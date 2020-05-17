Third Mega-Crisis in 12 Years: Eurozone Economy Plunges at Fastest Rate on Record

First the Global Financial Crisis, then the Euro Debt Crisis, now the Big One.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
In its 21 years of official existence, the Eurozone has already been through two brutal crises — the Global Financial Crisis and one of its own doing, the Euro Debt Crisis — that nearly tore the bloc apart. Now, it is in the grip of another one that is already exacting a larger toll than the first two, despite having barely begun.
The preliminary GDP in the first quarter for the Eurozone, GDP fell by 3.8%, according to Eurostat’s flash estimates (for the entire EU, it fell by 3.5%), “the sharpest declines observed since the time series started in 1995,” Eurostat said. This is despite the fact that most of the region’s lockdowns did not begin until mid-March:
All things considered, the Euro Area’s biggest economy, Germany, got off relatively lightly. It shrank by just (!!) 2.2% compared to the previous quarter. It was still its biggest contraction since the the Global Financial Crisis, more than a decade ago. German industrial production was particularly hard hit, tumbling by 11.6% year-on-year in March, when the lockdown forced factories to close. In Q4 2019, Germany’s GDP growth rate was already negative (-0.1%).
But many other Euro Area countries fared a lot worse. Of the four worst performing economies, three are the bloc’s second, third and fourth largest, France, Italy and Spain, which between them account for almost 45% of Euro Area GDP. The other was Slovakia. Spain, Italy and France suffered more cases of Covid-19 and resulting fatalities than any other countries in the Euro Area. They also imposed the most draconian lockdowns. The impact on their economies has been brutal.
France suffered a mind-watering 5.8% collapse in GDP in the first quarter, the “biggest drop” on a quarterly basis since the Second World War, according to the country’s INSEE statistics agency. Even in the second quarter of 1968, when France was roiled by civil unrest, mass student protests and general strikes, the economy still shrank by less (5.3%) than it just did. In the first quarter of 2009, when the financial crisis was pummeling Europe’s markets and Greece was beginning to teeter, France’s GDP shrank by a comparatively mild 1.6%.
As happened in Germany, in Q4 2019, France’s GDP growth rate was already negative (-0.1%).
Italy perennially troubled economy shrank by 4.7% in the first quarter — the worst reading since Eurostat began tracking Italy in 1995 — after having already contracted by 0.3% in Q4 of 2019. Italy was the first EU country to impose a lockdown and has also suffered the largest number of Covid-19 deaths. Given the size of its public debt and the fragility of its banking system, it is probably the least well placed large European economy to weather the current economic storms.
The Euro Area’s fourth biggest economy, Spain, also broke records with its latest GDP reading. Clocking in at -5.2%, it was the worst performance since the country began tracking economic growth in the 1970s and is considered to be the largest quarterly drop in economic activity since the Spanish Civil War, in the late 1930s. According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), retail trade slumped by 15% in March while Spain’s second largest bank, BBVA, estimates that consumption has fallen by half since the government declared a state of alarm on March 14.
Spain already had depression-era levels of unemployment before this crisis even began. In the first three months of this year unemployment rose to 14.41%, from an 11-year low of 13.78% in the previous quarter. Given the speed of the slowdown and the scale of economic destruction it has already caused, particularly in the all-important tourism sector, it’s probably just a matter of time before that figure surpasses the 20% threshold for the fourth time in 36 years (chart via TradingEconomics):
Across the Euro Area as a whole, the number of employed people decreased by 0.2% in the Eurozone in the first quarter of 2020, compared with the previous quarter, according to Eurostat. It is the first decline in the time series since the second quarter of 2013, when the region began to finally emerge from the ravages of the Euro Debt Crisis but it is still a surprisingly low figure given what has happened.
Unlike the U.S., in most Euro Area economies the vast majority of so-called “non-essential” workers have been furloughed rather than laid off. In the case of France, more than 10 million private-sector workers are being supported by the state, through a scheme called chômage partiel (partial employment). In the case of Italy, the unemployment rate bizarrely fell to 8.4% in March – its lowest level for almost nine years. The government attributed this aberration to the fact that the unemployment rate measures active job-seekers, whose numbers slumped during the lockdown.
But this sort of aberration will not last for long. Even though we are beginning to see some easing of the lockdown restrictions, it’s likely to be too little, too late for many businesses, particularly those in the hardest hit sectors such as transportation, retail trade, leisure and hospitality, which are so vital to Southern European economies.
To keep its own domestic economy alive, Germany has mobilized €750 billion in grants and loan guarantees to companies, both large and small. But few EU countries have Germany’s fiscal firepower or bureaucratic efficacy. Certainly, Spain and Italy don’t. In Spain, just 20% of small companies that have requested emergency loans have actually received them. In Italy, the government has pledged a whopping €740 billion in crisis funds — just €10 billion less than Germany — but as of the end of April, only €3.1 billion of those funds had actually been released.
As long as this dynamic continues, the prospects for Spain and Italy, two economies that are still living with the hangover from the last crisis, are beyond bleak. France is not looking much better. As such, if first-quarter GDP for the Euro Area was already woefully bad, the reading for the second quarter — what we are in the middle of right now — is likely to be much worse. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
The current Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford has closed the Ontario Housing Tribunal due to this Pandemic. But this problem is much deeper due to the massive amounts of government and media collaboration with extends from Municipal Leaders to the Prime Minister’s office.
Keeping people tied to this illusion of ownership has a multitude of advantages from taxes to movements of its citizens.
Municipalities heavily tax the home owners with promises of looking after the infrastructure of water, heat, sewer and garbage disposal. Pet projects have been added over the decades such as arenas and Transportation. In larger cities, even police services are added. These all increase the home ownership costs in a multitude of ways with fees and renewals, etc.
Banks and real estate have a multitude of ways that fraudulently increases the price of the housing market with government and media collusion.
Monetary deflation is due to using the American dominated trading Dollars and paying fees to use this system.
Real estate inflation is encouraged by Governments, Banks and Real Estate Brokers with media encouragement. A multitude of fraudulent schemes has been used to sell the idea of ownership in a multitude of ways encouraging people to own and stay in these areas. With the suppression of wages, many areas too expensive to live off of them and cover expenses.
Some areas, the prices are so inflated, that cashing them out can buy 5 other of the same houses in different areas and many have done this.
I know first hand of 2 different people doing this for different reasons.
One cashed out his auto dealership in Toronto and bought a business, two houses and a small apartment in Midland, Ontario.
The other person teamed up with a local real estate broker and was buying up cheap houses to turn into duplexes to charge the highest rents.
Other schemes such as condominiums and timeshares tie you to a permanent contract that can be passed down to whoever is next of kin with payments that cannot be broken.
The truth will never be published.
Real Estate is an illusion of ownership.
True data! Try skipping your rent payment (property tax) and see what happens.
And as I told my daughter the first time she had to pay income tax, you only rent your freedom from the government.
Good comment, Joe. You explained very well why many of us live rural. My property taxes on primary residence is about a $900 bill per year. If I had the same place in town it would cost around 6K.
Water is provided by a drilled well which cost 7K 10 years ago, and will never have to be drilled again. Unlimited water source. I did put in a shallow well at a rental for $1500, all in. Garbage pickup is $135 per year, is mandated and done once per week to ensure no one throws crap away in the push. Plus, we have 3 major cleanup pickups every year. Sewage means septic, which we pay cash to have pumped every 5 years. Last time the owner driver wanted $175 cash for the pump out and I gave him $225 and a smile.
RE is not an illusion of ownership. Renters pay the taxes, it is included with rent. If you pay off your home, you have no payments beyond maint, which face it, is miniscule for even the most challenged homeowner.
‘Real estate inflation is encouraged by Governments, Banks and Real Estate Brokers with media encouragement’
Isn’t this phenomena going on universally, all over the world!? 2008 was a warning but conveniently ignored and more debt created to cover up the problems! None of the underlying, not addressed but masked by insane credit creation
Now the corona is a just catalyst which UNCOVERED the ROT under neath our financial and the Global financial system! I feel sorry for the bottom 90% of the society from the action of top 0.1% and enabled by the next top 10%!
When the DEBT has been used as a panacea for all the financial problems in both public and private sectors, all over the world, what would any one expect in return?
The KARMIC backlash for all that INSANE/reckless debt spending is on progress! Corona was just a trigger!
I’m not quite sure what you’re complaining about. Real estate is globalized. Toronto is an international safe haven for assets. ….not least because it’s North America’s largest and fastest growing city. Buy low, sell high. Global population will increase by 2 billion over the next 25 years, hundreds of millions will enter the middle class, and hundreds of thousands will migrate to Canada every single year. You literally can’t lose with real estate.
Germany’s GDP is worth €4.3 trillion or something along those lines, so €750 billion comes off at over 17% of pre-crisis GDP. Italy’s GDP was worth about €2.6 trillion, so the pledged €740 billion come off as over 28% of pre-crisis GDP.
It’s evident to everybody that even if these benefits and this stimulus money is spread over 3 years it amounts to something absolutely unsustainable and I am fully convinced politicians have now realized the absurdity of their pledges and are attempting to backpedal. Their bookcheck cannot cover their pledges.
That’s a big part of the reason why the new word in Europe is “get them back to work as soon as it is remotely safe to do so”. Starting tomorrow all businesses in Italy will be allowed to re-open in phases, including museums and gyms, and the present agreement is for all internal EU borders to re-open on June 3.
The Lufthansa Group will resume flights between over 100 destinations in June and IAG (British Airways, Iberia, Vueling etc) and Ryanair will resume a similar level of activity in July. Wizz Air of Hungary, one of Europe’s Big Free LCC’s, expects to be back to about 30% of pre-crisis flights by then.
Hurtigruten, the Norwegian shipping company, has announced the date for their first post-Covid-19 cruise (June 16) and TUI is already pulling aircraft and cruise ships from storage. The latter will restart operations at about 30% capacity as soon as hotel crews can be found for them, not an easy task right now.
We have literally gone from one excess to another: everybody here knows I was a “re-open now type” but I did not expect something like this.
I suspect the reason for this “adelante, Pedro, con juicio” decision (very pertinent citation to show off a bit ;-)) is the absolutely crippling blow not just to economic activity, but to social cohesion. As Spain has shown us, high unemployment is not good for politics, and we have politics even more than the virus to thank for the present mess we are in.
Now if you’ll excuse me I have to go outside and survey the damages. I suspect it won’t be pretty.
I hope you have nice weather and can survey from one of your motorbikes!
Apparently few EU countries (like the US) have the same efficacy in administering grants, as Germany. (No 3rd Reich jokes please) These SBs don’t have access to corporate deep pockets, which I think describes a lot of EU mercantile class businesses. Europe is not franchise America, or is it? In the US we can fund another moon landing, then use political appointments to walk back the administrative budget, cut funding, put in place acting heads. Makes we wonder not how the Germans manage, but how the rest of the EU mismanages, or is mismanaged.
When the EU was being “created” – they basically promised truckloads of new made up EU money for joining the EU.
Basically – something for nothing, which it was. And it worked for awhile as you saw the new signs go up for bridges and roads getting repaired.
But then prices of everything “rose” to EU levels but salaries did not.
Which was fine if you were German or Dutch, not so much in eastern or southern Europe. Affordable food and housing are a distant memory.
And then came the insane bureaucratic decrees from unelected bureaucrats in Brussels. And the ever rising taxes.
Finally, there was now no way to leave the Hotel California of the EU. Greece found that out the hard way. Britain barely escaped, with much agony, and only because they had kept their own currency the entire time.
These crises will never stop.
Germany’s GDP may be down only 2.2% but don’t forget, Germany’s GDP depends on exports especially of expensive cars. Three of its biggest markets are China, the USA and the UK and I can’t see many in those countries rushing out to buy a new car anytime in the near future. Here in the UK, the Government has planned on most people not really getting back to full work until November. On top of that I can’t see the 50 million or so unemployed in the USA thinking, oh boy time to buy a new BMW…
A lot of those German exports are to other Euro countries as well, so no help there either.
That said, Germany will weather the storm better than almost all Euro nations.
Which surprises…no one.
Lotsa new bimmers here in SF, latest models not seen before shutdown, cabrioletes. Fewer drive, but those that do drive in style.
In AZ, the convertibles all came out…. people taking pleasure drives with the tops down to keep some semblance of normalcy. Ours is 17 years old…. still looks more than presentable…. and many others were of similar vintage on up to the newest Lambo’s and Ferrari’s were out romping in the foothills.
The weak economy that has been accepted by the EU is a tragedy for the whole world. Compared to the US, especially per capita, its innovation and therefore economic growth has been and will be weak for the foreseeable future. Just as one example, the pharma companies in Europe just threw in the towel over the past 20 years on new medicine research- relocated to the US.
The US pharma industry has its own issues, but ~75% of new medical innovations come from this country. This is because of the economic system in the US vs Europe. Again, it’s sad for the whole world. ~400,000,000+ people in Europe (a lot of very smart ones) could create a whole lot of innovation, and because of various economic disincentives, they do not.
Opportunity cost in its most obvious form (but most people don’t understand it.)
“the pharma companies in Europe just threw in the towel over the past 20 years on new medicine research- relocated to the US.”
But of course they did, because this country charges a ton of money for all sorts of medicine. Which corporation would not love the chance to rob customers of every last penny?
Has nothing to do with innovation at all. And speaking of innovation, it works both ways, the US also created Private Equity, the scourge of corporations, as well as Twitter, the world’s biggest toilet wall,
And don’t forget, this country can print money at will. We’ll see how it performs when it’s lost that privilege.
As stated above, the US Pharma industry has its own problems. It is highly regulated, and lobbies legislators hard. It is illegal to buy and use meds purchased outside the US in most cases. This is a bad law, obviously, and the Pharma companies lobbied congress for this.
Businesses have a responsibility to maximize profits. The government has the responsibility to provide a legal framework to promote competition- so that profits are “reasonable”.
This is a failure of the government. There seems to be nobody who will do their job in government to properly regulate many industries.
However, if you have had a loved one helped by a newer medication, it probably was invented in the US. That is extremely valuable and the EU contributes very little to this worthy endeavor, tragically.
In short: countries that adapted the € are in deeper trouble than those that kept their national currency. What a bad luck.
Especially curious if that gigantic unemployment in Spain will fuel the wake separatist movements – so many bored basques, catalans and andalucíans with nothing to do in a makeshift country that they don’t feel they belong to. In many such environments the government will have to pledge to major spending not just to keep the economy rolling, but to prevent crime and radicalism from spiking.
Spain unemployment level is “different”. You have to understand the idiosyncrasy of the country. Pre-covid, a significant percentage of unemployed people were working in “black” and receiving the unemployment benefits on top. It is a win for the employee, for the employer and big lose for the society well being and the welfare state
1) People want to sit down close to each other, shoulder to shoulder, sing a song, sway from side to side and drink beer.
2) Online shopping peak bubble was pricked by the Chinese virus. People are fed up being locked up, facing the stupid screen.
3) Its dangerous to extrapolate online shopping at peak bubble. Its going to have a change of character from zoom zoom to boom, doom & gloom.
4) France & Germany were in bed with China have reached their demised. China put a face mask on Bernard Arnault, France most important citizen.
5) Its hard to believe how the Chinese Locus is eating alive its biggest customer.
6) For their arrogance Germany is paying the price.
7) The world will be dissected. Germany & France will have to choose
Punchy, blurred, categorical… was it generated by an AI driven chat-bot?
I’m certainly tired of online stocking-up.
I’d very much like to visit my favourite delicatessen and buy some cheeses and pies from the lovely Scandinavian blonde who works there.
A ‘Thank you for your order we value it highly and will try to fulfill it sometime but can’t guarantee a delivery date’ email is just not the same…..
And the pies were damn good!
‘Online shopping peak bubble was pricked by the Chinese virus. People are fed up being locked up, facing the stupid screen’
???
Sorry, you are wrong!
Have you checked recently share prices of online ETFS like ONLN, XBUY and EBIZ?
They ALL are at or near year’s peak in their price. Corona made online shopping more common and increased than pre-corona days. And it is NOT going to change any time soon!
This is the second time in roughly a decade that the bailout has principally come from the Federal Reserve, i.e. a financial bailout that first helps the financial industry and asset holders.
Maybe this will change? It seems like it would be hard for the Senate not to consider the $3 trillion bill the House has passed.
But if it doesn’t change, think how angry people will be as this fact settles in.
Fact from the Fed this week:
Almost 40% of people making under $40,000 who were working at the beginning of the year have lost their jobs.
Please update the topic in 3 months.
I understand that your article is about 2020Q1 because of publicly available data;
but 2020Q1 is of “little” interest because Europe was in denial of covid19 until March.
The really ugly thing started to unfold from March : astonished citizen discovered that covid19 was here now and was here to stay.
So we need 2020Q2 data to assess the damage done to real economy and infer the risks for Eurozone.
Yes, your request for a 2020Q2 post will be greatly anticipated by many on WS!
A Mega crisis is a large asteroid wiping out a lot of Europe . The 12 year long economic crisis is just a good old fashion fleecing of the sheep. Nothing to see here unless the sheep get a lead ewe to form an army. Until then assume the position and hope your betters will be generous with the lubricant.
If a large asteroid were heading in to destroy the U.S. within 24 hours, the FED and Gov would load up themselves and all the corporate and bank CEO’s w/ boards, cash, printing presses, then fly to China to continue as usual.
The usual lifespan of monetary union, in the absence of fiscal/political union, is 20 years. The euro’s days are numbered; Brexit and the coronavirus will speed things up. Appetite in Northern Europe for underwriting the banking losses associated with loans to Southern Europe is dwindling.
I learned this week that every euro banknote serial # includes a code designating the country of issuance. There may be a flight from “southern euros” by northerners who don’t want to be “bailed in” to the next crisis, a la Cyprus.
By the way, the elimination of the €500 note a few years ago made it much more appealing for Europeans, especially those associated with the “informal” sector, to hold their wealth in $. I expect these trends to continue.
“The euro’s days are numbered”
Or “absence of fiscal/political union” ‘s days are numbered.
Look for a big surge in the U.S. Dollar when the Euro nosedives.
Gold is also a good one to hold
When US $ surges the gold slumps! Check the mkt history!
Besides the price of gold is controlled by vested interests in Gold future exchanges for decades!
Beside Euro nose diving, there is already Dollar shortage outside USA in Euro-dollar pool, EM bond mkt those issued with backing of US $! Fed is addressing with dollar swipes with foreign banks but how long!?