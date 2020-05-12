A Words About the Current Chaos in Prices and Inflation

Some prices collapsed, others skyrocketed, and the Consumer Price Index went haywire. Here’s what I’m seeing beyond the near term — and it’s not “deflation.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Amid soaring prices of meat, beverages, fruit, veggies, and other food at home, and surging costs of personal goods, medical care services, and household furnishings, and amid a collapse in prices of gasoline, car rentals, public transportation, car insurance, lodging away from home, and other things – amid these diametrically opposed price movements, the Consumer Price Index went, as expected, haywire today. And we’re going to look at some of those gyrations beyond it.
First, here’s what got buffeted around:
The overall Consumer Price Index fell 0.8% in April from March, the steepest one-month drop since December 2008, when the economy was going through peak-Financial-Crisis 1. This brought the increase over the past 12 months down to 0.3%, the lowest since October 2015 during the oil bust at the time.
The “core” CPI – CPI without the volatile food components and the extremely volatile energy components – dropped 0.5% from March to April but was still up 1.4% from a year ago.
But wait…
What if we take out the most chaotic and largely temporary price movements at both ends to get to what the undying loss of the purchasing power of the dollar might be? Because that’s what consumer price inflation is.
There is a consumer price index that is not buffeted around by the month-to-month collapse of some prices and surge in other prices; The Cleveland Fed’s “Median CPI,” which is based on the data from the CPI, removes the extremes at both ends since these extremes are often temporary and distort long-term inflation trends.
The Median CPI rose 0.1% in April from March and rose 2.7% for the 12-month period. The chart shows the 12-month Median CPI (red line) as an indication of underlying inflation – vs the 12-month “core” CPI (CPI without the food and energy):
The Median CPI tracks the mid-point (median) of the 45 major components of the CPI. Each component has a weight in the index – the “relative importance” (%). For example, in April, the “relative importance” of Motor Fuel was 3.0% of the total CPI.
Housing costs, which combined weigh about one-third of CPI, are split up: “Rent of Primary Residence” (to track inflation of rents) and “Owners’ Equivalent of Rent of Residence” (to approximate inflation of homeownership). But “Owners’ Equivalent” is split into the four regions of the US. Rent weights 8% in the Index. Owners’ Equivalent of Rent for all four regions combined weighs 24.5%. So total housing costs – rent and Owners Equivalent – weigh 32.5% of the index.
The table below shows the price movements of the major 45 CPI components in April, ranked from the biggest price decliners at the top to the biggest price gainers at the bottom, but converted to an annualized rate, meaning April’ price change extrapolated to an entire year (if you don’t see all four columns on your smartphone, hold your device in landscape position):
|Component
|1-Month Annualized % Change
|Relative Importance %
|Cumulative Relative Importance %
|Motor Fuel
|-93.5
|3.0
|3.0
|Car and Truck Rental
|-88.6
|0.1
|3.2
|Fuel Oil and Other Fuels
|-72.5
|0.1
|3.3
|Public Transportation
|-69.3
|1.2
|4.5
|Motor Vehicle Insurance
|-59.4
|1.7
|6.2
|Lodging Away From Home
|-58.6
|0.9
|7.1
|Women’s and Girls’ Apparel
|-48.9
|1.2
|8.3
|Men’s and Boys’ Apparel
|-43.0
|0.7
|9.0
|Footwear
|-38.3
|0.7
|9.6
|Infants’ and Toddlers’ Apparel
|-36.3
|0.1
|9.7
|Watches and Jewelry
|-35.9
|0.2
|9.9
|Motor Vehicle Fees
|-12.1
|0.6
|10.5
|Motor Vehicle Parts and Equipment
|-6.2
|0.4
|10.9
|Tobacco and Smoking Products
|-4.9
|0.6
|11.5
|Used Cars and Trucks
|-4.6
|2.5
|14.0
|Misc Personal Services
|-3.7
|1.0
|15.0
|Recreation
|-2.6
|5.9
|20.9
|Personal Care Products
|-1.6
|0.7
|21.6
|Medical Care Commodities
|-1.1
|1.7
|23.3
|New Vehicles
|-0.5
|3.8
|27.0
|Personal Care Services
|0.0
|0.7
|27.7
|Communication
|0.8
|3.8
|31.5
|Midwest: Owners’ Equivalent Rent of Residences
|0.8
|4.3
|35.8
|Motor Vehicle Maintenance and Repair
|1.0
|1.1
|36.9
|Water/Sewer/Trash Collection Services
|1.0
|1.1
|38.0
|Energy Services
|1.2
|3.1
|41.1
|South: Owners’ Equivalent Rent of Residences
|1.3
|8.3
|49.4
|Food Away From Home
|1.8
|6.3
|55.7
|West: Owners’ Equivalent Rent of Residences
|1.8
|6.8
|62.5
|Rent of Primary Residence
|2.4
|8.0
|70.5
|Education
|2.8
|3.1
|73.6
|Alcoholic Beverages
|3.2
|1.0
|74.6
|Tenants’ and Household Insurance
|3.3
|0.4
|75.0
|Northeast: Owners’ Equivalent Rent of Residences
|4.5
|5.1
|80.1
|Household Furnishings and Operation
|5.8
|4.6
|84.7
|Medical Care Services
|6.3
|7.4
|92.1
|Miscellaneous Personal Goods
|11.3
|0.2
|92.3
|Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
|15.4
|1.1
|93.3
|Dairy and Related Products
|19.4
|0.8
|94.1
|Other Food At Home
|25.2
|2.0
|96.1
|Processed Fruits and Vegetables
|36.9
|0.3
|96.4
|Cereals and Bakery Products
|40.7
|1.0
|97.4
|Nonalcoholic Beverages and Beverage Matls
|41.1
|0.9
|98.3
|Meats, Poultry, Fish and Eggs
|66.6
|1.7
|100.0
So will the dollar gain purchasing power? Hardly.
In my entire lifetime, there were only a few quarters when the dollar gained purchasing power (deflation) – and only a little. The rest of the decades, it relentlessly lost purchasing power (inflation), and during some of these years the loss of purchasing power was in the double digits. There is no reason to think that this pattern will change going forward. So I’m never worried about deflation – if there is any, it’ll be brief.
But right now, prices and the data that attempt to reflect them are going haywire. Since late February, the supply chains have been thrown into turmoil as buying patterns changed, including a massive shift of consumption from businesses and institutions to consumers at home. There were episodes of panic-buying and empty shelves. In other parts of the supply chain – such as those for hotels and restaurants – similar items were piling up with no place to go.
Ecommerce boomed to the point of exceeding fulfillment capacity, and sales at stores that sold groceries boomed. But much of the rest of brick-and-mortar retail was shut down. New vehicle sales in April plunged by about 44%. Used vehicle sales plunged similarly.
All this has an impact on prices – and if you’ve been to the supermarket, you’ve seen the impact there, as stuff is getting pricier. But filling up your car got a lot cheaper.
The government is borrowing trillions of dollars – mostly monetized by the Fed’s money-printing machinery – and is distributing these funds to various entities including consumers via unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, to companies, and to investors in form of investor bailouts. Much of this money is going to get spent, even if it isn’t along normal spending patterns.
In this chaotic environment, the price measurements can produce chaotic results. The Median CPI eliminates the chaotic outliers on both sides of the CPI and shows that underlying inflation is ticking down some but isn’t plunging.
And you can already see the impact of fiscal stimulus at the grocery store. A lot of people are out of work, but many of them receive unemployment benefits, and just about all of them have already or will receive the stimulus payments. This money is getting spent.
There is now a huge amount of fiscal and monetary stimulus being thrown into the economy at the same time. The monetary stimulus has already led to a massive bout of asset price inflation in the financial markets since March 23. And the fiscal stimulus – the ca. $3 trillion already under way and whatever future stimulus package might still emerge – which will get spent in the economy will put upward pressure on consumer prices. And there is a good chance that beyond the very near term it will lead to more consumer price inflation – meaning, a steeper loss of purchasing power of the dollar than we have seen in recent years.
Tenants’ collapsing one after the other without replacement has a pernicious impact on property prices. Read… US Commercial Real Estate Prices Plunged in April, Mall Prices Collapsed
As I posted over a year ago on this site, folks will be lined up six deep at various street corners fighting for panhandling space. Folks, we are now and have been for a while beyond political parties as they have all betrayed the people. So sad at the very least, but criminal is more like it. Here is to hoping that Dante is right (re: the various rungs in Hades and who occupies them).
Wolf,
I was surprised by the cost increases in food. I typically use Costco, Trader Joes, and Sprouts market as a reference point for food prices.
I see eggs, bananas, milk, and fruit prices in general as still not much changed from before. Although I have to say, I tend to usually look at sales prices, and focus on those rather than just normal pricing. But stuff like eggs and milk aren’t usually on sale anyway, and at least at the places I’ve shopped at, they don’t seem to have gone up.
We’ve done a couple of take out dinners recently, and we look at our food bills in aggregate and wonder why bother.
I wonder where is these price changes are coming from. Just curious to see how this is coming up.
MCH,
I just went to Safeway today. Wow!! I had a huge cart full with all kinds of stuff that has shot up (but granted, bananas were still 79 cents a pound … but before they were on sale for less). My wife went to Trader Joe’s the other day and said the same thing.
But I have to say that it’s nice to see toilet paper, while expensive, stacked high everywhere.
Oddly, I still don’t see toilet paper in Costco. It’s strange why Costco can’t keep this stuff in stock.
I think we bought a package just before the C19 nuttiness started, that was like back on Feb 25th, where the stock was still relatively plentiful in Costco. I usually keep a spare package of Charmin around. But I was surprised that 2.5 months on, still no Charmin at Costco.
Hopefully all of those hoarders got what they deserved, a garage (or bedroom) full of stuff that they now have to slowly use over the course of the next ten years.
As for the rest of the stuff, I think meat is going up slightly, sausages at Sprouts have gone to $4.99/lb regular price, as opposed to $3.99/lb, but we don’t consume that much meat anyway. Fortunately, fresh fruits and vegetables hasn’t gone up much.
It really is strange how the processed stuff has become more expensive. Its not exactly healthy for you, but there are all sorts of odd dislocations. I wonder bread prices are like now, we were never big consumer of breads in the first place, but thanks to C19, our breadmaker is seeing significant usage.
I’ve heard that particular story everywhere.
I think retailers are taking advantage of the hoarding and disruptions to increase food prices.
I’ve been baking my own bread.
Walmart finally had one small display box of Charmin when I went in recently—I figured the 12-pack would be $2-3 more expensive, but didn’t budge a cent. So props to WM or manuf. for not increasing price when they could have gotten away with it (supply/demand). So glad to have Charmin back!
WOLF: the case of a misplaced “S”. One too many in your title. Transfer it to “April’ ” above the chart.
Here, in the UK, there is a shortage of flour for home-baking.
The joke is, that for the trendies, that flour has become “the must
have white powder”!!!.
I still think, temporary supply-chain shocks aside, we are headed into real deflation. Capitalism needs customers and America has ridden the consumer into the ground.
I was already able to negotiate a 50% reduction in two major ongoing business expense. Soon the expectation to pay less may catch on. Why are those rents so high? Why is a latte $5? That kind of thinking could catch on quickly among distressed people.
Yes, but that kind of thinking disappears when the government hands out money. In my entire life, there have not been more than a few quarters of mild deflation. The rest was inflation, and for many years, a lot of inflation. And now the government spends more than ever. It just hands out trillions.
It hasn’t really handed out that money in a way that helps the consumer. Maybe 10 cents of every dollar that’s being spent or guaranteed by the federal government is going to the average American. That dime to the working man isn’t going to create inflation. Instead, the Corona response is actually worsening inequality. And inequality is the root cause of deflation.
But what is the plan behind (and after) handing out all that money, may I ask? Jump starting the economy within months and return to business as usual, only with trillions of debt more? Is there even a plan or a long term vision apart from keeping the whole structure from imploding?
That should be a major concern to us all IMO: that the TPTB are actually clueless and have no other solution than trying to keep everything afloat with funny money. That’s all there is it would seem: a contingency plan which basically consists of ctrl P.
The liquidity is supposed to avoid the heart attack for the real economy.
Otherwise it is a literal starving for significant part of unprepared population.
Meanwhile, this liquidity shower will benefit different people inequally.
The Fed isn’t monetizing anything and out of that 3 trillion(probably more like 2 trillion in released funds. Let’s don’t forget states are neutering jobless benefits) was replacement income. I don’t see anything else getting done this year.
I see little upward pressure on inflation and frankly, much of that food will be in disinflation by years end.
Bobby Dents,
“The Fed isn’t monetizing anything…”
Read this:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/05/06/us-national-debt-spiked-by-1-5-trillion-in-6-weeks-to-25-trillion-fed-monetized-90/
Remember the outcry when Reagan raised the national debt to 2.6 trillion? Now a trillion is chump change.
I have a full pantry for the first time in my life and I’m an old guy…been stocking up for the past few months out of a sence of responsibility. I avoid whatever is in short supply and eat healthy.
There is after all a difference between needs and wants. A diet based on fresh food always costs less.
Price inflation is relative…and I’m out and around in my town.
In Australia major supermarkets have reduced the prices on meats by 10% ,due to closing down of restaurants to much supply .
I see deflation in food prices in indonesia… in IDR and esp in USD terms.
I suspect once supply side issues start to clear up in the US, it will be the same in the US.
Wolf, why do you say that deflation is a worry? Isn’t having more buying power always a good thing?
1929 marked the beginning of a deflationary crisis. When you’re out of a job and your personal income plunges, your buying power takes a hit anyway, regardless of consumer prices in the store.
This happened to a degree following the GFC but it’s more chaotic and unpredictable now given supply chains fracturing and loss of effective demand.
Bi-flation.
Inflation in staples and things you must have, deflation in discretionaries and things you want to hold value.
C
Ok, so 1929 was deflationary not because prices dropped, but because wages, employment and thus buying power decreased due to the massive layoffs?
So, because of ‘rona, we are in a mini instant depression?
FOMC officials have spoken out against negative interest rate policy but the US central bank has a history of capitulating to dovish market expectations.
That is a quote from FX Street.
Capitulating to Wall St would be more accurate.
Understanding that you get paid to borrow with NIRP is probably what will tip them over. Now let me see: -0.5% on 26 Trillion dollars is….a lot of incoming interest money. That’s a double gain because they are also saving on the outgoing interest. Well, it’s that or wait for inflation to whittle away the debt. Meanwhile, the rest of us burn either way.