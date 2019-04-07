THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Why the Wave of Mega-IPOs Won’t Bail Out the San Francisco & Silicon Valley Housing Bubbles, Despite All the Hype.
Wolf,
Amazingly good segment. Peoples memories appear to be much shorter than 10 years. Much to their detriment.
It’s not necessarily that memories are “shorter”, it’s that there are always newer & different people, especially over a period of 10 years.
You may have noticed this, but the newer crowd always thinks “it’ll be different this time”, and has absolutely no desire to listen to the older crowd.
ps: it’s been like this for a couple hundred thousand years.
You mean when one group of our ancestors where reluctant to believe the smaller group who warned them that there was a sabertooth in the cave they intended to stay the night?
Well, the warned group found out the hard way , didn’t they? :)
As I have previously mentioned I moved to San Francisco last summer to be closer to our daughter . We moved from Morris County NJ , which was ranked as the 24th wealthiest county in the county in the country by the 2015 census. I sold my house for what I thought was an overpriced number. But the prices of houses in San Francisco make those in NJ look like extreme bargains, so I have a few questions to ask of Wolf and those who comment on this blog.
What are the estimated property taxes( as a% of the selling price) for new home sales in Marin County, San Francisco and those in Silicon Valley?
How do banks who lend to those who own stock in unicorns hedge their risk?
Let’s assume that the ratios of housing prices compared to median family incomes continue to rise. That can only mean a few things
A. Median family incomes are not related to median family wealth
B. Houses are being bought for cash – mainly by foreigners
C. Younger people will be locked out of the housing market in SF area forever , unless they inherit a house, inherit substantial monies , earn FAR , FAR above median incomes or earn a windfall bonus.
D. Few houses of those who die in SF ever come up for sale.
Really, the only thing left for the Fed to do is to buy houses and stocks to maintain asset valuations absent “organic” demand.
This drumbeat for full Japanification is getting louder.
They could do an IPO on the federal reserve, that would really get people going… same story though, just a pile of debt that they were liable for one way or another…wouldn’t stop everyone voting to chip their outstandings onto the balance sheet as well though.
Would be the American way?
What do you think are the long term and short & medium term bonds are?
These are all mini IPOs that Peter out your wealth over the short, long term.
No Value at all.
When the CPI runs at 2-3%.
and you get paid 1.7-2.5% interest
What do you think you’re doing to your money?
Japanification….are you referencing the Japanese asset price bubble of the90s? If you are thank you! I’ve been making the comparison with our current economy for years and yet NO ONE has seen the correlation.
Love your website and your insights..
“millionaire underlings”…what a great phrase!
Long time reader, first time commenter. Thanks for the insight! A lot of what I suspect or intuitively feel is going on is reflected and confirmed in your blog, especially this entry. Keep up the good work!
Wolf is sunshine in the doctors world. I also agree with DJT on the failing NYT.
Having lived and worked in SV and SF since the late 60’s it always amazed me how much money is driving the IPO’s. While I agree with you Wolf that the impact on the local RE market is hyped up by the Times article there will be many articles coming in the SF Chronicle showing very young software engineers cashing in their stock and buying upscale homes throughout the Bay Area to prove the point. Nobody in the media wants to create any negative RE articles it always good and going to be better.
I think the rule of thumb is that employees, including executives, own only about 10% of the typical corporation. If Uber is worth $100B, then only about $10B belongs to the employees in San Francisco.
And as Wolf points out, the $10B worth of employee stock has existed and been monetized already.
Start up employees must be worried about how poorly the recent Lyft IPO went for initial purchasers, even after all the hype that was thrown at it. This experience does not bode well for other IPOs this year.
The people that purchased Lyft’s stock and got burned are the same speculators that would ordinarily buy the Uber and AirBNB IPO’s.
My bet is that Lyft continues a downward path, like SNAP.
I am NOT sure whether Wolf is right or NOT AFTER Uber IPO. What I am sure is that people in Silicon Valley will try to front run Uber employees BEFORE they IPO. So the hype works. Remember “buy the rumor and sell the news?” This is the same. Uber, please IPO, as fast as you can and be done with it and let’s see what the silicon valley house prices will do.
I do believe the market has peaked, other wise they won’t all come out and IPO.
I agree. There’s a bunch of people I know running around ready to buy a house in SF. I also believe more sellers are holding their properties off the market or floating high prices in anticipation of the IPOs. For a while Trulia has a bunch of listings at slightly less offensive prices, but everything I like sold in two weeks and I see other stuff closing in the market after sitting for a while. I Think the disappointment of the reality following the hype will hit hard, but in the near term the hype is having its effect.
OK, obviously Wolf has an issue with the NYT. I got the message; no more links from me (it was an innocuous post about Aussies’ natural skepticism perhaps saving them from economic busts, for a couple decades). I’ve listened to the last half-dozen TWSRs, and I’ve never detected such outright irritation if not anger.
We all know an asset value implosion is coming but, the ‘markets’ are irrational (was it JKG who said ‘The markets can remain irrational longer than than you can remain solvent’?). I panicked–in hindsight–and unloaded a profitable stock position in December when it looked like the bust was coming; I sold at $68–I’d bought at $27–and the stock went back up to $110 within a couple months. LYFT is indeed worthless, but has come back up a couple bucks after falling the day after the IPO. ‘Fundamental’ market analysis is out the window when there’s a tulip mania and the Fed is inflating assets no matter the long term cost to the economy. Wolf’s now on record–and I think he’s right–that there will be no housing ‘boom’ in SF/SV, but I think reason and rationality have left the building in a country that has elected a failed ‘businessman’ and pathological liar to the most important office in the country (Note: I cashed out and left the SV not because of housing costs–I had a sweetheart deal on a decent bungalow in SJ–for family reasons and because my area became unlivable for a number of reasons).
In this environment, with this Fed, you can be ‘right’ about the fundamentals, but monkeys throwing darts at the stock price sheets can make more money than you. I think a lot of us are starting to feel like the child who knew ‘the emperor has no clothes,’ but until more people realize that the game will go on.
With Uber, wasn’t there an issue where employees were trapped in their job because, unlike other tech unicorns, there wasn’t a secondary market to sell their shares until very recently?