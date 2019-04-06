Update on the Deepening Housing Bust in Vancouver, Canada

Market for houses freezes up. House & condo prices drop. High end hit the hardest.
In the City of Vancouver, British Columbia, in March, sales of detached houses fell 14% from March 2018, to merely 117 houses, down 50% from March 2017 and down 74% from March 2016, to the lowest number of sales since 1985, as the market has frozen up. Buyers and sellers are too far apart, and both sides have lost interest in a meeting of the minds.
“It’s hard to imagine sales falling any further from here; what is more likely is that they continue to remain sluggish for a prolonged period of time but increase slightly as prices decline and buyers on the sidelines can be enticed back into the market with lower prices,” says Steve Saretsky, a Vancouver Realtor and author behind Vancity Condo Guide. His chart below shows detached house sales for every March going back to 1992:
Inventory for sale now stands at 12 months’ supply at the current rate of sales. This is still very high, but it’s down 51% from a year earlier, not because the market has improved but because it has essentially frozen up, and some sellers have pulled their unsold units and other sellers are not putting them on the market, hoping for better times.
This high level of inventory is likely to put “downward pressure on home prices, particularly at the higher end where Chinese capital flows have hit the brakes,” Saretsky says in The Saretsky Report for March (download the PDF here).” This pushed the MLS Home Price Index down by 11.4% from March last year, “the steepest decline in a decade.”
But the price declines vary across the spectrum: Saretsky notes that house prices “at the higher end have fallen as much as 35% from peak valuations a few years ago,” while price declines are much more moderate at the lower end. “For example, an entry level detached house with a basement suite on the East Side of Vancouver has fallen much less, around 15-20%.” Which is still a steep price decline.
Sales of condos in the city of Vancouver in March have plunged 35% from March 2018, to just 328 units, down 45% from March 2017 and down 63% from March 2016, to hit the lowest level in 18 years.
At the same time, inventory of condos for sale jumped by 96% to 1,905 units. Months’ supply jumped from 1.8 months in March 2018 to 5.4 months now. Plunging sales and rising inventories has put pressure on prices.
The average price fell 12% year-over-year to C$810,934 and is down 25% from the crazy spike-top in January 2018. The average price per square foot fell 11.5% year-over-year, to C$961, “which is right in line with what we are seeing from a feet-on-the-ground perspective,” Saretsky says. The median price fell 9% to C$688,888. The MLS Home Price Index, depicted in the chart below, fell 7.5% in March from a year earlier:
Condos face enormous headwinds going forward, in form of a flood of new supply coming on the market: with impeccable timing, over 40,000 condos are under construction in Greater Vancouver.
Vancouver has joined some of the other major cities around the world with housing bubbles whose duration and magnitude have amazed the world and that were scheduled to inflate further for all times to come – because, you know, you can’t lose money in real estate – but that are now deflating with panache. Among them are Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.
But their housing bubbles were not pricked by the central bank — on the contrary. Read... Update on the Spreading Housing Bust in Australia, and Why it’s Happening
Big question is the timing and severity of the knock-on effects.
Real estate agents not getting paid, lawyers not getting paid, property transfer tax not getting paid, furniture stores not getting paid, spec builders not getting paid, architects not getting paid, municipal governments not getting paid, etc. … where will the money in the economy come from, foreign money has dried up, and bank’s aren’t lending much into existence.
Permanent QE/ZIRP and government purchase of stocks is the recipe of the day – just like Japan.
A broken, zombie system that needs a complete rethink – globally – but as long as it benefits the already-wealthy so well, as long as politicians are wooed with big-money offers in the world of finance and as along as central banks continue to be staffed by people looking after the interests of their speculator pals, expect no change.
Hence the yellow vests…
exactly….the doomsters are not taking advantage via what the zombie system is giving out, what a ride the market is since the double bottom in December…..and I posted here saying to buy deep…..
2 90% days was the clue……keep running, trailing stops are your friend….now 25% price drops on homes coming by 2021 in a town near you
This has happened before and opened the door for the wage owner to afford a home.
> where will the money in the economy come from
Debt Wazoo, of course!
BitCoin
Spit out coffee funny
Like many global cities, Vancouver is a destination for Chinese wealth fleeing the corruption crackdown.
This city has been popular with corrupt Chinese wealth for a couple decades but the inflow really picked up after 2012.
The arrest of Huawei CFO threw some cold water on that, any news on her status in relation to the “Epic” trade deal
It’s been well-documented now that drug dealers have been laundering money big time through Van. real estate and casinos out there. Both have finally been exposed and I’ve my popcorn ready.
Like in Australia at its peak, (maybe desperate or naive) first time buyers will be eased into the hot seat just as the roller coaster reaches the summit
https://stevesaretsky.com/canadian-government-vows-to-take-equity-position-in-homes-purchased-by-first-time-buyers/
either as a bit of election window dressing… or because a local crowd is needed to do some shrieking as gravity starts talking .
Bankers,
Although the program you link to above was ridiculed as not having much impact on actual sales because of the stipulations involved, I would like to point out that it is a START, and in the future it could be ramped up to a direct “QE” for real estate.
I know that sounds paranoid but it looks like the path.
(Thanks so much for the link!)
The only place it can come from, sellers with large multimillion dollar homes in the trendy places of Vancouver, and West Vancouver who want to downsize.
“severity of knock-on effects”.
The ‘dark’ elephant in the room being –
Mortgage Backed Securities. MBS derivatives.
Specifically, Real Estate Investment Trusts. REIT’s.
Construction crews are told to finish asap… Monday To Saturday work weeks is now mandatory by employers in Vancouver for Condo Buildings, although most are pre-sold before even going up for built so housing collapse isn’t affecting the already in construction ones. Would be interesting to see New Building Permits going forward, I wouldn’t be surprised if it literally grinds to a halt by Q3. You are seeing a lot of For Lease signs in Commercial Retail Stores as well, Commercial is doing even worst then Residential in my opinion.
Vancouver is in the lead for biggest drop from Peak, and will likely keep the crown… Sydney might catch up due to OI Mortgages, but Vancouver seems to be way ahead!
They are rushing to finish building homes in Toronto too.
I think they are trying to make sure the buyers can close before banks start saying no to all of these broke speculators. It’s a very expensive process to sue buyers for the outstanding balance. Demanding the buyer to pay the balance outstanding on the home plus legal fees won’t help the developer get their money from the buyer if the buyer never had enough money to get financing on the home the developer is suing them for.
Hopefully, most of the lawsuits will be against rich buyers that refused to pay because they see the home price is less than what they paid for. I doubt that’s the case, many of the 2016 and 2017 speculators were local or domestic buyers hoping to flip a home for a profit without the government knowing so they wouldn’t have to pay taxes on the flip.
Vancouver volume is in a trading range of 250 to 480/ month
since 1998. Vancouver market is small and very volatile.
The current volume at 117 is at nadir.
Volume will jump back into the trading range, because prices
will fall.
Vancouver and SF will be infected by China malaise.
At this point the Shanghai stock exchange is in the grips of the bears.
China economy is not in recession yet, but it might be soon.
A big correction in the global market will force owners to dump.
If the bear market will be deep and long, pushing the US into a metamorphosis,
==> bankers will dump RE.
The RE market is a pendulum that swing back and forth.
The invisible hands of the RE market strong hands will push it to the
opposite direction, from over extended high valuations to bargains, in order to acquire properties from the weak hands at much lower prices.
Vertical up, vertical down.
the correction needs UE to really ramp up before it happens, think 2006, everyone was still giddy….I sold my home seeing the bubble…..2021 could see 25% home price depreciation by then….
make your money on the blow off top coming in equities……all the doomsters are really bad at making money and timing doom
“all the doomsters are really bad at making money and timing doom”
LOL so true! I nominate for Comment of the Decade.
You could do a few graphs on the same subject for Australia and you would see a similar pattern (unfortunately).
Here you go:
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/04/02/update-on-the-spreading-housing-bust-in-australia-and-why-its-happening/
Wolf,
What’s your take on this:
I removed the link to the NYT. Too many people clicked on it. The NYT doesn’t pay me to promote their stuff. They don’t even link to my site. I don’t comment on economics stuff published by the NYT. They’re goofballs in their business department over there.
The New Time was once a decent paper…hasn’t been for a long time. Wolf is very kind to only refer to them “goofballs”.
Good article and comments. A non-fiction horror story and people are wondering if there is a hidden twist in the ending? I don’t think there is, but you never know…….
I saw an interview of Carol James, (BC Finance Minister). This was past Friday evening. Her response to these RE stats is that everything is unfolding as planned and hoped for. Just so readers know where the Govt is coming from.
I look for an accelerating decline, and the reason is this. Would you want to be a buyer today, when the price might/could/will be lower tomorrow? People will start to wait for the bottom, and while I do feel some sympathy for some of the purchasers from a few years back, it is only because they are fellow humans and my parents raised us to not take pleasure in other’s misfortune, even if it was self inflicted.
An add on comment is how this boom has affected my home area. I live 120 direct air miles west from Vancouver on the east coast of Vancouver Island (Sayward). It requires a 2 hour ferry ‘experience’, another form of financial rape courtesy of past Govt interference, and an additional 3 hour drive. The bulge in RE development stops 50 miles east of us, (Campbell River), and that development frenzy is still non-stop. Some rural locals have bought up cheap land/properties around here a few years back, listed insane price askings, and there they sit; for sale at 50% higher than sanity. Due to property price refugees arriving here, an increase in retiree buyers, and a booming logging industry, there are NO rentals available (not one) and almost no houses for sale….maybe 2? People do leave here regularly, in fact we make bets about when? An older spouse often develops a health issue and the partner decides the 1 hour drive to town is too much. Or, usually the female half, decides there are not enough amenities (shopping). If people get past 5 years they usually remain. It takes just a few visits to see how the towns down Island have been ruined by development, and they have nowhere else to run. An aquaintance who rents has been given 6 months notice to move as the property owners have decided to finally move in. They are from Alberta. The renter has already started his search and is networking for leads. That is a tight market, for sure.
“Or, usually the female half, decides there are not enough amenities (shopping).”
So you’re saying if I move there, my wife would have nowhere to go spend money?
Note To Self: look into buying property where Paulo lives
Second Note to self: Figure out a way to cut off access to Amazon once we arrive
Betting on house prices is never an advisable idea unless you can reasonably foresee future growth in employment driven demand, population growth or safe haven status.
Toronto has all 3 while Vancouver only the latter. Notwithstanding I would expect Vancouver housing values to be 20% higher in any given 5 year period at the least so buying for investment now if you’re rewarded with some income is not a bad move.
Paulo –
Same thing occurring here. South of you among the many small islands of the Gulf. An influx of baby boomers that sell up and move to the west coast for the easy climate.
Arriving with a big bag of cash, buying a home, car, new furnishings, and then signing a petition against any further development! Case in point, a first nations tribe is being sued for clear cutting a large block of land on Saturna Island! Strange times.
Thank you for the perspective from your neck of the woods. I have to conclude that the collusion of the central banks of the world after the 2008/09 fiasco has unleashed a speculative mentality not seen since the 1920’s. I say collusion, because here we are, 10 years later, interest rates are still low and we are even talking about more QE….even though the economy is supposedly so great!!!! So great in fact, that it cannot even pay the same interest rate it paid during the 1930’s. Words/deeds simply don’t line up with reality. I think of the old saying “from sandals back to sandals in 3 generations”. Well, it has been 3 generations since the great depression and I am personally preparing for version 2.0 – since things don’t go to hell in a straight line (per Wolf’s earlier article) it sure seems we are on a slow but consistent march toward that moment of truth which has to be near. I remember Hemingway, when asked how he went bankrupt….he said….” at first gradually, then suddenly”. I truly hope I am wrong. What crazy ass times!!!
Sitting on land you don’t use is no financial picnic. Paying real estate taxes is a burden, and then you have the opportunity cost of having no capital when real investment bargains show up after the next recession.
I have a feeling the local land owners will be dropping prices. If prices are dropping hard in Vancouver, they are likely dropping in the remote areas as well.
I have read most of Wolfs posts for a year. My econo-meter needle was pointing slightly toward inflation a year ago. The needle is now on deflation. Sitting on a depreciating asset does not negate demand . Waiting might be a fools errand. The Invisible Hand of the market is dynamic not static. The doctor says grab what you can and run.
Dr Doom
My sentiments entirely.
Cash in a ‘healthy’ Bank is the best bet if you can’t buy Gold.
I think Vancouver homeowners saw price gains accumulate so fast through 2016, the gains don’t seem real, like in Vegas. People are quick to put their easy gains at risk, like in Vegas. People will likely wind up playing too long and losing it, like in Vegas.
If you think $300,000 to $500,000 is a good gain for a quick condo investment, you should leave the table while you can.
My advice to sellers: sell while you can.
My advice to renter: wait it out.
Meanwhile, I’m looking to escape climate change in the Southeast by fleeing to Nova Scotia in 3-7 years. Hopefully, the Boomer demographic bomb in rural Canada opens up some oceanfront acreage.