What Would Stocks Do in “a World Without Buybacks,” Goldman Asks

Companies buying back their own shares has “consistently been the largest source of US equity demand.” Without them, “demand for shares would fall dramatically.” Too painful to even imagine.
Goldman Sachs asked a nerve-racking question and came up with an equally nerve-racking answer: What would happen to stocks “in a world without buybacks.” Because buybacks are a huge deal.
In the fourth quarter 2018, share repurchases soared 62.8% from a year earlier to a record $223 billion, beating the prior quarterly record set in the third quarter last year, of $204 billion, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices on March 25. It was the fourth quarterly record in a row, the longest such streak in the 20 years of the data. For the whole year 2018, share buybacks soared 55% year-over-year to a record $806 billion, beating the prior record of $589 billion set in 2007 by a blistering 37%!
Share buybacks had already peaked in 2015 and ticked down in 2016 and 2017. Then the tax reform act became effective on January 1, 2018, and share buybacks skyrocketed.
The record buybacks in Q4 came even as stock prices declined on average 5.3%, according to S&P Down Jones Indices. On some bad days during the quarter, corporations were about the only ones left buying their shares.
For the year 2018, these were the top super-duper buyback queens:
- Apple: $74.2 billion
- Oracle: $29.3 billion
- Wells Fargo $21.0 billion
- Microsoft: $16.3 billion
- Merck: $9.1 billion
But who, outside of corporations buying back their own shares, was buying shares? Goldman Sachs strategists answered this question in a report cited by Bloomberg, that used data from the Federal Reserve to determine “net US equity demand.” These are the largest investor categories other than corporate buybacks, five-year totals:
- Foreign investors shed $234 billion.
- Pension funds shed $901 billion, possibly to keep asset-class allocations on target as share prices soared.
- Stock mutual funds shed $217 billion.
- Life insurers added 61 billion
- Households added $223 billion.
The net effect of these investor groups is that they together shed $1.1 trillion of shares (included in these categories, and spread over them, are ETFs). But the $1.1 trillion of shares that these investor groups shed over those five years was overpowered by $2.95 trillion of share buybacks over those five years.
So it all worked out. As investors were selling, companies were buying back their own shares. And markets boomed. But what would happen to stocks in a “world without buybacks?”
Share buybacks were considered securities fraud under most conditions until 1982 but then became legal under a new set of loose rules. Now some folks in Congress from both parties, who are worried about corporate governance and the like, have targeted share buybacks in some of their speeches and have proposed some legislation. Goldman is apparently worried that they might get some traction. And so it created its scenario of a world without buybacks.
It would be a truly unspeakably, nay, unthinkably gruesome nightmare that no politician would want to be responsible for: a world in which stock prices would decline!
“Repurchases have consistently been the largest source of U.S. equity demand,” the Goldman strategists wrote in their note. “Without company buybacks, demand for shares would fall dramatically.”
Volatility would rise. To figure this out, the strategists looked at 25 years of quarterly blackout periods that restrict some buybacks around earnings release dates. These blackout periods start five weeks before earnings releases and last until two days afterwards. But they’re not blackout periods: They restrict only spur-of-the-moment buybacks. Scheduled buybacks around earnings release dates are not restricted (my discussion of the rules governing buybacks and blackout periods).
By looking at stock performance during those blackout periods, the strategists discovered that, according to Bloomberg, “return dispersion and volatility during blackout windows have been higher compared with non-blackout periods: 16 percentage points versus 14 percentage points, and 16.4 points versus 15.8 points, respectively.”
In addition, earnings-per-share would dwindle. Share buybacks reduce the number of shares outstanding, and total earnings divided by fewer shares outstanding gives a larger earnings-per-share number. But without share buybacks, earnings-per-share growth and actual earnings growth would be the same. That would be devastating.
They note that over the past 15 years, for the median S&P 500 company, earnings-per-share growth, powered by the reduction in the stock outstanding, was on average 2.6 percentage points higher than actual earnings growth.
In this manner, in a world without buybacks, “forward EPS growth could be trimmed by 250 basis points,” they said. This type of reduction, they said, has historically corresponded to a 1-point decline in forward price-earnings multiples.” In other words, valuations would fall.
And then there is the biggie: The question of just “demand,” no matter what earnings or earnings-per-share may be.
“Eliminating the largest source of equity demand could lower the demand curve if other investor categories do not replace the corporate bid from buybacks,” they warned. And the bull market would lose the force that powered it.
Share buybacks are the relentless bid, buying at any price, buying not to acquire assets at a low price but buying with the specific purpose of pushing up prices.
Letting the stock market fend for itself and embark on its own price discovery without the relentless bid of share buybacks would be a true nightmare. No one would be ready for it. This type of world is just too painful to even imagine these days.
According to Martin Hutchinson, Market Watch, hollowed out blue chips, Fortune 500, are the next subprime. We in WA State are watching Boeing like the proverbial hawks and are very worried. Boeing has been buying back their stocks with cheap money for years and now that piper could be playing his swan song. If the 737 Max order cancelations spread to other production lines, and it looks like they might, Boeing could be in real trouble. A significant slowdown in the economy could put other corporation in a similar pickle.
Gee, people might have to invest in RE and hope for asset increase. :-)
As for Boeing, this is the union busting company that periodically threatens to pick up and move to ‘right to work’ states every contract negotiation, isn’t it? This is the same company that got Trump to levy 300% tariffs on Canadian built Bombardier C class (737 competition)…the same aircraft that Airbus now owns the manufacturing rights?
If you can’t make enough profits on product you reach for tariffs, self regulation for new certifications, lobbying, and spin. They’ll be lucky to survive, especially if rising fuel costs and low cost carriers continue to fail.
According to an article in the 5/22/2018 online edition of Forbes executive compensation was 361 times the average rank and file worker. Back in the 60s ,70s and 80’s the comparable # was below 50 and only started its stratospheric increase about 1990. It was also about this time that companies went on a binge to relocate plants overseas, thus screwing domestic workers
I believe in capitalism , but the system that we currently have is not capitalism , but corporate fascism where the corporations employ hordes of lobbyists to write laws that benefit themselves and have resulted in the hollowing out of the middle class. In many ways the corporations of today have an amoral attitude similar to Marie Antoinette prior to the French Revolution.Eventually the people are coming for the greediest among us and will demand the modern day version of the guillotine for the corporate greedy pigs
Now when in the past has GS asked any question that that it does not already know the answer? GS sees a train coming and this is is the first pitch to sanitize themselves . They are getting out in front of the optics . Do not forget they are a reserve bank. GS thinking out loud , as the Gerald Celente easy button says “this ain’t even bull s..t ,this is horse s..t. It’s late the doctors going to self medicate on a single malt.
I think the real question is… What would Stocks do in ” a world without Central Bank buying ” =)
10 Trillion US got added to Global Equities in Q1 2019, according to Bloomberg, calculating Indexes market caps and we all know that ain’t from Buybacks. I have to admit tho, US Stocks would suffer without buybacks but they will never stop, the amount of Exec pay based in Options and Stock ” Performance ” is too high… Might get passed with a Left winged Democrat president, but it will be a phase, not something to be permanent, too much lobbying power involved
Praying that never happens, would definitely hurt the industry
Worst of all, the fees generated by Goldman Sachs’ Corporate trading desk would be much smaller.
What happens to the passive indexers who buy like clockwork at atrocious prices when deeply indebted companies stop buying back shares?
The broad market yielded between 3-5% in dividends between the 1950s and the 80s when buybacks became legal. Between 2001-2018, dividend yields have averaged 1.94%. The buyback yield has been usurping its place.
This shifts the balance from dividends taxed now to an uncertain future return at an uncertain future tax rate and increases market speculation.
Dividends are taxed very heavily and twice, 1st as corp earnings and 2nd as investor income. Share buy-backs are not taxable. Also, firms are incented to lever up because debt also offers tax benefits. Tax policy alters behavior.
Uncertainty in regulations incents management to pursue strategies with less risk, i.e. a buy-back is much safer for management if reg’s and/or taxes are expected to change.
I don’t like the abuse, but also don’t like throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
“Repurchases have consistently been the largest source of U.S. equity demand,” the Goldman strategists wrote in their note. “Without company buybacks, demand for shares would fall dramatically.”
Such is the logic that governs the Market now! Gone is the principle of ( price discovery) in a ( FREE MARKET).
call me a old fashioned, but you tweak the market by your manipulation, and scare and bribe policy makers into submission ( submission to a corrupt methods that caused Not one but three recessions since 1987)!
Three decades of feeding the public Bull Crap should suffice to topple those tardy ( law makers).
The problem is those same law makers are engaged in splitting this nation into hundreds pieces , making the people enemies of each other and the while stealing the fortunes and the future of the weak .
Rhetorical question 1: why aren’t rating institutions downgrading companies that use buybacks?
Rhetorical question 2: How is this different from a teacher who is forced to give an A to a student because cheating is now legal.
Rhetorical answer 1: because the odds of an investor revolt are 0.001%
Rhetorical answer 2: because the odds of Congress doing anything are 0.001%
Rhetorical answer 3: because the odds of a market collapse when executives panic and flood the market with the billions of shares accumulated in the last 10 years are 99.9%