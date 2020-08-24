Jingle Mail for Malls: Even Biggest Landlords Walk from Malls as Stores Go Bankrupt, Refuse to Pay Rent, Mall Values Slashed Brutally. But those Shorting Mall CMBS Made a Killing

Mall meltdown gets messier. But someone’s making money. Here’s how they shorted malls.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
An internal hedge fund of private-equity firm Apollo Global Management made over $100 million shorting the commercial mortgage-backed securities index CMBX 6 and other commercial property securities, according to the New York Times. Jason Mudrick, of hedge fund, Mudrick Capital, estimated that he had also made around $100 million in doing so.
The biggie was Carl Icahn. He disclosed on August 10 that his proprietary investment fund had made $1.3 billion in the first half of 2020, by purchasing credit default insurance using the CMBX 6 index, according to Bloomberg.
Icahn took out the bet in 2019, based on the ongoing Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown. But as the Pandemic hit, and retailer defaults went into overdrive, he hit paydirt big time. Though Icahn did not disclose the size of his bet, he’d told Bloomberg in April, “We have billions and billions on the short side of this.”
The CMBX 6 index is part of a group of 13 CMBX indices, all tracking commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). The CMBX 6 tracks CMBS that were issued in 2012, of which 39.9% are backed by mall loans, according to Trepp, the highest exposure to retail property loans of any of the CMBX indices. And so it has become a popular vehicle for shorting malls.
An unexpected benefit for mall shorts is that over 10% of the CMBX 6 index are hotel CMBS, and hotel CMBS got brutalized even more than retail CMBS.
The CMBX 6 is sliced into tranches by credit rating of the mortgages, including BBB-, one notch above junk.
At the end of 2019, the cost of protection for insuring CMBX 6 BBB- was about 500 basis points, according to Trepp, which provides data and analysis on commercial mortgage-backed securities. By July 2020, the cost of protection had soared to almost 2300 basis points. That’s where Icahn made his gains.
Pyramid Management Group, the owner of 1.3-million-square-foot super-regional Crossgates Mall in Albany, NY, is over 90 days delinquent on a loan of $261 million backed by the mall. According to Trepp, the loan is spread across three CMBS deals, all of which are in the CMBX 6 index, making them one of the largest components in the CMBX 6.
Tenants at Crossgates include department stores Lords & Taylor, which filed for bankruptcy in early August and is liquidating the store, and JCPenney, which filed for bankruptcy in May but for now has not listed the store among those to be closed.
Last week, Crossgates Mall sued six of its surviving retailers – four of them owned by Gap Inc. (Banana Republic, Old Navy, The Gap, and Athleta) and two of them owned by Genesco (shoe retailers Journeys and Journeys Kidz) – for a combined total of $825,000 in past-due lease payments through August.
The value of Crossgates Mall – the collateral for the loan – was slashed by 40%, from $470 million, established in 2012 when the CMBS were issued, to $281 million now. Pyramid was granted six months payment deferral on the loan, according to recent special servicer comments cited by Trepp.
That’s how messy the mall meltdown is getting.
As of July, 16% of the retail property loans packaged into commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) were delinquent. This was down from 18% in June, partly “due to forbearances and other relief assistance,” according to Trepp, which is when loans are marked “current” and are no longer counted as “delinquent,” though borrowers have stopped making payments:
Below are the metros with the highest balances of delinquent retail CMBS loans, according to data from Trepp, in order of the dollar-balance of delinquent loans, with Houston claiming the top spot, with $2 billion in delinquent CMBS loans. Among these metros, the delinquency rate tops out at 28.4% in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, followed by 20.8% in the Las Vegas metro:
|Metropolitan Statistical Area
|# of loans delinquent
|Delinquent Balance, Million $
|Delinquent %
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|
12
|
2,009
|
14.4%
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|
15
|
865
|
28.4%
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|
13
|
452
|
6.1%
|Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
|
17
|
520
|
20.8%
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|
12
|
541
|
18.8%
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|
22
|
334
|
6.6%
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|
18
|
226
|
8.7%
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|
17
|
298
|
6.1%
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
|
36
|
371
|
16.7%
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
|
69
|
177
|
4.2%
Commercial property mortgages are non-recourse, meaning the borrower can walk away from the loan and turn the property over to the lender, when the value of the property drops so far that it’s not worth making the mortgage payments or refinancing the mortgage when the balloon payment comes due.
This is now happening all the time, and even the biggest landlords are walking away from mall properties.
Simon Property Group [SPG], the largest mall landlord in America, which owns the Springfield Plaza – an aging 426,761-square-foot shopping center in Springfield, MA – wants to walk away from the $28.3 million mortgage and turn the mall over to lenders, according to special servicer notes reported by Trepp. The mortgage is in a CMBS that is part of the CMBX 7 index.
The mall was valued at $39 million in 2013 when the CMBS were issued. Now the value has dropped so far that Simon Property Group wants to walk away from a $28.3 million mortgage to get rid of the property.
Simon Property Group has walked away from a number of malls already, including last year as part of the regular Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown, when it turned the 1-million square foot Independence Center in a suburb of Kansas City, MO, over to lenders: The $200-million CMBS generated a loss of $149.7 million for CMBS investors (75% loss) when the mall was sold in a foreclosure sale, which, according to Trepp at the time was “the largest loss ever incurred by a retail CMBS loan.”
At least 11 malls owned by Brookfield Property Partners are delinquent or are seeking debt relief on at least $2 billion in CMBS debt, according to Bloomberg.
Starwood Capital Group is delinquent on 17 of its 30 retail properties with nearly $2 billion of CMBS, according to Bloomberg. An appraisal slashed the value of a group of four of those malls by 66% in one fell swoop, wiping out Starwood’s equity, which makes the properties a prime candidate for jingle mail.
The Pandemic Economy Massively Changed How Americans Buy Stuff. Read… Ecommerce Sales Spike 44% in Q2: Even Groceries, Building Materials, Garden Supplies, and Furniture
So: what happens when a mall is sold in default? For example, Independence Center is now a $50MM property instead of a $200MM property. Does it remain active as a mall, with a significantly lower nut for the new owners? At that number, does it become a candidate for conversion to something else? is the land worth that much after the building is torn down?
If the mall is viable, the new landlord will try to make a go of it with a lower cost base. If the mall is not viable, even at a lower cost base, a developer will buy the mall, tear everything down and build something new (housing, office, etc.). If the property had a couple of gas stations on it, maybe no one will buy it (because remedial costs may exceed the value of the land) and the lender becomes the end user of it :-]
It seems like the last remaining tenant in malls across the land is GNC
GNC is bankrupt as well I think. They have plans to close 1200 stores.
Starbucks and Apple stores are probably more reliable tenants.
People buy stuff from GNC when you can find the same products online for 20% or more less???
And I forgot the largest new mall of all which just opened a year or two ago — the “American Dream” which is next to the Meadowlands sports complex in NJ. These malls are doing just fine..
you forgot Starbucks, Skechers, Foot Locker, and Ulta Beauty amoungst others…
A new mall just opened in FairField County CT – the SONO collection which is off I-95 in Norwalk CT which a Nordstrom dept store.
Mike M,
GNC filed for bankruptcy in June and will close up to 1,200 stores.
Who is on the losing side of those CMBS shorts?
Not in my local mall. They left years ago. The only viable tenant, now that JCPenny went kaput, is the county motor vehicles department. They practically have it all to themselves. Even the vape shop couldn’t make it.
what happened to the good ol’ days of Orange Julius ?
The ‘Rona simply accelerated the death of malls by 5 years.
Very smart to short the Malls…as the outlook has been horrible for YEARS — and this 2020 Pandemic the catalyst. The Big Short.2…PJS
And if AIG or the responsible CDS counterparties can’t pay, Joe Taxpayer will. Thanks, O’Bummer and Timmay! The casino must always pay out, afterall.
The downtown business district lasted for over 200 years before it was mostly wiped out by malls and walmart. The shopping mall looks like it will only make it about 60 years before being wiped out by shop online. I expect that shop-on-line will have an even shorter life and be gone in less than 10 years due to degradation of the grid , financial collapse and the poor energy efficiency of the arrangement.
you forgot the zombie crows from resident evil #whatever… it’s all make-believe, to begin with…take a death breath if you like… this is an opportunity to shape things in a better way, or not…it’s up to you
Thank you Amazon…and Thank you China!
Ever wonder why Trump is so brutal on Amazon and the Post Office? If Amazon’s mailing rates are 50 cents per package off (not an unimaginable thing) millions more square footage of retail space will become empty.
If, after all this happens, the Post Office says, “Opps…rates should have been higher!” where do all these small retailers go for redress?
The US Post Office has no business bidding on the Amazon contract.
Of course the USPS is entitled to bid on the Amazon business.
Too bad lite-weight USPS managers didn’t know how to ensure their bid was profitable.
If you’ve seen any of the recent brutal, but undeserved, congressional mauling of the USPS postmaster, you’ll understand why few competent managers want to work in agencies governed by the congressional cess-pit.
Actually Starbucks isn’t that reliable. Stores that draw people into the mall damand preferential treatment. https://www.wsj.com/articles/landlords-fume-as-starbucks-other-chains-seek-extended-rent-cuts-11589889601
So several hedge funds had short positions on and were lucky that Covid hit just in time to make them major $$$
How fortunate for them…
Question: Who sold Icahn the cheap insurance? Who is on the other side of that bet?
Dave Mac,
They were already lucky before the Pandemic. This has been going on for years. I’ve been calling it the “Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown” since 2017 in my articles about retailer bankruptcies, mall and mall-REIT woes, and PE firm involvement in it all. For hedge funds who read my site, this has been an obvious trade for a long time.
I didn’t get who is really left holding the bag? The tranche buyers? Insurance companies? Pension funds?
For every big winner there are losers in these things.
Thanks.
Yes, yes, yes. And yes.
Don’t worry, they are making up for their losses through the stock market, I am sure.
Holding the bag?
Property taxes won’t be paid.
And property taxes on malls ain’t cheap.
These numbers might go some way in arguing with the oft expressed belief, on this site and everywhere, that everything is being bailed out now and in the future. So not to worry.
There is about 16 trillion US$ value of commercial real estate in the US.
Take a look at the Starwood write- down: 66 %.
But let’s be optimistic and just write the rest down by 20%.
One fifth of 16 trillion: there goes the 3+ trillion the Fed has injected since the crisis began. And as here in Canada, the flood of income supplement is ebbing, so retail of all types will contract further.
It was politically easy to get a one-time disaster bailout, an ongoing flood of money is going to be harder.
The ship is taking on water faster than the pumps trying to stabilize the flow.
And we haven’t even touched on the tightening of lending by the banks who aren’t in the business of rolling dice.
But could the Fed print to infinity? Sure, but not while preserving the US dollar’s status as number one safe haven. If you don’t think that can happen, because the US has nukes or something, check 1978 and a Fed rate close to 20%.
Looks like deflation to me.
Deflation and printing and the resulting currency debasement produces stagflation? There is no cure for that. Lots of inflation in groceries these days. When Shale finishes collapsing there could be higher prices in energy and that feeds into everything.
Bezos will come in and buy these places up for pennies on the dollar to add to his already massive growing monopoly. He will then use them as local distribution facilities for the flying type drones to deliver goods and allow walk up drones to pick up their things they can’t live without. I wonder when the antitrust stuff will kick in.
Think about it, though, the most common things we order will once again be in the bankrupt mall shells. We order it and as long as it’s “prime 30” or something like that, you get it in 30 minutes or less, delivered to your rooftop, balcony, yard, driveway, etc. Then the whole complaint about bozos not paying the USPS fair rate will be a moot point as most of the junk we order is small and light in nature and can be droned in. Bye-bye excess postal worker needs, bye-bye multiple amazon delivery drivers, and bye-bye gig type delivery drivers using their own cars. Pair this up with groceries and prepared food and we’ll never need to go to the mall again, unless we want it in less than 30 minutes.
It’s coming folks and it isn’t necessarily a bad thing (monopoly is, but the progress isn’t). The pandemic accelerated things that were going to happen across the next 10-20 years into a few months.
If there is one thing an American (rather than say a Japanese) should grasp is that drones are never going to be typical US urban delivery vehicles, even if all the issues about their payload limitations could be solved. Have you seen the size of the largest UPS van?
There would quickly evolve a whole subculture devoted to shooting them down, both for the fun and the booty.
I suspect it’ll be zillions of little drones carrying five pounds max back and forth all over the place, following public right of ways, no giant mother ships yet. The subculture is definitely gonna happen, too.
We can’t have zillions of pilots so they’ll have to be autonomous.
So the air corridors will need beacons, or beams to mark path.
Would be a lot more feasible if landing point is not the guy house but a local depot.
It (drone delivery as anything other than a rare novelty) is not going to happen. I stake my reputation on it.
And drones are noisy.
Where I live people shoot at drones, at least they say they do. I suspect it would be the same in some inner city neighbourhoods.
Paulo,
Your neighbors are shooting (I assume) high-powered single-shot rifles that they know how to operate. They should be able to take a drone down with one shot vs. the Uzi-spray method more common in our urban communities.
My point? Don’t know that I have one…just a random observation from the mountains. Maybe buy ammo futures?