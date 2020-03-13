No One Knows How the Coronavirus Will Impact Canadian Real Estate, But Here Are My Thoughts

How will Canadians service $1.56 trillion in mortgage debt plus other debts such as credit cards? What about tenants who can’t pay their rent?
By Steve Saretsky, Vancouver Residential Realtor, Stevesaretsky.com:
We live in interesting times. I have been fielding a lot of questions regarding the market turmoil and what it may mean for the Canadian Real Estate market, particularly Vancouver. Yes it’s true, the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 12% on Thursday, the biggest one day drop since May 1940 per Bloomberg. Surely this will all have serious implications, but what does it mean for our beloved housing?
The short answer is, I don’t know. Nobody does. What I can tell you is there are a few things I’m watching very closely and a few possible outcomes worth considering.
First, this is absolutely an economic shock, one that the Bank of Canada is probably ill-prepared for, just like the rest of us. Canadian households are the most indebted in the G7. We chose not to take the medicine in 2008, and thus, household balance sheets remain bloated today. The household debt servicing ratio sits at a record high, despite low interest rates.
Further, household savings rates are near 60 year lows. In other words, there’s not a whole lot of cash put aside for a rainy day, households are not well positioned for an economic shock.
This shock will unfortunately result in a hit to incomes, and will bring rise to job layoffs. Thus, servicing debts becomes increasingly difficult. Further, this is not something that can be fixed by lowering interest rates. We have a global pandemic where policy makers are encouraging people to disengage from economic activity. In other words, avoid restaurants, organized events, and travel — the very thing that makes society function and drives consumer spending, which accounts for over 65% of GDP. Remember, one man’s spending is another man’s income.
And so, this leaves us with a host of questions to ponder. How will Canadians service $1.56 trillion in mortgage debt, not to mention other debts such as credit lines and credit cards? What about tenants who can’t pay their rent?
Perhaps we should look at how other countries are coping. In Hong Kong, the Government will cut a check for HK$10,000 to every resident. In Italy, the Government is working with the banks to get a moratorium on mortgage payments. In the city of San Jose, they have adopted a moratorium on evictions for residents who can’t pay rent because of lost income resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.
These all seem entirely plausible in Canada. You can debate the moral hazard around it, and whether it’s the right or wrong thing to do, however we might not have a choice.
In terms of the overall real estate market, I suspect we will see a halt in activity. Not just a slowdown in sales, but in new listings as well. You won’t see this reflected in the data for several months, mostly because of the lag time for data processing. Further, while it seems logical prices could drop, if they do, that also won’t be reflected in official price metrics for many months. Due to the emotional nature of real estate, nobody cuts their price overnight. Unlike stocks, there is no mark to market on a daily basis.
I’m also thinking a lot about new construction projects, which are capital-intensive and often funded using significant amounts of leverage. Every month sales are delayed, carrying costs add up, putting profit margins under pressure. Further, closing risks are no doubt something to consider, should pre-sale buyers have a change in their employment status upon completion.
This comes as we are expected to see a record number of new completions this year with the number of units under construction at all time highs. Units under construction across Metro Vancouver.
Lastly, I am thinking a lot about the private credit market. We know private mortgage lending has been growing at a rapid pace these past few years. It’s estimated to be about 10% of new mortgage loans issued. This increases renewal risks for buyers who, again, might have a change in employment as the loan comes due. Most of these mortgage are one year terms.
Further, I would not be surprised to see Mortgage Investment Corporations halt redemptions on their investors, in order to stem liquidity issues from investors wanting to pull their money from the fund. Many of these mortgage investment corporations borrow on a line of credit from a bigger bank. Will these loans be recalled? In a best case scenario, we should at least expect an increase in private mortgage rates in order to account for the increased market risks.
As I have said, nobody knows how this will play out. I have heard from others in the industry that they expect real estate to act as a “flight to safety” and thus it won’t be impacted. I personally don’t share that same view. But perhaps they are proven correct and my concerns fail to materialize. To be honest, I hope they are right. Nothing is more destructive than a sharp decline in home prices. However, I am well aware there are others desperately hoping for this type of event.
Regardless, I will keep you all updated on how the situation develops. We all know how important Real Estate is to the Canadian economy, irrespective of your views of the current housing market. Now more than ever, we will need to navigate these waters carefully. Stay tuned, and stay safe. By Steve Saretsky.
If a significant number of the elderly die as a result (e.g. 8% of 70+) of the virus, then a couple of years worth of housing will be dumped on the market, both rental and owned. The vendors will be motivated.
This is a likely outcome if the ICU spaces are overwhelmed and we lose a lot of people who only needed oxygen or a ventilator.
They will need a lot of family court judges and lawyers for estates.
My old mother was one of those ventilator users at the hospital. She needed a nurse 24×7 since those tubes need cleaning and replacement.
Doctor needed to reposition feeding tube also.
When she died she owned dozens of properties. We have not even settled her estate after 3 years. It takes time to dump properties.
of course it does
we finally settled our grandmothers estate after 2 years(farm no less)
it’s a clusterF when siblings are involved
no one agrees to anything but SUPER HIGH PRICES
takes time to wear them down to reality
Once the fuse is lit on the debt bomb. And I refer to all dead bombs as well as other asset bubbles floating around. the effects of the virus no longer mean anything
I am sorry to say I have no sympathy for anyone that gets in over their heads when it comes to debt and borrowing binge that they have done to themselves and their families.
The responsible and prudent, well prepared are once again by the Bank of Canada and governments. If it weren’t for local credit unions here, major banks are gauging depositors with 1.5% GIC rates. Loan rates 3.5% to 5% I see for many Canadian banks, 19%-25% credit card rates, 4.5%+ line of credit rates, reverse mortgage rates 5.25%+ rates etc. etc.
Inflation at 2.0%+ which is really low than real inflation, cost of living expenses from much higher rents, property taxes, hydro rates, auto, home insurance rates, food prices from shrinking product sizes 9%+ to higher prices as well etc. etc.
The big banks 6% to 7% dividend yields and 30% to 35%+ declines in their share, stock values just shows how not blue chip, safe they are in my opinion as in a few weeks this happens. Think long term. The toronto stock market TSX 300 was 15,000 back in 2007 now it is 13,300 still down 22%-25% when modest investment fees are included. Maybe breakeven if dividends are included or modest 5% loss over 13 years.
The Condo market is designed to be passed on no matter what to the inherited and are locked in should prices go down.
The Alberta market had their taste of relatives having the costs passed onto them.
Good luck Canada…your screwed.
This will playout with personal bankruptcies. As I understand it, Canadian mortgages are recourse loans – backed with the totality of your personal assets.
When you sign a recourse loan you better know what you are doing. In the US on a non-recourse loan you just send the keys back, but not Canada, I have met Canadian people who foolishly co-signed recourse loans for relatives. They did not seem to know what they were doing.
In the good old days, you just took over a mortgage. I don’t know if they were recourse or non-recourse but even during the many house price crashes over the last few decades I never heard of the lender coming back to the original mortgagor of a sold property.
Anyway, any default on a mortgage is usually handled with power of sale, which can take place in only a few months or less as opposed to foreclosure which can take a lot longer in the courts. And power of sale means that any surplus (if there is a surplus) over the outstanding balance plus expenses goes to the mortgagor.
Wolf, you mention an increase in mortgage rates at the end of the article. Any idea why the same is happening in the US right now?
Been checking a few sites daily, beginning of the week I could get 3.375 on a 30 year with no points. Today the best offer is 4.125% with no points.
@sc7, I’d guess that some of that is mortgage rates tracking US10year T-bonds, where yields have backed up by almost 0.5% from panic-lows earlier this week. There could be some added spreads being put on by the banks, due to tightness and uncertainty in the markets.
The US 10-year yield is still below the 1% level and is still lower than at any time except the last 2 weeks…
Right, but rates have been sub 4 for a while now, ever since the 10 year yield was even as high as 1.5%. Perhaps MBS buyers are expecting them to further increase in the weeks ahead.
This jump in rates along with the corona panic isn’t gonna be good for the spring market. Will be interesting to see if it just pushes back to a busy summer.
I agree. I don’t get all the mass increase in refi’s. Been checking several sites for the last few weeks and it doesn’t seem like rates are spectacularly down requiring me to do something now. Still can’t find a rate better than the one I got in Aug 2016.
sc7,
Just to clarify, the author of this article is Steve.
What you saw reflected in the mortgage rates was this: The 10-year US Treasury yield nearly tripled this week from 0.38% Monday morning to 0.98% now. This is a huge move. And mortgage rates follow the 10-year yield.
Steve was talking about private-sector mortgages in Canada – not those funded by the government. His theory is that those private-sector mortgage lenders will have trouble borrowing at these low rates to lend at low rates because some of the risk factors they’re now facing.
I experienced the real estate bust in Florida in 2008. Expect that any programs passed by the government to give relief to home owners will not be honored by the banks. The govts pass laws now, but they don’t enforce them, especially when it benefits the working class.
Thank you for this article.
For me the key phrase was:
‘might have a change in employment as the loan comes due’
For exactly how long would a similar measure, as the Hong Kong administration have suggested, actually practicably work if it were employed in Canada, Australia, France, Anywhere?
The confidence of either financially burnt or just ‘worried’ employers in sectors that are currently or likely to be affected sectors, won’t bounce back like a rubber ball, so neither will their hiring approaches I would think.
So, if I were a real estate agent (we call them ‘Estate Agents’ in the UK) or mortgage lender, I think I might be a little concerned right now.
By the way, in terms of real estate Wolf, have you looked at the age-old tradition of lease-hold scams that continue to plague the UK housing market?
With Best Wishes.
Nice article. I am curious if all these same predictions would apply to the US Real Estate market, especially the low to mid price ban mortgages and rental real estate.
To draw upon the wisdom of the famous cartoonist Bill Watterson, we are now playing “Calvinball” – the rules will be changed as needed by those in charge.
With specific regard to real estate, I expect detached housing to hold up far better than condos in terms of demand. High-density housing with mass transit has many advantages, but disease risk isn’t one of them. And the prospect of a coronavirus mutation triggering more outbreaks will be a long-term issue.
Agree or not…BoC +CMHC are fully responsible for all mess (with some contribution from careless politicians)
The karma is haunting them back. I wish they let irresponsible people go bankrupt rather i suspect they will let CAD$ let go in drain.
Insanity…yeah. Canada authorities need a lesson of lifetime for their reckless spending and irregular environment, and irresponsible speculators also need to get same lesson.
I am sorry for poor regular citizen who bought on top of market.
Toronto house price averages just hit over $1MM in the last couple of weeks, a new record.
We’ll see how long that lasts because the first of the roller coaster declines usually starts in June. Any sooner would be a bad leading indicator.
The seasonal swing is usually 10% or more – in the last couple of months the rise has been over 20% – from $845K to $1021K – bubblicious?
“Toronto house price averages just hit over $1MM in the last couple of weeks”
Apparently the knowledge of how to build additional housing supply has been lost to the mind of Man…
Judging by the architectural tastes of the house-flippers in my area, yes.
Does this mean I wil be able to buy a condo with particle board exterior walls and laminate wood flooring from China for less than a million CAD?
Canadian here…64 years old. All my friends paid off their homes years ago, decades past, and these are modest working folks. They will be just fine. The people in trouble will be the hype stampeders, those who bought million dollar tear downs in cities….in every city in the World, actually. People bought $500K condos like it was normal. Folks like me said it was stupid 10 years ago and now we are proven right.
It is a hard lesson to learn.
I mentioned this story years ago on WS, and it is about Art the barge loader. Barge loaders run the big cable cranes that load log barges on the west coast of BC. They are extremely well paid and always have work. Anyway, my job was to fly the barge loaders to wherever they had to go, and wait 8-9 hours to take them home. (I always went fishing and ate steaks while I waited….pretty cool job). One day, we were having lunch on a large ocean going tug and a deckhand remarked he just bought a house in Gibsons, (by Vancouver). This was in the late ’80s. His mortgage payment was going to $1200/month, which was astronomical at that time. In fact, it was 3X my mortgage payment. Anyway, he was bragging it up to Art and replied to Art’s head shaking with, “I make good money, I can afford the payment”
Art’s reply, “It isn’t what you can afford when you’re working, it’s what you can afford when you’re not working”.
As with Art, this has always been my philosophy and the main reason why I retired in my 50s; could retire. My kids have never known hard times and it has often pained me when I see them waste money. They will both be okay and will not lose their jobs, homes, or anything else because they don’t do debt either, (having watched Dad suck it up during downturns), however, they are finally getting a big big wake up call that the past 15 years was insanely unrealistic.
Canadians used to think like Art. It was the norm. They were a frugal bunch with ties to the prarries, logging camps, mining towns, strikes, lockouts, and long winters. They knew poverty and knew how to work hard. Loggers knew if they had a good year, they might miss 6 months work the next. The survivors saved for the downturns. I have no clue what happened other than old lessons will now be relearned, and hopefully not forgotten if this ever turns around. The illusion of wealth and being able to buy any damn thing you think you ‘just have to have’ was nuts. Is nuts. Buying rentals on margin and needing it always rented or lose it is not smart. It is a gamble, and always was. Gambling means losing.
Watch any modern RE show. Listen to the new home buyers talk about granite counter tops, or quartz, polished concrete. Front doors with sidelights. En-suite bathrooms. I’ll bet they don’t even know what arborite is, or can imagine a home with just one bathroom? It won’t hurt Canada to see some hard times and get back to reality. I am sorry some innocents will be hurt, (I’ve been there and worked away for years during past recessions when I was the sole breadwinner). You get through it. Canadians will just have to buckle down and relearn forgotten lessons. This time is never different.
regards
I suspect many people in the Western world will be finding out what it is to live much more simply within the next year or so. Certainly, it can become a comfortable way of life. I, too, grew up in a frugal home. We also had one bathroom for a family of five (toilet separate) and never felt deprived. It would be harder for me now that I have become spoiled.
Times are different. In much of the west coast of the USA, we have morphed to a rentier society. Workers are forced to rent; they either rent property, or rent money to buy property. Either way it extracts a large % of the median family income in most areas where there are jobs. Workers must stay on that hampster wheel.
Plenty of young people who worked the last recession in 2008 learnt those lessons. Those of us unable to access generous family benefits, who had to work to pay bills, know what it’s like to do without.
There are plenty though that have had very good times that will find the reality of the workplace brutal if they find themselves having to return. Plenty of high paid finance and IT people will likely be hit with the reality that their jobs can easily be cut.
I’m in my 30s and grew up in a modest house with one bathroom. Plenty of us did. It’s just that there is a mentality with many that the government will provide an easy life. If government benefits at the higher end were cut it would make for interesting experience for many.
It’s obscene in Australia that people with two houses can get any government benefit. There are caps on assets but it’s still overly generous for home owners in my opinion.
I guess we’ll see how our government copes. So far they are throwing money at the wall hoping it sticks. Raising interest rates will be inevitable eventually and then things get bad fast due to record household debt.
If you are single without children in Australia, under 40, you are used to watching the dollars. That group has higher incidence of living with parents than during the great depression and 1940s. The GFC hit that group the hardest – particularly women who had twice the unemployment as men. Everyone else has had it much better.
I have a gut feeling, those past experiences are coming back as these bubbles finally deflate. Unfortunately, it took a dumb virus to pop the everything bubble.
Canada has been relying on imported goods from China to make up for the environmental laws imposed on its own citizens.
Too many choices have made any type of recycling impossible.
Even though they have recycling programs, the plastics are not being recycled as too many stickers and different quality of plastic is impossible to sort at a reasonable cost.
Vancouver house prices soared with the inflation boom in the 1970s.
Then that boom failed and homes up in the “British Properties” were owned by expense-account executives (not old money).
In the bust these fell to 1/3 of their highs.
Over in more modest but very nice Kerrisdale the typical home price fell in half.
In Toronto in the same period there was a home in a high-end region that the owner who was a promoter went broke on.
The mortgage company seized it. And it took about three years to dispose of it.
At 1/3 of the price at the high.
The Canadian population grew over half a million in 2019. They need new homes.
20% of the Vancouver population are ethnic Chinese. With the communist party crack down in China, some Chinese bought property and businesses in Canada to get dual citizenship.
China doesn’t allow dual citizenship
Actually they do, in the sense that they won’t revoke Chinese citizenship because the person acquired an additional passport.
They simply ignore the person’s second citizenship and pretend it doesn’t exist.
That’s good enough for most people.
I retract this. I was wrong. They actually do claim to terminate the citizenship of mainland Chinese, simply for having another country’s passport.
WTF, that is some medieval policy right there.
You know you’re living in a prison when…
Like Paulo in Vancouver, BC, I am 66 and live in Toronto. Retired when I was 47. Having married at 40, my 2 kids are 19 & 23, so are not yet as independent as Paulo’s kids are. Having RP, my health isn’t as good. Otherwise we are in similar boats.
I have been very puzzled by Canada’s on going housing boom and what is under pinning it. Certainly the central bank of Canada and politicans and their liberal policies, are the two biggest culperts.
What has bothered me, is all through out this never ending housing boom, these same politicians have implemented policies to discourage true wealth creation in Canada.
They have stopped cold, well over many hundreds of billions in new wealth building projects in Canada.
When this Canadian housing boom turns to bust, and it will, Canadians may fined out the hard way that there are simply not enough true wealth being created in Canada to support their current dreams.
To be honest, I thought a housing bust would have happened years ago, but have consistantly under estimated how long central bankers could continue to print money, certainly longer than I will be able to stay solvent!
Now that the Canadian oil industry is on its death bed, the only remaining “industry” is housing: bring in the immigrants by the millions, sell them debt against houses (and everything to fill them in with), hope that they’ll find a way to thread water financially to keep up with the debt interest obligations ’til they drop.
They can not afford to let the housing bubble deflate. Can not.
And to think that Canada used to have real industries! Even Leica, that paragon of old school German quality, deemed it appropriate to have a Canadian assembly for some of their optics.
These days, the main business is immigration.
No One Knows How the Coronavirus Will Impact Canadian Real Estate
It’s not cov-19 you should be worried about. There are relatively few cases in CA, comprehensive containment measures are underway, and the country has a modern, national healthcare system.
The problem is financial contagion from the US, which was unprepared for cov-19, has a late and still inadequate response, a weak health care system with lots of gaposis, and lockdowns across the board. The recession in the Real Economy hasn’t hit the banks yet.
The US is Canada’s largest trading partner by far, accounting for nearly half the total, and the US recession is sure to affect Canada. RE can expect some headwinds, but those it can weather.
Economics follows the laws of physics like everything else. The bigger the debt bubble, the bigger the crash that follows it.
What is going to follow this crisis, is going to be a return to reality. Not only financially, but people are going to discover during this crisis that we have truly devolved into a feudal existence once again as is being proven by the governments tyranny over property owners in San Jose. I guess that leaves no doubt about who actually owns your property. One thing is sure, when it is all over, the wealthy will be wealthier, and the poor will be poorer. That is how the system is designed….
All assets lost value, so will real estate, this is a full-blow deflationary shock, RE is just less liquid and move slower.
The effect will take a while to trickle down in an economic cause-effect domino.
I think oilpatch regions (NFLD, Sask, Alberta) will feel the pain first then province who depends 100% on government ( Nova Scotia, PEI ) and have no industry will bite the dust when the unavoidable government budget cuts hit the deck. The manufacturing in Ontario-Quebec will need to pick up the slack.
Skeptic:. That is the problem! There is very little manufacturing left in Quebec/Ontario! These are dying out because they are not green! Trudeau won re-election on eliminating polluting industries!
Wes – like our politicians care about going green! “Going green” just provided them with a convenient excuse and explanation for why the jobs have been offshored to Asia. The only “green” they care about is the green money lining their pockets and those of their corporate friends. They went there for the cheap labor and no environmental controls.
If our politicians actually cared about the average person, they’d have slapped environmental and wage parity tariffs on the offshoring corporations from the get-go. If that had been done, they never would have gone, and we’d have good-paying manufacturing jobs instead of service jobs.
As a Canadian who sold July 2019 and following Wolf and ZH articles I went short Jan 2020.
After being called quite a few names and being told “You will NEVER get back in the housing market again”.
Guess who is smiling like chesire cat now enjoying this week and just slobbering at the thought of low balling in the near future.
Enjoy the fireworks next week!