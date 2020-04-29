Mortgage Forbearance Balloons, Home Sales Plunge

In addition to logistical difficulties of selling a home in the era of social distancing, there is the explosion of a historic unemployment crisis.
By the end of April, there will be 4.2 million mortgages in forbearance, or 7.6% of all mortgages, the American Enterprise Institute estimated in a note, based on forbearance data through April 19 released by the Mortgage Bankers Association yesterday.
These homeowners whose mortgages are in forbearance will not make any mortgage payments for some months, as spelled out in the forbearance agreement they have entered into with their mortgage lenders or servicers. The missed mortgage payments will be added to the remainder of the mortgage, so it’s not free.
But the cash – interest and principal payments – of those mortgages has stopped flowing up the chain. Mass forbearance of this type has thrown the entire mortgage market into chaos – and what keeps it from imploding is the US government, which is purchasing or guaranteeing most mortgages written, and the Fed which is buying mortgage-backed securities issued by these government entities.
The government is on the hook for this forbearance: As of April 27, 5.9% of the mortgages on the books of Government Sponsored Enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were in forbearance, according to the AEI, and 10.5% of the mortgages on the books of government agency Ginnie Mae were in forbearance.
March deals plunge.
Pending home sales – signed contracts that haven’t closed yet – are an indication of closed sales a month or two down the road. These contract signings on existing homes in March plunged by 20.8% from February, and were down 16.3% from March last year, according to the National Association of Realtors today.
But this decline is an average of the first half of March which was likely in the normal range, and the second half of March, when the lockdowns were implemented, and when sales volume plunged more steeply. Nevertheless, it took the index back to the 2010-2011 housing-crisis range. And many of these contracts might not close; failure rates can be high even in good times, and are likely higher now.
April deals plunge.
The number of mortgage applications to purchase a home in the US during the week ended April 24 ticked up from the dismal levels of the prior three weeks, but were down 20% from a year ago, and were down 34% from the peak at the end of January, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported today. It was the sixth week in a row of year-over-year plunges. For the first four weeks of April, the index has plunged 31% compared to the same period last year.
The purchase mortgage applications data – based on weekly surveys of banks, nonbanks, and thrifts that cover three-quarters of all residential mortgage applications – is an early indication of demand by regular people who need or want a mortgage to buy a home.
But this does not include demand by buyers who don’t need a mortgage from a lender in the US, including some formerly prolific buyers that have now pulled backed and their disappearance is not reflected in the mortgage data:
- Nonresident foreign investors who bring cash or finance their purchase overseas; they have largely been locked out due to travel restrictions.
- Large US buy-to-rent investors that fund purchases at the institutional level; they’re now struggling with turmoil in the lending markets and uncertain demand for rental housing.
- “iBuyers” that buy homes and flip them at steep losses. They include Zillow [Z], Redfin [RDFN], Opendoor, iBuyer, and Offerpad. They have all shut down their home purchases, and demand from them has collapsed to zero. And they’re now trying to sell the homes they got stuck with.
But the drop in demand from these buyers is not reflected in the mortgage application data. This drop in demand will show up later in the home sales data.
New York, Washington, California.
In the states that kicked off the virus-control measures first, mortgage applications dropped earlier and more than the national average, according to the MBA.
Of the three states – California, New York, and Washington – purchase mortgage applications plunged the most in New York, with year-over-year declines that reached 60% in the week ending April 3. Since then, the year-over-year declines have backed off a tad, but remain huge: -50% in New York, -37% in Washington, and -34% in California:
Refis not quite as hot, but still hot.
Low mortgage rates have motivated homeowners with existing mortgages to refinance their mortgages in past weeks, but the enthusiasm of early and mid-March has waned a bit.
Applications for refi mortgages in the week ended April 24 ticked down from the prior two weeks and were down 39% from early March, but were still triple the volume of the same week last year. Refis accounted for 72% of all mortgage applications.
Real estate brokers and their potential customers are now trying to use online tools to the extent possible in the sales process, with virtual open houses, e-signings, and the like. And some deals are being made.
But for many people, this just isn’t a great time to buy a home: Initial unemployment claims have already reached 26.5 million over the past five weeks and will reach 30 million over the next couple of weeks; and many people who’ve lost their income are not eligible to file for unemployment and are not in the unemployment claims data.
Other people are looking at their jobs that they still have and that used to be promising and are confronted with layoff news that keep rippling across the screen, such as those now at Uber and Lyft. People whose jobs have vanished – even if it’s presumed to be temporary, and even if the income will be replaced by unemployment insurance – and people who are in the process of losing their jobs, just aren’t going to buy a home, and even if they wanted to, they wouldn’t qualify for a mortgage.
In addition to the logistical difficulties of selling a home and closing a deal in the era of social distancing, there is the issue of economic uncertainty and the explosion on the scene of a historic unemployment crisis. And that explains the volume declines we’re now seeing in the various preliminary measures of the housing market in the range of -20% to -50%.
YEA ! – First to comment! WOW – I can’t believe it!
Yup – ours in fb as of today!
As the poet wrote, “April is the cruelest month”
I don’t think I’ll ever trust a virtual open house as a prospective buyer.
Me neither. One thing I make close note of when inspecting a house for rent or purchase is smell (is something decomposing in here)? Cain’t do that virtually yet.
How many buyers will you trust traipsing through your property in a day, week, month? What will you do before and after the showings?
“is something decomposing in here”
Yeah, the rate of return on your savings…for the last twenty years.
Really good that you provide a full context to the “bullish” news you see on MSM outlet like Yahoo or CNBC trying to convince people the market will rebounce nicely soon from tick up in mortgage application. I had to re-read MSM article on the application up and still didn’t spot a crucial little detail left behind as in your article. Good stuff
“The number of mortgage applications to purchase a home in the US during the week ended April 24 ticked up from the dismal levels of the prior three weeks, but were down 20% from a year ago, and were down 34% from the peak at the end of January, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported today”
Instead of Yahoo I see this…
“Digital mortgage lender Better.com also reported a 36% increase year-over-year in April purchase applications. The top state was California, which made up 14% of the month’s total purchasing volume.
“With $8 billion in applications since April 1, Better.com continues to see increases in applications across the board,” said Sarah Pierce, head of sales for the online mortgage lender. “While the majority of application volume is refinance, towards the end of the April, we did see an uptick in purchase applications, making up around 12% of our volume in April.”
Among lenders surveyed nationwide, the MBA reported a 17.2% spike in California mortgage applications, compared with a 2.9% increase the week before. Washington and New York witnessed increases in purchase applications of 16.1% and 13.7%, respectively.”
Sounds about right. I quit trying to predict. I assumed our work to drop off a cliff. It still may do that. Until then we keep going.
Past 1.5 weeks we have certainly had an uptick for new home construction, and real estate sales. I deal with sh*tters, so the demand has also increased with replacement systems. Lock downed serfs are wuhaning
their systems.
Mortgage, shmortgage – as with the not-since-Great-Depression unemployment and GDP plunge, stawk markets only care about the bullish headlines at this point: “hope for Covid-19 vaccine!”, “hope for early lift of lockdowns!!”, “Tesla reports positive fake earnings!!!” Wolf, man, stop harshing on our endless-rally party with this glum real-economy news. :)
Tesla…haha. It’s been great seeing insanity in a form of a company stock. Aftermarket right now at $878 a share. I know when I am starving and have to choose between feeding my family or buying a hipster approved cool electric car, it will be a easy choice. Sorry family is gonna have to starve so I won’t miss out as being part of the future and make sure EM hit his pay package real soon.
Pssh…Tulip bubble? You got nothing on Tesla I am afraid..
Walking about SF I do see street parked hi-end Teslas, p95 and such. The door lines do not match the body, sunked in. Plastics are dim for 3-year old car. I suppose it accelarates very fast, so there is that.
I did follow one p95 tesla cutting across lanes, he could not shake me for miles and miles, but he did try. That was fast and fun. I lost my car since then, unrelated.
There are P85’s, P90’s and P100’s. Never heard of a P95 Tesla. You were probably chasing a motorcycle of some kind.
1). Go to Zillow or Trulia or your choice and check out the historical distressed mortgages in your neighborhood. I know mine isn’t like this, was much lower pre Covid:
“By the end of April, there will be 4.2 million mortgages in forbearance, or 7.6% of all mortgages, the American Enterprise Institute estimated in a note, based on forbearance data through April 19 released by the Mortgage Bankers Association yesterday.”
2). Now do a quick calculation in your head how many of your neighbors aren’t paying their property taxes in your town because forbearance.
3). Now ask yourself why you didn’t support Federal bailouts for local and state governments.
Unless you plan on hiring your own security service, trash collection, street light, etc.
Wall Street, investors, buy back corporations, the rich all got their bailouts and free money.
The rest of us might well be sh*t outa luck.
I pay for my own security (it’s sitting here on my desk), pay for my trash pickup, pay for my street lights, etc. Other than occasional road repair, I’m not sure what my local or state governments provide.
My condolences. My local government in Boise, Idaho provides a lot of public services including excellent parks, trails by the river, trash pickup, firefighters, ambulances, public school programs (though I don’t have kids). I pay for these, but I appreciate them.
Do you pay for your kids education? Water? Roads? Do you think your situation is the norn? And why do you think road repair is occassional? Are suggesting Texas is really that backwards?
Btw security isn’t police….but since you apparently don’t have education down there, maybe you didn’t know that…
Any service provided by the city could be provided by private companies at a fraction of the cost with exponentially better service and quality.
But then who would pay the political kickbacks?
Question about forebearance in relation to property taxes –
If a monthly mortgage payment includes a a portion for the property taxes, then is the entire payment part of the forbearance? Is the bank paying the property taxes directly out of their own pocket during this time? If so, this is going to get more interesting than I thought, especially for high property tax financial basket cases like Illinois.
The servicer of the loan will advance the taxes and insurance, if any.
Simple jump-off point. No more cash-for-corporation program. Make it money-for-monorails. Guv. plays swap game on aging inner properties for outlying existing homes. No more new housing starts, only structures which encompass the new transport system. Then dump most of those lousy busses, streamline the roads, and start working on problems with the environment/population/etc., etc, etc. Build for the future when we’re all gone. Might help if we stop wasting resources on pointless pursuits. Loans do not automatically equate to Liberty. And I’m not even a liberal.
Stop making sense! :)
Maybe you are a liberal ‘cos I agree with you 100%. ;-)
Them’s fightin’ words..man yur spud launchers and prepare to be boarded. I’m just realistic about where this is headed over time…better to make a fair deal trade on what started as public lands to be sold to farmers than have a hooligan smash ‘n grab. I’d rather not end up living with a commie microphone stuffed up my butt. Sorry true conservatives…I’m willing to show our Indian friends I’ll fight to the death over Republic versus feudal tribal commune, but I don’t think I can load shells fast enough to hold onto a piece of dry dirt hillside that will just end up as a cemetary monument for dead horse soldiers with curio hawkers outside the gate turning a buck on sellin’ Chinese pot metal crap to gullible tourists. Guess it’s nearin’ time to kick the money changers out of the temple of freedom.
Cities/Suburbia are the body/temples of capitalism, oil its blood and finance its brain. Killing its head is the easiest, but disturbing the others is way more fun. Something a radical told me in 1970.
The second order effects are what the stockmarket is missing right now. This is a second order effect, and it will lead to third and fourth order effects by June.
the only solution i can think of to this problem is to buy some more microsoft and facebook stock.
Don’t worry. The 2K check per person will help I am sure. I mean it will not get people to go out and see houses, but it will help somehow ;)
I now have a job although my pay has been cut, but I feel somewhat punished.
Yancey…interesting idea(s)… Could you flesh out your 2nd , 3rd & 4th “ORDER EFFECTS,” for those of us who aren’t quite sure what you’re referring to, please.
People get forebearance, people stop paying rent (2nd order effects from the lockdowns). Landlords and mortgage originators stop investing altogether putting builders, maintenance organizations out of business (3rd order effects). All these newly unemployed feed into the decline of consumer spending, which then becomes the 4th order effect.
My point is that the decline feeds on itself, and quickly at this point. Who really thinks 4 months of missed mortgage payments are suddenly going to be paid any time in the future? Who is going to make the political decisions to lift the mandated forbearances?
It’s like a… derivative…in reverse.
Hate to say this but there wont be a $2000 check.
RE is going into Hibernation.
At least some more worthless Agents will disappear from the business.
In Utah, demographics not the covid-19 virus run the show.
In Utah county specifically, home building continues unabated.
I guess I am now a Harry Dent guy as Economies seem to start and end with demographics.
Classical, Keynesian, Austrian, Supply Side, Communistic, Socialistic Economic models never start with demographics and so they never end with demographics.
Correct economic theory can aid demographic realities but not define them.
China, uses a little of each but their goal is capitalism.
The USA seems hell bent on following Rome down the path of Imperialistic destruction.
“Economies seem to start and end with demographics.”
But economics feed back into demographics…witness the collapse in birth rates following 2009.
Most people hold back on having children in bad or deteriorating economic circumstances.
Supply sees things differently and correctly…
D.R. Horton, Toll Brothers etc they are all here in Utah and building like crazy, building as if the coronavirus never existed.
Demographic demand for Homes in Utah will continue, the coronavirus will not.
At the national level, SFH/apt supply has been insufficient – that is how housing prices have been able to soar despite near stagnant incomes for over two decades.
Utah may be a different story – but it is not the national story.
You can Google “new home construction (or completions) by year” to see the annual stats for yourself.
Price is just the intersection of supply and demand…if we had more supply, housing prices would not have soared over the last 4 or 5 yrs (relative to income at least).
Same with birth rate by year – easily Google-able and Utah’s story is not America’s story.
Whew! Things are not nearly as bad as I was expecting!
What was that old song by the Carpenters….”we’ve only just begun”…the best we can hope for is stagflation “a la Japan” once the effects of this initial shock settle into the system. Currently, the system is confused because of the massive injections of liquidity, which at the end of the day, are still debt. My parents and my wife’s parents lived through the depression as young children followed by WW2 in Europe and were also bombed, and suffered food shortages. This left an indelible mark on them, they lived a simple life and they never spent money they did not have. The were truly content. My wife and I “inherited that same indelible mark” and it has served us well and we are grateful. Unless most folks…namely the ones who helped exacerbate the situation by talking out too much debt, are slam dunked in the most brutal way by the depression that seems to be headed our way, nothing will be learned and bad behavior will continue. The best thing that could happen to society is to be blessed with that “indelible mark” so we then have the chance of returning to some semblance of sanity. It will be a painful road, but the other end will be liberating. Most folks simply don’t realize how liberating it is to be blessed with that “indelible mark”. Gird your loins. Anecdotally, I report with great sadness that I’m already seeing people panhandling in areas where I had not yet witnessed the phenomenon…so sad as I believe many fine and innocent people will also get hurt by this.
April 30 employment loss will reflect downstream jobs which are are much higher value jobs and benefits than the preceding week.The following week will be greater than the week before. Last on the list will always be government bureaucrats ,college professors ,politicians and other rènt seekers . Employment numbers do not treat the loss of a $100k a year job different from a $10k a year job.they are both counted as a equal loss. The first large wave of the un-employed were mostly renters and proportional less mortgage holders as will be the reality of the losses of April 30. We are now getting into the “quick” of the economy. The basic resistance of reversing an equillibrium once reached such as when job job losses equals job gains will be a forceful resistance to reversal which will have a much higher threshold value than going from more orderly (more jobs) to lower orderly (less jobs) This is the entropy conundrum of the physical and natural world and human economics. Entropy is a bitch. The stock market is a case study of the irrational behavior of humans and yields the same results. Job loss mitigates this behavior variable as most people do not want to lose their job until they have another one . This irrational behavior is a mechanic that can be ignored in this cycle of job loss . The nut-cutting of it is that the longer we go before equillibrium the shit storm gets increasingly harder to reverse. Ask yourself how long and how difficult would it take to get another mortgage if you defaulted.
Families who live in their houses as a primary residential home will try to keep it. However, the second home rented via some Airbnb will be sacrificed to keep the primary residence. So, homeless population will not increase overnight. Economy and GDP might be affected. Hustle is not good for now. Loss of second and third homes, vacation rentals might really open up buying opportunity for real middle class people in future. Or, the rich can scoop up the properties via their banks wholesale.
The SFH/apt supply was sufficiently tight for years before C19 for rents to soar in the presence of barely growing incomes.
What is really needed is a major hike in supply – but not at ZIRP-hiked 300k “starter home” price points…but at something much closer to pre ZIRP 150k price points.
For the last two decades, ZIRP enriched builders have grown addicted to delivering half the homes at double the price – there is a huge market opportunity for traditional builders using mass production techniques a la Levitt Town 2.0.
But that requires work – not just the multi decade destruction of interest rates through money printing.
In my Southwest Metro area the cost to build very basic apartments was north of $140 psf, without land, in 2019. So no delivering lots of 150k houses to the market with those costs. There is some movement towards new modular building techniques that have might eventually deliver Levittown 2, katerra company is an example.
The silver lining is that the labor and materials costs are sure to drop..
Okay, but my pt is that we have been conditioned (largely via gvt abuse of the currency/interest rates) to think that it is somehow conceptually “impossible” for prices to fall for certain sectors (housing, med, educational, etc).
Even as aggressive “deflation” (gasp! GASP!) rules in other sectors (electronics, etc)…sectors that have actually managed to improve human living conditions – in contrast to the progressive immiseration “provided” by those sectors that gvt has “saved” from deflation (otherwise known as productive efficiency in less insane parts of the world).
That productive efficiency is the essence of your point about modular housing – there is no holy writ that demands $140 psf costs (or 2500 sf McMansions for that matter…Levitt Town homes were maybe 1500 sf) – those costs are a function of supply and demand, both modifiable (if heavily screwed up by endless ZIRP).
Land costs are more intractable…but even there, prices are heavily influenced by end use value…which is heavily inflated by ZIRP.
And I agree with your pt about idled labor possibly being redeployed to produce less costly housing – although it is a major, open question why such a redeployment did not occur over the past 20 yrs of mostly stagnant employment, even as home prices doubled as incomes stagnated.
Clearly there were impediments to increased housing supply, and I suspect they were largely generated by the traditional incest between private/gvt vested interests (incumbent interests are almost always the enemy of new supply…it lowers the value of those interests already in being).
Sonoma County will take a big hit, I drove through Sebastopol today and thought about which Restaurants will make it.
Do they have enough space inside or outside to make a profit if social distancing is required?
Do they offer a menu that will tempt more people to order to go?
My guess is that at least half will be gone in a year, many of which have been in business for a decade or more.
When it comes to housing, deals are still being made.
We still have a housing shortage and a shortage of active listings, but a LOT of buyers are gone and we are going to see a lot of places coming on the market.
A friend listed a very nice place in a first rate neighborhood at $1.2MM, it just closed at $1MM, all cash.
Christopherson Builders, who do first rate work and who are very sharp put a rehab on the market the first of March, reduced the price by 8% after 30 days and it has not yet sold.
Both of these properties were listed at, or very near the then Market price.
If you plan to buy a home in Sonoma County ( Or anywhere else in California) you had best not be counting on real appreciation for the forseeable future.
A home is an expense and a place to live, a hedge against inflation and a forced savings vehicle.
An income property is about income.
Period, full stop,
If it appreciates during the holding period, great.
However if it does not make sense based on the income it is NOT historically, a good investment.
The numbers work or they don’t.
PITI, maintenance and management are your costs.
And don’t fool yourself that Taxes and Insurance will be fixed costs during the holding period.
Maybe it’s just me, but I have multiple people in my life talking about selling a property they bought between 2016-2018 and they’re talking about selling it super casually, as if it’s a stock or ETF.
I’m very curious what happens when all these people who think it’s going to be the easiest thing in the world to sell a house (because prices only go up!) meet the reality of supply and demand.
Still a lot of flipper tv shows perhaps?
Flipper…Are you referencing that big old fish, or that stuff that smells like big old fish?
“I’m very curious what happens.. ”
Median price falls by half (give or take) – just like in ZIRP-Up 1.0.
Fewer boom Era homes built this time, arguing for lower hit.
But real economy impact of C19 almost certainly worse, arguing for worse hit.
CA and NYC are always the high volatility flippy tip of the Fed’s big swinging ZIRP.
So we’re all here pointing out how absurd the stock market and housing is when you look at fundamentals but the world at large is only fixated on the headlines. E.g. remdesivir (sp?) trial yielded a median 4 day reduction in recovery from coronavirus and perhaps a negligible reduction in fatality rates per the data shared today. That’s what the market is so excited about?? Give me a break. I’m about to give up trying to understand what’s going on. The Fed has pumped so much liquidity that nothing makes sense anymore. The moment they said they’d buy junk bonds (even tho as far as I know they haven’t bought any yet) it was game over. Best case we end up like Japan with decades of low rates and low growth. How does this all end? Why do we keep thinking it’s ok to make future generations pay for the mistakes of the present? Ok I better stop here…
“they’d buy junk bonds (even tho as far as I know they haven’t bought any yet)”
And haven’t any of these equity-heads noticed that the Fed had no problem letting individual industries go to the BK blade in recent memory (oil, post 2014, with hundreds of BKs…) without directly intervening.
If cruise lines, casinos, oil companies, and the Gap turn crap (and little else systemically) I don’t know if the Fed will feel compelled to actually act.
It ain’t like they are *banks*, operating on slender equity cushions and – much more importantly – the private sector cats’ paw that provides cover for the Fed’s economic control via multiple monetary expansion.
You can’t use the Gap to control interest rates…
It is only when enough industries actually turn t*ts up to endanger the banks in toto (or really just the Big 4) that the Fed feels it has to buy and bail everything.
So far, just jawboning.
The Fed is probably paying a helluva lot more attention to housing across the nation…a major hit to that will take down almost all banks (again) because of all the MBS crammed on banks’ balance sheets. The only item banks’ have more exposure to are DC’s Treasuries.
Only select banks have very heavy exposure to retail, casinos, oil, etc – but they are all Wiley Coyote when it comes to housing/MBS.
Of course March numbers plunged. Power hungry governors in several states shut everything down. Most if not all realized housing is you know – ESSENTIAL – and allowed real estate to start again. Plus the initial shock of the ‘Rona in March froze people. If all you did was watch CNN you’d think the world was about to come to an end in early to mid March. Buying a house wasnt exactly #1 on your list of things to do.
That insanity was gone by the end of March into early April. The economies of most states are now open.
If April 2020 is as bad relative to April 2019 as March 20 was to March 19 then that will be meaningful. But March is such an outlier that I don’t think it means all that much.
April is already worse than March was overall. First half of March was pretty good, the second half sucked. In April, all of it sucked.
For once, I would like to hear some Federal Reserve’s spokesman make a statement like that instead of their unnerving newspeak drivel, you know, something along the lines of: “You really want the truth? Well, it sucks. All of it. Big time.”
Whenever the Fed starts referring to a” challenging environment”, what they really mean is that the sky is actually falling. “Unlocking value for shareholders” is another good example in the private sector. After all, “daylight robbery” is such a crass concept.
Wolf,
Agreed.
But I wonder what you think might be the 1 or 2 fastest-turn leading indicators of national real economic activity?
Rail car loadings? Too bulk commodity influenced?
CA shipping container offloadings? Too subject to exporter push vs. Actual US demand?
Or weekly aggregate unemployment levels…considering that not much is going to move very fast if tens of millions have no ongoing income.
At their hugely inflated levels, I vote for unemployment levels…there is no way for GDP to grow at these levels.
It isn’t like the stock market where you can huff paint and convince yourself of almost any future valuation.
If gross household income falls 15 to 30 pct because of unemployment…groceries don’t get bought, gas doesn’t get burned, etc.
There is no way for that to not show up in GDP, no matter how manipulated the methodology (although DC will try…).
And employment/unemployment numbers seem to be generated among the fastest.
In my subdivision there has been no let up in construction. Several homes have been finished and people have moved in during the ‘Rona times. And just ball parking it, there are about 12-15 homes under various stages of construction right now. Which is typical.
And really everything is typical. Other than restaurants, things are back to normal all around as far as I can tell. Even traffic is back to its pre ‘Rona ways. I miss the brief time when I could drive 70 at 5pm on a weekday.
I went to Walmart this afternoon. It was funny how there are signs everywhere about staying 6 feet apart while everyone is ignoring them. Other than employees, maybe 1 in 10 people had masks on. And the 6 ft rule is long gone.
The entire s**t show is just about over.
re: “I went to Walmart this afternoon. It was funny how there are signs everywhere about staying 6 feet apart while everyone is ignoring them. Other than employees, maybe 1 in 10 people had masks on. And the 6 ft rule is long gone.”
I started to reply: “Well, it IS Walmart.” Then I remembered I went to a Lowe’s yesterday and, same story.
Oh, my favorite are the people wearing masks, covering their mouths but not their noses.
You mean like Congress creatures?
Forbearance is such a complicated world. Maybe “mortgage payment postponement” (possible adding, “with interest accumulating”) would be a better phrase?
word not world
Forbearance means patient self control, endurance or even fortitude. From a legal perspective it describes the action of refraining from exercising a legal right, especially with regard to enforcing the payment of a debt. But I agree with you, we should keep it simple….mortgage payment deferral, or something similar would be more descriptive.
Thanks, deferral is probably the better word.
A couple of realtors in the Redding area say the phone has been ringing off the hook from Corona scared Bay Area buyers wanting to buy a house in the country.
Hmm, see if that pans out?
I read the headline before I had my first coffee. I thought it said “mortgage forbearance ballrooms”. It all made sense. A lot of people dancing because they didn’t have to pay their mortgage.
I submitted my application for a 30 year fixed last weekend. Looking to buy in the Bay Area in the next four months. I’m excited to finally get out of an apartment!
1) The American corp balloon was pricked. The old pyramid have shrunk. US corp is frugal.
2) America became more competitive without knowing about it.
3) Things are not the same. there is a change of character.
4) The cost of an engineer is the cost of his salary & benefits plus the cost of the whole pyramid above him, divided by the number of engineers in the co.
5) Include the cost of the finance department, sales dept, HR, RE…
all the way to top management up to the CEO.
6) Since Mar 2020 bonuses, dividends, options, buybacks are mostly cut.
7) Many employees got pink slips. The rest work on furlough. Many on 70%-80% of previous salary.
8) The cubicles are dead. Old RE was a fad. Employees work from home, on conference calls.
9) American businesses is using employees apartments or homes, that cost a lot, without paying them a dime. Don’t dare complaining.
10) There are plenty good engineers, MBA’s and other professionals out there looking for a job.
11) New engineer salary, fresh out of college, is about $80K/Y + benefits. An experienced engineer salary is $100K/y- $120K/Y + benefits. With 20%-30% pay cut the difference is rectified.
12) Who need under trained new engineers during a recession.
13) The pyramid have shrunk overnight, We became more frugal and efficient, but the competition is a moving target.