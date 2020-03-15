Mall Giant Intu Warns of Bankruptcy: First, the Meltdown of Brick & Mortar Retail, Now COVID-19

Local governments end up buying dying malls to keep them from becoming dead zones.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Intu Properties which owns dozens of malls in the UK, including nine of the 20 biggest, as well as a handful in Spain, warned this week that it is on the brink of bankruptcy after declaring losses of £2 billion for 2019 and a debt of £4.5 billion. Its portfolio of properties is still valued on its books at £6.6 billion, down 33% from December 2017. Its shares are now worth just four pennies a piece. Two and a half years ago, before many of its high-profile tenants began dropping like flies, the company was worth more than £2 billion; today it’s worth just £55 million.
Like-for-like net rental income was also down by 9% in 2019, to £401 million, due in large part to some of its once-thriving tenants entering administration or company voluntary arrangements (a form of bankruptcy), as well as an increased vacancy rate.
Now, to stave off its own bankruptcy, Intu desperately needs to raise new funds. Intu’s original plan to raise fresh equity capital, unveiled less than two months ago, already failed. It wanted to raise at least £1.3 billion to fortify its shaky finances, keep its creditors at bay, and avoid defaulting on its huge debt pile. But trying to convince already skeptical investors to inject fresh funds, after its shares have already collapsed to almost zero, at a time when the UK’s retail sector is in the deepest of doldrums, was always going to be a tough sale.
The first major investor to pull out of the equity raise was Hong Kong-based Link Real Estate Investment Trust. Others quickly followed and by last week Intu conceded that its plan had been a complete flop, which it nonetheless blamed on “extreme market conditions,” meaning the coronavirus, which is expected to further decimate store traffic in the coming weeks.
Unless another solution is found, Intu will soon breach multiple debt covenants. This could cause lenders, including HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland, to take control of its assets — assets they would rather not have and will probably quickly sell.
The company has £190 million of debt maturing and £93 million of swaps payable within the next 12 months, compared to £168 million of cash and £129 million of other available funding facilities. Things get particularly hairy thereafter, with £920 million of debt coming due in 2021, followed by £780 million in 2022, £1.03 billion in 2023 and £670 million in 2024.
Intu’s CEO Matthew Roberts insists that while “a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group and company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the company still has “options.” Those apparently include “negotiat[ing] covenant waivers” and “alternative capital structures and further disposals to provide liquidity.”
It has already sold a number of properties, including two of its three Spanish properties, in a bid to raise cash and bring down its debt, but now pressure is rising on it to offload some of its most valuable UK properties. But once Intu sells those, it will have precious little left of real value with which to generate income.
Matters are hardly helped by the anemic demand for brick-and-mortar malls in the UK: 2019 saw the lowest level of shopping center transactions since 1993. Many of those belonged to Intu’s rival, Hammerson plc, which offloaded all of its out-of-town retail parks for the knockdown price of £455 million.
In the absence of private-sector buyers, some of those retail parks were bought, at discount, by local and city councils, which last year spent £232 million purchasing shopping centers, accounting for 36% of all shopping center deals according to data from Knight Frank.
Yet even as local governments step in to bail out commercial real estate owners or their creditors and keep local shopping centers alive a little longer or try to transform them into something more socially useful or appealing, the decline-and-fall of bricks-and-mortar retail in the UK continues a pace. Footfall fell in every single month of last year, according to Springboard figures. More and more of the retail spending that does occur is migrating online, where sales now account for 19% of retail sales.
Last year alone, 14,500 stores ending up closing. And that is having a direct impact on both city centers and retail malls, as well as the investors that own them. Open-ended property funds sustained the largest withdrawals on record in 2019, with total outflows of £2.2 billion. In December, the giant UK fund manager M&G suffered a run on its £2.5 billion M&G Property Portfolio and forced it to suspend redemptions. Four months later, the “temporary” ban remains in place.
For Intu, the fallout of the UK’s bricks-and-mortar retail crisis has so far translated into lower occupancy, lower rents, lower revenues, lower valuations, ever-bigger losses and an unpayable debt stack. And that was before the arrival of Covid-19, which threatens to decimate retailers’ supply chains as well as deter or prevent people from going to the mall. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Oops, the rot runs even deeper than Muddy Waters could have imagined. Read… First Enron of 2020: Muddy Waters’ Short-Target NMC Health Just “Discovered” $2.7 Billion Undisclosed Debt
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It looks as Intu is stuck in flogging the already dead horse of its shopping malls and trying to find greater fools to prop up the expired business model.
Have they made any attempts to diversify the existing assets, turn the retail coat-rail and shelve spaces into something more meaningful? Kid’s entertainment, schools, doctors and dental surgeries, business hubs. Residential even.
Lazy, just lazy.
Unless of course the bought the assets at way over mark price, in which case, one can only reward stupidity by making it terminal.
Intu own the best, biggest, nicest, etc. malls. The one you have visited in Manchester while you live in London. The mall closest to you you can survive with filling it with dentists. Those super malls can’t but it was expected that they would survive. Covid-19 may kill them.
ps. This is a debt problem but Intu was IMHO for a real estate company conservatively financed (only 50% debt or so)
good emergency wards
Which US companies = Intu ? Also – do these local UK governments have plans for the ghost malls?
Simon Property Group is a REIT (SPG) that owns the most malls in the United States.
You should see INTU as the owner of the “Mall of America”. INTU does not one the “mom&pop” malls but only a few, but biggest, nicest etc malls.
Remember, as H. L. Mencken said: “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed — and hence clamorous to be led to safety — by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” And, “The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false face for the urge to rule it.”
Change..False Face to False Flag..and its Contemporary to the Max..funny,were it not also so Tragic!
Carl Icon told CNBC on Friday that he was shorting the insurance companies that sell policies to mall in the event they go bankrupt. He said it was like selling a life insurance policy to a man headed for the electric chair.
Why are businesses and individuals constantly assuming the past was the “old old days”?
Why can’t change be a welcoming of improvement?
Remember the Star Trek episode when a young boy’s Mother died and an alien culture decided to show mercy by cloning the Mother physically and keeping the boy’s room exactly the same as a shrine to their home?
The crew of the Enterprise had a real job on their hands to wean the boy from this doppelganger life and help him see the emotional, intellectual bond of love between the two, which was forever and ongoing.
The episode was a sort of homage to Queen Victoria’s retreat into her past with Albert…refusing to move even his razor or comb.
Wonderful writing…
Is that Star Trek about us today? A creature dies when it stops growing…
Intu
Well, the first step would be to change the name of the company.
@Bob Hoye,
You mean, change the name Intu Darkness? Or maybe Intu the Abyss?
I think they wish they were just caught between a rock and a hard place; that would be easier than dealing with the Virus, the B&M meltdown, and indebted customers.
Unit!
It looks like the coronavirus will be the last nail in the coffin of brick and mortar retail.
There were and are many businesses that were operating on a week to week basis…and they were all vulnerable…prior to Covid-19…many failing businesses are going to get pass…not a free pass but a pass…on businesses that were operating irrationally…especially those that were borrowing the cheap money and buying back their own shares.
What this virus has laid bear is the need for continual Brick Mortar. It still by far the most efficient way to distributes key goods. Amazon needs to be dismantle quickly. The global supply chain will be re-center very quickly. Globalism is finally finished. Also, what is killing most of the business is predatory capital in the form of Private Equity. Things are going to change. We are all going to be socialist now.
I think you got this backwards.
Why are you focusing so much on the doom and gloom? The price of an escort for the night and hotel room has dropped dramatically.
Seriously though, I’m not sure if it’s economically feasible to convert retail stores to other purposes. Think about Home Depot or Randall’s. A zillion sf and two lavatories. Doesn’t lend itself well to housing.
Personally I’d like to see funding to convert them to hydroponic farms. No pesticides or herbicides, incredible production density (I can grow 16 spinach or lettuce plants in 4 square feet) . I’ve been growing my own veggies for years and when I get home all I have to do is pluck a few items from the plants, maybe add some pre-cooked chicken strips and I have dinner.
Throw a solar array on the roof and use LED lights. Water is cheap as are the nutrients. Seed to harvest is about a month. With some crops such as spinach it has to be cool. I live in Houston and while you can’t grow spinach outside most of the year, inside my house it’s nice and cool. I have spinach year round. I’ve already given away half my crop because it’s growing like crazy.
At home you can use the Kratky method to grow lettuce and tomatoes. All you need is a Rubbermaid tub, some net pots, water, and a few oz of nutrient. Then sit back and watch it grow.
If I knew how to convert malls to hydro farms and get financing I’d quit medicine in a heartbeat. I’d even consider subdividing and renting space for private farms.
They were prepared for catching falling knives … instead the kitchen sink fell!
Just another case of fools being separated from their money!
Empty malls would make decent emergency hospitals, just saying.
Emergency rate cut to ZERO and 700B in QE. $#!7 has officially hit the fan. Are we in the endgame now?
Market’s not buying it. Futures down 900. Many reports of home sale contracts being cancelled. One broker saying the drop off in demand is worse than 2008. Sorry SoCalJim.
This sucker could go down.
Futures PLUNGE 5%, hit down limit
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/03/15/panicked-fed-slashes-rates-to-near-0-throws-700-billion-qe-on-top-after-1-5-trillion-shock-and-awe-repos-fizzled-stock-futures-plunge-5-hit-limit-down/
1) How much the gov is willing to pay to save a dying mall.
2) How much the gov will pay to save the cruise ship industry, airlines, or Boing.
4) The normal risk for a 50Y person for contracting a disease and dying painlessly within a week is 1 : 1,000.
5) How much much will u ask to treat sick people, for 5 min, if the
if the risk of dying without pain next week is 4 : 1,000 :
$2,000 for 5 min, not bad.
6) How much will u ask to be around covid 19 victims, if the risk of
dying painlessly within a week is 5 : 1,000.
$100,000 for 5 min. Most people will avoid the risk.
7) The risk increased from 0.004 to 0.005, but the fee from
$2,000 to $100,000 because coronavirus is more vivid.
8) Nobody care about death from mosquito bites, car accident,
drugs overdose, heart attacks, but the breaking news about 60
people in US who died from the virus, is all over the place, the virus is alive.
The fed just went full panic mode. Futures hit limit down not even 30 minutes in to trading.
This is bad.
This is very bad.
I feel queasy.
Can someone explain how this is NOT 2008 all over again?
2008 we actually had interest rates we could cut to juice the economy, we were in much less debt and we were not quarantining the world.
This seems much worse.
I hope I am very wrong.
Futures PLUNGE 5%, hit down limit
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/03/15/panicked-fed-slashes-rates-to-near-0-throws-700-billion-qe-on-top-after-1-5-trillion-shock-and-awe-repos-fizzled-stock-futures-plunge-5-hit-limit-down/
I view these stories as sad. One more public space gone. Pretty soon people will spend ALL their time, doing what I am doing now.
NEWS FLASH!!! The Fed today lowered the interest rate to ZERO percent and started $700 billion QE program! Here we go AGAIN!! SAVE ME SAVE ME!!! TBTF!!! TBTF!!!
1) Zero rates destroy banks. The economy will never recover..
2) Fred : the 3M was in a zero plus trading range long time ago :
0,15% in 1934 to 0.56% in Apr 1937 til 1949.
3) 1932(L) might have been negative, but there is no info. Fred don’t cover 1932.
4) 1942 was a sign of weakness @ 0.02% monthly (C).
5) Apr 1953, a jump to a higher high @ 2.19% from 0.38 plataue.
6) Oct 1957, after Sputnik, the 3M @ 3.58%. The Dow was taking off vertically for x2 years, on rockets building & electronics.
7) After JFK election, on Dec 1959, 4.49%.
7) June 1966 , before Suez canal closing, 5.37%.
8) Man & Fed flying to the moon, in Jan 1970 @ 7.87%. The Fed mission, on the way to 3M bubble peak lasted 10 more years.
peak
FED just cut itself off at the knees.
Yes, futures plummet. Really?
RIP