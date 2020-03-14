To Win the CoronaWar, Defense Is The Only Offense

Why does it work this way?
By Wisdom Seeker, a WOLF STREET Commenter with a physical sciences Ph.D., San Francisco Bay Area:
The bad news is already out: a new coronavirus declared war on Humanity last December. It did a Pearl Harbor on Wuhan in January, blitzed through Iran in February, hit Milan in early March and is now invading the rest of Europe.
The virus spread worldwide, to the U.S. and everywhere else. Singapore and South Korea went on red-alert and have slowed the virus. But elsewhere, most people couldn’t break out of business-as-usual. In another huge victory for the virus, it has spread globally, insidiously, doubling as fast as every three days in many places.
The graph below plots data for 5 battlegrounds in the CoronaWar: Italy, South Korea, the San Francisco Bay Area, King County (Seattle) in Washington, and Westchester County outside New York City. The vertical axis shows cumulative cases per million people in each area. Because the virus spreads exponentially, the graph uses a log scale – this makes the trends show as straight lines. The data for each region have been time-shifted to show the common trend:
The data come from the Johns Hopkins University COVID dataset, supplemented after 3/9 by county reports for the US hot spots.
All 5 regions show the same process:
- Detection of early spread of the disease, with testing “catching up” to what’s going on.
- Exponential growth with a doubling time of about three days.
- Two possible outcomes: either defeat – massive fatalities due to “ICU overload”; or victory – a “bend the curve” taming of the outbreak.
The horizontal dashed line on the graph is an empirical estimate of the “ICU overload” threshold. It’s based on the level of cases in Lombardy (Milan region of Italy) when media reported overwhelmed hospitals. It’s not exact – each region has its own characteristics. But Lombardy has a good medical system.
Regardless, there’s always a limit, and with exponential growth the difference between systems is only a few days either way. To stay out of “ICU Overload,” we have to act now to stop the close-encounter social interactions that spread the disease.
Why does it work this way?
The science of epidemiology is fascinating and can be complex, but for a population with no immunity, the math for the early stage of an epidemic is simple exponential growth. If a typical infected person unwittingly spreads the disease to others, the disease multiplies. And then the newly infected spread it further, and it multiplies again.
In the early stages this process is nearly invisible. But left unchecked, it grows fast and soon becomes catastrophic.
For each region, the tipping point between “really bad flu season” and “thousands dead” occurs if too many patients with COVID pneumonia overwhelm hospitals.
With enough ICUs, ventilators and oxygen support, coronavirus is much less deadly. But if too many people need those resources, doctors must make life-or-death decisions. The oldest and sickest get left to die, so that others have a chance to live. “Excess Mortality” spikes up not just among COVID patients, but for all ailments that cannot get full care.
This disaster happened in Wuhan, in Iran, and is now happening in Lombardy (Milan area) in northern Italy. We must not let it happen anywhere else! There is good news: the world finally responding, and the faster we act, the less overall damage there will be.
Underlying all the shutdowns and closures is one principle: the only offense against this Coronavirus is a great defense. There’s no cure, and there won’t be a vaccine for a while yet. So the only way to save lives is to prevent infections in the first place, and most importantly to keep the hospitals from being overwhelmed.
Remember the girl who recognized the 2004 Tsunami in Thailand and tried to warn people to get off the beach? How could she convince people the threat was real, when the sun was shining and all the extra beach was suddenly exposed as the water pulled back! Public Health officials face the same challenge today: From a few tiny warning signs, they know disaster is approaching, but no one else understands them. Hard to persuade an unwitting population living in denial!
But the graph shows that now is the time to act fast to save lives. Key hot spots are within 1-2 weeks of ICU overload unless we “bend the curve.” Globally, even a day’s delay will now cost thousands of lives. Governments need to stop dragging their feed due to the adverse impacts of shutdowns, do the shutdowns anyway, and start mitigating those impacts. The faster we move, the shorter the shutdowns need to be, and the less economic damage overall. Perhaps this is why WHO finally declared the global pandemic this week.
Because Defense is the Only Offense, it’s time to Stay Home and Stay Healthy. P.S. For a more detailed version of this type of thinking, see the Open Letter by Purdue University Professor Ninghui Li. By Wisdom Seeker.
Part of the problem with this is that hospitals are already overwhelmed – not that COVID-19 is overwhelming the system itself. Some hospitals regularly operate at 95% of capacity. Italy’s aging population doesn’t help. Seattle’s hospitals, like many other in the country already operate at near to constant 100% of capacity.
I work in the busiest ER in San Diego and I can tell you that on a regular basis, admitted patients sit in a hospital bed for over twenty-four hours because the hospital is already at capacity.
About two months ago, our hospital had to open up a makeshift ICU because the ICU was already full. This problem is not new to hospitals and providers. Hopefully, after people realize the majority of people who get COVID-19 are going to be just fine, the next realization is the overcrowding of U.S. hospitals that happens on a regular basis.
What are your thoughts on the UKs apparent herd strategy ?
I don’t understand how this is an ‘all is well’ explanation.
A ‘majority of the people…’ sounds okay. But when you have a large population of people with this virus, there will be a large number of people that will not ‘be okay’.
And if hospitals are already overwhelmed on a regular basis, this still means it won’t even take a large number of patients to overwhelm the system thus promoting more infection. No?
I read Matt’s comment as trying to prevent outright panic – it’s true most people will be fine and won’t need hospitalization – while being pessimistic about the system’s capacity for those that do get the severe pneumonia and need hospital care.
Hospitals are required to have pandemic “surge” plans tucked away. Medical friends in my area say they’ve been working through those. Italy’s hospitals are providing surge care (albeit imperfectly) at well over 100% of nominal capacity. There should be some headroom in the US system if we get desperate.
Another advantage in the US is that the virus, at least right now, is spotty. If less-impacted states act fast to prevent further outbreaks, they might have spare capacity to take patients from the hot spots.
And the military, which has to plan for wartime casualty surges, should have some capacity as well, which we’ve seen in the repatriated passengers.
But we need to avoid forcing doctors to triage and be literally forced decide who has to die because they can’t help them all.
I wonder if there are any effective treatments that can be administered in the home, in one’s own bed. If so, that information should get out there.
There are no specific treatments for this illness, at least none that are commonly agreed-upon yet. Home treatments are all going to be about mitigating symptoms. For me, if/when I get sick I’m gonna stay home as long as I can breathe well, take Tylenol and tamiflu, stay away from everyone else, and hope I can ride it out without needing to go to the hospital for oxygen.
Hey Bobber, that’s a great question to take to your medical provider (and your loved ones should be asking as well). Everyone’s situation is different, but it might be valuable to inquire whether having an inexpensive pulse oximeter for the family would be worthwhile.
I recently started using a CPAP machine for sleep apnea. Can this kind of equipment be useful for people struggling with this disease. Is this the ‘poor man’s’ ventilator?
Ed C, that’s another great question to take to your doctor, and it might be a good tool!
No it is not. Ventilators are needed for life threatening forms of pneumonia and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenator) for those whose lungs and heart need a rest from the work of breathing. The problem IMHO in the US is not only that hospitals are run at capacity but also the numbers of people not covered by HMOs or have extremely high co-pays who will avoid going to a hospital or even seeing a physician because of the cost involved.
Some hospitals regularly operate at 95% of capacity.
It’s efficient, but it leaves no capacity for dealing with an emergency. Profit maximisation and just-in-time have definite limitations and are inappropriate in the context of public health, which requires a significantly different paradigm.
This what happens when you have a ‘health care system’ devoted to next quarter’s financial results and not to delivering health care. And that’s a function of a political system devoted to self-serving corporate greed and power and not to the good of the public.
It’s not as if the likelihood of a disastrous pandemic was not understood: the US has major outbreaks of novel diseases almost every year, often more than one a year. So what has happened to epidemiologists and risk managers who have been sounding the alarms? They get ignored and marginalised, and their staff and budgets cut, because they’re inconvenient, and they’re unprofitable, and they’re a cost that needs to be minimised. And now that the worst has happened they’re hopelessly overmatched.
Ironically, Lombardy, San Francisco, Seattle, and Westchester Co. are where some of the richest people live. This virus does not choose its host.
Actually, it does. International mixing is the key. Milan is a major center of Chinese offshore manufacturing of luxury goods. Prior to the outbreak, there were many daily direct flights between various Chinese cities and Milan. Wealthy people move around a lot. Aspen, CO has a caseload far out of proportion with its population, for example.
@ c smith
I thought that was Prato, China-Italy.
Kidding aside, I have yet to check if my classmate is really dying of coronavirus in Paris.
(with PhD in Biological Sciences)
The real problem is that current medical facilities can treat only a set number of patients with specific problems. For example accidents, cardiac arrest, baby delivery and other problems. When this COVID-19 overwhelms the medical resources (doctors, nurses and paramedics), every one will be dealing with Wuhan flu. The routine accidents, slips, heart problems will not be treated as usually. This is another reason to stay safe inside.
The COVID-19 is going to spread before subsidies. The incidences are very low now because only a few are tested. Even among those with symptoms are not tested. Think about the carriers and incubation period. When the real number of infected comes out, the economy and stock-market will be the last things we worry about.
Nationwide quarantine is the only way to break the chains of transmission.
The medical cartel which owns congress is terrified that it will be exposed . American corporations are terrified of losing their ability to off shore any thing and ever- thing . Just like the medical cartel they have paid good money for their congressional lap dogs. Government is terrified that the American people might demand massive changes. I remember vividly and first hand the war material we scuttled when we bugged out of Vietnam. We overwhelmed Germany and Japan with war production in WW2 . My father was in the 6th Marine Expeditionary Force. When they got to and occupied Toyko the massive amount of material in the rear was in his own words , “beyond reason” . When we go to war we spare nothing due to constant war planning and aquisition. Not so when it’s for the health of the Nation. As I understand it we have 75,000 ventilators facing a virus that kills by respiratory distress brought on by a cytokine storm from our own immune system complicated by bacterial pneumonia. The captains of industry and government are terrified of the video of triage between a 70 year old and a 12 year old child for ventilator access .This is War and we ain’t prepared because we have let our government ,for decades , disarm us .
This was my first posting, and I want to thank Wolf for publishing the article.
I’ll be checking in frequently this weekend so please ask questions if the article isn’t clear.
There is more I can share on this topic as a scientist, if anyone is interested. If there’s a nation or US state whose progress you’d like to see, just ask, and I’ll provide additional graphs one way or another.
If there’s a nation or US state whose progress you’d like to see, just ask, and I’ll provide additional graphs one way or another.
Some of my recent comments have indicated that the situation has moved the response from containment to mitigation because of a lack of resources, particularly in California and Washington. Informational resources have also been in short supply, despite Silicon Valley’s vaunted reputation for such things.
Any clarity you could provide would be helpful.
The US federal government is presently blocking states from expanding Medicaid in response to coronavirus as well. Know anything about that? Politics, say I, sneeringly.
Estimates of economic impact would also be helpful. Estimates of decline in US economic activity from my side range from 3% to 6%, but that is also largely conjectural because data needed to make valid inferences hasn’t become available. In Italy it’s at least double that. And China is just a guess.
Hey Un, my take is similar to yours. The US needed to begin testing for COVID in unexplained pneumonias at about the same time we applied the travel bans, and then tracing contacts like mad. I think that’s how Singapore has stayed ahead. But we had structural issues (stupid regulations are also a disease!) and maybe some tactical technical errors that cost us too much time. Testing is expanding rapidly and will help, but most of all we have to slow down the rate of infection by keeping people apart.
I have just a little insight about economic impact at this time. A full lockdown might get the virus back under control in the US within 2 months (as it did in most of China, more or less). But that won’t restore social-interaction based economic activity; people will be very wary. I also think the US will be slower than that, though hopefully faster than Europe. But elsewhere in the world it will take longer.
Until its contained worldwide, everyone faces “outbreak risk” from travelers from other nations. There’s also “mutation risk” – another strain could emerge and start a fresh round. These are going to impact economic activity.
Against that, we actually do have a lot of new opportunities. Employers will need surplus staff to support more robust modes of operation (so an enterprise isn’t derailed by an outbreak). You see that with banks and the tech titans spreading out their operations. Delivery services and anything over the internet will grow, albeit at the expense of restaurants, spectator sports, bars, movies, theater, etc. There will be other growth areas too.
There’s going to be a lot of dislocation and, if we’re too slow to completely eliminate the virus, there will be some deep structural changes. Typically the destructive phase come
Also, SCMP reported today that some people can be carrying this virus and transmit it up to 37 days before showing any symptoms. Please comment on that possibility, with likely percentage of such folks.
Thank you.
This confirms IMO, once again, Wolf’s efforts to be on the ball!
@Vintage – some of those reports get sensationalized. Out of thousands of confirmed cases, to know that one person was “only” infected 37 days ago (and not more recently) is pretty tough. This virus is really insidious. I will most likely only be a few extreme cases like that. If we get the rest under control and the 20-days-plus are all we have to worry about, it’ll be time for a victory lap. Gonna be a while though.
Thank you, Sir. Very generous and decent of you.
Thanks Wisdom Seeker.
1. BBC reported yesterday that all new cases in 10 towns in northern Italy stopped when they were ”locked down;” please verify that if possible with some indication of likely reliability.
2. SCMP reported today that Chinese scientist, likely epidemiologists, have determined ”patient 1” in Wuhan was infected, or recognized, November 17; please verify that information if possible, and let us know the implications for any changes of the rate of transmission if that date is used instead of some time in December.
3. Please let us know your thinking, obviously much more well informed than the talking heads/politicians, regarding the origins of this virus, putting to bed as many of the rumours on the net as possible.
4. I have seen graphs of mortality rates by age cohorts, ( not remembering where,) please show those if possible.
Thanks again for your work on this.
Hey VW –
Regarding your point (1), I’d expect it to take a couple of weeks for the lockdown to really work. Virus will still run through households for a bit. And lockdowns take a while to take full effect, not everyone “gets with it” and complies immediately.
For (2), I’ll look for more information like that, but I’ve been burned by SCMP relaying preprints that were then retracted. A 2-week shift in the date of first infection is of interest for many reasons. But I think we have enough real-time data now to know what we practical actions we need to take immediately.
For (3), I’ve learned not to rule anything out, and until we really trace back Patient 0, or get a full genetic fit, we won’t really know. We may not ever really know. But at some level it doesn’t matter whether or not it was a natural animal-to-human transmission; there’s no doubt everyone regrets it. And we all need to work together now to stop it.
For (4), we don’t really know and it depends on population and how impaired the hospitals get. But the CDC has their best-estimate information in their US clinical guidance (link below), and it goes like this for older people:
Ages 50-59: 1.3%
Ages 60-69: 3.6%
Ages 70-79: 8%
Age 80+: 14.8%
There’s a widespread misconception that this means “kids and young adults are immune”. This is far from the truth. The Chinese data so far show 0.2% mortality for infected people ages 10-39, and 0.4% for 40-49. That’s 20x worse than flu and would make COVID one of the leading causes of death in that age group if it spreads far. I tell my kids that if half the local high school got infected (2000 students total, 1000 infected) then 2 would die. Once death is seen as a possibility the kids wake up (slowly…)
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-guidance-management-patients.html
There’s a widespread misconception that this means “kids and young adults are immune”. This is far from the truth. — And perhaps even more importantly than the still-much-higher-death-rate-than-seasonal-flu even for these younger cohorts, this is underscoring the importance of mass school shutdowns and social distancing – the young tend to get milder symptoms, which makes them all the more likely to want to stay in school and continue normal interactions, thus rendering them potentially highly effective transmitters.
Of course, speaking of economic knock-on effects, the problem with school closures is that so many poorer kids get crucial nutrition from school meals, and their parents – more likely to be working multiple jobs and ones of the kind where they can’t “telecommute” – depend on the childcare aspect of the schools in order to be able to work. Very tough times for these folks.
This was very well done. Thanks for bringing the science to WS. One of the reasons I like this site, is because Wolf is the only economics voice who acts like a scientist. He’s rational and makes arguments based on reliable data. It’s refreshing.
To add to your excellent points (PhD, Microbiology and Immunology), I’d like to say that many people are spouting off the inaccurate statement that this virus is the same as the common cold – as a means to dismiss the seriousness. While it’s true that some coronaviruses cause mild cold-like illnesses, this is not one of those viruses. Within the coronavirus family, there are four subgroups (genera). The beta-coronavirus illnesses are SARS, MERS and COVID-19 (the present pandemic). All three are remarkably more dangerous than any common cold. They make up an evolutionarily distinct clade. This is a common occurrence in virology. Many virus families have genera that cause no disease and others that are serious or lethal. So, the fact that coronaviruses can cause mild illness has zero meaning for the current outbreak.
Thanks, artist-formerly-known-as-Marcus!
And the successful techniques used were exactly what?
Tight border controls? Drive through testing centers? Tracking those infected by GPS?
“Singapore and South Korea went on red-alert and have slowed the virus.”
2banana – my understanding is that they are using every tool they have short of locking people in their residences. Not quite as extreme as what China did in Wuhan. But Wuhan was far gone by the time China wok up, and my sense is that they had no better option to avert an even greater catastrophe.
Taiwan and Singapore seem to be weathering the storm just fine. When this thing is over we should ask those two countries how they did it
Taiwan, S Korea and Singapore are very smaller in terms of size and population compared to US.
S Korea repeatedly perform wartime drills, Taiwan is also an Island which is easy to restrict access to foreigners.
They have public health systems that aren’t dysfunctional profiteering free-for-alls. This being Asia, it’s happened before, so they prepared. Unlike the US, they recognise the need for it to ensure the integrity of their economies. By comparison, the US approach to minimise upfront costs is about to backfire humonguously.
Big secret:the Asian tigers are not socialist utopias. Nor are they Multiracial cornucopias of multiculturality.
Talk to a Canadian who needs a hip replacement.
Rather simple everything completely closed and all confined to the house, the opposite of the UK that wants to do nothing, or the UK government knows something we don’t know or is completely irresponsible.
Satya, I think the time to ask what they’re doing is right now. And then replicate it as best we can, as fast as we can.
But I can tell you that the only thing that will stop the virus is keeping infected people apart from all non-infected people. You can do that by testing, finding infections, and then testing all the contacts of those infections. More than once since the virus has an incubation time. But when there are too many infected, the test-and-trace approach becomes too slow. Then you have to go with physical separation – have everyone stay home and healthy. And then mitigate the challenges that creates for families.
You can do that by testing, finding infections, and then testing all the contacts of those infections.
California, despite its scientific capabilities, doesn’t have the reagents needed to make the test kits. They’re already running out. Similar situations obtain in other states. The suppliers are scrambling. The just-in-time paradigm has backfired.
I’m old, it’s late, and tomorrow is another day.
Yes, that’s why the post says everyone should just stay home – absolutely as much as possible for your circumstances – rest and stay healthy.
Once i did that my stress level dropped and I could sleep again.
My wild-assed guess:
They did it with very authoritarian governments within highly homogenous voting populations.
Singapore population: 5M
S Korea population: 51M
Population of 5.5 million….and islands…easier than landlocked states and cities..
South Korea is a monoethnic state whose people have high national pride, like Japan. When they need to save their nation, they all get on board, with vigor. Add the people’s high work ethic, discipline and a slightly authoritarian state yet with a free press and you have a country ready for war yet not consumed by paranoia, as is their neighbor to the north. It’s a winning formula. That’s my couple of pennies’ worth.
Chances are (unless you are a medical professional) you will now hear about an ECMO machine.
https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/007234.htm
You can add that to oxygen tanks and a respirator.
When my mother’s cancer went to her lungs, I got to live with this stuff for about a month till her lungs gave up. My brother-in-law is a confident Harvard trained physician and director of that hospital so we got special treatment. They tried, but the result was the result. She passed away. For the family, it was agonizing seeing your Mom hopelessly in pain.
Now, I can imagine that with hundreds of patients unable to breathe.
I really hope we have enough beds, room, equipment and medical staff.
Pray for the best. Prepare for the worst.
I’m sorry, IM. I’ve been there too. I don’t want to talk about it.
Beautiful poem. Very apt.
The way to ensure we have enough beds, equipment and staff is to get serious about stopping people from casually infecting one another. We have far more control over the rate of infection than the supply of care.
Wolf
There is a very interesting on-target mathematical discussion of difficulty/techniques modeling the Wuhan virus experience at: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/03/13/the-math-of-epidemics/
It uses current data from China, Korean and US data to produce some pretty eye-popping graphs & predictions. Using dry mathematics to model a complex & dynamic system has its risks and depends on “good” data; this might be worth a look.
The link uses a mathematical technique called “Gompertz curves”, which has been found to have applicability in medicine & population analysis. It’s highly useful in commercial environments (where I bumped into it) for things like cell-phone market take-up & saturation.
Using dry mathematics to model a complex & dynamic system has its risks and depends on “good” data; this might be worth a look.
There isn’t enough good data on the US to do that by a long shot, not even enough to get started. We came. We saw. We shrugged and walked away.
US data was explicitly described as embryonic, and was not the focus of the link.
China had 80,000+ infected and 3,200+ deaths; S Korea had 8,200+ with 75 deaths. Apparently others understood the example somewhat differently.
Veni, vidi, non intelligitis
First, you are correct about our paucity of data. This is a HUGE defect in our understanding that is not being addressed. Not only has nobody reached out to me to be part of a ‘random sample’, but I can’t even get a test unless I ‘exhibit symptoms’ This is really stupid, but shows the level of intelligence prevalent in out ‘ruling class’.
Secondly, I love your “Veni Vidi WTF?” bit.
Thirdly, I’m not so sure using a logarithmic scale is all that appropriate. The logarithmic increase in any infection only happens during the time when the supply of new ‘hosts’ is infinite. Therefore, when the infective agent begins to encounter those who have been previously infected, the ‘logarithmic’ increase will naturally deviate from a straight line. Thus, a ‘flattening’ on a log scale is inevitable, but not because anything ‘effective’ is being done. I’m thinking a log scale actually masks the situation (thus bolstering ‘confidence’) and shields people from the reality of the problem.
@Daedalus-
> The logarithmic increase in any infection only happens
> during the time when the supply of new ‘hosts’ is infinite.
Exponential increase?
Don’t forget we social distanced, too.
Any so-called failed leader can tell us to do that. Snub thy neighbor.
My mother runs a bunch of FQHC’s in Ohio… the biggest issue she is facing is supplies… she’ll have to close down in 14 days if things don’t change… she was supplied by the province just above wuhan for a bunch of stuff.
Listening to her talk about the crazy store runs in the US now for toilet paper makes me glad to have moved somewhere where its still made in the country. Then again, maybe people will be able to use BBB “IG” corporate bonds. I hear 3.5% BA 2059 trading 85% of par feels like a little bit of heaven between the cheeks.
Hi,
Infrequent poster here. I am a retired scientist and I have a good grasp of math. I just want to say if you are over 65 with a ‘condition’ or just over 70 you need to go to the grocery store and get at least a months food. If you don’t have cooking facilities get ready to eat canned food and buy a camp stove and fuel for it. Go home or some other place where you can be alone. Your very best chance to stay alive is self quarantine. You will doing yourself a big favor and the medical system a great service as well. Each week you self quarantine you will see plenty in the news to stiffen your resolve.
I am 78 with diabetes and I have been self quarantined for three weeks because I see how this is going to go. The math is clear, just extend Wolf’s graph out 30 days and see where we will be. This isn’t politics, you can’t spin your way out of it.
Exactly this. Thanks Charles!
Charles,
We all must die. The only questions are ‘how’ and ‘when’. I’m 77, with a persistent asthma and (lately) odd headaches. I’ll do what I can to persist. I’m planting the seeds for next year’s food supply. But I realize that this virus might be my destiny.
Of course, I’m a bit irritated that our national ability to deal with an almost certain event like this virus has been eroded in order to produce the immediate ‘bottom line’ corporate surplus. That, however, is the system our society tolerates.
Once, the English discovered that they wanted to fight a war in South Africa against the Germans. They discovered, however, that they had a dearth of disease-free cannon fodder. Thus, they instituted ‘socialist medicine’. Now, they have forgotten, and our rulers are too stupid to learn.
I actually love having Trump as President. On a daily basis he teaches that the relationship between wealth and intelligence is at best flat.
Here, here. In addition to that I will get a short haircut on Monday and be prepared to hunker down. I am 70 and reasonably fit. I will lament discontinuing going to the fitness place I exercise at.
That’s key, isolate infected people … which is tough if tests don’t detect during non-symptom incubation period. Young hosts may be just fine with it, but catastrophic for weak imune system. Cinchona might have benefits for this.
If you can’t tell who’s infected and who isn’t, you have to split people up into small groups (family units, for instance) and minimize the interactions between them, until any hidden infections run their course within those groups.
” The faster we move, the shorter the shutdowns need to be, and the less economic damage overall.”
Seems to me this is backwards. By definition, the “flatten the curve” graph means the outbreak is actually EXTENDED in time. IOW, the total caseload is the same, just spread further to the right on the X-axis (time).
@ C Smith, that’s a good question, but I think if you can cut the infection rate and keep the caseload down, then you buy time for the test-and-trace method to sequester more of the infected, and you can bring down the tail of the curve faster too. The “fastest and most painful” approach would be to pretend the virus doesn’t exist, just have everyone go about business as usual, get sick and either live-or-die. But most countries aren’t going to even try that. Once you go for “flatten the curve”, I think it’s always the case that flatter-and-lower is better.
Sadly, in a few more months we’ll have a lot of different examples to compare-and-contrast.
Congress is out for the weekend. Every three days doubles the number of people that will die.
A few days ago my wife read a comment from a Japanese doctor that seems to make some sense (I have not read the report myself, so just hear say).
If you think you have caught the coronavirus, one test you can perform at home to see if you are or about to have trouble breathing, is to try and hold your breath for 10 seconds.
If you can do so without difficulty, then the coronavirus has not yet infected your lungs.
However, if you cannot hold your breath for 10 seconds without difficulty, then you need to seek medical attention!
How true or useful this advice is, I simply do not know. Only a medical person would know.
I looked for a possible connection as to why King County, WA., really the wealthy side of Lake Washington, and Westchester County, NY would have in common, both recognized as the two hot spots in the US, and it is their wealth. Test kits were available for those folks but working class Everett, WA had none so sick people were sent home with fevers of 101and able to answer yes to two or more questions that define COVID.
Charles Reece is right. Do what he recommended but realize the canned goods you just bought may have sneezed on by a sick store clerk so wash them before opening.
We are leaderless and alone in this fight..
I live near New Rochelle, Westchester county, NY.
The very rich are not exactly in New Roc but in neighboring towns.
So this is hurting a lot of poorer people who really can’t afford to get sick.
But are the poor getting tested?.. Blue collar Everett, WA was sending home the sick untested while the eastside of Lake Washington, Kirkland and environs was..
Real viruses are trivial;
unknown viruses are apocalyptic.
Starting with the Hong Kong riots…
People lose their job and go insane.
People go insane and lose their job.
Hence these pain relievers:
– Heroin, Religion.
– Negative interest rates.
– Negative risk premiums.
Good post, Jeff….. Like your list of ‘pain relievers’ and the implication of their equivalence.
I think the article should concentrate on how the USA screwed up in testing for the coronavirus early maybe because of “not made here” politics.
The timeline is rather clear. China released the genetic data Jan 10-11.
Germany developed tests immediately. So Korea used it own test by Seegene. US CDC screws up their own test.
Meanwhile, there’s a video out there of German Qiagen detection machines just waiting for FDA approval for weeks.
We deserve to know the truth.
The difference between the US and South Korea, Germany and even China is that the US does NOT have universal healthcare and South Korea, Germany and China do. This should be a wake up call for the US to adopt universal healthcare and to hell with the profits at all cost HMOs.
Iamafan, I share your concern about the test situation, but every day I see progress on that front and I know people have solved it. They have drive-thru testing in my community now. We missed a chance to contain this.
It’s the politics that’s killing us.
Or is it the reliance on politics?
I have been self Isolating for several weeks now due to being immunosuppressed (Chemo) and it looks like I’ll have to continue that for the foreseeable future.
As to stocking up on food, many can’t afford to buy a month’s supply and still pay rent, utilities, etc.
It’s looking bleak for the bottom 50%
@Tom Stone-
> As to stocking up on food, many can’t afford to buy a month’s
> supply and still pay rent, utilities, etc.
This is a great time to save money wasted on processed foods, wean oneself from excess salt and sugar and learn to cook.
