Airbnb Gets Disrupted. Hosts, “Super-Hosts” Try to Survive. Apartments in Prime Locations Suddenly Flood Rental Market

Big driver behind soaring rents — the “Airbnb effect” that removed countless properties from global cities’ long-term rental markets — reverses.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
With many of the world’s most popular tourist destinations locked down, and many flights canceled, making international tourism all but impossible, the world’s biggest disruptor of global tourism, Airbnb, faces a starkly different market reality. As of mid-April, new bookings on the company’s portal had plunged 85% year over year while cancellation rates were around 90%, according to AirDNA, an online rental analytics firm.
Airbnb has warned that its 2020 revenue could come in 50% lower than its 2019 total. This is a company that wasn’t even able to turn a profit when the Good Times were raging.
To try to keep investors on board, management has unleashed a brutal restructuring of the group’s global operations. Last week, it laid off 1,900 workers, around 25% of its global workforce. The San Francisco-based company also rescinded a contract it has with a call center in Barcelona, resulting in the immediate loss of a further 1,000 subcontracted jobs.
One of Airbnb’s biggest rivals, Amsterdam-based Booking.com, is in similar straits. In March, its American parent company, Booking Holdings, posted a first quarter loss of $699 million, down from $765 million a year ago, as bookings plummeted 43%. Also for March it reported a decline of over 100% in room nights, a feat that was made possible by the fact it received more cancellations than new bookings during the month.
“Looking at things a different way, our newly booked room nights, which exclude the impact of cancellations, were down over 60% year-over-year in March and down over 85% in April,” said chief executive Glenn Fogel at last week’s earnings presentation. “This gives you a clear indication of how much our business is currently impacted by this crisis.”
Things are set to get even worse. In April, Booking warned investors the virus crisis would impact the second quarter of 2020 “much more significantly” than the first, though it declined to offer full second-quarter guidance.
The company recently applied for Dutch government support to help pay its 5,500 workers in the Netherlands, which did not go down well with Dutch taxpayers. Like so many other large listed companies, Booking spent $4.5 billion buying back its own stock in 2019, significantly reducing its capital and impairing its ability to weather future storms such as the current one. Now, to tide it over, the company has borrowed $4 billion of emergency funds.
For companies like Airbnb and Booking that can raise such vast sums of money with such apparent ease, this crisis is likely to be painful but not fatal.
But the same cannot be said of many of their professional hosts and so-called “super-hosts”, some of whom took out huge amounts of debt to buy up prime-located properties in order to rent them out, at huge profit, to big-spending overseas tourists. Now, they’re struggling to pay back those debts as their incomes plummet.
Airbnb listings in Paris have “collapsed” since Covid arrived. according to Ian Brossat, the Paris deputy mayor in charge of housing. In the first three weeks of April, Airbnb hosts registered a measly 40 stays with authorities, compared to an average of 1,210 a month last year.
In Spain there are around 220,000 owners of tourist lodgings, 95% of whom are private individuals. They’ve already racked up losses of €448 million due to the coronavirus crisis. Those losses are expected to reach at least €2.9 billion by the end of 2020, according to calculations by the Spanish Federation of Associations of Tourist Housing and Apartments (Fevitur). The worst of the pain will be felt in Catalonia — where annual turnover for owners of tourist lodgings is expected to fall by 85% — followed by Andalusia and the Valencian Community.
A similar trend is unfolding across many of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, from Amsterdam to London, to Rome.
With no end in sight to the travel restrictions crippling global tourism, Airbnb hosts are scrabbling around for a plan B. In Canada, the company even asked the government to lend a helping hand with tax breaks and other forms of financial support. Some hosts are hoping beyond hope that domestic tourists will pick up some of the slack once national travel restrictions are eased. Others are abandoning the tourist rental business altogether.
Real estate agencies in London are noticing that growing numbers of landlords who used to advertise on short-let platforms are now offering long-term leases as a result of the Coronavirus crisis. A similar phenomenon is happening in Spain where big cities such as Madrid and Barcelona have seen a sudden surge in the number of new upmarket, centrally located flats being advertised on real estate agency websites.
In many cases, the property owners are only after a short-term fix, in the hope that international tourism will pick up early next year. Rather than offering long-term leases of five to seven years, they are offering short leases of up to a year. In Barcelona, where 90% of the city’s tourism is international, “many hosts have entered into this type of leasing to be able to hang on until the beginning of 2021,” says Enrique Alcántara, president of the Barcelona Tourist Apartments Association (Apartur).
However, short leases like these are only legal for people who move temporarily to the city for work, says Janet Sanz, Barcelona’s deputy mayor. As no one is currently allowed to move between Barcelona, which is still in the first phase (phase zero) of lockdown, and other Spanish provinces, let alone reach the city from other countries, most of these rentals are likely to be illegal. According to Sanz, anyone caught bending the rules will be prosecuted.
In some cities, as the glut of rental properties grows, there are already signs that demand for rented property, whether short- or long-term, is slumping. Many expat workers moved back to their native lands before the lockdown began, abandoning their flats and their rents in the process. Others who missed that chance are just waiting to board the next plane out. There are also the millions of homegrown workers who have lost their jobs and have stopped paying rents altogether.
Having entered lockdown slightly later than most other European capitals, London saw an 11% year-on-year rise in the number of homes available to rent in March, as well as a 2.2% fall in prices, according to research from Hamptons International. In other cities, where lockdowns have prevented landlords from even showing their properties for the last two months, it is too early to tell just how big the impact will be.
But the fact that growing numbers of holiday property owners are flooding the long-term rental market with their own properties, at a time that millions of workers have lost their jobs while millions more have upped sticks and headed home, does not bode well for long-lease landlords. Nor does the fact that one of the biggest drivers of soaring rents of the past ten years — the so-called “Airbnb effect,” which has removed millions of properties from global cities’ long-term rental markets — is losing its power.
City mayors and city councils will try to take advantage of its waning power to ensure that vacation rentals return to the traditional rental market. For tenants who’ve had to endure years of soaring rents as wages have generally stagnated, it’s good news at long last, assuming they’ve still got jobs with which to pay the rent. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
It’s the last line that will ultimately tell…
What might possibly happen if these, effectively buy-to-short-term-let landlords, after little or no income for 6-9 months, jingle mail their properties to struggling banks…
Their properties will either sit on balance sheets or head to auction.
We’ve seen this before….
For the last 4 years, in Zillow website, I saw an increasing trend where banks are putting more and more foreclosed properties for sale in the market, and in the history of those homes, you can easily see that they all are sold in 2006 & 2007, they are unloading faster now. Irony is that now you will see more foreclosed homes for sell in the auction than listed by regular people or Realtors. They are now unloading more since they know that the crash id getting closer and closer,
Or wholesalers buy them cheap before they hit the retail market – listed on the MLS. I haven’t tried my hand at wholesaling in a couple if years but I may give it a shot again.
Jingle mail is something American. In Europe it is harder to do.
I don’t feel bad about these superhosts or anyone over leverage themselves to buy properties to strictly try to make money off Airbnb rental. Just as the same way these people likely didn’t feel bad about driving up rent prices in neighborhood they probably don’t even belong in and leave working class holding the bag. Ultimately it’s the system at fault to allow Airbnb or Uber to skirt around regulation in the name of profit at the cost of society, however if you’re a Airbnb only landlord then you’re part of the problem and not the solution, you just happen to be further down the ladder to help perpetual this capitalism at all cost model.
I’ve always been a bit uncomfortable with the word “AIR” as part of the name. Obviously a clue of what was to come. Once this “thing” fully hits, there is going to be a whole lot of “AIR” debt out there in all areas of the economy. Gird those loins!!!
A big hotel REIT just defaulted on their hotel loans, $3.2B. They also own a large number of SFR, who are probably not paying rent right now. Oh, well.
It was great while it lasted. Those who saved for a rainy day are fine. The other 95%?
Here in Costa Rica all hotels and the many airbnbs built or bought or rented for airbnb listings are sucking a lot of air now.
There used to be hundreds of tiny booking agents throughout
America.They charged about 20% to the homes they booked
for and were profitable. Airbnb charges 3% -wiped them out-
amid massive losses and massive booking.
I do think people will travel in big numbers again and use Airbnb
after being cooped up for so long.Younger people have managed
this pandemic pretty well and will take the risk.
If Airbnb raises their fee to say 6% they will be profitable and
all those apts. will be needed once more.
AirBnB, as well as all the other sharing and reuse business models are DEAD. They are worth $0.00. All those Silicon Valley jobs building that stuff are gone forever.
“reuse business models are DEAD.”
See your point, but if the “shared resource” economy (hugely empowered by the coordination/optimization made possible by the internet) is truly damaged, I think the mass of Americans are going to be made worse off.
In certain industries (autos and housing come to mind) using yield optimizers to determine pricing (so as to maximize revenue by trading off price and sales volume) has become more and more entrenched.
At bottom, yield optimization maximizes supplier revenue by holding some percentage of supply off mkt – in order to goose sales prices enough to more than offset the sales volume declines.
I think that trend is responsible for that limited number of industries which have been able to hike prices…in the face of technological advancement and intl competition that should have hiked supply and therefore lowered prices.
To an extent, the sharing economy brought the power of internet optimization to bear for the consumer…offsetting the supply-withholding power of yield optimizers.
So I don’t think a disease ridden end of the sharing economy is going to be a good thing for consumers.
Oh come SocalJim, how are we supposed to keep levitating the housing market without those disruptive jobs? :)
Also, AirBnb actually posted a public directory of people laid off so that they can get some help quickly, and only about 100 Engineers/Data Scientists in total were laid off. 100 out of 1900 is nothing. It’s obvious that AirBnb thinks that this is only a short term disruption.
I’m not an international RE legal guru, but I’d be amazed if any of those loans were non-recourse.
If any indeed are, that’s seems an appropriate target for regulatory action.
Suing after a foreclosure is rare: in big business it’s usually in the legalese that the property is the security, in the case of the small landlords at the base of the AirB biz, it’s pointless. The guy has walked because he has no equity. If he’s willing to have a foreclosure on his credit he probably doesn’t have much else.
In the case of a multi-millionaire it might be worth it to chase other assets, assuming the guy is a dumb mogul who doesn’t know how to protect assets, even if only the 101 method of ‘selling’ to wife.
A guy who did some sub-divisions on Van Isle wrote a book about it and an experience he had with a major civil engineering outfit in the US. They told him he could get 300 lots out of a property but for X factors only got half that. He spent the next three years in litigation and got judgement. This was in the 80’s crash and the outfit had a few other probs. By the time the developer got his judgement they had skillfully drained the co of any value leaving a shell. He said he’d never sue again if it was up to him.
Retirees are a substantial part of the tourist industry customer base. They may not want the risk of searching for utopia as over 4 million have been infected.
It will be interesting to see what happens in Hawaii. Not just AirBnB but VRBO. I know someone who just purchased their 3rd VRBO property on Maui in 2018. As you can probably guess, they are getting crushed under the weight of their mortgages. Hawaii is none too happy about tourists at this point and tourism from Asia is a huge part of their economy – at least it is on Oahu.
My wife grew up on Maui. We live on the mainland now, but she is in touch with her old high school classmates. They are glad to see the tourists gone, and have an active movement called “mai hele mai”. Which means, “don’t come,” in hawaiian. I would not be surprised if the mainland folk come to check on their condo’s or VRBO properties and find them occupied by locals. Then much to their surprise when they go to the Maui County Sheriff to get the locals evicted they will find that he too went to the same high school and has a mai hele mai banner on the wall.
2.2% price fall in London!! I wonder how they worked that out. In the part of zone 1 where I live the market is flooded with Airbnb (it’s shocking to realise how many flats were being used for this, since legally you’re only supposed to do it for 3 months of a year). If they want to rent it, cuts are closer to 25%. If they want to have it sit on Rightmove with all the other ones piling up then sure, 2.2% it is.
Having said that interest rates are rock bottom and holding costs are very low in London so they’ll probably be able to hang in there for a while yet.
6-9 months?
Just wait for 6 months or so.
In 6 months either things would go back to normal or it’d be blood bath on the street.
This time housing stock in desirable cities have another dimension/domino: STR aka Short Term Rental. It can bring the whole comps down
Economic depression, rent strikes, no tourism, local markets to be flooded with former short term rentals becoming normal apartment rentals again, I sure would hate to be a parasite, I mean landlord right now.
Stuart
Some of us are Mom n Pop landlords who treat tenants with respect. I am not sure what makes a person who worked hard all their life in order to procure rental properties a parasite ?
You really think people who provide a service to folks who don’t want to buy a house, can’t afford a house or don’t want to take care of a house as a parasite?
Well, God bless you for never having to be in such a situation and/or having the means to never be in that situation.
“I sure would hate to be a parasite, I mean landlord right now.”
“Apartments in Prime Locations Suddenly Flood Rental Market” … those apartments in SF, NYC, and all the other urban areas are not prime anymore. Those junk because living there will expose you to COVID.
The prime locations are single families with space that are not to far away from cities. Bidding wars are happening on prime single family rentals. No bid for the urban apartment experience.
I really think you are right about the desirability of SFDs. Adding to that will be the need to have the ability to convert a garage or add onto to put the parents in. Except for the most seriously ill, people are going to want to avoid nursing homes. That is going to have a big effect on finances as well.
what about the beach front properties in SoCal ? Most of them are densely packed teeming with homeless people. Would they go down in price ?
The real kicker would be: Would the SFR be insulated with unemployment rate at all time high ?
The corporate and investor overlords at Airbnb and Booking.com must be patting themselves on the back. Just think: they took no risk and let others do the dirty work of developing hotel rooms. Their caution is paying off, the market is down, and they can just wave good-bye to all these underwater ‘hosts’. There will be a fresh crop of super hosts on the other side of this crisis. All they have to do now is right size their G&A expenses by laying off the dead weight and feather the nest with fresh cash. Bravo…
Conversely/Anecdotally: We have a mountain place (East Coast division) that’s within a few hours of Atlanta, Charlotte, the Triangle, etc. that we live in for the summer and VRBO for the winter ski season. We’re actually wondering if we’ll be busier than usual in Jan/Feb ’21 because you can get here in the car instead of flying to Colorado or Utah.
I have a good friend who is AirBnB superHost in LV. He worked up the number for a 250K propery in LV with mortgages and all expenses around 2.5K/month and with AirBnB, I’d get around 5K. So a profit of about 2.5K/month which is a pretty good RoI.
He owns few STR aka Short Term Rental Properties in LV and has done pretty good so far.
I can see a lot of neighborhood/cities/community has been decimated by these STRs as STRs decreases the rental inventory and thus make rent for 6-pack Joe un-affordable.
I really hope all these come back to normal so that people can again start to afford homes to live in , not as an investment
Madness. Sheer, utter madness.
Taxpayer bailouts for a company that never made any money, never will make any money, loses vast sums of money every quarter and used investor speculation raised funds to buy back its own stock.
“The company recently applied for Dutch government support to help pay its 5,500 workers in the Netherlands, which did not go down well with Dutch taxpayers. Like so many other large listed companies, Booking spent $4.5 billion buying back its own stock in 2019”
I’ve been monitoring Queenstown… the economy is nearly 100% dependent on tourism, and normally there are very slim pickings for long term rentals because most people dump onto Airbnb (usually there are under 15 properties for rent long term at any given time)
There are now a whopping 170. I check that regularly and the inventory is not getting absorbed
https://www.realestate.co.nz/residential/rental/central-otago-lakes-district/queenstown
One might expect a race to the bottom on rents but nope – the rental rates have not dropped that much. Why? Because the owners cannot drop the asking rents – they either get something close to their asking rent or they will not be able to service the mortgage (and other expenses)
If payments are say 6k per month for the mortgage only, and you can only get 3k in rent where do you get the extra 3k from? Where do you get the cash for rates, electricity etc… when your income is now 0?
The business plans for most of these properties involved x amount of income from short term rentals.
Many of the owners will have taken a hit in their primary sources of income as well.
Even if international flights resume (that is many months away), tourist numbers will remain subdued — meanwhile there are loads of hotels that are sitting empty and they WILL race to the bottom on rates to fight for the few tourists that come.
Two big properties were just completed and getting ready to open pre Covid…. Anyone operating an Airbnb will need to compete with the glut of empty hotel rooms on price… good luck with that.
An additional problem is that there have been 10,000+ applicants for government benefits in QT (total population 40k – assume around half are kids so roughly have the town will be on govt support).
Most of the properties on Airbnb are relatively flash ($800k to 1.5M)…. people on benefits cannot afford $3000+ per month in rent. That is why the 170 rentals on that site are just sitting there … week after week.
As for dumping onto the market there are a whopping 522 for sale (again that’s far more than the norm… ) https://www.realestate.co.nz/residential/sale?by=highest-price&lct=d300&ql=20
I am not seeing any fire sales. Yet. Give it a while… banks are extending interest only loans which is helping – but at some point owners will capitulate and defaults will be epic.
And the property market will almost certainly implode.
Even if prices went to 10 cents on the dollar I would be reluctant to wade in … the oversupply is monumental and it will take many years for the tourist numbers to come back … there will be no V…. I expect the recovery to resemble an EKG on a person in a coma … with a few bumps up when someone slams to the door….
This will be playing out around the world.
So this falcon couldn’t hear the falconer?
Many of the new houses in trendy parts of Portland have AirBnb units built in to the first floor, or in a seperate unit behind the house. Most of the folks buying these houses ($650,000 to $950.00) can only afford the mortgage with the additional income from the rental unit, and that was in the good times. I expect all these folks will be taken to the woodshed over the next 6 months.
Earlier this year we went for a short vacation in Florida and while we were down there we checked out a few retirement properties in West Palm, Stuart, and Fort Pierce. Zillow sends me emails automatically each week and the price cuts are increasingly showing up on the listings. The Zillow price guesstimate for one year is already showing down 2.5% in West Palm. Talking about AirBnB even my wife’s hairdresser had an “investment” managed property in Orlando, FL. I wonder how that’s working out with Disney World closed down.
Share buy backs should be made illegal. It’s a tax dodging scam which ultimately destroys shareholder value.
“In Spain there are around 220,000 owners of tourist lodgings.”
That’s a lot of under regulated and under taxed supply of short term rentals. Could be called “gypsy rentals,” when compared to hotels and motels just like Uber and Lyft are gypsy cabs.
I see dark clouds.