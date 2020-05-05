Retail Landlords Reel as Big Luxury Brands Threaten to Close Stores if Rents Aren’t Slashed

Luxury retail isn’t what it used to be, from Barcelona to Hong Kong.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
In Barcelona, frantic backroom haggling is taking place between some of the world’s biggest luxury retailers and the owners of some of the city’s most expensive commercial real estate. That real estate is on Passeig de Gracia, a ten-block avenue that is home to two of Antoni Gaudi’s most emblematic buildings, La Pedrera and Casa Batllo. It is currently Spain’s third most expensive shopping street, having lost the top spot to Av. Porta de l’Angel (also in Barcelona) and Av. Preciados (Madrid).
Two months ago, renting a street-level store on Paseo de Gracia would have probably set you back around €3,000 per square meter. But that was before the arrival of Covid-19, when the street was teeming with international tourists, including deep-pocketed, big-spending visitors from China, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the Middle East. Today, after more than seven weeks of draconian lockdown that is only now beginning to be relaxed, there are no tourists, the street is half empty and almost all the shops are closed.
Even when the shops are finally allowed to reopen, their biggest customers — those big-spending, deep-pocketed tourists — will be nowhere to be seen. Hence the frantic behind-the-scenes haggling.
A source who is familiar with the situation told me that some of the luxury brands have made their respective landlords a brutal ultimatum: either reduce the rent by 75% or tie it intrinsically to the sales generated by the store, which right now is essentially zero. Otherwise, they will shut the shop.
The property owners, who predominantly consist of descendants of late 19th or early 20th century Catalan industrialists — what remains of the so-called alta burguesia Catalana — may have little choice but to accept the offer, or some slightly improved version of it. Retail landlords all over Europe are already seeing their rents plunge, albeit not by as much as 75%. Some landlords have voluntarily allowed their tenants to skip rent payments if the lockdown prevents them from operating. Others are desperately chasing payments and threatening their tenants with legal action.
They include UK mall giant Intu which was already in dire enough straits before the virus crisis began, forcing most of its tenants in the UK and Spain to temporarily close their stores. As of four days ago, it had only managed to recover 40% of its rents due on April 1. Among the retailers that are refusing to even engage with Intu “to find a consensual solution” are “a number of large, well-capitalized brands who have the ability to pay but have chosen not to,” the company said in a statement.
In Hong Kong, which is famous for its luxury retail, some luxury retailers have given up trying to renegotiate their rents altogether and are now staging a gradual retreat. Even before Covid arrived, the pro-democracy movement had scared away many mainland Chinese tourists, who were the mainstay of Hong Kong’s huge luxury goods sector. Covid did the rest. By late January, with most of the city’s borders with the mainland closed, visitor arrivals had slumped 97% year over year to just a few thousand a day.
As in Barcelona, without the guaranteed influx of huge numbers of well-heeled foreign tourists, the luxury retail sector now has a significantly shrunken market. By February, the sales of luxury goods (jewelry, watches, valuable gifts, etc.) in Hong Kong had slumped by 78% compared to the same month of 2019.
Many luxury brands are reducing the number of stores they operate in the city. In January, Louis Vuitton announced plans to shutter its flagship store at Hong Kong’s Times Square. Days later, Prada brought forward its planned shutdown of a nearby store to February from June. Valentino has also slashed the number of its stores in the city, as have Swatch Group brands Omega and Longines. Two home grown companies, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and cosmetics maker Sa Sa International Holdings, each plan to close down 15 to 30 stores.
Whether in Hong Kong, the UK, Barcelona or just about anywhere, owners of many types of retail properties are feeling the pinch as rents plunge or dry up completely. The fact that some of the world’s richest retail brands are closing up many of their shops in some of their formerly most lucrative markets, or at least threatening to do so if the rents they pay are not sharply reduced, shows just how significantly things have changed in the last couple of months.
In Spain and the UK, temporary moratoriums on evictions prevent landlords from pushing out tenants that don’t pay. But in this environment, these landlords wouldn’t be able to find another tenant anyway, and the property would not produce revenues for the landlord. The financial stress is now spreading from retailers via landlords to their lenders. Many of these commercial property owners will apply for mortgage holidays from their banks, many of which will be approved, for the simple reason that the last thing the banks need right now is cascading defaults on commercial property loans. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
European banks haven’t gotten over Financial Crisis 1 and the Euro Debt Crisis. Now there’s a new crisis. Deutsche Bank’s CEO going on TV to soothe nerves didn’t help matters. Read… European Banks Reveal Scale & Complexity of Crisis. Shares Hammered Back to 1987 Level
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Retail Landlords and their luxury brand tenants both need to fail, declare and go away forever. A consumer driven economy fueled by ever increasing indebtedness is a sickness that is fatal as we are all currently witnessing. Time to evolve from being sugar/salt consuming, credit card charging, Kardashian Ass Watchers.
I am not sure the world can survive without 10K handbags and shoes.
How would one know they are better than others?
As long as there are human beings, there will always be some degree of “Keeping up with the Joneses or the Kardashians”.
My old boss told me that “high school is never over”.
The problem is not consumption per se, it’s the insane gap between the pay of a CEO and a regular worker.
The poor CEOs get that pay so they will jump like spaniels, kiss anywhere like Spaniels, and commit unconscionable crimes that no dog would do for the ultra rich, control groups. Pity them.
They are like Faust but less nice. :-) Having worked with high level executives, I tried to stay alert to avoid getting involved in their crimes and later indicted. Only those of the wrong groups or without connections get prosecuted though, is what I heard.
LAW ENFORCEMENT: consider investigating the ultra rich with “wiretaps!” Google what those are.
CONGRESS: Remove all privileges for lawyers and accountants that are then revealed to be assisting tax fraud or creating foreign shell companies to hide income/assets. Enact asset forfeiture for use of such shell companies: that will remove the federal deficit.
This story really makes me happy, since this downturn hits the rich RE owners and the other rich, both of whom engage in this tax fraud baloney. :-)
“high school is never over” for people who have and use FB.
the only time i’m around the wannabes (mental midgets) in my life is when i’m forced to be.
Truth.
There will always be a place for quality brand retailers. Quality and luxury are usually inter-connected.
I was thinking of this situation that Nick is reporting on from Barcelona as it relates to the Twin Cities this morning. I don’t shop at the traditional luxury shops in downtown, but the few things I shop for are higher quality – which I feel I’ve earned at this point in life. I’m not alone in this attitude.
As I rode by my friend’s bike shop, a shop where I began my quest to be a racer 34 years ago, I was happy see a dude walk out of the shop with a top-end time-trial bike. I smiled knowing that he bought it from the owner that I raced with long ago. I also felt good knowing that my friend’s shop will be there for me in the future.
The key to my friend’s success and longevity is that he owns the two-story building. A main floor shop, a basement for stocking parts and such and two nice apartments upstairs – which generate income. He owns it from decades of hard and honest work. So yeah, there is a place for a luxury bike shop in St Paul, and my bike, purchased there, cost $12,000 when new ten years ago.
A lot of luxury goods, furniture for example, will be handed down to the next generation or two. Quality and luxury are usually inter-connected. Some consumers want and can afford high quality.
considering that a honda civic started at $15k 10 years ago, i’m not so sure it was simply “decades of hard and honest work” that allowed him to own his building. just sayin’
Excellent comment. Throw in a massive conversion of the Military Industrial Complex from Corporate Welfare to actual human needs and you may have something there.
:-) Amen.
So ultra rich Chinese tourists are not shopping luxury goods in luxury retail stores in Barcelona or Hong Kong anymore.
So where are they? Shopping in China?
Not so rich anymore? Just stopped spending?
I guess I’ll open: what if any public assistance should luxury brands and their landlords get?
Sorry, but I’ll say zero.
Of course there is a role for high quality but if anyone thinks a five thousand dollar handbag is higher quality than a two or three hundred dollar bag, they are simply starstruck. You aren’t paying for the leather or the stitching, you are paying so people can see you have a bag, or watch, etc., they can’t afford. You are paying for the privilege of overpaying, aka, conspicuous consumption.
In a world of infinite resources ( like 3 months ago), sure, let people revisit their childhood and try to recapture the moment where the Red Ryder BB gun or special doll is under the tree. But now…?
Some of this consumption is not conspicuous consumption, it’s malinvestment. These women don’t see the correlation between 10 handbags equaling one very nice paid up car. I see it all the time, it’s sad.
The customers will be back.
The rich will emerge with even more money than before the coronavirus.
I heard Hermes opened a new store in China and sold $3M on opening day. Even their Japanese stores are turning a profit.
The luxury retail environment had gotten so crazy before the crisis, I’m glad to see changes coming. So many brands artificially restrict the supply of goods, they really don’t need the stores. At some stores you need an appointment to queue up outside, to see merchandise they don’t have in stock. If you want an item you have to pay to go on a waiting list. Simply ridiculous marketing.
Now more merchandise is available online. Many customers prefer to shop at home because these luxury brands don’t provide a luxury retail experience, so why have the stores.
Wait a sec…
Or we talking handbags or Teslas from a few years ago?
What perfect timing! Jerome recently said he’s going to buy junk bonds early May, and as he has not been arrested (yet) well…he’ll make it so. That means the road to salvation for these retail renters is merely a matter of employing 50% American workers and issue limitless junk bonds to their most whimsical desires and Jerome will buy them. Because lifestyles of the rich and famous are exactly as deserving of bailouts as are essential state and local government services…. according to some folks here.
When your family has been collecting rent for 5 generations on a building, you probably arnt sweating a few missed payments or a reset at 75% of the high water mark rent. They are probably collecting tons of cash from diverse sources. Just a blip on the monthly summary coming from their investment managers…
Can they reset their property taxes at 75%?
How about the wages of the people who work for them?
Insurance? Upkeep? Upgrades to the latest municipal codes? Complying with environmental laws?
You sure are pretty good at taking stuff from folks you deem unworthy.
How about the sacrifices going through the Civil War? Not selling out to big corporations and tearing down the historical building to put up a big box?
How about we just let the market sort it out.
I’m sorry, but that’s a fantasy. Most of those properties are mortgaged, so the owners can enjoy living on that appraised value, which is used to pay for up keep, and keeping up with appearances (very important to “alta burguesia Catalana” and those who wish to appear such.) That’s a big part of the problem. They are mortgaged at rates that are ridiculous; they know it, the banks know it, and the gov’t knows it. But none of them can say anything about this because that would require them to admit they have been supporting this lie. And the lie (and maintaining it) is more important to them than the great unwashed. They will go to war, kill, and steal to keep the facade in place.
This is why you have hundreds of thousands of empty properties that can’t be sold or used, because no one in the chain can, or will, admit to their true value. To do so would cause the system to crash.
That’s why a pile of stones in a field that’s not seen tending in 50 years is still a “country villa” in Italy. $200,000 dollar apartments sit empty in villages where the average family survives on less than $1000/month in Spain. It’s not that they can’t find buyers; they can. but not at the prices they have to get to bail themselves, and the banks, out of the hole they dug themselves.
Watch; it’s going to happen here in the USA (again). People will go underwater on their mortgages, and yet they won’t sell, because they borrowed against that “equity”, and they’ll either go bankrupt, get the gov’t to bail them out, or somehow manage to survive until the next time the market comes back.
These folks need to get with the times / program and convert their towns and villages to money laundering, I mean, wealth management hubs. The gusher of hot money flowing in will indefinitely prop up their property values ‘cos all that innocent, moral, right-thing-to-do money needs a warm, loving home. Problem solved. /sarc
Sounds good until you think about what property and other taxes they might have.
Better go back and read that Fine Print, Guy! They were seeking a reduction of 75%…that leaves only 25% of that high water mark…more like a late summer puddle to drink from, not a well of wealth.
It’s not a reset at 75% of the high-water mark. It’s at 25%.
It is a game of chicken to see who is more insane, the landlord’s or the retailers!
Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line, except when central bank suddenly flood the market with huge liquidity
The Special Servicers are going to have an insanely huge harvest now that the easy refi days are gone.
The thing is that most of these luxury stores do not serve the old-school snob consumer who smokes only the finest Cuban cigar and drinks only the finest French red wine, but overwhelmingly collectors. Once the value of things such as luxury watches or designer-sneakers is shaken and people discover that not everything goes to infinity in a straight line those shops and brands are facing a great fall.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to be a social-critic here, it’s just that I’ve valued a few things in my life – and while one can see the engineering achievement in some old military equipment, the historic worth of Greek pottery or the beauty of art nouveau items, luxury watches always seemed like a tulip-seed market to me.
This is a very welcome article
Perhaps the author could extend these observations to a discussion of the (probable) effects of a more general de touristification of the Barcelona economy, typical of many towns and cities all across europe and beyond
It is known that there was anti tourism movement building
– rich Asian buying of luxury goods far from home as a result of internal policy decisions as to consumption was never a viable long term business plan
– over reliance on general tourism is revealed to be over dependent on externalities which can go to zero over night, another short sighted business plan
-an outline of the deficiencies of the tourist economy model as adopted even in capital cities
We’ll see what the anti-tourist crowd has to say about the lack of jobs and increased burden of taxation due to falling tax revenue. Something tells me that falling home prices (and hence falling valuations) will not offset the former mentioned problems.