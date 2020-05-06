US National Debt Spiked by $1.5 trillion in 6 Weeks, to $25 trillion. Fed Monetized 90%

I’d never imagined I’d ever see this sort of spike, though in recent years I added an upward arrow with “Debt out the wazoo” to my charts, not realizing just how factually accurate this technical term would become.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US gross national debt – the total of all Treasury securities outstanding – jumped by $1.05 trillion with a T in the four weeks since April 7 and by $1.54 trillion in the six weeks since March 23, to $25.06 trillion, the Treasury department reported today.
Those trillions are whizzing by so fast it’s hard to even seen them. WOOSH… What was that? Oh, just another trillion. The flat spots in the chart are the periods when the debt bounced into the debt ceiling. Yeah, those were the days!
I’ve been lamenting and lambasting the stupendous growth of the US national debt since 2011, the beginning of my illustrious career as a gnat in the big world of financial media. And through all these years, I’d never imagined that I’d ever see this sort of spike in the US debt, though in recent years I’ve been adding an upward arrow and the green label “Debt out the wazoo” to these charts, not realizing just how factually accurate this technical term would become.
The US debt was even surging at an accelerating rate during the “Best Economy Ever,” when there should have been a surplus and a reduction in the debt, so that the government can go into debt during bad times.
I wrote back then, for example on February 19, when the debt had spiked by $1.3 trillion over the past 12 months to $23.3 trillion: “But these are the good times. And we don’t even want to know what this will look like during the next economic downturn.”
Whether we want to know it or not, we now know it and cannot un-know it.
And we didn’t even have to sit on the edge of our collective chair for long for that next economic downturn to arrive. It’s more than just a downturn. It’s the big one. The nightmare has become a reality. And waking up or looking away no longer helps.
The government has now signed into law a series of stimulus packages totaling $2.8 trillion or thereabouts.
Phase 1: $8 billion, enacted on March 6. To fight the spread of The Virus
Phase 2: $100 billion, enacted on March 18. Tax credits for employers offering paid sick leave, plus increases to unemployment benefits and food assistance.
Phase 3: $2.1 trillion, enacted on March 27. Largest stimulus package ever, dwarfing the 2009 stimulus package of a mere $800 billion. The CARES Act includes provisions to bail out the investors of Corporate America and financial markets more generally, directly and also indirectly via the Fed’s Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to which taxpayers provide the equity capital to take the first loss.
The package includes extra unemployment benefits, free money for taxpayers and retirees, funds for the healthcare system, some money for “small businesses” under the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) that quickly tended to flow to well-connected not-so-small businesses, etc. etc. This is a huge massive complex bill with lots of goodies in it.
Phase 3.5 or 4: $484 billion, enacted on April 28. Refills the PPP and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans, plus sends money to health care providers, hospitals, and for coronavirus testing.
Phases 5 – umpteen: to be enacted soon.
So about $2.7 trillion for now. At first, there was a mad scramble of lobbying to get all the favorite provisions into the bills. Now a mad scramble has ensued to siphon out this money. Billionaires and millionaires will be printed, especially if they’re well-connected.
And lobbyists are highly motivated to get even more stimulus packages through Congress. This is a once-in-a-life-time opportunity.
And while these trillions sally forth into the wild yonder, tax revenues are collapsing. The difference has to be made up with borrowing. The Congressional Budget Office has jacked up its estimate for the fiscal 2020 deficit to $3.7 trillion. There are only five months left in this fiscal year. So these trillions are going to have to be borrowed in a hurry.
Fed steps up to the plate, monetizes 90% of the additional debt.
From March 11 through its balance sheet released last Thursday, the Fed added $1.39 trillion in Treasury securities to its assets. Over the same period, the Treasury Department added $1.54 trillion to the outstanding debt. In other words, the Fed has – indirectly, as is the iron rule in the US – monetized 90% of this additional debt. We’re living off printed money, pure and simple.
But this was heavily frontloaded, with the Fed buying $1.1 trillion in Treasuries over the first 3.5 weeks. The Fed has since backed off. Last week, it bought only $62 billion. And it looks like the market will be tasked to digest more of this debt.
On its last balance sheet, the Fed shed MBS, loans to “SPVs” were flat for the fifth week, and repos fell into disuse. Fed still hadn’t bought junk bonds, stocks, or ETFs. But it sure sent Wall Street dreaming. Read... Fed Drastically Slashed Helicopter Money for Wall Street. QE Down 86% From Peak Week in March
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Is inflation on its way?
My five pence:
Massive layoffs, demographics and chemical industry all indicates consumer deflation. The financial markets seems to hold all inflation.
Also, remember that all that printed money tries to replace all the money destruction that would occur if we allow a full depression to come.
Inflation with low intrest is coming
Revolution on its way in US… The ones Who has not and The ones Who has everything
In the long run IMO: yes. Big time.
Either debts and deficits do no longer matter in this world and 20, 30 or 300 trillion are just silly numbers on a piece of paper,
or,
We see what history has always shown us when the printing press goes into overdrive: massive inflation and probably worse, but this time occurring in the land that holds the world reserve currency and with nowhere else to go, because no other currency can currently replace it. At some point, even the almighty dollar won’t be the prettiest horse in the glue factory anymore.
Besides, massive inflation is the only way out of these humungous debt levels. Paying it back in the conventional way, like politicians still pretend will happen, would be like a 90 year old retiree paying back his new 4 million dollar sedan with 500 dollar monthly installments. A futile excercise, to say the least.
Maybe the IMF will put its SDR’s back on the table.
We are all MMTers now (Modern Monetary Theory). I do not think there is any way we can grow and pay our way out of this whole. I think our only recourse is to go all in with this spending spree and see where it takes us as a country. As an individual, have plans A-Z to figure out how to provide for you and yours and take advantage of any govt handouts to stabilize your futures.
On the bright side, I think we are still late to this debt party, so we should be able to maintain for a while longer, excepting any more surprises, that is.
I can’t wait for all the deficit hawks to come out of the woodwork next year after Biden is sworn in.
Congress is moot. The Executive is moot. The Judical branch bars the every day man Of standing in their courts and has made him moot. Redress is losing hope.
So MMT is basically here.
Can’t say I’m surprised. The only thing consistent in this country is no matter who is in charge, we see a rise in debt.
Phase ?? will be the Make America’s Infrastructure Great Again Bill. And just like any infrastructure project, they will start “small” i.e. 3 trillion, although the final total will probably be 20 trillion. The Fed will be too happy to advance the Treasury anything they want. Inflation will go crazy for sure.
If by inflation you mean wage inflation, it would certainly be a welcome change. If you’re referring to the CPI, that is actually a proxy for wage inflation as it mainly measures increasing costs of discretionary purchases minus hedonic adjustments. I don’t think that will rise for a long time yet.
We’re stuck in a kind of vicious circle:
1. Wages stagnate and spending weakens, shown by a low CPI.
2. The federal Reserve moves to boost asset prices.
3. A bit of temporary capital spending ensues along with a heavy increase in the concentration of wealth.
4. Cost of living rises as wages stagnate and spending weakens, shown by a low CPI. Rinse and repeat.
We will need a bigger chart… so how soon to get to the quadrillion?
Yes, exactly. At this rate, we will need a logarithmic chart or to knockdown the wall in the conference room housing the chart to accommodate a larger one. :-) Good thing our computers can handle quadrillions easily.
I wonder how the total US liabilities are doing? They were last estimated at over $200 Trillion with a T! See 2017 Forbes article, ” Your Pension is a Lie …”
I am kind of afraid to ask and pray that no one will add to that total all unfunded state and local liabilities which were not in the $210 Trillion. This may sooner or later cause the dollar to loose credibility, as foreigners realize that our leaders’ plan is we will just print dollars to infinity and beyond! We will retire basically into a continuing Ponzi scheme.
Private pensions are also toast. I will leave your figuring out why as homework. :-)
I guess having the IRS go after ultra rich tax cheaters’ foreign shell companies and the huge corporations owned by them to reduce the US federal debt, which do not pay taxes, is now taboo. MEMO: ultra rich crooks and banksters now have the right to bailouts whenever they make mistakes and have the right to not pay taxes.
These numbers are just scary especially at the speed and velocity of it the last couple of weeks. Maybe if we had been more prudent during the “good time” then this might make more sense given the calamity we’re facing around the world, sadly though this chart will be a forever shooting to the moon chart. I can’t imagine any scenario in my life time that will see this trending down perhaps as good of a chance as being able to travel faster than the speed of light. What’s truly scary is that we are so desensitize by the frightening large numbers as if trillions have lost its meaning now. What’s adding another couple of T here and there, 25.06T, add another 10T and at some point people are too numb or too ignorant to know what that really means down the road.
To add insult to injury, if there’s any real life consequences from our national debt blowing up, none of these old F$$$ from the FED, administration or congress that helped contribute to the problem will live long enough to deal with it. F over the future generation for decade or centuries to come and since most of these elites are in a different class, I am sure their offspring won’t have to deal with the consequences either.
Phoenix_Ikki
“….What’s truly scary is that we are so desensitize by the frightening large numbers as if trillions have lost its meaning now…”
I continue to be baffled as to how trillions can enter our economy and we get deflation. It is just non-sensical. Barring E and W coast real estate which has been in La La Land for 50+ years, everything from milk, eggs, Big Macs, daily goods to residential real estate should rightfully be going “out the wazoo” – but it doesn’t. For this reason, I DO agree that all the funny money has “lost its meaning” since we are not really feeling the inflation (much) and inflationary predictions for the past decade during “wazoo” times has likewise not materialized. Baffling.
Well, you brought up a good point. Real estate is a good example of kind of out of control inflation but then it’s not part of CPI so inflation can be made to look a lot lower than what it is.
Have you received any of these trillions? Likely, only through the stock market or the housing market, unless you work for a unicorn. Most people who make money through financial markets are ill-inclined to spend their money. If the money was spent on Great Society-style programs, then you would have CPI inflation.
No1
“….Most people who make money through financial markets are ill-inclined to spend their money….”
So in essence, the wealthy are seeing inflationary paper gains but don’t really spend? I guess that does make some sense. If their inflated account balances are not spent, then I guess us pleebs don’t really see the inflation in most everyday transactions. I had not thought of it that way. Maybe “wazoo” only means something to the uber-wealthy. That is strangely reassuring.
A lot of that money is stashed in random tax havens. I think outside of its effect on asset prices (which are terrible), it doesn’t really matter to normal people. This is why monetary policy will always be so unfair and skewed to the wealthy. This is the only way to flood the economy with money without it causing CPI inflation, then the FED just prays some will trickle down to the plebs, which it is doing less and less all the time. So plebs end up with expensive real estate they can’t afford and little in the way of a benefit from the monetary policy.
Probably would be better off giving capitalism a try.
Great question Bdawg.
I think its because about 90% of the $2.7trn (and a further $4 trn in Fed bailout money) goes direct to asset purchases and does not chase real goods and services and then inflate the CPI.
Double wammy is the real goods and services economy is also collapsing.
Note to asset holders (includes pension recipients) and all others- when you try to cash in your assets and buy real goods and services expect collapsing purchasing power/hyperinflation.
There is inflation when the money is pumped in – in everything that wealthy speculators speculate in – stocks, real estate, art, classic cars etc.
There’s no change in the price of a loaf of bread because said speculators are not running out to spend it on loaves of bread.
The antidote to debt is living within your means.
Don’t become a debt slave, don’t buy things you can’t afford and don’t really need.
One thing my grandmother taught me ‘Neither a borrower nor a lender be.’ I purchased my frugal house with cash. Anyone who has not been preparing for the last 12 years for the ensuing madness should start doing so as soon as possible.
Amen. But there’s more to it. Debt and Credit are opposite sides of the same thing. One cannot exist without the other. So the second antidote to debt is also to avoid accumulating credit. It’s not enough to avoid being a slave yourself, you also have to avoid enslaving others.
So no debt, but also avoid accumulating excess bank credit as savings. As an investor, avoid owning bonds (debt). Also avoid the stocks of companies mired in debt, as well as the stocks of companies with more cash than they can productively spend (Apple, Berkshire…). And, for that matter, the stocks and business of companies that treat their employees like slaves (Amazon).
When you work through this, aside from being frustrated that there’s very few ethical ways to invest savings, you also realize how deeply, deeply messed up the financial system has become. The earth couldn’t care less about debt or credit, and humanity has overly constrained itself by imagining so much of it into existence.
If you want to break the financial chains, follow Shakespeare and “neither borrower nor lender be”.
The only reason you need to invest your savings is because of the mandated 2% theft by the Fed. If your money wasn’t constantly devalued, the majority of people will be happy just keeping cash.
Can only kick the can down the road for so long until u gotta pay the piper. All this money printing and debt binging will get us into a bigger mess than covid-19 ever could.
Having run out of ammunition after battling the wolves that caused GFC, the Central Banks have now dropped multiple nuclear bombs into the global economy in the form of many trillions of dollars of stimulus.
The wolves have retreated behind the fence and are observing the carnage as the Central Banks continue to drop bomb after bomb into their compound, scattering the sheep, and destroying what’s left of the fence.
More wolves are massing on the perimeter and they are licking their chops as they wait for the Central Banks to run out of bombs.
“This is a huge massive complex bill with lots of goodies in it”
And yet they put it together in a few days…with lots of benefits for the little people, surely. Just a coincidence…So there’s no way they had it ready beforehand. Of course that means then, that they could actually write very complex laws like real healthcare or immigration reform. I guess it’s just change you can believe in, to make America great again…
The lobbyists were a huge help. They probably wrote big parts of the bill, as they usually do. And they did it for free :-]
An interesting strategy. Rack up the national debt and leave it to the younger generations…I would have never come up with that clever idea…
I still don’t know what this all means. What does it mean? WHAT DOES IT MEAN!?
If all these trillions is to plug the various (what would be) debt default leaks, then the US economy will become a Japanese Zombie economy.
We’re already at 0.25% interest rates and can’t go up.
I guess if the service economy and small businesses don’t recover and rehire everyone, the Fed will need to shift focus at the unemployment and throw money at that problem too.
I was also debating a relative about how the spot oil market might break between May 19th and June 18th and could be the grey swan that starts more market turmoil.
From his perspective, he didn’t see how it matters since he will just be able to fill up cheaper, doesn’t have money in the market and will still receive his pension. I couldn’t argue with that..
At some point, I’m sure all this debt will matter, but right now it’s very deflationary while the Fed is trying to stop mass defaults and bankruptcies.
Maybe later it will become stagflation or even inflation, but be can’t come up with a scenario where that happens with oil so cheap.
It worked in Zimbabwe, so why not?
Well, one thing for sure, the US isn’t letting any glass ceiling get in its way.
To the moon, Alice…
Do I understand correctly that for each trillion dollars of fresh fiat money created, every person in the United States gets in fact taxed by an additional amount of $3,000 debt to be paid sooner or later, by him, his children or grandchildren. In other words, if the US public debt has indeed reached $25 trillion does it mean that each citizen, including babies, children and old people, is now in theory bound to bail out the government by $75,000 ?
Our political class has a reaction to that….
“It’s not our money….”
Nothing goes to heck in a straight line. But things come out the wazoo in a straight line.