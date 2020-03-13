Historic Volatility Tells Me This Stock Market is in the Middle of an Equally Historic Crash

A gigantic spike at the very end after two of the craziest trading days I’ve seen. Here’s how my trades went. But that’s it for me. I’m staying out of this market, it’s just too crazy.
Holy moly, that was fast and whiplash inducing. Today, the S&P 500 exploded higher by 9.3% to 2,711, nearly erasing yesterday’s 9.5% plunge, which had been the steepest plunge since the 22.6% DOW collapse on Black Monday in 1987, which had been the steepest in history. Today’s action was a classic bear-market rally. Even I could see it coming after yesterday’s plunge. “That was fast, too fast,” I mused yesterday, as the S&P 500 Index was going to heck in a straight line. But that is simply not possible, according to our proven-beyond-a-scintilla-of-doubt and utterly indisputable WOLF STREET beer-mug dictum: “Nothing goes to heck in a straight line.”
Over the five days through today, the S&P 500 jumped or plunged between 4.9% and 9.5% a day, with two moves over 9%, one move of 7.6% and two moves of 4.9%:
This pattern of five trading days in a row with moves of over 4.9% hasn’t occurred in the data going back to at least 2008. In fact, there haven’t even been five days in a row of 2%-plus moves. In fact, there haven’t even been four days in a row of 2%-plus moves – and this includes the gyrations during the Financial Crisis. This is how crazy and record-breaking whiplash-inducing this market is.
But these moves are not surprising, according to our beer-mug dictum: “Nothing goes to heck in a straight line.” And just when you think the beer mugs are wrong, the market snaps back violently and proves them right. During the Financial Crisis, as stocks were crashing, the violent one-day-wonder-bounces were a sight to behold, with several exceeding 10% — in the middle of a crash!
This is typical of most crashes, especially now with algo trading being dominant, and with stock markets being equipped with “circuit breakers” that are supposed to prevent that kind of bottom-fell-out-event that we saw in 1987 (-22.6% on Black Monday).
I consider today’s event a bear-market bounce that confirmed that we’re in the middle of possibly a historic crash, given the already historic volatility, the historic level of stock-market overvaluation in February, and the challenges facing the economy and businesses, of which we’ve only seen the first signs. So today’s bounce was not a good sign in my book.
And one more thing, over half of today’s jump came in the last 30 minutes of breathlessly frenetic and chaotic trading. It was completely nuts minutes before the close, with stock prices on my screen jumping all over the place.
After today’s violent bounce, the S&P 500 has now dropped 20% over the past 17 trading days and is back where it had first been in January 2018.
Like many human and algo dip-buyers – no “Plunge Protection Team” required – I reacted in two ways to the historic plunge shortly before the close yesterday: One I covered my short position that I’d taken out on December 30; and two I bought, as I said, “some of the worst beaten-down crap for a short-term trade that I hope to unwind over the next few days without getting drawn and quartered.”
And I added, “Please don’t follow me in my footsteps. Watch the spectacle from a safe distance. I’ll try to entertain you with the results.” This afternoon, I unwound all those trades. So here we go with the results.
When I started selling, the market was up about 4%. At the close, it was up 9.3%. I missed much of that end of the frenetic spike because I wanted to make sure I got all this crap unloaded before the close. The worst piece of crap stock in my lineup surged over 70% in the last few minutes! And this reeked of manipulation.
Not everything was a win at the time I sold. It was chaos at the end. Ten minutes later, they would all have been the hugest winners. Yup a few minutes made a year’s worth of difference today, which is another sign of how nuts this market is. So these are the results:
- Two of “the most beaten-down airlines”: +3.2% and +2.1%
- Two “abandoned hotel REITs”: +17.9% and +5.1%
- One “sunk cruise-ship operator”: +9.3%
- One “crushed aircraft maker”: +10.9%
- One “near-collapse shale-oil driller”: +23.1% (it went on to surge over 70% in the last few minutes, clearly heavily manipulated)
- One “crushed automaker”: +0.4%
- One “wrecked rideshare outfit”: -3.7%
- One “internet furniture-retail cash-burn machine”: +6.1%
So folks, the way I see it, we’re in a historic market. We’d been in a historic run-up through February, amid historic stock market euphoria, reaching historic bubble highs during a period of languid global growth. And now we’re already in a historic crash, in terms of volatility. We’re facing the bit-by-bit shutdown of parts of the economy not just in the US but globally, with governments and central banks lining up bailout programs for companies, homeowners, banks, and others. That’s how bad it is – unprecedented really.
And even if all this blows over by summer, the consequences will linger for a long time, and some shifts and changes will become permanent.
As me for me, I’m going to stay out of this market for now, because this is just too crazy for me. And I’m going to watch it from a save distance.
The Fed is going nuts trying to contain this. Read… As Everything Bubble Implodes, Frazzled Fed Rolls Out Fastest Mega-Money Printer Ever, up to $4.5 Trillion in Four Weeks
Is that you, Wolf? :-)
Seems like it, no?
he probably meant the line
“By Steve Saretsky, Vancouver Residential Realtor, Stevesaretsky.com:”
also, in the very end – safe distance, not save
The House always wins. Always.
Wolf,
What do you think about metals at these prices? If the everything bubble affects fiat currency, would it be possible to see a new uptrend in gold or silver? Not in a matter of days, but weeks to come.
Thanks for your insights.
Martin,
I got burned with silver badly early on. If you buy precious metals as a trade, you need to watch the long-term trends. They’re very long with PMs. You could end up being on the wrong side of the trade for far longer than you intended to hold the PMs. It you’re buying PMs and you never intend to sell them, then that’s a different story.
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/09/04/my-theory-about-gold-and-silver-for-long-term-investors/
In terms of fiat currency, what you need to watch is inflation … different kinds: consumer price inflation, wage inflation, home-price inflation, general asset-price inflation. They’re all a measure of how fast the dollar is losing purchasing power. If the current set of problems cause home prices to come down, the dollar is gaining purchasing power v. homes. So I don’t think the connection is going to be clear and simple.
Yes, to back up what Wolf said:
my mother bought 1000 oz of silver at $11 during the first spike (in the 80s!). She used it as a doorstop for literally decades.
I offered to buy it from her in 2005 for 10% over market cost then: $8.50/oz.
I then used it as a doorstop until 2011 – when I dumped it for $45/oz.
After that bubble popped, silver has been bouncing around in the mid teens.
Decadal time scales…
Martin:. Wolfe is 100% correct!
You buy metal for insurance!
You will never get rich owning metals.
You can most certainly grow very poor owning metals.
Metal prices are rigged and have always being rigged!
If you buy metal, you will be fighting the central bankers!
The central bankers can print money longer than you can stay solvent and longer than you will ever live!
Backed up by over 6 plus decades of very painful experience!
Wolf, the last couple of days were wonderful for traders.
Today’s dramatic rise was fully expected based on the Fed’s blasting the markets with money.
You could see the S&P begin to ‘air-break’ yesterday (jumps then slow declines). While the actual amount of today’s rise couldn’t be predicted, the leap up was well telegraphed. The only reason the market’s moved up during the last year was because of Fed largess.
If we get back to S&P 3000-3100 , I suggest you put back on your short. There’s nothing but dark days ahead.
Nothing goes to zero in a straight line.:)
The reaction makes no sense because people have no notion of how to deal with a supply/demand shock that’s independent of financial interventions.
How do you deal with a strategy that boils down to social distancing? Where’s the playbook for that? I met with a landscaper today. He wouldn’t shake hands but he let me use his pen. Useless.
Are you signing for your credit card purchases using the provided electronic pen?
Are you using touch screens at the ATM?
How about pumping gas? Wearing gloves?
Have you been stopped for speeding and handed your license to the cop? Wearing gloves?
There are so many holes in our only defense and they can’t be plugged up with money.
The elite are running to their hidey-holes. Have the flight attendants on the private jets been screened for the virus? Who used the private jet before you did? Read Poe’s Masque of the Red Death to see how power and privilege are not protection against plagues.
This time really is different. It’s not a financial crisis. The financial crisis is a result, not a cause. Here be dragons.
“Poe’s Masque of the Red Death to see how power and privilege are not protection against plagues”
–
Excellent cite
–
30 years later when they emerge from their “hidey-holes” I’ll be waiting outside, a zombie, ready to eat their brains!
Unfortunately, they have no brains, they are still edible though. Will make a tasty snack.
I’m here in Qingdao, China. I see everybody wearing masks but they have bare hands. They touch everything, including each other. Washing your hands when you finally get home is not the answer. I have a huge box of the blue medical examination gloves. That’s what I wear when I go to the market. Early in the outbreak, my wife and ,I flew to Seoul and back wearing masks and the blue gloves. I’m normally semi-paranoid about germs. I don’t touch door handles, elevator buttons, escalator rails and all that. I carry a package of antibacterial wipes when I’m outside. In ten years I have had the flu once and only about 3 mild colds.
I am sure, documentary makers like Micheal Moore are taking notes about plots of the story. I have a few questions about this flu
1. what took so long for WHO to declare a pandemic. By Feb 25, couple of weeks ago the disease was already in Asia, SE Asia, Middle east, Europe and US. who influenced WHO to stay quiet?
2. How come in USA, economic questions came to the forefront? Fed chairman and Larry Kudlow are in focus while Surgeon General, CDC head and other doctors were in the back seat?
3. Did CDC really botched the kits? WHO was distributing free kits to countries like India. Why cant US get the kits from CDC. Rumors has it still now only 5000 people were tested?
4. What is the major roadblock to close the schools, daycare, theaters and non-essential offices until the situation resolved?
Feel free to add your questions…
CP, I read that there was a “pandemic” bond issue of several hundred million dollars (paying high interest to the bondholders) in which the payout (and loss of bondholders principal) was dependent on whether a breakout of disease was designated as a pandemic.
This could be a reason it took so long for COVID19 to be declared a pandemic. Wolf may have some insight into this.
OSP:. Goes to show you how corrupt the WHO is!
Those bonds came due this July, so the WHO were desperately hoping to wait until after July, before using the dreaded word “pandemic”!
Simple answers to all you questions:
Kill off old and sick people, “burdens”.
Hide the financial sins.
But the politicians acted soon enough to “do something”.
Taylor made virus, released at a perfect time and place.
It was not real till a few celebraties got it.
I will take a counter approach which is not necessarily my opinion.
1. Is this really a pandemic of biblical proportions or is the mass injection of panic from every angle part of plan?
2. Why shouldn’t economic questions be at the forefront in order to distribute the greatest amount of supplies, to the most people, at the lowest prices?
3. Do you believe testing kits spring from thin air, when supply chains to make those tests have been disrupted?
4. Should we be closing down all of these functions, vast swaths of economic activity, wiping out earnings for months? And schools too? Placing children in fear? Perhaps the economic harm and the imprint of fear will in the end lead to more death and suffering than the virus itself?
Just asking questions is all.
Cheers
Historic Volatility Tells Me This Stock Market is in the Middle of an Equally Historic Crash
He might be depressed again on Monday, but today Mr. Market was, well, manic. Not only is the herd mentality striking, but Mr. Market is responding strangely to the signals.
For example, just because Fearless Leader has gotten on board with dealing with the pandemic doesn’t mean the late, inadequate, and reluctant response is going to prevent any serious damage to the US economy. But that’s how Mr. Market acted.
And there are other examples.
The US banking sector hasn’t been doing all that great but has been able to disguise it. Otherwise it wouldn’t be needing such a huge bailout so early in the course of the pandemic, and the recession in the real economy hasn’t even hit it yet. Mr. Market doesn’t seem to appreciate that. He doesn’t seem to be appreciating what’s going on in the fossil fuel industry either.
We know he can turn on a dime, though, because he keeps doing it. The financial markets can’t really be expected to behave all that rationally anyway because there’s all that constant gaming going on. Lots of unpriced risk.
Today I compared the difference in actions between Canada and the USA with regards to this pandemic. In the US there are brinkmanship negotiations going on about the relief package, namely, the Dems want to bail out people and the Repubs want to bail out business and threaten to scuttle everything if it involves paid sick leave for workers. It is all being done in the hostage aura of an election year.
In Canada, the PM had a press conference this afternoon and stated no Cdn citizen would suffer not being able to pay their rent because of the virus, or miss their mortgage payment, or not be able to buy required food. Additionally, all business would be supported immediately by fiscal changes and adjustments. Unemployment insurance waiting periods are reduced for longer term layoffs, and of course testing is actually being done throughout the country, is free, as is hospital care to address any illness. Unemployment is a Federal responsibility in Canada whereas in the US Feds want to download any costs to states and local Govt that ultimately control state unemployment programs. There is also insistence of medicaid caps and not getting rid of co-pays for the benefit of the medical insurance industry.
A country that has no heart for its citizens will not survive in the end. Pure and simple. The US, (any country), must look after its interests and not just the interests of selected industries and the connected wealthy.
What ever happened to by the people for the people?
Today, there was a call in our local news feed to stop all WA ferries that enter BC. Furthermore, all levels of Govt urged Canadian residents not to travel outside Canada, anywhere, including to the states. If they leave they should self-quarantine for 14 days. Travel medical insurance will most likely be void for Canadians if they contract illness in the US. Our skies are still open to Europe, but all intl passengers are funneled through select port of entries for enhanced screening. There are no blanket embargoes.
The point of this comment is to state my belief that the US is at a turning point. I do not believe it will survive in its present form unless it pulls together against the virus. The economy is just the seasoning, the garnish. More people have to start winning and sharing the wealth going forward.
regards
All true. Thank you.
In my mind the the market target is at least the 2019 low.
you meant to say “safe distance”
yep it is like the GFC…. a lot of fixed buy orders I put in were not filled as some others orders were filled way up into unrealistic prices no one would buy at during the GFC so I was only successful with a few buys and waited it out. A portfolio simulator I ran on different crisis scenarios said it would survive and it did with a large recover bounce one year after but my cheeks turned red when I first saw how much it cratered.
Here on the TSX it now appears more orderly but I am waiting on the sidelines and watching a few stocks.
Some plumbing in the fanatical system has sprung a leak…pun intended.
In normal times I put in a buy order for 500 shares of some bank and it came out as 5000 shares which was unnerving to correct but it did not cost be much except the anxiety at the time.
Just came from reading Garth Turners blog where he says all is good and life will be normal soon. What does he know with his balanced fund strategy typically takes 3.5 years to break even like all of them during the GFC if one checks it out.. I read it for the housing market insights..
https://www.greaterfool.ca/2020/03/13/jungle-juices/
I took “save distance” to be literal: saving one’s money by staying on the sidelines and not getting back in the game.
Garth Turner is a financial advisor and I feel he wrongly told all his readers and clients to hold tight and dont sell this….
No one knoes the future but reading Wolf Zero listening to experts like Gundlach and Shiller, something was up.
I hate arrogant financial advisors.
You “hit the nail on the head” using the word “manipulation.” That’s powerful and can explain many gyrations in heavily traded markets. Add to those “tools” the power of margin clerks to create and fuel downward spirals with the taps of buttons and you have an unmitigated horror show. The damage is unrelenting. The profits realized by a few are stratospheric to say the least. Fasten your seat belts girls and boys, the plane is about to do back loops and front loops!
I think this whole virus saga will peter out in a few months. Trading will probably stabilize after a few drops & rebounds. But I doubt the large correction (50%+) will happen – they won’t allow it.
Because you believe they are in charge?
Ultimately kind of ‘yes’. Rules can be changed. Fed can start buying stocks. Many different kind of rabbits waiting to be pulled out of the hat I think. See the big guns they pulled for just a 10% drop?
Keith McCollough of Hedgeye has a trading rule. When the VIX is above 31, stop buying and relax. They’re smart guys (my “neighbor” here in CT).
I have been long a volatility index etf for longer than 6 months so I can say I am grateful for the gyrations. Here’s hoping the gyrations intensify a little bit and that actually fully reflects on the damn thing for a change.
Doesnt matter how much cash you have/the Fed tips in -even trillions – if the price is not right, no-one will buy it.
And the price of US securities debt and equity has been rigged for years.
Equity is purging now, and debt will follow.
Until debt purges expect hi vol and low/no liquidity.
Even the Fed cant hold back markets forever, and the markets time has come.
Again I ask, where are the Dow 40,000 folks in all this ?
Trinacria: I fess up , to being a Dow 30k+ parrot . I believe that covid19 was the pin that pricked the bubble.The bubble would eventually pop but but I still believe that the bb on the edge of the razor blade Dow would hang 10 till after the election .
If you think equity is crazy, well dont look at credit markets or UST markets LOL
Wolfe:.
Your feeling this time is different is backed up by how savagely the central bankers have hit gold but more importantly gold stocks.
Gold itself is only down 10% but gold stocks are down 40% and more.
Senior gold stocks fell another 10% plus today while the general market recovered 10%. So they are down 40% verses 20% for general market.
This something I don’t think I saw happen in 2007 in such a short period of time. Over time gold stocks nearly died!
I believe this time central bankers targeted both gold and gold miners.
I take it as a sign central bankers are much more desperate this time.
“Don’t under estimate the power of the Fed. The inability to generate profit or engineer planes transportation entertainment is insignificant next to the power of QE5.” – Darth Jerome.
Wolf
The same thing happened with the Australian Stock market which is a day ahead of everyone else.
The All Ords started out about 7% down then rallied to close at around 1.6% in the green at the 4 PM close. Funny thing is after the close the All Ords rallied another 3% or more for the next hour. In a nutshell the All Ords rose almost 10% from high to low.
There’s definitely a pattern. Reckon all Central Bankers come up with a strategy in an emergency during a phone hook up and Australia due to its time zone advantage gets to be the first to try it out and the rest follow. Happens all too often.
You must feel vindicated in that things certainly do not go to heck in a straight line, but huge zig zaggy ones.