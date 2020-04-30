Fed Drastically Slashed Helicopter Money for Wall Street. QE Down 86% From Peak Week in March

Fed shed MBS. Loans to “SPVs” flat for fifth week. Repos in disuse. Fed still hasn’t bought junk bonds, stocks, or ETFs. But it sure sent Wall Street dreaming.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet rose by only $83 billion during the week ending April 29, to $6.656 trillion. That $83 billion was the smallest weekly increase since this show started on March 15, and down by 86% from peak-bailout in the week ended March 25. This chart shows the weekly increases of total assets on Fed’s balance sheet:
The Fed is thereby following its playbook laid out over the past two years in various Fed-head talks that it would front-load the bailout-QE during the next crisis, and that, after the initial blast, it would then cut back these asset purchases when no longer needed, rather than let them drag out for years.
On January 1, the balance sheet stopped expanding as the Fed’s repo market bailout had ended. However, in late February, all heck was breaking loose, and the Fed first increased its repo offerings and then on March 15, started massively throwing freshly created money at the markets, peaking with $586 billion in the single week ended March 25.
But since then, the Fed has slashed its weekly increases in assets, which shows up in the flattening curve of the Fed’s total assets in 2020:
The Fed cut its purchases of Treasury securities. The balance of its mortgage-backed securities (MBS) actually fell. Repurchase agreements (repos) have fallen into disuse. Lending to Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) has not gone anywhere in five weeks. And foreign central bank liquidity swaps, after spiking in the first two weeks, only rose modestly, with most of the increase coming from the Bank of Japan, which is by far the largest user of those swaps.
Purchases of Treasury securities get slashed.
The Fed added only $62 billion of Treasury securities to its balance sheet during the week, the smallest amount since this show began, down 83% from the $362 billion during peak-Wall-Street-helicopter-money. This chart shows the weekly increases of Treasury securities on the Fed’s balance sheet:
The chart below shows this effect: The curve of Treasury securities has been flattening over the past few weeks, after the massive frontloading of purchases in March. The total is now $3.97 trillion:
MBS purchases and balances fell.
The Fed has drastically cut its purchases of mortgage-backed securities over the past five weeks, as reported by the New York Fed transaction summary (net purchases, for the weeks ended):
- $157 billion (Mar 25)
- $145 billion (Apr 1)
- $109 billion (Apr 8)
- $58 billion (Apr 15)
- $56 billion (Apr 22)
- $38.5 billion (Apr 29)
MBS trades take weeks to settle. All of the $38.5 billion in MBS the Fed bought this week will settle in May. Since the Fed books the MBS trades only after they settle, the balance sheet lags by some time the actual trades.
In addition, if the Fed buys no MBS at all, the MBS on its balance sheet will decline due to the pass-through principal payments that all holders of MBS receive as the underlying mortgages are paid down or are paid off. There is currently a boom in mortgage refinancing underway, which creates a torrent of these pass-through principal payments. Just to keep its MBS at a steady level, the Fed would need to buy a significant amount of MBS.
This combination of drastically lower purchases, the erratic settlement dates, and the torrent of pass-through principal payments caused the balance of MBS on the Fed’s balance sheet to fall by $18 billion, to $1.6 trillion:
Repos fall into disuse.
In recent weeks, there has been no demand for the repurchase agreements the Fed offers in the repo market. The repo market itself is running as it normally does, a multi-trillion-dollar affair on a daily basis. But the Fed’s repos are only being nibbled on every now and then. What’s left on the Fed’s balance sheet are several term-repos from weeks ago. Repos are in-and-out transactions. When repos mature, the Fed gets its cash back, the counterparty gets its securities back, and the repo balance for that entry goes to zero.
There are $158 billion in repos left on the balance sheet. I’ve dug up most of them. Over the next two months, they will all mature and roll off the balance sheet:
- From April 29: $2.0 billion, 1-day
- From April 13: $14.5 billion, 28-day
- From April 6: $6.3 billion, 28-day
- From April 3: $1 billion, 84-day
- From March 20: $31.2 billion, 84-day
- From March 13: $17.0 billion, 84-day
- From March 12: $78.4 billion, 84 day
Total repo balance, at $158 million, is down 64% from the peak ($442 billion):
“Loans” to SPVs & Primary Dealers went nowhere in five weeks.
The Fed’s alphabet soup of bailout programs are in effect loans to Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) that the Fed has set up in conjunction with the US Treasury Department, and to its Primary Dealers (the big broker-dealers and banks the Fed does business with). The Fed in essence lends to them, and they can buy whatever the Fed directs them to buy or lend to entities the Fed directs them to lend to.
This scheme is a way to get around the limits imposed on the Fed by the Federal Reserve Act. Congress could stop these schemes but applauds them.
When the Fed announced the first batch of its alphabet soup of bailout programs, “loans” on its balance sheet ballooned. But over the five weeks since then, they have remained essentially flat at around $122 billion:
The Fed shows these loans by category:
Primary credit: fell to $32 billion, from $34 billion last week and from $43 billion three weeks ago. This SPV was expanded to be able to buy some “fallen angel” junk bonds. But the balance has dropped since the expansion and the Fed hasn’t bought any fallen-angel junk bonds. Some of the positions have unwound, and the SPV paid the associated loans back to the Fed.
Secondary credit: $0. Designed to purchase corporate bonds, bond ETFs, and even junk-bond ETFs. None were purchased.
Seasonal credit: $0
Primary Dealer Credit Facility: fell to $25 billion, from $36 billion two weeks earlier. Amounts the Fed lent to primary dealers to buy stuff with. After the initial burst, some of the positions have been unwound, and the loans were paid back.
Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility: fell to $46 billion, from $49 billion last week, and from $53 billion three weeks ago. This SPV bought corporate paper and other short-term assets to bail out money-market funds. After the initial burst, the positions have started to unwind, and the SPV paid back some of the loans.
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility: Jumped to $19 billion from $8 billion. This is where the Fed lends to the SPV to buy from the banks the government-guaranteed loans they have issued to “small businesses” (hahahaha) under the PPP program. This SPV does nothing for small businesses. It just takes some loans off the books of the banks after they’ve extracted their fees for processing the PPP loans.
These loans show that the Fed has not done any of the things with SPVs and Primary Dealers over the past five weeks that the markets were drooling and raving about – they didn’t buy junk bonds, ETFs, or stocks. The markets just haven’t figured it out yet.
Central Bank Liquidity Swaps.
The Bank of Japan is by far the biggest user of the Fed’s “dollar liquidity swap lines.” Swaps with the BOJ surged by $18 billion from the prior week to $214 billion and now account for 49% of the total swaps on the Fed’s balance sheet.
The ECB is the second largest user of the swap lines, with balance of $142 billion, 32% of the total. The Bank of England is far behind with $28 billion.
The Fed also has opened swap lines with the central banks of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico. There are no swaps with the central banks of Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, and Sweden. And the remaining central banks are small fry (see chart below).
With these swaps – maturities of either 7 days or 84 days – the Fed lends newly created dollars to another central bank, against domestic currency posted at the Fed as collateral. The exchange rate is the market rate at the time of the contract. When the swaps mature, the Fed gets its dollars back, and the other central bank gets its own currency back.
The combined amount of those swaps – the country data is released by the New York Fed – increased by $29 billion from the prior week to $439 billion.
If…
Since March 11, the Fed has printed $2.34 trillion to inflate asset prices, restart the chase for yield to where investors would lend to companies with deep-junk credit ratings, already too much debt, and business models that have run aground. It did so to bail out asset holders and Wall Street.
If the Fed had spread that $2.34 trillion equally over the 130 million households in the US, each household would have received $18,031. For many households, this would have gone a long way to helping them through the crisis. But this was helicopter money for Wall Street.
In addition to logistical difficulties of selling a home in the era of social distancing, there is the explosion of a historic unemployment crisis. Read... Mortgage Forbearance Balloons, Home Sales Plunge
The FED got embarrassed that the market had its best month in 30 years while unemployment hits the highest in 30 years.
As Loretta Mester of Clevelend Fed pointed out all they did is to make market pricing work more correctly – see John Hussman for exact quotes.
Meaning no actual market.
Only up not down
You’ve got to fine tune these things for public perception. You can’t have people thinking this is a plutocracy after all, otherwise more of them will want to become Bolsheviks.
And if wallstreet was more than just occupied for a week, and more like burnt to the ground, then they’d have failed at their game of getting richer. Surely another market crash would be in their better long-term interests. Or maybe they really are clueless about the terrible “populism” streak, heaven forbid the people try to stick up for themselves.
The fat cats need another “taper tantrum”
But wait. Is QE the appropriate tool for this covid-19 inspired problem?
Maybe that’s the problem. When you have a hammer, everything looks like nails.
Thanks for the update, Wolf. No yuuge amounts of added helicopter money needed this month since markets been on a sugar high the whole time. As soon as the crack addicts realize that a miracle cure for the pandemic is not in fact going to be available next week and start selling off again, that balance sheet will resume ballooning. Fed, as result of the post-GFC “there are no limits to what we can do” mindset, has lost all inhibitions – they will literally print a GDP-multiple of helicopter money to throw at the stock indices, if that’s what thy think it takes. Their only measure of “the economy” is the indices, and operationally, their only mandate is keeping those numbers in bubble mode, to be able to point to them and say, “See? Prosperity!”
How exactly is the Fed involved in the PPP.
The Treasury said $349 billion was approved for loans by the SBA though a lending partner.
If the money eventually comes from an SPV, how much money did the Treasury actually put in. Who put the rest?
The way I understand it. The business borrows from a bank, and the SBA guarantees it. That’s the PPP.
But the Fed lends the bank under a different program called the PPPLF.
Source:
How is the PPPLF different from primary credit, the main discount window lending program for depository institutions?
The PPPLF differs from primary credit lending to depository institutions in a number of ways. The primary credit program accepts a wide range of collateral—including PPP Loans—but the PPPLF only accepts PPP loans as collateral. The primary credit program is open only to depository institutions, while the PPPLF is open to all eligible PPP lenders, both depository and non-depository institutions. In addition, primary credit loans are made with full recourse to the borrowing institution, while extensions of credit under the PPPLF are non‑recourse. PPPLF extensions of credit are extended at a slightly higher rate than primary credit loans (a fixed rate of 35 basis points rather than the current primary credit rate of 25 basis points), are for a longer term (PPPLF loans are for two years while primary credit is available for up to 90 days), and the amount of the PPPLF extension of credit is determined based on the principal amount of the underlying PPP loan.
So where exactly did the $349 billion come from?
3 reasons for the taper
1. Jawboning worked
2. Market is northward bound, which as per the Fed is the way it is to be
2. Even the Fed cannot keep adding $500 billion every week
In short, the market rose and therefore the Fed walked back. If the market falls in May, the Fed will come roaring back.
The Fed started lowering rates when employment was record high and the market was hitting all time records.
I’m just glad their models can predict black swans like a pandemic 3-6 months in advance.
Dr.Powell. flattened that curve.
On a serious note my assumption is that all the above instruments currently sitting idle were put in place to be ready for use when the actual crisis hits. Like a 3-course meal we’ve only been served the entree. The main course and desert will be to die for.
Also, some SPVs haven’t been set up yet, including the one that will handle TALF and the munis. They may be more complex to set up and it may take a while. Setting up an SPVs requires the Treasury to agree to it and put in equity capital, which may also be more complicated, politically. Mnuchin was talking the other day about this.
The Fed’s PPPLF only shows 19.488 billion on h.4.1
The Treasury said all the $349 had been loaned out.
What gives? Did the banks just invent $330 billion out of thin air and let the SBA guarantee it.
Iamafan,
The Fed only buys the loans from banks that want to sell those loans.
My prime candidate is Wells Fargo because the Fed put limits on its assets as punishment, and it bumped into those limits and couldn’t expand its lending. So when PPP came along, WF said, sorry we cannot play because we cannot carry those loans. So the Fed came along and said, OK, we’ll take them off your hands, so you can lend under the PPP program.
Minor adjustment….2nd reference on Total Repo Balance reads $158 million rather than billion as noted a few lines back. [Don’t ya just hate all those blue pencil editors out here?]
The Fed has satisfied Wall Street and made the oligarchs whole for now. If there is any threat to the oligarchs assets sinking the Fed will be called back service to transfer more wealth to them. The Fed will not stop because it can’t . The Fed must play till the last hand is dealt. We are in a late stage fiat game and the last hand has to be played to the bone.It’s illogical and insults ones intelligence to think otherwise .
Dr. Doom:
As Wolfe said, the Fed restarted the stalled “chase for yield” game.
So now you have to venture further out on the tree branch, to a place where you know the branch can not support your weight!
In the Great Depression they did it all wrong by raising rates and causing 25% cascading unemployment.
In the Great Great Depression they did it all wrong by lowering rates and putting 25% out of work in one fell swoop.
I’m convinced now more then ever that the fed has not printed enough! They will quickly discover that they need to print 5x more to offset the deleverging cycle we’re about to experience.
I propose shovel-ready projects to pump oil back into earth, for future use.
Pedro:
Not to make light of your comment, but Mish Shedlock agrees that the Fed’s current money creation is likely not going to be sufficient to offset the decline (contraction) in overall credit as lenders reduce their lending.
Guess we will know in time if popping bubbles are deflationary or inflationary.
The Fed hasn’t bought any. But are we seriously supposed to believe that they will continue Operation Jawbone?
The sequence of events in the future might look like:
1. Market drops 15%.
2. The Fed steps in for real and the market rallies 20 to 25%.
3. The Fed steps back and even reduces their balance sheet and the market stabilizes for a while.
4. Repeat step 1 to 3.
the fed keeps two books.
I don’t think this is the case but even if they are doing it, who’s going to arrest them? Like seriously. Anyone getting jailed from Goldman, etc, after the mortgage debacle?
In America, if you are a banker, you pass Go and collect 1 billion. The rest of us?
It doesn’t need to. It’s not subject to an IRS audit.
And it would be useless because every single asset is an electronic entry that is registered, and it is known who holds those securities or loans so that interest and dividend payments and pass-through principal payments can be sent to the holder. Two sets of books are totally useless.
The time of having a suitcase full of paper bond certificates and a suitcase full of cash is over.
I think there’s plenty of negative things to say about the FED. I am just curious, has that been one significant thing the FED has done in the past 50 to 100 yrs that most economists, historians and the majority of general public consider a good decision on behalf of making this country and the financial system better? Really out of curiosity here out of my own ignorance.
Read about Paul Volcker, the last public servant leading the Fed.
Then Greenspan’s BS wealth effect, unfortunately, took hold of the Fed, the idea of transferring wealth from the young to the old, from workers to asset owners.
I call this manipulation of the free capital markets.
It would be much better if all stock prices will rise 5 fold or more by any manipulation thus the investors will feel rich and spend more.
If manipulating, then it shall be useful for millions.
This useless virus will be around for years; be realistic
Fed to bankers: “You can have your billions, but first you have to work a month in a Tyson chicken processing plant.”
At least there would be some public benefit to all this.