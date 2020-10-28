Unlocked Shareholder Value, so to Speak: Job Cuts at Boeing to Reach 30,000. Commercial Airplane Revenue -56%. $5 Billion Go Up in Flames in Q3, $22 Billion since 737 Max Fiasco.

$43 billion incinerated on Share Buybacks since 2012 to manipulate up the share price would come in handy now. Shares -60% since June 2019.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
“We anticipate a workforce of about 130,000 employees by the end of 2021,” Boeing’s CEO Dave Calhoun told employees in a staff note. At the beginning of 2020, Boeing had 160,000 employees. This would mean a reduction of 30,000 employees. About 19,000 job cuts are already expected for 2020. So Boeing added 11,000 cuts to those expectations.
The 737 Max, the misbegotten plane on which Boeing staked so much before two of them crashed, is still not flying. It has been grounded since March 2019, and the time when it was supposed to fly again keeps getting pushed out. Today Calhoun told CNBC in an interview that the company, in terms of getting the plane back into the air, was “getting very close to the finish line.”
“The Max has cost us a lot of money, and we’ve had to sort of up the ante with respect to liquidity to make up for the fact that we couldn’t ship the world’s most popular airplane,” he said. “Most popular” with whom, exactly?
Then came the Pandemic which clobbered the airlines as passenger traffic collapsed. Currently, air passenger traffic in the US is still down around 63% compared to a year ago, according to TSA checkpoint screenings. And airlines, which are in their own fight for survival, stopped ordering planes, cancelled what orders could be cancelled, and are in negotiations with aircraft makers to cancel more planes. Airlines really don’t need more planes of any kind at the moment. About $16 billion in new and grounded 737 Max planes are cluttering up storage lots at Boeing, awaiting delivery.
It is in this environment that Boeing reported third quarter results today:
Total revenues in Q3: -29% to $14.1 billion. First 9 months of 2020: -27% to $42.8 billion. Including:
- Commercial airplanes revenue: -56% to $3.60 billion in Q3; first 9 months in 2020: -54% to $11.4 billion.
- Global services revenue: -21% to $3.69 billion.
- Defense, space, and security revenue: -2% to $6.85 billion, now dwarfing commercial airplanes revenues.
Net loss: $466 million, or $0.79 per share. Year-to-date net loss: $3.5 billion; 12-month net loss: $4.5 billion.
Free cash flow: -$5.1 billion in Q3; -$15.4 billion in 2020 year-to-date; -$18.1 billion for the 12-month period; -$22 billion since Q1 2019 when the 737 Max fiasco took off, so to speak, with the grounding of the plane. A billion here and a billion there, and pretty soon….
Cash burn: In Q3, it burned through $5.3 billion in cash and marketable securities.
Total debt: $61 billion, up from $27.3 billion at the end of 2019. In other words, Boeing added $33.7 billion in new debt to survive this crisis and have lots of cash to burn through. This was what the Fed had in mind when it created the biggest bond market bubble and credit market bubble in history, sending investors chasing after any and all yields, and making it easy for companies such as Boeing to raise money (the Fed itself bought only a minuscule $15.8 million in Boeing bonds).
Remaining cash on hand: It still has $27.1 billion in cash and marketable securities, good to go for a while longer at this cash-burn rate.
Deliveries of commercial airplanes: 28 planes in Q3, down from 62 a year ago. Year-to-date: 98 planes, down from 301 planes a year ago.
Negative net orders: Due to cancellations so far this year, Boeing lost a net 381 orders for commercial airplanes.
Brilliant future. Boeing said in its presentation that it expects passenger traffic to “return to 2019 levels” in about three years, and a “return to long-term trend a few years thereafter,” which would be closing in on the end of the decade. That’s passenger traffic. Demand for aircraft, according to Boeing’s estimates, would continue to get hit for a decade.
The unlocked shareholder value. Over the past nine months, Boeing racked up $33.7 billion in additional debt to first borrow its way out of the 737 Max crisis and then out of the Pandemic crisis. Alas, from 2013 through 2019, Boeing blew, wasted, and incinerated $43.3 billion in cash on share buybacks to “unlock shareholder value,” as Wall Street likes to call it, in other words, to manipulate up the price of its own shares until the liquidity crisis from the 737 Max fiasco forced Boeing to stop the practice in Q2 2019. Since then, its shares have plunged by about 60%, unlocking shareholder value, so to speak. At the moment, Boeing shares [BA] are down a little over 3%, roughly in line with the market (data via YCHARTS):
And the Chinese are threatening sanctions against anyone selling arms to Taiwan…
The 737 Max and 787 are flying coffins.
Boeing Execs strategy:
Wreck 787 business (check)
Wreck 777 business (check)
Wreck 737 business (check)
Wreck Military business (tbd)
Wreck Space business (tbd)
Too bad the shareholders can’t claw back the $million dollar pensions of all these Boeing execs!!!
But they saved a bunch of money hiring $9 HR programmers from India!
In the words of ‘old perfesser’ Casey Stengel about the early NY Mets: “…doesn’t ANYONE here know how to play this game???”.
may we all find a better day.
KL,
You are right to sense that you and Boeing are in the same boat, so to speak. If you don’t survive you can’t succeed. I learned that early by being around the music business. Talent is not enough, even perseverance isn’t enough, you have to be able to survive doing the thing you’re doing.
At some point, you have to deal with the business side of the business you are in. You have to sell the product. You have to produce what sells. Sometimes that thing isn’t your best work, or the thing you were sure was great, it’s what others think is great. Sometimes you have to go where the opportunities are.
I’m not trying to piss on your parade. I think you are extremely talented. But if you can’t get someone to pay you to do it, it’s just a hobby.
The 737 Max is a self-inflicted head shot. No pity there.
Hey, maybe Amazon will by them out…they got the cash. AmazonAir…it’ll fly.
Amazon Air is already flying.
Maybe Amazon can use their big assembly and production buildings for warehoused goods? Most of the engineers can be re-employed to learn how to run the truck loading conveyors. win/win!
Just retool to build only 747 freighters. I’ve never seen so many in the air in my life. Just cross your fingers that JetA stays this cheap forever.
When you get used to seeing only 737’s most of the time (and there are thousands and thousands of those), seeing a 747 fly over you (say within 5 miles of an airport) is really something else…those suckers are *huge*…to the point where you think something is wrong and the plane is flying too low.
I think the seating capacity of a 747 may be like 3 times that of a 737.
The 747 was engineered and drawn by hand. At one point they had full scale blueprints and the draftsmen walked around on them in special shoes. Yet it is regarded as one of the safest and best flying planes ever. Makes you wonder if computerized engineering is a good thing.
When will stock buybacks be recognized for what they are? It may well be that companies cannot come up with a better use for the money spent on stock buybacks or is it just a disguise for senior company executives feathering their own nest given that they tend to hold significant amounts of company stock and/or restricted stock units. Either way it is a sad indictment of those companies that plough money into stock buybacks.
It’s also a way to launder income into capital gains, which has tax advantages for most people.
Sociopathic investors are equally to blame. They want to assert themselves as the sole residual claimants to a firm’s assets. This is only true legally during bankruptcy.
Investors want to override other stakeholders like customers, employees, bondholders, communities, suppliers, creditors. Equating a company’s value to its stock price enables them.
Idaho-one of the clearest and coherent comments i’ve ever read here. (i usually wonder why so many investors don’t/won’t realize they’re walking into a BIG casino and the lumps they’re risking. Expecting the ‘do-overs’, perhaps, just like the large actors seem to get…).
may we all find a better day.
I railed about this when it was going on.
BA scrimped in engineering the “Max” while recklessly spending billions on stock buybacks.
Have the directors who pushed that folly resigned?
I vote we call it “Liberated Capital Value!”
First, the drop from $440 to $150 is a bloodbath.
Now, the reality is starting to hit, that share value might just be $0 in two years or less. And there is nobody going to bail them out until it comes to massive layoffs (payroll going to be held at roughly 100k), and the military wing will be hived off to Cerebus, L3, or some other connected company in exchange for the short term cash burn of commercial aviation.
In short, the 737 max has kicked off a deathspiral.
But it won’t end in Chapter 11 until the biggest pigs get the truffles.
I pity the five small shareholders left holding the bag.
Meanwhile, look at the markets begin another covid contraction, with everything red.
Pretty amazing watching fake values slowly begin a drop that ends, well when?
Commercial real estate, meh, dead.
Residential, oooooooh hot, for now. Evictions and foreclosures yet to come due to severe extend and pretend.
Bonds, record low yields, with return of capital going to be the prize.
Metals, slowly floating down from the first panic high.
Oil, smoking crater, buy whomever manages to buy assets for pennies, again. But not yet!
In short, everyone wants and dreams of the 2008 V bottom, with a nice long 12 years of good times.
What we get is going to feel pretty miserable.
1) Boeing lost it’s diamonds.
2) JP assets high above the skies.
3) US shale asset have been busted from : 1,700 rigs in 2014 to 200 on they down.
4) Seattle was chopped and vacuumed. WFH blew up NYC & SF RE.
5) Fed assets change of character – from hyper activity to tranquility – will come when our old Fed will fall in love.
6) If JP will not turn the lights on and keep us warm, energy shortages will send energy prices higher.
7) Darkness in combination with Fed climax expiration create inflation.
8) JP shuttered open window will force shotgun marriages.
9) Investors love Tesla, but hate oil and coal.
10) when the public will fall in love with the energy sector, ==> prices and inflation will rise, but the real value of US gov debt will be down.
It is not just Boeing that manipulated its stock price using share buybacks. When Reagan’s SEC chairman John S.R. Shad pushed through rule 10b-18 legalizing share buybacks in 1982. That change pretty much repealed Sections 9a-2 and 10b of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, passed to prevent again the market rigging during the Roaring Twenties.
Shad, who made a fortune on Wall Street as an investment banker at E.F. Hutton, was the first Wall Street executive to be SEC Chair in 50 years in 1981. Shad hired corporate lawyer John Fedders to be the SEC Chief of Enforcement. Fedders, a 6’10” former college basketball player, resigned his post in February 1987 after the Wall Street Journal reported he had beaten up his wife at least 7 times in 18 years.
Shad ended his career by accepting on April 13, 1989, the job of chairman of Drexel Burnham Lambert’s holding company. Drexel back then was forced to take Shad on after its “junk bond” scandal. A year later, on July 18, 1990, Drexel gave Shad his walking papers, his appointment didn’t do them any good. Shad “resigned” three years to the date he left the SEC on July 18, 1987, months ahead of the October 1987 stock market crash his laissez faire policies caused. Shad gave Harvard Business School in 1987 a gift of $20 million for a “Business Leadership and Ethics” program. Shad’s career shows that him, money, not “ethics,” was all that counted. If anyone can claim the honor, Shad can claim that he is responsible for the wreckage that is Boeing today with his repeal of Rule 10b-18.
One article I read stated that from 2004 to 2013, 454 companies in the S&P 500 Index spent 51 percent of their profits, $3.4 trillion, on repurchases, ahead of the 35 percent of profits going to dividends. Wall Street running America’s businesses, with private equity billionaires feasting on the remains of American capitalism. And the road down starts with Shad’s repeal of SEC Rule 10b-18.
W.-Last section…”shares have plunged”. Might qualify that as the “market price of” or “valuations” just to avoid any confusion with number of outstanding issues still floating. [It’s a minor thing, but backseat editors must have something to do while twiddling thumbs.]
As a CEO, I can use the company’s money to do share buybacks, to boost the share price; get my bonus and top dollar for my shares.
What is there not to like?
Share buybacks were found to be a cause of the 1929 crash and made illegal in the 1930s.
What lifted US stocks to 1929 levels in 1929?
Margin lending and share buybacks.
What lifted US stocks to 1929 levels in 2019?
Margin lending and share buybacks.
A former US congressman has been looking at the data.
even worse. when interest rates are this low, and the company’s money is locked in an overseas tax haven, corps are borrowing to pay stock buybacks and dividends.
Among other Boeing things to be afraid of…airliners are one of the very few export industries where America is still (er, was?) competitive.
We’ve had decades of horrendous trade deficits (along with decades of DC hand patting) and Boeing was one of the few US companies that helped mitigate things…at all.
So, things just get worse and worse.
Cas,
Intel not far behind.
Nothing a huge juicy bailout for more share buybacks can’t fix.
Melbourne, Australia (5,000,000 pop.) reported 0% COVID. They went to 100% reopening.
after a complete lockdown