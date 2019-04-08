A Simon Property Group Mall Generates Largest Loss Ever for Retail CMBS

How the Brick & Mortar Meltdown works for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities after America’s largest mall landlord defaults on a mortgage and walks away from the mall.
The dust has settled and the numbers have emerged: A $200-million commercial real estate mortgage on an indoor mall of over 1 million square feet in a suburb of Kansas City, MO, generated a $149.7 million loss for commercial mortgage-backed securities investors, for a loss ratio of 74.9%, when the mall was sold in a foreclosure sale. On Thursday, Trepp, which provides analysis on CMBS, reported that it was “the largest loss ever incurred by a retail CMBS loan.”
The mall had been owned by Simon Properties Group (SPG), the largest mall landlord in America. It was not a shuttered zombie mall, but a live super-regional mall, the Independence Center, built in 1974, with 88 stores anchored by Sears, Macy’s, Dillard’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The debacle shows how far the brick-and-mortar meltdown has eaten into the values of mall properties.
According to a special servicer commentary quoted by Trepp in August 2017, SPG defaulted on the mortgage in May 2017 when it came due because it was “unable to repay the loan at maturity due to the size of the loan compared to the net operating income that the property generates and the tenants inability to increase sales due to the economic challenges.”
Instead of paying off the mortgage, which was backed by 39% of the mall, SPG walked away from the entire mall in 2017 and washed its hands off it, knowing that the entire mall wasn’t worth anywhere near the $200 million required to pay off the mortgage. It then removed the name of the mall from its website. And it was up to CMBS investors to eat the loss.
Senior Managing Director of Trepp, Manus Clancy, told KSHB in February 2018 that Independence Mall had been valued at $250 million in 2007, when the mortgage was packaged into the CMBS. By May of 2017, the value had dropped to $136 million.
Compare that to the $63.3 million that the mall fetched at the foreclosure sale in February 2019, when it was acquired by International Growth Properties (IPG).
IPG will have to do some creative thinking about what to do with the mall. But whatever it will do with it, and however it may repurpose it, its cost base is a lot lower.
The mortgage had been packaged into CMBS (WBCMT 2007-C33) in August 2007 by Wachovia, just about moments before it all collapsed, including Wachovia. By the time the write-off occurred, the mortgage represented 52.4% of the CMBS’s remaining collateral, according to Trepp.
Last month, after the sale of Independence Center, Moody’s further downgraded three of the seven tranches of these CMBS, including the highest-rated tranche to Caa1.
As rationale for the downgrade, Moody’s cited “higher anticipated losses from the specially serviced loans… driven by the deterioration in performance of the Independence Mall Loan and the high expected loss severity from the reported sale of the asset.”
Moody’s said that the downgrade “reflects a base expected loss of 67.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 56.2% at Moody’s last review. Moody’s base expected loss plus realized losses is now 14.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 12.9% at the last review.”
In its monthly CMBS delinquency report, Trepp reported that the retail-sector delinquency rate rose 13 basis points in March to 4.9%. Over the past 12 months, this delinquency rate has been running between 4.7% and 6%. The report notes:
- For retail-sector CMBS issued after the Financial Crisis (“CMBS 2.0”), the delinquency rate rose 16 basis points to 0.92%.
- But for retail sector CMBS issued before the Financial Crisis (“CMBS 1.0”), such as our infamous WBCMT 2007-C33, the delinquency rate soared 249 basis points in March to 63.0%. This is where the descriptor “toxic” comes from.
In its Kansas City Retail Report for 2018, Lane4 Property Group said that the “setback” for Independence Center “is part of a larger trend” that had already “claimed such former major Kansas City shopping destinations as Metcalf South Mall, Metro North Mall, Mission Mall, Antioch Center, Bannister Mall, Indian Springs Mall and the Great Mall of the Great Plains.” And Independence Center is one of only “two remaining true indoor malls” in the Kansas City metro area.
Simon Properties Group CEO David Simon had a special word about how the brick-and-mortar meltdown is impacting his firm: “I prefer not to scare you at this point, okay,” he said during the earnings call. “But it’s something that we’ve been able to withstand.” Read… What the CEO of America’s Largest Mall REIT, Simon Property Group, Just Said about the Brick & Mortar Meltdown and How it’s Trying to Manage It
This collapse has been on the cards for a while now. Wolf has written about it before.
The chickens have finally come home to roost.
It’s taken quite a while but the inevitable has now happened.
IPG likely still paid too much for this albatross.
Still not sure how Simon can wash its hands of this though. Was Simon simply the property manager as opposed to the owner?
How many more pre-GFC time bombs are still ticking out there?
Yes, Simon owned the mall, but similar to a homeowner “owning” their home, it’s the financing company that became the bagholder when the payments stopped coming. Simon is shedding their dead wood, and keeping their performing assets, while the bagholders get burned. Simon has been focusing on outlet malls and other projects. Rest assured, the Simon family will not be going to the poorhouse, but the REIT holders will be taught a lesson.
The question is, who are the bagholders, for this and other cmbs?
It is this fact which will determine whether a retail mall meltdown triggers a wider recession.
I am not sure I understand but it sounds like SPG decided to voluntarily default on a montage on one property they own. But you don’t say that SPG declared bankruptcy. Can’t the mortgage holders go after SPG for the difference between what was recovered and the value of the mortgage? The banks have done that to homeowners who walked away from their mortgages on homes that were no longer worth the mortgage value. Or barring that, don’t they owe income tax on the income? The IRS also goes after homeowners who default for the difference as a “income”.
Something smells here.
This is a securitized commercial mortgage, your only recourse is to the estate in a BK (i.e. the property, unless the collateral manager of the CMBS violated the terms of the offering docs, then you can sue them as well).
Thank you Lou Mannheim. As a result of your comment I just went and read about CMBS loans being mostly non-recourse. I’m surprised anyone loaned them that kind of money on a mall in 2007 on non-recourse basis. Ah, well.
Excellent Article!
^ I was so stunned, I had to read this 3 times. I kept thinking I was reading it wrong.
Reading the Fed’s “concerns” about this issue was a feeling of “oh, we’re in for a correction.” Seeing reality in black-and-white is more like the feeling of the first drop on a roller coaster.
If I recall correctly, when they conducted the auction to settle Lehman Brothers’ CDS on their outstanding debt, the recovery rate was worse (18%)!
In the collapse of Lehman Brothers movie, still on youtube. There’s a scene where the BOA chairman reminds John Thain of Merrill that Merrill had to sell off CMBS for 22 cents on the dollar to clean up their balance sheet. The implication was that Merrill was lucky to get rid of it at any price.
There really is not much surprise here.
Look at the dates. The property was financed and appraised in 2007 at the height of the real estate bubble.
It was dumped in 2017, after online (read Amazon) decimated retail, and appraised at $130M.
Two years later, in 2019, the property was sold at foreclosure (fire-sale) for half of its appraised value.
Since it is an operating mall, the new owners are probably able to make their payments now.
What would be surprising is if one of the other Simon family members bought the property at the auction.
On second thought, even that would not surprise me.
We’re going to see more of these soon. I wonder how many will be converted in mixed residential?
Most financial projects are seperate entities which operate as sepearate LLCs or special purpose entitities. The developer creates the entity to hold the mortgage. If the development does well, the developer does well. If the development folds, the development goes to the bank and the developer walks away with limited losses and minimal credit or reputation hits. Typically, the financial loss is small. If you structure it correctly, it could even be a loss before hand as it could be a captive REIT or a lower tax rate (argue to the tax authority that it should be valued as empty). Basically, heads I win and tails you lose.
TTM, Simon Property Group had the highest Revenues and Operating Cash Flow in it’s 26 year history. It’s difficult to imagine that their best days are ahead of them.
I am watching and learning.
Just thinking about the idea of exponential growth and how the financial community never ever sees how the constant raising of rents affects those paying them.
The inevitable is and will happen. Denial isn’t a survival plan.
Time is not going to make this phenomenon vanish.
Math is the universal language.
Gravity: it’s the law.
Amputation of necrotic parts are vital for survival of the patient , the economy. We need much more of this in order to avoid the mother of all cures, economic death therapy. Good old fashioned Austrian School of Econmics mal-investment is an insidious affliction.