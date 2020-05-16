Zombie J.C. Penney Finally Files for Bankruptcy, in Deal with Distressed Debt Funds. Stock and Some Bonds Wiped Out

Investors bet on this outcome for years. Covid-19 just sped it up by a few months. Department Stores Are Toast.
I’m in awe of how long these publicly traded companies with access to hyperventilating capital markets can hang in there and burn cash and ruin their brand and drive away their customers, and make expense-cutting their business model, and present this expense-cutting to investors to get more cash to keep the charade going, over and over again, before finally investors refuse to throw good money after bad. And then it still takes nearly forever before these companies can’t breathe any longer, by which time their brand has been turned into a liability suitable only for hanging on a scarecrow.
Yup, it finally happened. J.C. Penney announced Friday afternoon that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after nine years straight of net losses, totaling $4.5 billion. Its revenues plunged from nearly $20 billion in fiscal year 2006 to $10.7 billion in its last fiscal year ended March. Now its stores are closed, and when the stores reopen, it will be closing more stores permanently, and there will be even fewer customers. And sales this year will collapse, to perhaps less than half of the $10.7 billion (red arrow):
Another once-iconic American department store, and once the second-largest catalogue business behind Sears, after decades of ruining itself and failing to get on top of the ecommerce wave, is telling its shareholders, second-lien bondholders, and unsecured bondholders to go take a hike. They already got mostly wiped out before the filing.
This is a “pre-packaged” bankruptcy. The company said that it had come to an agreement with about 70% of its first-lien creditors. These are mostly distressed debt funds, hedge funds, and PE firms that bought this first-lien debt for cents on the dollar, expecting a debt restructuring and bankruptcy would allow them to exchange this debt for equity and new debt in the restructured company to then be unloaded to others while the unloading is good, before JCPenney files for bankruptcy a second time to be liquidated.
These funds include Sixth Street Partners and the credit-investing arms of KKR, Apollo Global Management, Ares Management, and H/2 Capital Partners, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.
Part of the deal is a $900 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan – “which includes $450 million of new money,” the company says – from these first-lien debt holders. This and the $500 million in cash the company says it still has will get it through the bankruptcy and restructuring process with its trashed brand and irrelevant ecommerce presence.
As part of the deal, JCPenney “will explore additional opportunities to maximize value, including a third-party sale process.”
The company will seek bankruptcy-court authorization to pay its “non-furloughed” employees, “provide certain benefits to all associates,” and pay vendors “for all goods and services provided on or after the Chapter 11 filing date.” Vendors that are waiting to get paid for goods and services provided before the filing date have to get in line.
Shareholders have long been wiped out by the collapse in the price of the shares to the $1-range in December 2018. They closed at 16 cents after hours on Friday. And they will be left out in the cold as the first-lien holders and other creditors will likely get most of the restructured company. Everyone knew this was coming. Covid-19 just compressed the process and forced the company to get it over with.
All department stores, including JCPenney, have an industry-wide problem, namely that they’re toast. This started in 2001, when department store sales peaked. By February 2020, department store sales had plunged 45%. Consumer preference for buying online what department stores were selling did it. Covid-19 was just the final straw:
The company had $3.8 billion in long-term debt and $2.7 billion in future minimum payments of non-cancelable operating leases, for a total of $6.5 billion according to its annual report. The bankruptcy restructuring will likely make the funds that bought the first-lien debt at cents on dollar some money. The others in this group will get short-changed, including landlords with their non-cancelable leases that will have more empty spaces in their zombie malls.
JCPenney has been shrinking itself to death for years. The store count plunged from 1,560 stores in 2002 (1043 department stores plus outlet stores and catalogue sales centers) to 846 stores as of February 1, 2020, with many more stores to be closed permanently post-Covid.
The headcount plunged from 155,000 in February 2007, to 90,000 pre-Covid, as of February 1, 2020. And to a fraction of that post-Covid.
This has been a long-drawn-out process. JCPenney has been on the list of bankruptcy candidates for years. In July last year, I wrote: I’m in Awe of How Long Zombies Like J.C. Penney Keep Getting New Money to Burn. But Bankruptcy Beckons
Covid-19 just forced the company to finally get this over with a few months before it would have had to do it anyway. The funds that bought its distressed debt for cents on the dollar some time ago had no idea Covid-19 would be coming, but they knew a bankruptcy filing would be coming, and those that sold that first-lien debt for cents on the dollar to them also knew it.
Some of its bonds were trading at distressed levels (80 cents on the dollar or less) since August 2018, for example this $400 million second-lien note, issued in March 2018 at around 100 cents on the dollar plunged to 68 cents just five months later in August 2018. The last time it traded (Wednesday), it was at 8 cents on the dollar. Clearly these investors expect next to no recovery in the bankruptcy process (chart via Finra-Morningstar):
So blaming Covid-19 for the bankruptcy is nonsense. Investors have bet on this path and outcome for years, as documented by the price evolution of the stock and the bonds. Covid-19 just sped it up by a few months.
Years of brick-and-mortar meltdown get compressed into a few months. But ecommerce is booming. Read... Here’s What Collapsed, Spiked, or Hung On in 12 Charts of Retail Sales (Yes, Department Stores Were Already Toast)
I was waiting for this article. I’m pretty sure I read where exec bonuses were paid just a few days before the actual filing.
The c19 virus seems to be proving itself as a zombie killer … the pin that did pierce the bubble of bubbles ….
Hollywood had it wrong all along. Viruses don’t cause zombies, they cure them (by killing them).
The last recession was followed by increased downsizing/”cost cutting” and larger jumps in the use of automation. Swaths of unemployed should keep costs plenty low for business as people fight over even simple jobs. This will force more idealists to be realists and work where there is actual labor demand. According to the bls they’ll have a good shot at becoming home health aides. Let’s hope boomers can afford to hire them and put the country back to work. I can tell you the value of labor definitely doesn’t seem to be in a bubble.
So many unwanted stores.
So many unwanted people.
It’s so bad, even our schools are shut down,
with no opening date in sight.
Borders are shut down, as if to say:
> We’ve got plenty of people here already,
> thank you very much.
And it’s so very “green”,
Greta Thunberg must be tickled pink.
Well it’s sad. I’ve been getting clothes from pennies all my life, going back to before shopping malls when they had a store in old town Alexandria. I grew up on Sears and Pennies.
Guess I’ll be wearing walmart clothes now. I’ll just have to ask for their ‘deplorable-wear’ department and buy t-shirts and sweat shorts.
The mall shift was largely meaningless…more debt to get those more dollars for a blip in the long term story. To see ahead, groundfloor employees detect the sown seeds of destruction well in advance and are usually long gone before it all unfolds. As for their name brands…always had some, always shifted in time to new names, loyalty is rarely more than two decades and peters off. And while Wallymart has turned toward “recycled trash-bag” materials, you actually could (previously) get better quality at lower prices if you knew what you were examining…same stuff in the malls, just a different tag to throw a curve ball. Pretty much over now.
They all get there close from the same sweatshops in third world countries.
The name of the company means little these days.
Yes, once attending an Environmental Economics lecture I made a casual survey of all the feet wrapped in Nike shoes..something I had been well acquainted with from the early days when they sold that stuff to track teams. What a laugh!
Yup, when I visited the local markets in Karachi or Phnom Penh, you can buy seconds from the clothing factories (ie. where workers toil for $2 a day)…. All major brands available that you’d find in a typical American shopping mall, all for a few dollars each item, piled high to the ceiling. I see no problem with old industries dying away, they are no longer suitable… likely, they never were.
Me too Eastwind, thanks for the memory reminder!
that exotic french store, known far and wide as ”jay cee penay” and sears, both about 2,000 SF if memory serves, were on the same block of main street when mom started buying me two pairs of khaki shorts and shirts at pennies; that was it for the school year except for a pair of 501s for when i absolutely had to wear long pants; (the pennies shorts lasted longer than the 501s for some reason,) ,, and then, a couple decades later, THE best HD carpenter overalls, with the pockets in front for nails, and plenty of loops for tools, etc. came from pennies…
SO sorry to see it go, but their merch has been second rate at best for a long time, and prices not so good; been a while since I have gone to one of their huge glitzy stores, as opposed to the small one of my youth.
Not sure if any retailer, other than WM, and Target — ”where folks are willing to pay a little more so they don’t have to go to WM” will ever need to have a big box, as has been mentioned here??
Sure, some folks will still want to squeeze the fabric, etc., before they buy,,, but there is plenty of opportunity to do that at Salvation Army and similar thrift stores, eh?
Surprise it took JCP this long to file for bankruptcy, kind of like Sears, they hung in there longer than I would expect. Interesting thing about JCP, I remember couple of years ago, they brought in Ron Johnson from Apple to turn it around. Another company that became victim of rescue me savior CEO complex, not only didn’t Ron save the company he actually helped sped up the demise we are seeing today.
With retail sales in April worse than expected and May probably down the toilet, wonder which of the big guys remaining will last for the rest of the year. Wonder if Macy will have enough money to last till end of the year before the inevitable.
Heard that it is Macy’s expensive properties that is keeping the wheels squeaking along.
Wolf, you could do an article about the almost dead business that got a “Coronabump” because they do home delivers.
Or just a general “Who is making money during this pandemic” article.
I particularly like watching Papa Johns (PZZA), which now has a P/E of 2500 or so, apparently predicted on the belief that Americans will live entirely on breadsticks and baked cheese for the next 2000 years.
Sold shares of PZZA short when they came to CA, and learned a valuable lesson. If the concept is popular, there are never too many of anything. People cannot get enough pizza. We had one Barbecue place in town, Famous Dave’s, and it’s closed. Is fatty red meat in sugar sauce a better lifestyle choice? We are all a mess of contradiction. I kick myself for not buying JACK on the bounce. They are expanding out of the state. In the Depression when people lost their homes, and their kitchens, they ate in diners. The shift from restaurant sales to grocery stores might be temporary.
No mention of the private equity hack job? Saddle with debt from buyout (why isn’t this illegal?), charge massive management fees, stop capital investment, watch it die.
Was JCP also a private equity play? Forgive me but I forgot… Can someone refresh my memory?
Supposed it’s somewhat of a miracle that JCPenney still had that much in sales at this point. I think the last time I went there was something like a decade plus ago. Right around the time Ron Johnson left Apple to become the CEO of this place.
Well, the good of fire to clean out the deadwood at some point there’s not necessarily a bad thing.
This is reminiscent of the GFC when GE said the dividend was safe, then before they cut the dividend the insiders sold.
Maybe we should vote with our wallets.
I swore I’d never buy another GE product. Maybe someone can start a Hall of Shame site and urge people to boycott these companies. Maybe dox the executives.
Is CBL next ?
If JCP open i will buy x3 pairs of Levis 505.