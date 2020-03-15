Panicked Fed Slashes Rates to Near 0%, Throws $700 Billion QE on Top, after $1.5 Trillion Shock-and-Awe Repos Fizzled. Stock Futures Plunge 5%, Hit Limit Down

Holy moly, what a mess. But here is our hilarious cartoon of Jerome Powell tearing out his hair. Gotta keep you sense of humor.
Sunday at 5 p.m., the frazzled Fed announced in a statement that it slashed its policy interest rate by a full percentage point, to a target range between 0% and 0.25% for the federal funds rate and that it “expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.”
It also slashed by a full percentage point to 0.25% the interest rate at its discount window, where banks can borrow from the Fed directly.
It also slashed the Interest on Excess Reserves that it pays the banks for parking their cash at the Fed to 0.10% effective Monday. In 2019, the Fed paid the banks $34 billion in interest on reserves – which is pure income for the banks. This income for the banks is now near zero going forward.
In the press conference following the announcement, Fed Chair Jerome Powel said for the umpteenth time that the Fed doesn’t see negative interest rates as appropriate – and that’s a good thing for the banks, because bank stocks have collapsed to multi-decade lows in negative-interest-rate Europe.
And while he was at it, Powell said that the FOMC meeting that was supposed to take place this Tuesday and Wednesday had been cancelled.
The also Fed announced $700 billion in QE-4 or QE-5 or whatever, promising to increase “over coming months” its holdings of Treasury securities by “at least” $500 billion and its holdings of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) by “at least” $200 billion. In the Implementation Notes, it specified that the Desk “conduct these purchases at a pace appropriate to support the smooth functioning of markets for Treasury securities and agency MBS.”
And this Treasury market the Fed is referring to has gone haywire. The 10-year Treasury prices fell all last week, with yields tripling in five days, from a historic low of 0.32% Monday morning to 0.98% late Friday, having briefly hit 1.02%. For the Fed that’s scary.
Upon the panicked Sunday afternoon announcement by the Fed, S&P 500 futures plunged 5% to hit limit down, and for now remain stuck at the limit down, which might make for, let’s say, an interesting Monday morning:
The whole Sunday afternoon maneuver, on top of the mega shock-and-awe maneuvers Thursday and Friday reek of sheer and outright panic – and they’re the opposite of being confidence inspiring. That stock futures plunged after the Fed had effectively put its biggest tools to work shows how obvious this panic is.
Here is Fed Chair Jerome Powell, upon seeing with his own eyes the plunge in the stock futures, as envisioned by cartoonist Marco Ricolli, exclusively for WOLF STREET:
The Sunday afternoon surprise announcement comes on top of the mother of all money-printing repo-market and Everything-Bubble surprise shock-and-awe bailouts that it had announced and kicked off on Thursday during afternoon trading hours: A series of $500-billion term repos at least through April 13, amounting to $4.0 trillion in new money over the four-week period. Of this, it offered $500 on Thursday, and two $500 billion repo operations on Friday, for a total offer of $1.5 trillion. But hardly anyone showed up to get this repo cash.
On Thursday, of that $500 billion three-month repo cash offered, only $78.4 billion were taken. On Friday, of the $500 billion in three-month repo cash, only $17 billion were taken; and of the $500 billion in one-month repo cash, only $24.1 billion were taken. In total, of the $1.5 trillion in cash offered through these three term repo operations, only $119.5 billion were taken – just 8% of the total the Fed had offered.
In addition to this fizzled $1.5 trillion in repos offered on Thursday and Friday, the Fed will also offer $500-billion in one-month repos and $500 billion in three-month repos per week through April 13, as announced on Thursday. But, given what happened on Thursday and Friday, it seems unlikely there will be enough demand for this cash.
These mega programs are on top of the smaller repo operations, the overnight repos that unwind the next day of up to $175 billion, and the $50-billion one-month repo on Thursday, and the twice-a-week $45 billion two-week repos, and the $60 billion a month in QE, now including Treasuries of all kinds and maturities.
These unprecedented measures show just how panicked the Fed has become about liquidity in the market, about the banks, about the Treasury market, about the repo market, and generally about the Everything Bubble that it had spent a decade inflating so assiduously.
A gigantic spike at the very end of trading on Friday crowned two of the craziest trading days I’ve seen. Here’s how my trades went. But that’s it for me. I’m staying out of this market, it’s just too crazy. Read... Historic Volatility Tells Me This Stock Market is in the Middle of an Equally Historic Crash
TO INFINITY AND BEYOND
Trump’s ready to try and start firing Fed board members until they get the markets propped up thru November. Small wonder they’re nervous.
Actually It is
To insanity and beyond.
The snake has begun to consume its own tail. Other than that, I’m speechless.
Welcome to the ouroboros economy. If I wasn’t so busy consuming my own tail my head would be spinning.
*Cough* Peter Schiff Cough*
this is insane. instead of buying $500bn of treasuries and $200bn of mbs’s cut every citizen a check for $2k. That will do more for the economy than anything the fed does!
apologies in advance for the lowercase
Or pass out 1/12 or 2/12s of last year’s income if they are just going to give money away. Do it with some purpose.
And have them spend it on what? We’re in the midst of a supply shock, or will be soon.
You can’t go out anyway. I hear everything’s closing. You could still order something online and have cov-19 hand-delivered, though.
It probably wasn’t a good idea for the US to export most of its pharm manufacturing to China, but maybe that’s just me.
we are in a *demand* shock because everyone is scared and hunkered down in their house. No flights, no hotels, no dinners out at restaurants, etc.
Personal consumption is the biggest driver of this economy and the only way we get out of this mess is if we get it growing.
QE basically is mmt at this point, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll stop, because how far into paring down their balance sheet did they really get before it started again? Is the spector of deflation real? Probably at the moment, but again, after all these huge increases to the balance sheet which barely shrunk, we’ve had ~10 years to witness inflation, which surely has not shown up in wages. I used to think Paul Krugman was a joke, but after the promises that deregulation and tax cuts would improve wages, and lo and behold they haven’t showed after 2 or 3 years, then how could anyone claim this is a supply side issue? It has to be demand driven as it’s the only explanation for why wages have failed to rise and most prices with them even as the fed blew money out the wazoo and is continuing to do so again. If they stick to the same playbook of qe for treasuries and mbs instead of qe for the people, we’re in for another decade of post corona excruciatingly slow growth and more inequality. Hell, idk, maybe Bezos can employ all these people as engineers in his rocket factories when amzn goes to $6trill market cap, provided they can keep the cheap crap cheap enough for everyone else in the meantime. Humanity will have to do what only meat machines can do to send the elites to new mansions on the moon.
Bingo! If money is going to be created out of nothing, at least distribute it democratically … every citizen gets the same amount. Every individual knows best where it can be put to the best use.
Remember all those “You Can’t Fight the Fed” Stock investors?
I’d like to see a cartoon of the Corona Virus with a giant spike or stick of dynamite in hand confronting JD and the Fed sitting on top of a giant Everything Balloon/ Debt Bomb saying, “Hey Wanna Fight?”
Didn’t the “brain trust” at the FED keep saying….”we don’t see no stinkin bubbles” ….
+1
In other words the Fed has cured the flu. About time. And of course these are emergency actions that will be immediately reversed when the flu goes away. And have the bestest mostest smartyest people noticed the Fed has one and only new policy remaining if this fails to make Mr Market happy? NIRP’em
This ain’t gonna do a damn thing. The fed has lost control.
As widely predicted. It seems to have been the consensus opinion in this comment section for some time now.
I only indulge in groupthink when the group agrees with me. Makes it hard to keep up my contrarian pretenses, though.
If this was a liquidity or banking issue, all this cheap and easy money could help.
But this is not a liquidity or banking issue.
It is a health issue which threatens to collapse consumer demand and the services industry, at least in the short term.
agree, not a banking crisis. its a drop in consumption.
Joe six-packs across the country need to spend in order to get the US economy out of this pickle
I beg to differ. The health issue is the catalyst that is bringing to a head a liquidity and banking issue that was already in motion. The virus simply sped things up
Bingo. This is a demand collapse. As someone else said. Fire up the Helicopters and fill with pallets of $100’s. Start with say $200 billion and increase until something happens.
This is going to be fun to watch.
I just read it is the commercial paper rate spike just like during the GFC but do not understand the details over at 0hedge from from so called expert who called it also related to Libor. The is some US $ shortage so central bank swaps agreed. Like I said before it is the plumbing in the back office financial market not working being restricted to capital reserve requirements. Now with zero reserve requirement it may fix it but with futures plummeting is not a vote of confidence.
Wolf could explain it better.
As a saver, I’m done consuming in the US. Last month my savings rate was 65%, to 75% next to adjust for the Fed keeping its rates ultra-low.
My purchases the past 3 months. 12 Fruit Trees, 4 Nut Trees, 10 berry bushes of various flavors, 50-60 yards of compost and mulch, 15-30 vegetable seeds and plants.
Best investments I can make in this crazy environment.
I look up to you!!! Want to do exactly the same, one of my hobbies is in fact planting trees.
Just think of all the high paying jobs this will create!
I’m a doctor so this is outside my area of competence but I really don’t understand how this is supposed to help. We are on the verge of major US cities going into total lockdown, likely for weeks at a time. We are likely to have overwhelmed hospitals and people dying for lack of medical system capacity (not enough ICU beds).
What exactly is this interest rate cut supposed to do for the economy? Are restaurants going to start hiring workers that can’t actually come to work just because loans are cheap? Are workers not collecting a paycheck going to go out and buy a new car/TV/house because interest rates dropped a bit? Are companies going to borrow cheap money to buy back stock when their entire business model is wrecked and the stock market is jumping all over the place? Are banks going to want to lend cheap money to airlines, restaurants, hotels, etc when we have no idea how long this will last?
Uncertainty surrounding the damage from the virus is what is going to wreck the economy. People don’t want to spend money because they don’t know what is going to happen with their jobs, their health, and society at large. I live in the Chicago area and even if you offered me a -2.5% rate on a mortgage I wouldn’t buy a house right now. There is way too much uncertainty for me to make any major purchases. I could lose my job (I’m a surgeon and the ORs at my hospital are closed, leading to a massive income hit for me for however long this lasts). Home prices could (and likely will) crash. Everyone (including corporate CEOs and the big banks) is going to just shelter in place and try to wait this out. We are in survival mode.
As a physician who seems to have a logical handle on the economic fallout, I have a question for you. Which will kill more people the Coronavirus or the economic fallout from the seeming overreaction?
The virus may be more deadly than the flu, but is the current reaction worse than the disease?
The main difference is that people perceive that the corona virus can infect THEM, unless they go into social isolation and go OCD with the hand sanitizing.
My medical career started at the dawn of the AIDS era, which was similarly botched by the CDC and the Federal government.
Millions of people eventually died. BUT, a key difference was that there was always the reassurance that you were unlikely to get the disease if you refrained from promiscuous sexual activity with promiscuous partners, or IV drug use, and blood product transfusions. AIDS was super deadly, but not that contagious.
AIDS changed a lot of social behaviors. People with elective surgeries started to line up designated donor blood for themselves, from people they knew well. Until the current era of Tinder and Grindr it even have changed social dating behavior for a period of time.
Total social isolation to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission is quite a step up beyond that.
As for deaths, in 2003, Europe had a heat wave that killed an estimated 70,000 people, beyond the usual mortality rates. Most Americans probably have never even heard of that heat wave in Europe
Over-reaction? If you and your family and loved ones get hit with it and suffer loss, will you think the same way?
Would you rather do a Rudy Gobert and poo poo the whole thing?
I’m a doctor so this is outside my area of competence
Maybe we can stray back to your field of expertise for a moment. Don’t feel you need to divulge any state secrets, but could you offer any anecdotal insights on the availability of cov-19 test kits? Inquiring minds want to know.
The objective is not to actually achieve a result, the objective is to be perceived as having “taken dramatic action”. This is about avoiding criticism, not making a difference.
Rent would have a lot to do with it. Restaurants with no customers could borrow cheaply to pay their rent, etc., the story goes. Ditto hourly workers who are locked out of work.
And, as we all know, there are a lot of things that cheap credit won’t fix. And credit just kicks the lack-of-cash problem down the road a piece; the loans will have to be paid back some way besides more loans.
The Fed 84day term repo rate last March 12 was just 0.25%.
Why should anyone be surprised? Unless one ain’t paying attention.
Details of the QE will be interesting but not surprising.
We already know there is little room left for public T bill auctions and most of the new money has to come from longer term notes and bonds. I am surprised he only said $700 BILLION.
I doubt they’ll get much foreign synchronization. To each his own now.
The swaps was obvious and we already discussed that last time.
The rich must be pulling a great deal of cash from the system…
BANK RUN!!!
The fed announcement says they want to help households *AND* businesses.
The rate cuts seem to help businesses via banks, so I can partially understand that.
How does MBS purchase help households? Encourages banks to lend more mortgages?
The article seems to say mortgages are “central to the flow of credit to households and businesses”… Could someone help illuminate this?
How does MBS purchase help households?
It gaslights them into a false sense of prosperity, even though they can’t go out and the shelves are bare.
Where demand shock meets supply shock, hello balanced economy.
There is effectively no limit to how many Federal Reserve Notes the Fed can spend – none. There is basically only one limitation to how many Treasury securities the US can issue, and no one really knows what that limit is until after it’s been hit.
That limitation is met when it becomes clear to a sufficient number of holders of Treasuries that the only future holders of the forthcoming issuance will be members of the Federal Reserve System, as in primary dealers or other banking members. Not only will there likely be few other holders of Treasuries, but they won’t want to hold their Federal Reserve Notes they get in the sale of Treasuries for long.
Will that limit be reached? No one knows until after the fact, but this situation looks to be better than any other we have seen in a long time. When Treasuries and Fed Reserve Notes become hot potatoes from the standpoint of no one wanting them other than for covering soon to be due obligations, that becomes a problem. Up until that point, the sky will seem to be the limit, right up until it isn’t.
Its the Corona virus vs the economy stupid. The Fed is trying to juice the economy by any means while ALMOST everyone else is hunkering down and practicing social distancing to slow the virus’ rapid advance. People clearly prefer to survive this virus and economy be damned.
Even though I as an individual can’t fight the Fed, perhaps the Fed is powerless when the public fears for its collective life. Life trumps money!!
NIRP, NIRP, NIRP…. SAY IT WITH ME. NIRP, NIRP, NIRP….
This is beyond insanity. Basically the Fed is going to go full Euro style into this. I just don’t get why the Feds don’t learn, their last action did nothing, twice of nothing (last time I checked) is still nothing.
If he does more of this crap, I am going to say that JP is a Russian plant whose entire purpose is to tank the global economy and submerge the US in a depression.
I know it’s crazy, but I stand by what I said before: Raise rates, literally, get the markets out of this slump, because JP is going to induce stagflation at this rate. The market is going down anyway, help it on the way down, and wait until the right time to use the bazooka. Which is definitely not now.
Hey everybody, the rich are getting free money! Meanwhile, the small businesses, laborers and most families living paycheck to paycheck are on their own. Just a few weeks without money coming in will leave so many in dire condition. Remember the government shutdown? So many are not prepared.
“So many are not prepared.”
And so whose fault is that?
The answer is multifaceted.
But no, it is not all personal fault which is what I assume you are alluding to.
Stop being so insensitive.
“So many are not prepared.”
And so whose fault is that?
It is called “The Masque of the Red Death”.
You might want to educate yourself.
To quote George W. Bush: “This sucker could go down.”
It’s like that scene in Titanic when the ship is going down and the guy tries to bribe the sailor to let him on the lifeboat.
“Sorry sir, you’re money can’t save you now”
Powell and the Fed are behaving as if they all PERSONAL own large amount of stocks. Thankfully our Ivy League educated Supreme Court has legalized bribery and conflict of interest in addition to telling us legal constructs like corporations are people.
I am heart attack level angry! With this ‘new money’ we could have wiped out the college tuition debts, car loans, provided a paid mortgage payment holiday for a couple of years, AND, gave a $1000 to every human being in the US. Oh yes, how many small businesses have survived without help after a 15% decrease in wealth? Talk to a small acreage farmer, or a restaurant owner operator, or a mall retail owner operator about surviving hits that reduce wealth sometime. Talk to a family that lost 10-20-50% of their wealth and listen to how they paid the debt off. And soon the FED will be buying equities—won’t the CEOs be pleased.
I’m thinking. What in the world will this do?
The Government spend and the Federal Reserve buys Treasuries.
Is gold confiscation next? Or they can just tax it to kingdom come.
The public forced to buy stocks?
Guys,
This situation is an “Act of God” once in a lifetime, first in the markets.
The banks are in good shape, but the accumulated debt from the long binge..
What would you do if you were the Fed?
Remember 2008 when we all thought the world was coming to an end?
I do. Corona will be another bad memory.
Time to Sack Up.
Tuco’s Child
What would you do if you were the Fed?
Fake up false identities and defect to Russia before the WH staff beats you to it.
I just turned to a CNBC talking head show to see their take on events and for once it was actually pretty good listening. The cure for the virus is actually in direct opposition to a robust economy. To kill the contagion they have to first kill the economy to keep people from interacting. As such, and as remarked above, there is absolutely nothing the Fed can really do.
The other thing that was interesting was the fall in the US dollar to the Japanese yen.
I think we are at the place where we devise/revise our plans and strategies for getting through the days and staying healthy. I just phoned my elderly ( age 79) tenant and have arranged to carpool him to town once per week leaving here at 6:15am in order to hit the large grocery store at first opening, which is 7:00am. We’ll split the gas cost and grab a fritter and coffee from the drive through for the way home and for a little treat. I used to shop at first go when I worked in town and there are only a few older guys shopping and absolutely no lineups at that time. If I need building materials the yard is open at the same time.
Oh, one more thing. My best friend phoned me last night and we had a long chin wag. A few months ago he invested 25K in a recommended package through is financial advisor. Last week he lost the 25K and another 10K on top of it. He is 61 and likely too old to recoup anything. I don’t know how his other investments are doing and did not ask.
Folks just remember one thing. The Fed only cares about the banks and the “system”. Regular sheeple can go die for all they care! The banks are in trouble in Europe and soon to be here. That’s all this is about.
I’m not very savvy about economics, but I just don’t see how this is going to save the economy from the effects of all the people who will be broke from being out of work and all the ones who are loaded with medical bills that will take years (if ever) to pay off.
What does this prevent economic disaster?
Not True…
“The trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money”
Reality says…
“The trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s credit”
This is where we are heading with the Fed’s zero rate policies.
U.S. debt is “backed by the full faith and credit of the US government” but for how long?
That the Fed is willing to throw what little credit it has left in an attempt to mitigate the media induced threat of the coronavirus is very troubling to me.
Real threats to the US are everywhere and growing…
The full faith and credit of the US government is being stretched to its limit and beyond.
The full faith and credit of the US government is being stretched to its limit and beyond.
High time for the Chosen One to get on the tube and flame the teevee audience about how it’s everybody’s fault but his, maybe from an empty stadium. Pass the popcorn.
One imagines the End Timers are excitedly awaiting the Rapture right about now, so at least somebody’s happy about it.
Oh dear, I’ll have to take advantage of rock bottom interest rates to buy assets at rock bottom prices. Yawn.
The cows have come home as have the chickens, to roost. Now we wait to see if pigs can fly.
I find this to be awesome arrogance on the part of the Fed. The government has absolutely zero business trying to prop up the stock market. The Fed does have a responsibility to ensure smooth functioning of the financial system. And, it should do so by supplying liquidity when needed – at a premium price.
The Covid-19 virus is going to do major economic damage. It may not last long, but a down turn is coming. Consider Orlando FL: Three major theme parks shut down. That is going to be depression type impact for that area. That may be an extreme example, but everybody is going be impacted in some way.
Mr. Market is not one to wait and see on such things. The Fed is going to find out that it is not bigger than the market. The government money spigot has inflated the stock market way beyond economic reason. The Fed has created this monster and all they will be able to do is watch it turn on them.
A key unknown is whether we will see deflation or extreme inflation. Deflation is the current boogie man that the Fed is terrified of. Therefore, we may see them drive things the other way.
Your mistake is to believe they are trying to “prop up the stock market”.
They are propping up a massively indebted system that is severely lacking the large organic growth it needs to sustain.
There are decades/centuries of varied, and very, human reasons why we have come to this point but to this point we have come.
The stock market is just part of a fairly chaotic and sick system that we all better hope does not truly implode.
Eferg,
The Fed is not the government. When you comment “The government money spigot has inflated the stock market ..” I assume you mean the U.S. annual fiscal budget???
The Fed is indeed providing liquidity for no charge though. This is exactly what the Bank Policy Institute was lobbying for as reported on 2 March by Wolf’s ‘Wall Street Banks Shamelessly Try to Use Coronavirus to Get Federal Reserve to Weaken Rules: Better Markets’
Hey Interest rates are negative in a lot of places… maybe soon stocks will go negative? I’ll pay you to take my tesla shares..please please!
Somehow I was expecting a punch line about toilet paper.
I think the $700 billion QE will fund both the Fed’s and the Treasury’s Covid Fund. End of story.
Inappropriate negative interest rates are the next step towards making money a service you pay to use instead of something you get paid to lend.
Negative interest rates mean you pay to play within any monetary system.
A cashless society facilitates this. Since money is no longer a store of value, the only value it has left is transactional value. NIRP implies a transaction fee on the use of money.
I have an alternate solution. Instead of QE-n of $700 billion let’s give that to the homeless and solve the homelessness crisis, the housing crisis and preserve the medical services system.
Supposedly there are around 500,000 homeless. Say that number is wrong and there are one million. That $700bn would be $700,000 per homeless person.
They would then all buy houses and Sea-Doos, supporting the housing and recreational market. They could also afford health insurance and keep that 20% part of our economy afloat. It would also get all the poo off the street and sell a lot of barbecues.
Seems like whenever the Fed lowers rates, the markets drop big time. How many times does this scenario have to repeat before they try increasing instead?
I had to retire about two years back and used to wear steel toed safety shoes on the job. I feel like Powell just borrowed them and used them to kick me right in the teeth, along with other retirees, fixed income investors, pension plans, and god knows who else just for the sake of the almighty market. God knows how many people are going to get hurt by these insane rate drops, but I’m sure Powell and the Wall Streeters don’t give a damn anyway. BTW, all of you out there who are making just wonderful capital appreciation on bonds you hold please enjoy your profits because savers like myself and others are going to pay for it. Its really nice to know that working hard to save up and being responsible all my life doesn’t mean a damn because the gamblers are going to get covered no matter what. Moral hazard…. We don’t need no stinking moral hazard! Other than that Mrs. Lincoln how was the play? Christ, what’s next (don’t answer). It could be worse, I could be one of the poor souls employed by the travel and entertainment industries that are going to get laid off and hurt by all the cancellations and closures happening. A lot of small businesses and workers without much of a cash cushion are going to be in trouble, but I’m sure Powell and the Fed has a fix for them too. (I’m kidding). Going online to open up some one-year CD’s and lock in some rate before they drop to near nothing. Thank you Mr. Powell. (I’m trying to keep a sense of humor Wolf, but its getting damn hard)