages, and many other things to narrow down your search. Works pretty well.
Paulo…. I’m with you re the local guy for computers. Buying refurbished Dells is the way to go. He’s a great guy and stands behind his work. Have a good 2020. Was in your neighborhood last January. Picked up a used car in Sequim.
2020 is the height of the largest tech-bubble ever seen.
No matter what laws are passed,
“progressive” unions will continue
their 40 year losing streak.
Their idea of a “win” can be seen in
Cuba, Venezuela, and Argentina,
where the de facto currency is the US dollar
( 1.00 “Cuban Convertible Peso” = $1.00 USD ).
No matter what laws are passed, “progressive” unions will continue their 40 year losing streak.
Now that mass social control is technologically feasible labor unions can be banned with little fuss. They’re already small enough to be drowned in a bathtub.
Once you’ve turned the New Deal into the Raw Deal you can then reverse the Enlightenment and the Renaissance and everything will again be as it should. And the people will thank you for it. Or else.
Who really killed private unions?
“Greedy” corporations or consumers who choose to pay $10 less for a pair of shoes that are made in China?
Note. Public unions are still extremely powerful and are not shrinking. And are the all time largest campaign contributors in history. And give 99-1 to dems.
What’s up or down around your town? A Kentucky Fried, Boston Market, and a big Ace hardware just closed down over here. An old family owned wine shop, too. Changing tastes?
Changing tastes?
“Is there any other point to which you would wish to draw my attention?”
“To the curious incident of the dog in the night-time.”
“The dog did nothing in the night-time.”
“That was the curious incident.”
Of course, the dog wouldn’t bark if it knew the horse thief.
How to account for your own curious incidents? Perhaps it’s ‘changing tastes.’ Or perhaps the present ‘prosperity’ is phony and decades of systematic wage suppression and impositions of debt are taking their toll. The dog didn’t bark, but the horse is gone.
Costco seems to have their segment market really cut-out. After-all it’s a grocery store disguised as a one-stop shop.
Brave new world. I could previously open a small shop and compete with Walmart on service and convenience for a few thousand now I’d need a few billion. Oh well, wage slavery it is then…..
Thus E-commerce has provided Wolf and others with the hedonic quality improvements in their lives that will eventually justify the rising costs of same day delivery for all.
Or alternatively, those same improvements will spur an ever increasing investment into automation that eventually give rise to Skynet. Either way, someone will benefit.
Though I have to say my experience in shopping for furniture online has been less than satisfactory so far, where do you guys go for that? Finding a quality desk for cheap is not easy when there is no prior experience or trust with some of these organizations. Same is true with pillow casing and stuff. How would you avoid the cheap quality crap and frauds that is leaking from everywhere on the internet. Seems to me that those issues are as difficult as going to a brick and mortar when considering the time needed for the research.
Sounds nice, except there is very much a question whether the infrastructure can sustain so much delivery.
Record number of miles driven and gasoline consumed in 2018 – 2019 likely another record.
Traffic congestion worse by 2% to 4% in 2018 vs 2015, according to TomTom.
You really think that is all due to ecommerce?
Folks not driving around to B/M stores might actually cancel the delivery trucks traffic (as their routes are designed to be as efficient as possible).
How about deporting 30 million criminal illegal invaders? That would certainly clear up some traffic congestion.
Bob Prechter (Two Jaguars) assumed it would end when everyone had two of everything. Does Amazon want control of transportation, or do they just want to wring cost synergies out (Lyft and Uber?) Amazon can’t escape fuel costs, and Bezos might have to run for president and control global energy policy to achieve that goal. I think he and his wife divorced so they could split up the operation, and they are still kanoodling.