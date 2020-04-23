Week 5 of the Collapse of the U.S. Labor Market

Gut-wrenching tally balloons. Gig workers and contract workers are starting to be included. Florida tries to catch up.
Over the past five weeks, 26.5 million initial claims for unemployment insurance have been processed. In the week ended April 18, 4.427 million unemployment claims, seasonally adjusted, have been processed, over six times the peaks during the prior unemployment crises in 1982 and 2009:
The unemployment claims reported today by the US Department of Labor are those that the state offices were able to process – not including claims that have been filed but haven’t been processed yet.
Under the sudden explosion of unemployment claims a month ago, state unemployment offices fell far behind in processing the claims, amid reports of crashed websites, unanswered phones, and eternal hold-times. Since then, the unemployment offices have ramped up staffing, expanded hours of their call centers, and boosted the capacity of their servers to where they can better handle the tsunami of people trying to file claims online. And they’re gradually catching up.
Nevertheless, new layoffs are constantly being announced. And the implementations of the provisions in the stimulus package to expand unemployment insurance to contract workers, the self-employed, and gig workers are just now being rolled out state by state, and will mostly fall into future initial claims data.
The 12 states with the most initial claims this week.
Florida is finally making some progress in catching up in processing claims. In the report a week ago, Florida had processed only 181,000 claims. But in the current reporting week, it was able to process 505,137 claims, just behind California.
The table below shows the 12 states that had the most initial claims for unemployment insurance in the week ended April 18:
|Top 12 States, Initial Claims, week ended Apr 18
|1
|California
|533,568
|2
|Florida
|505,137
|3
|Texas
|280,406
|4
|Georgia
|243,677
|5
|New York
|204,716
|6
|Pennsylvania
|198,081
|7
|New Jersey
|139,277
|8
|Michigan
|134,119
|9
|Ohio
|108,801
|10
|North Carolina
|104,515
|11
|Kentucky
|103,548
|12
|Illinois
|102,736
States’ comments on sectors with increases in layoffs.
Five of the six states where unemployment claims increased from the prior week by more than 1,000 provided comments about the industries that layoffs were concentrated in. Still absent in the special mentions are the industries of finance and insurance – the biggest industry in the US – and jobs directly related to technology. Many of these jobs have switched to work-from-home:
- Healthcare (healthcare service providers for elective services, including as dentists, have shut down)
- Social assistance
- Accommodation
- Retail trade
- Wholesale trade
- Arts & entertainment
- Food services (restaurants, cafeterias, etc.)
- Administrative
- Manufacturing
- Construction
But many states reported “fewer layoffs.”
This week, 42 states reported declines of more than 1,000 initial claims compared to a week ago. Last week, only six states had reported declines. In California, the number of claims that were processed per week had topped out at over 1 million. Last week, it dropped to 660,000; this week, it dropped to 533,568. In the comments, some of these states listed the industries that had “fewer layoffs” than in the prior week. These industries include:
- Services
- Retail
- Manufacturing,
- Construction
- Manufacturing,
- Accommodation
- Healthcare
- Social assistance
- Arts and entertainment
- Agriculture
- Food services
- Waste management and remediation services
The “Insured unemployed” spike to terrible record.
A person who has filed an “initial claim” for Unemployment Insurance (UI) and still doesn’t have a job a week later is added to “insured unemployment.” The number of the “insured unemployed” – often called “continued claims” – skyrocketed to 15.98 million, by far the highest in the history of the data series. The high before this Covid-19 era was 6.63 million in May of 2009.
For the week ended April 18, the “insured unemployment rate” soared to 11.0%, blowing by the record of the pre-Covid-19 era of 7.0%, set in May 1975.
This “insured unemployment rate” is based on actual UI claims, and is different from the survey-based unemployment rates that are released on a monthly basis in the jobs report. Those monthly unemployment rates attempt to show the percentage of people in the labor force who are actively pursuing employment but cannot find it. But many of these job seekers are not covered by UI and are therefore not included in the UI data. So the unemployment rate in the monthly jobs report will be far higher when it catches up.
This was week five of the collapse of the labor market. Layoffs are still happening in large numbers. In addition, contract workers, self-employed, and gig workers will show up in larger numbers in the UI claims going forward. So the gut-wrenching tally will continue to balloon for a few weeks.
Sigh. I’ve been posting here as long as a month ago that the economic misery will be far higher than the viral misery. Or if you prefer the virus deaths were overestimated and the economic deaths ranging from suicides to missed diagnosis of cancer far underestimated (ignored). And all the secondary effects ranging from hunger, drugs etc. also ignored.
Social distancing was needed, but not a national lockdown. Bartenders needed to be let go, but not, say, dentists, who have been wearing masks and gloves for AIDS for 20 years! And elective surgeries postponed still in many places – where there is no surge. And why are grocery stores safe but not clothing? How can Germany open up a bit but not states who have less of a caseload than them and if they do they are equivalent of mass murderers.
But I’m tired of trying to make common sense changes to alleviate economic distress. It is shutdown everyone forever and there are no consequences and if you disagree you are a science denier.
Mask and gloves work against blood, not aerosols. That are why dentist are also closed. And grocery stores are not safe but people need food. They eat it every day. Clothes not so much.
You can end the lockdown when it has burned out. With a hard lockdown that takes a month or two. Having too many exceptions and it takes forever with much higher costs and as bonus also more death.
Effective this coming Monday, the 26th, Colorado stay at home order expires and many businesses can open. Some of these include dentists, nail salons and tattoo parlors. But not restaurants and gyms.
Alot of people are opposed to the shutdown and some have commented on this website about it. As for the commenters on this website “just like every site”, if someone already posted what you were going to say, you might just not post anything that day. Also, the people who are opposed to shutdown, might feel they have the info already and just skip the articles focusing on the shutdown altogether.
Pandemics are profitable… for a few.
via The Institute of Policy Studies:
Between March 18 and April 10, 2020, over 22 million people lost their jobs as the unemployment rate surged toward 15 percent. Over the same three weeks, U.S. billionaire wealth increased by $282 billion, an almost 10 percent gain.
Between March 18 and April 10, 2020, over 22 million people lost their jobs as the unemployment rate surged toward 15 percent. Over the same three weeks, U.S. billionaire wealth increased by $282 billion, an almost 10 percent gain.
Billionaire wealth rebounded quickly after the 2008 financial crisis. Between 2010 and 2020, U.S. billionaire wealth increased 80.6 percent, more than five times the median wealth increase for U.S. households.
Between 1990 and 2020, U.S. billionaire wealth soared 1,130 percent — an increase more than 200 times greater than the 5.37 percent growth of U.S. median wealth.
Measured as a percentage of their wealth, the tax obligations of America’s billionaires decreased 79 percent between 1980 and 2018.American billionaires have gotten $280 billion richer since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheap and easy money goes to those in the front of the line. Banks, Wall Street Houses and Hedge Funds.
Bailout money goes to those in the front of the line. Banks, Wall Street Houses and Hedge Funds.
To those in the back of the line – you get 27% interest credit cards and $800,000 crack shacks.
What is America prepared to do to fix the problem?
The deficit is currently a little over a trillion. At a 30% tax rate on that windfall we could almost cover that number?
AB,
Please step through your math.
funny, BUT cares act allows them to deduct OTHER LOSSES(like in stock market, elsewhere to help them out of their predicament )
so I doubt they pay even $1 in new taxes
You are picking the dates to fit your opinions. The billionaires net worth dropped like a rock the prior month. They are still on the loss side of the equation. Don’t forget, stock market values also affect the pension funds for all the non-billionaire workers.
Tell that to Bezos and the guy who founded Zoom.
Also,
“Between 1990 and 2020, U.S. billionaire wealth soared 1,130 percent — an increase more than 200 times greater than the 5.37 percent growth of U.S. median wealth.”
There’s nothing to cherrypick here.
While some of the problem is certainly in new laws favoring the rich, one has to conclude that Median Joe (5.37% over 20 years, really?) really wasn’t interested in doing what it takes to save and accumulate wealth. It’s not that hard if you make it a priority and are willing to do what it takes.
It’s not been that way for many decades now Wisdom Seeker.
I detect someone born in the 1940’s who came of age in the 1950’s when the top marginal tax rate was 90%.
one has to conclude that Median Joe really wasn’t interested in doing what it takes to save and accumulate wealth.
He was too busy trying to keep up with skyrocketing health care, higher education, and housing prices as US jobs were sacrificed to overseas labour arbitrage. But it’s his own fault because he insists taking a few hours off to get some sleep instead of getting that fourth part-time gig job.
Blaming the victim says something about you. Something nasty.
@Suzie – I have lived the 1990-2020 period during my early career years. But I do come from a family that values savings and financial independence and minimizing personal debt.
I believe Median Joe has swallowed too much bankster propaganda about the virtues of debt, or he’d have increased his wealth by much more than 5% in 30 years. Just from inflation alone.
I also question the source and potential bias in the data being quoted by Idaho. I don’t think Median Joe has been doing quite that bad.
Also keep in mind that Median Joe is always about the same age, not a single person going through life. Most younger people have little savings (paying for college, housing, kids), but many older people have considerable savings (retirement).
Let’s see, Wisdom Seeker. I have two advanced degrees, Moved to the U.S. at age 25, have no mortgage or car payment, no credit card debt.
I should have been exponentially wealthy going by your logic. My tax obligations have gone up, healthcare, insurance and other costs have gone up. I have seen three big market crashes. Have owned a small business. Where are those mythical millions I am supposed to have?
@Idahopotato
The most important trait is to inherit.
That’s the only thing missing in your list.
I think Wisdom is giving you Boomers talking points…why don’t you pull yourself by the bootstraps and save your way into being a millionaire.
Wait, healthcare, tuition and housing have all gone up way more than income? pssh…save harder please and stop being lazy or waiting so much. You also want a nice house with picket fences? Sorry that’s entitlement to the younger generation but not for the older folks.
Also keep in mind that Median Joe is always about the same age, not a single person going through life.
Top Ten candidate for Stupid Post of the Month.
It’s not that hard if you make it a priority and are willing to do what it takes.
It’s Median Joe’s own fault for not failing to buy up senators, bribe his way into lucrative sweetheart deals, and take advantage of insider trading opportunities.
Life isn’t fair. Unless you have the foresight to choose wealthy people to be your parents and learn how to sell out everybody in sight for a buck. Then it’s totally fair.
Wow. Surprised by the victim mentality getting traction. I’m with Wisdom Seeker, but being FI to me doesn’t have to mean mythical millions, so I don’t spend a lot of time blaming everyone for my situation. I’ve made every mistake twice at least. BTW, I was raised by a immigrant single mom who was left penniless by an abusive husband. Her accent was so thick, none of my friends could understand her. She raised two chillrens and NEVER took welfare. That’s back when welfare had a stigma. She did work union for maybe 20 years and took every extra hour offered her. I was a latch-key kid; no money for daycare. We eventually bought a house, 850 SF 2/1 with -car garage) for $19,500 via 4 mortgages. The Realtor carried his commission in as a loan for the DP to close. My mom, who was raised during the Great Depression, died of cancer too early, but I never heard her snivel. Both of her chillrens are comfortably FI, yet we both still work hard and i am still frugal and live well below my means. I had thought Covid would foster a return to thrift, but looks like its increasing generational conflict as well as a reliance of gubbermint. I haven’t gotten the flu yet, so I have no reason to bitch.
I stand by my diagnosis of Joe Median. Joe Median is NOT you, nor your children, nor anyone you know. I know many people have faced tough times for the past 30 years. But Joe is a statistical construct representative of the average choice made by millions of people – not any single person. And the reality is that that average person has been making spectacularly poor financial choices.
Consumer credit metrics support me. People are borrowing more than they should, to buy things they think they can afford, but really they can’t. People are not saving adequately for the future. If savings were a priority, we would not have as much spent at Starbucks, in movie theaters, in sports venues, on restaurant meals, or for huge new SUVs instead of used (or smaller) vehicles, etc. Wolf has documented much of this here.
Joe Median’s real problem is that he feels he has to live the same lifestyle as the marketers sell to him, or as he sees his neighbors living – instead of choosing what’s right for him and sticking with it. By definition – this is Joe Median – he is average.
If saving-for-retirement and personal financial responsibility were “average” behavior, we would not have had the cash-out refi boom of the mid 2000s, nor the housing bubble. People would have known better than to pay over 20% of income on housing, and that would have held prices down instead of supporting both bubbles.
Interestingly, while the shelter-in-place rules have left millions unemployed and in trouble, millions of others – the ones now working from home – are finding themselves with a lot of paycheck left over. They could have been saving much of that all along….
And had they made it a priority to do so in the past, they’d be a lot wealthier now.
Hopefully some will see the light and choose the path that. provides them the future they want, instead of the one Google and CNN want to sell them.
People would have known better than to pay over 20% of income on housing
Twenty percent of three part-time minimum wage jobs gets you a one-bedroom cardboard box under a crumbling American bridge.
You could save yourself a lot of typing if you just admitted that you enjoy blaming the victims of wealthy predators, as part of your self-serving program to catapult the propaganda of self-serving corporatists.
You should also change your handle, because it’s clear you’re never going to find it.
Wisdom Seeker
I’m happy you’re seeking wisdom; I hope it’s something you eventually find. Here’s a tip. Try living for a moment in the shoes of those not fortunate enough to come from a household where the qualities you ascribe to were not manifest. Where people have to struggle just to survive and have sacrificed in ways that are so beyond your experience you have zero comprehension of their everyday lives.
And sure every working stiff could have saved a bundle during this time. But the US has been a service economy since God knows when. And if all that money was saved there would be no American economy. Or at least not one that would have allowed you to pocket all that cash while the other fools kept it going.
We all need to support each other and the reality is that, in one way or another we do. And all of the material goodness you get to experience often comes from the backbreaking sacrifice of those you seemingly disdain.
I have to agree with Wisdom, the vast majority of people are just not willing to do what it takes to really get ahead. When I was in school long, long ago they graded on a curve. The curve mandated that most people were average, with only a very few at the top and bottom.
Life is kind of like that. If you are doing as much as everyone else, you end up average. Only the people who are willing to do much more than everyone else rise to the A level.
For most people who achieve it FI requires doing what most people will not do, and you almost certainly will not do it working a job.
It requires making the majority of your money via capital gains and deferring taxes. It requires 18hr days, 7 days a week, living way, way below your income, no vacations, used everything, postponing children, and funneling every dime back into your investments. It also probably requires having a wife from a third world country because no woman raised in America is going to put up with a life like that. By the time you reach your goal, you will probably be in your 50’s or older, and will have missed much of what others have enjoyed. Then, when you finally get to FI people will hate you for what you have accumulated and accuse you of having come by your wealth dishonestly or at the expense of those who were not willing to do what you did.
I don’t get the impression that many people in Washington and Wall Street understand the force that has been unleashed. I don’t know why they had this naive idea that the ‘real’ economy or ‘main street’ economy could be just turned on and turned off like a light bulb. Quite unfortunately, there is no real feedback loop because the people making these ‘lockdown’ decisions are not the people suffering the ‘immediate’ effects.
‘Something evil comes this way’. This may be the great phrase that describes the coming summer of 2020!
‘Something evil comes this way’.
You’re misquoting Macbeth:
2nd Witch: By the pricking of my thumbs, Something wicked this way comes.
people making these ‘lockdown’ decisions are not the people suffering the ‘immediate’ effects.
The people making these lockdown decisions aren’t cold-hearted enough to send their constituents off to become human sacrifices to the gods of capital.
Others, of course, have no problem with it. Profits aren’t disposable, but people are.
You must have forgotten about Brian Kemp and Ron Desantis, along with that Lt governor of Texas and Mayor of Vegas. Think they are perfectly ok with that.
Well, I was trying to forget them.
The attempt by the mayor of Vegas to turn the town into a collection of lab rats for a pandemic study is a gross violation of medical ethics, not that she’s aware of such concepts. Naturally she herself has declined to volunteer.
All you need now is an EMP pulse and all hell will break lose.
So – an EMP alone in “good times” would not cause all hell to break lose all by itself?
The three day NYC blackout in 1977 was caused by a tree branch across some wires in update NYS. The city almost ripped itself apart.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season starts on Monday, June 1 and ends on
Monday, November 30. Stay at home or evacuate?
Hard one…hmmm.
Head for your basement and drown from water surg or crowd into shelters and catch the virus…hmmm.
Buy a poncho.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season starts on Monday, June 1 and ends on Monday, November 30
Who’s favored in the playoffs?
“Who’s favored in the playoffs”
I normally don’t care for your comments but I have to compliment you on that one. Golf clap.
Unamused is deeply cynical probably dead nuts right.
A village was for the last two days evacuated because of a wildfire so those things can happen together
Yeah, or an extreme volcanic event like a Krakatoa.
Don’t worry though, Cramer, President Pump, Jay-Po & the Munchkin would find a way to pump it up. This shit is almost funny were it not for the extreme misery that is being inflicted on the average American that simply has no clue.
or… Yellowstone ?
I can report that Colorado has NOT been accepting any self-employed style workers…as they still have this message on the unemployment site, for nearly 6 weeks now…
“IMPORTANT NOTICE: The CARES Act has been signed into law, but those benefits are not yet available until we receive official guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.
For those who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, and gig-economy workers, or are requesting an extension of benefits, please check back with this page for the latest information. ”
…so no gig workers or self employed counted in Colorado yet.
If you are a lobbyist, the job market is realy hot. An example of how the smash and grab works:
……
In late March, real estate investment firm Ashford Inc. was on the verge of financial ruin. Its chairman, Monty Bennett, penned an open letter on March 22 stating:
“My industry and our businesses are completely crushed. This pandemic’s economic impact on the hotel industry is worse than all of the previous calamities combined.”
Bennett is a big RNC donor. On March 10, twelve days before Bennett wrote that open letter, Ashford hired its first-ever Washington lobbying firm, Miller Strategies. That firm is run by Jeff Miller, who was a finance vice-chair of the President’s 2017 inaugural committee.
Now, Dallas-based Ashford Inc., that invests in hotel real estate is the top recipient nationwide of coronavirus relief aid from the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Act.
Miller’s firm employes several top White House alumni. The revolving door is spinning quickly, while ordinary citizens wait for their measly stimulus checks.
And they decided to add another half trillion to the program. Nice.
This will qualify as a ‘per-existing condition’ for over 22 million people.
“They can always go to the emergency room.”
A pound of cure is more profitable than an ounce of prevention. If poor people had the good sense to stop breathing they wouldn’t have these problems.
What’s your best guess at what the impact to the labor participation rate from this will be? Interested minds would like to know.
BLS shows a drop from 63.4 o 62.7 as of March. Could drop below 60. Not sure its every been below 60. Increased population and drop in participation rate = very bad outcome.
God, not long before the pitchforks
Between the sedating effects of legal drugs, video games, porn and helicopter money drops I am not sure pitchforks are in our immediate future.
When helicopter money is no longer an option then maybe the pitchforks come out.
Is there any such thing as no more helicopter money?
I use to thinks so, I am no longer sure.
Inflation hasn’t been eliminated – good example, medical face masks.
Maybe 12 cents retail pre C19…now 70 to 80 cents per mask on Amazon (assuming honest delivery).
Another good example – SFH/apt rents grossly inflated by two decades of ZIRP…despite very weak job growth punctuated with 3 epic implosions.
Inflation is two part, specific items and services, and overall.
You are always going to see certain price swings associated with supply demand variations, but the overall inflation rate will be tied to overall spending which is, and is going to continue to drop pretty dramatically.
No inflation in commodities, with the exception of a few.
Oil prices, the biggest commodity of all, are shouting D E F L A T I O N so loudly that they hit negative prices this week in some places.
The commodity cycle then kicks in:
High-cost producers shut down.
Supply decreases to match reduced demand.
Demand slowly picks up again.
Only then will we have demand-pull inflation again.
Monetary hyperinflation is a different animal. But the Fed and government money-printing so far have barely managed to fill the deflationary hole.
Ha ha. The USA’s hyper militarized local police have no fear of stinking pitchforks.
Minneapolis hosted the Super Bowl in Feb. 2018 and the Final Four one year ago. The show of force and the ‘toys’ the Minneapolis Police Department displayed was quite the sight. And many on the force are ex-military, or active Guard members, so they know how to use all the ‘tools’ in their arsenal very well.
Also, some of my neighbors have permits to carry, and many are hunters. There’s plenty of firepower in people’s hands and homes in my neighborhood.
As I commented recently, guns and ammo are moving off the shelf in Minnesota’s gun stores at record pace.
Pitchforks will not be enough I reckon.
I learned this week that Dentists are not considered small businesses by the PPP. So all the hygienists that typically work there are being laid off. My Dentist carried them for a while, but had to stop.
I know of a hygienists that ended up partnering up with a dentist to start their mobile business. Wonder how he is holding up or getting any business in this environment. He seems to be doing ok before, showing off fancy lifestyle on FB and bought a $850k house in SoCal last year. Only one working to support a wife and a 3 kids…just by looking from the outside, I am guessing hygienists make a killing with that kind of lifestyle.
Funny how the more unemployed numbers we have each week, the market just goes up more..either a completely disregard to reality or just a massive bull trap waiting to happen. Perhaps the V shape recovery is still the dominating mentality out there even though these numbers are about as bad as it gets.
Per “The great one” – Skate to where the puck is going to be, not to where the puck is.
No, I get that, market is forward looking..etc. Make sense when you can clearly see where the puck is going to be, however at this stage of the game, only way you will see where the puck is going to be is these traders truly think this is a V shape recovery and will end very soon. I guess most of them are betting on FED carrying the market and that all these people will spend like drunken sailors once and 26M and counting will all have their jobs back. Perhaps I am just naive to even think the market don’t put the cart before the horse. Silly me
PI,
Let’s wait for all the Q1 earnings reports to come in (smaller hit) and for all the Q2 earnings to come in (much bigger hit…but not until late July thru August)
The current mkt has the look of a dead cat bounce – the real world economic dislocation is simply too large for the middling (-15 pct) loses seen so far in the mkt.
And, sure, the mkt is forward looking…but only so far – look at the time to recoup from 2009.
The stock market has nothing to do with the economy. The stock market has to do with what stock traders are feeling about stock prices at any given moment in time.
Funny how the more unemployed numbers we have each week, the market just goes up more..either a completely disregard to reality or just a massive bull trap waiting to happen.
The higher unemployment goes, the sooner the next trillions in corporate bailouts.
It used to be that way with interest rates before they bottomed out. A bad economy is good for business when you can get enough of your employees into high-ranking federal positions.
In a couple more weeks, the unemployment will match the population of Canada. That’s a massive number of people who need help.
That’s a massive number of people who will be desperate enough to risk their lives for two or three part-time jobs that won’t pay the bills.
Most of them are expected to survive, but there will be plenty of comers to replace those who don’t.
The gods of capital are demanding human sacrifices. The US is a very religious country.
It would be interesting to know the breakdown on these figures by earnings.
I can’t help but to think that the vast majority of these unemployed are lower income jobs in the restaurant, bar, and travel / hospitality industries.
If that is true, and if indeed these unemployed lower income workers are getting a windfall, earning more from the government PPP than they were working, it seems like that would have a real impact on getting the economy restarted when that time comes.
What happens when they try to start everything back up, and workers will not go back to work because they are making more being unemployed? Seems like just one more hardship for the industries already getting hammered by this shutdown.
I guess wages will have to go up to lure people off of unemployment? And then consumer prices of nonessential services like restaurants and bars will go up.
“And then consumer prices of nonessential services like restaurants and bars will go up.”
Or profits will go down. Or some combination of the two.
Wages won’t necessarily go up. The government unemployment checks can also be phased out.
The exact balance will depend on election year politics.
Low wage workers will spend all of the unemployment money, it might just jumpstart those hammered industries.
‘might just jumpstart those hammered industries
It is a wishful thinking. Most of them live from one pay check to next with on going payments to home mortgage, auto loans, CC loans and possibly student loans. How much $1200 one time going to jumpstart the industries! Which industries?
From my daily conversations all business leaders are cutting jobs, cutting expenses jobs will not recover fast enough. Even construction companies working utilities they have long term infrastructure work are worried for what tomorrow will bring they cut staff in half…
small essential business tenants – why are u not open? Staff scared plus making more money staying home so business is closed tenant will not return… and if and when they do the back rent vs new rent will put them out anyways. Even if you cut rent in half how will they repay back rent?
Office companies requesting all Bill’s and rents via wire/ ACH plus cutting staff and already rengoiating rents. Staff works great at home let’s keep it that way… plus no more free meals free snacks, supplies and most important no water cooler chat..
Softbank’s we work largest office pushed JP Morgan chase into #2 spot who moved back office prior to covid for tax free texas. We work not paying any rents and looking to renegotiate leases.
One stated they applied and recieved SBA loans 30% went to cover some expenses balance to be used as deposit to purchase real estate.
Everything is out of whack. Few people clueless (least affected) thinking all is well going back to normal soon…
Then the other side thinking how to survive?
Then the thrive mentality, the vampires looking for pints of blood.
The only bidding wars are the ones bidding down like a barrel of oil.
Job market will become extremely competitive.
We went from cant find good help or anyone to hire to lower pay more work and cherry picking the best of the best.
Job market was fudged #s before covid. You recieved a pay check even for 1 hour you were counted as employed. What new finacial wizardry will the create next?
Bankruptcy king in office sent minions signaling to states file for bankruptcy- your over spending and mismanagement of funds will bring you down.
How long can tax free states hold on to that status? This decade might bring a new tax code to a tax free town near you…
How long can tax free states hold on to that status?
Until they’re bankrupted and privatised.
I think it will be great for wework in the medium term. If you don’t need an office for the day-to-day work you may need it for meetings etc. For those you rent space with Wework or its competitors.
Problems is i expect Wework to be out of work shortly
Another 4M about to make $4-5K (depending on their state) a month for not working. Nothing “gut wrenching” about it. Then add in mortgage forbearance, say at an average of $2000/mo, and it’s really $6-7K tax free income. Just in time for summer.
Friday, May 8, at 8:30 EDT, is the release of the next UN-Employment Situation Summary (formerly and still officially known as the Employment Situation Summary). That release will be a historic moment in the history of the series, and in the documentation of the side-effects of the pandemic.
Wolf’s reporting makes clear that the unemployment rate will be over 10%. Last month’s report, based on a mid-March survey date before the shutdowns were widespread, had a 4.4% unemployment rate. The one-month change will most likely be a record increase for the series.
It’s possible that the stock market might start looking at that mid to late next week. After the Fed meeting on 4/28-29.
Wolf,
I think the Fed predicted 32% unemployment this quarter:
https://www.stlouisfed.org/on-the-economy/2020/march/back-envelope-estimates-next-quarters-unemployment-rate
Whatever it will end up being, it’s going to be horrible.
The big question if we get to that point. Will the FED or the administration launch more nuclear monetary or fiscal missiles at it or as long as market behaves, they’ll just quietly go about their way and maybe pass a smaller relief package? Either way, 32% is absolutely insane, I guess there’s a first time for everything in US history. This week negative oil contract price, next month highest unemployment ever in history. Heck we already won the most CV19 cases in the world. American exceptionalism in all the wrong things.
My simple math of a pre corona virus recession employment shows a mulrplier effect not a simple addition to c19 employment effects. My results are 40million lost jobs over the next 18months. The next 3 weeks can effect the 18th month terminus by + or – 30%. The multiplier kept coming at me no matter the manipulations within my constraints . Worse,I knew I was biased from the start for an addition effect. Sinking feeling ensued.
I feel like CARES Act is set up for huge moral hazard, when even self-employed or freelancers can receive Unemployment Insurance (minimum $600/week from Federal government plus whatever each state offers).
I saw on my twitter feed a freelance guy receiving UI in California, even though he is still working from home and generating some income, although I don’t know how much.
How are the state unemployment offices supposed to verify how much income freelancers lost or have not lost?
Also, when the Fed expanded UI to cover self-employed people, why do they need to run the Paycheck Protection Program at the same time?
Isn’t UI supposed to be the safety net for the lost jobs? Why the redundancy of PPP?
I have so many questions and can find few answers.
KK, I know several people around here that have filed for UI. They are getting state benefits, but NO ONE has seen any of the Gov’s $600 per week benefit. Even the state UI office don’t know how or when it will be paid out.
A couple of the folks I know are self employed and still have a “little” income trickling in. But they are getting state UI.
As I understand it, $600 from the fed is retroactive, so I’m pretty certain they will get it eventually going back to the start of UI benefit.
Assuming everyone on UI will get the $600 per week, many people will be making more than when they were working, all the while “essential workers” will have to keep working at the same pay, exposing themselves to higher risk of getting the virus.
I just don’t think the CARES Act is well designed.
I feel like CARES Act is set up for huge moral hazard, when even self-employed or freelancers can receive Unemployment Insurance (minimum $600/week from Federal government plus whatever each state offers).
A drop in the bucket compared to the trillions in ‘moral hazard’ getting hoovered up by execs at transnational corporations.
That six hundred bucks a week all flows uphill with the rest of it, so it’s not as if it’s going to do them much good. It’s really just a bribe for peeons so the top of the food chain can get away with an average of $1.7 million each in ‘government assistance’, presumably because they need that money just to get by.
“A drop in the bucket compared to the trillions in ‘moral hazard’ getting hoovered up by execs at transnational corporations.”
you’re on FIRE / thanks for punching up for us all.
x
One aspect of that moral hazard as I see it is that the over generous unemployment benefits incentivize people not to go back to work, and that has a lot of negative implications.
It will add to the struggle of restarting small companies and the number of companies that go out of business.
It will add pressure to automate jobs.
And it will add to the need to bring in immigrants to fill the positions not automated.
None of these things are good in the long run. At some point the government programs will end, and the people who were on them will need jobs again, but have a much smaller job market to return to.
Every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and the people in positions of power need to realize that.
Automation is good in the long run.
Makes you wonder how the US managed to become The Greatest Country in the World with such a lazy workforce, unwilling to risk a horrible death for a dead-end job that doesn’t pay the bills.
And it will add to the need to bring in immigrants to fill the positions not automated.
You already have plenty in cages ready to go but you’re going to have to throw out the child labour laws. So long as you don’t give them human rights you won’t have to pay them, but don’t expect them to contribute to consumer demand.
One aspect of that moral hazard as I see it is that the over generous unemployment benefits incentivize people not to go back to work, and that has a lot of negative implications.
It reduces the quantities of money directed to overseas tax havens.
When are you going to complain about the ‘moral hazard’ and ‘negative implications’ of handing out trillions to the parasite class? Just pick out a date and a time for some time in the next six months and I’ll put it on my calendar.
The PPP keeps people off unemployment numbers. If you keep employees vs layoff, it becomes a grant. Free money. No wonder it’s so popular – even if you have funds and business coming in… as a business owner you’d be crazy to not take a piece of that pie.
Mitch McConnell says that States having economic problems, they should file for bankruptcy…
Reminds me of someone…
Oh ya, I know who now.
Moscow Mitch’s home state of Kentucky would already be bankrupt if it wasn’t subsidised by blue states every year. He seems to be unaware that reptiles are also susceptible to viruses.
McConnell is bankrupt, but not financially. The only reason he’s not disabled is because of socialised medicine, but he conveniently seems to have forgotten that, along with the socialised student aid that allowed him to go to college. The stench of his hypocrises permeates the northern hemisphere.
A US State cannot file for bankruptcy.
Entities within a State such as a municipality can file for bankruptcy protection. Congressmen like Mitch, scare the hell out of me.
States can’t file for bankruptcy, but they can and have defaulted on bond payments historically. And also on pension fund obligations.
Anyway, states don’t need to file for bankruptcy because they can write the laws necessary to return to solvency.
Like Joe Median, they have to face up to the fact that they cannot have everything they might want, that hard choices need to be made, and that usually sooner is better than later.
The only question is to what extent each state chooses to squeeze its bondholders, pensioners, taxpayers and employees.
So, going forward if Congress is no longer willing to provide funding, file for bankruptcy. If you can’t file for bankruptcy, default.
50 States in default? Instead of 50 stars will the new flag have 50 toilets? Sad times ahead.
The only question is to what extent each state chooses to squeeze its bondholders, pensioners, taxpayers and employees.
But not billionaire corporatists because they’ll send out the posse to wave guns at them.
I stand by my diagnosis of Joe Median.
And your prognosis is dire. Maybe he should see a doctor.
Oh, the nerve…
So private businesses will get many hundreds of billions of dollars in “forgivable loans” (in the English language these are more accurately known as “grants”), but cities and states should declare bankruptcy.
I mean, seriously, WTF is wrong with the GOP?
My parents , one a depression baby ,the other a german war baby impressed on we children the value of hard work , being frugal, living within our means. Mother was a stay at home , father was a sr partner at a law firm specializing in municipal bonds. He made a good living when he slaved his way to making partner. I grew up with used toys , clothes only on sale , no movies or records unless I weeded for my spending money. My parents made most of their retirement on assets inflation. Stocks and real estate. That’s how I think most have from the 1980’s and on. Me included , I got lucky with the house in the right place and time. Good luck with that now. I agree many Americans are profligate spenders and go into needless debt. But I also see many who struggle , work hard, save and tread water if they are lucky. This system is broken ,has been for a long time. The virus is ripping the scales from our eyes. By the way. It’s physically impossible to pull oneself up by their bootstraps What a patronizing bs phrase to constantly spout off
I suspect allowing the ‘gig worker’ to file for unemployment assistance will dramatically change the makeup of the unemployment statistics. U-3 and U-6 will likely trend much closer together for – the first 6-9 months anyway. It certainty doesn’t change the severity of the downturn but at least we are going to get more accurate numbers this time around.
Wolf, Florida having “processed” 500,000 claims means absolutely nothing whatsoever from a “catching-up” perspective except to say that said claims have been thrown, or, “processed” into a giant queue of pending applications. As of yesterday, Florida has about 700,000 new claims received since mid-March but has completed processing and begun paying on only about 15% of those claims. The rest, you guessed it – are still being “processed”. The State at this point has no clue and can’t commit to a timeline of resolving the remaining 85% of the ever-growing pile of claims, besides to say that they are “working on it”.