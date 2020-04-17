Coronavirus Drives Barrage of New Lobbying Activity

Follow the Bailout Money.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When the $2.2 trillion bailout package was being put together by Congress in all haste in March, a mad scramble broke out over who would get what.
Part of this deal was the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program for “small businesses” – which can be, as we now know, a publicly traded company with over 5,700 employees, or a KKR-backed power company that, upon getting the loan, files for prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
And so, the program already ran out of money as of Thursday, according to the SBA. “Notice: Lapse in Appropriations. The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding,” it said on its website.
The program dispersed 1.66 million loans, according to the SBA’s tally. There were 30.2 million small businesses in the US in 2019, so about 5.5% got loans. What’s going to happen to the remaining 94.5% of the small businesses?
Congress is contemplating a $250-billion expansion of the program that would cover maybe another 4% of small businesses. In other words, most small businesses aren’t going to get any of it.
A small business under the plan is a business with 500 employees or fewer. Loans were capped at $10 million.
But wait… 4,412 loans were issued in amounts larger than $5 million each. And we already know which company with 5,700 employees got $20 million. Yup, a restaurant chain, because they and hotel chains were exempted from the employee limit. Restaurants and hotels got their own limit: 500 employees per location. They accomplished this through magnificent lobbying efforts.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse [RUTH] – with about 5,700 employees at the end of last year and 159 restaurants across the US – disclosed in an SEC filing on April 13 that on April 7, four days after the SBA opened the filing process and as the system was bogged down, it obtained a PPP loan of $20 million, spread over two loans of $10 million each for two of its entities. JPMorgan Chase was the lender. If the company follows the rules, this $20 million will be forgiven.
And then there is the curious case of Longview Power LLC, in which KKR, one of the big private equity firms, has a 40% stake as a result of Longview’s bankruptcy in 2015. Longview owns a 700-megawatt coal-fired power plant in West Virginia and has about 140 employees. It was approved for a PPP loan last Friday, and on Tuesday it announced that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
It was in these bankruptcy filing documents that the PPP loan came to light, and was reported by the Wall Street Journal.
In its prepackaged bankruptcy filing, creditors and the company agreed as to who gets what in the restructuring. The deal still has to be approved by the bankruptcy judge. Stockholders, including KKR, and holders of $44 million in unsecured bonds will be wiped out. Senior secured lenders will get 90% of the restructured company’s equity and agreed to provide $40 million in new funding.
If the company follows the rules of the PPP loan, it will be forgiven and turn into pure profit for then new owners.
Private equity firms and Venture Capital firms – which are among the deepest pockets out there – have been lobbying maniacally to get the rules changed to where it’s easier for their portfolio companies to get these PPP loans that, when they’re forgiven, turn into beautiful pure profit. For now, the rules make this tough but not impossible.
Then there are all the biggies that are clamoring for bailouts: Boeing, the airlines, and all the others – and lobbying has taken on an astonishing magnitude – or perhaps not so astonishing, given the magnitude of the money being offered – and how the system works in the US.
Just how much lobbying? Below is a report by the Center for Responsive Politics. Read about the feeding frenzy and gnash your teeth.
By Karl Evers-Hillstrom, Center for Responsive Politics. Researcher Dan Auble contributed to this report:
Washington lobbying firms are finding new clients as businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic race to influence government policy.
Lobbying firms registered activity for over 140 new clients on issues related to COVID-19 over the last month. More than two-thirds of those clients have never lobbied at the federal level or had not hired lobbyists in recent years.
The influx of new lobbying activity indicates that K Street isn’t being slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Rather, the widespread rush to influence the government’s response to the virus — and to access its massive pool of stimulus money — is creating new opportunities for Washington lobbyists.
Six Flags hired federal lobbyists for the first time since 2005 to request assistance for the shuttered amusement park industry. New York City’s Metropolitan Opera House hired its first lobbyists to ask for financial relief. Casino operator Penn National Gaming asked for gaming industry support in its first lobbying campaign in seven years.
Many of these lobbying clients likely never thought they would need government relief. But with the coronavirus pandemic crippling entire sectors of the economy, companies are scrambling for access to taxpayer-funded loans and grants. Others have pushed the federal government to label their businesses essential.
Lobbyists are seen as a vehicle to get that federal help.
Some of the new lobbying efforts have yielded industry victories. Lobbyists representing for-profit hospitals and physician staffing firms successfully lobbied Congress to keep “surprise” medical billing protections out of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, the Daily Beast reported.
Brownstein, Hyatt, the top earning lobbying firm in 2019, took on investor-owned hospital operator Tenet Healthcare and private equity-owned physician staffing firm Envision Healthcare as new clients in March. Envision Healthcare has increased its lobbying spending to fight surprise billing legislation and is one of the funders behind a multi-million dollar ad campaign to pressure lawmakers over the issue.
Many of the lobbying firms attracting new clients are known to sell their connections to President Donald Trump. Led by Trump fundraiser Marc Lampkin, Brownstein, Hyatt brought in 13 new clients to lobby on COVID-19 relief packages in March. Real estate investment firm Colony Capital, run by Trump adviser Tom Barrack, is one of its several high-profile clients that have never hired lobbyists in the past.
Trump fundraiser Brian Ballard is finding new clients, too. In late March, the Department of Homeland Security updated its list of “critical” industries to recommend that laundromats and county recorder offices can remain open. That’s after Ballard’s firm lobbied the agency on behalf of New York laundry machine supplier Laundrylux and title insurance company Fidelity National Financial, which pushed for the changes.
Ballard Partners also began lobbying for Secure Democracy, a group pushing for expanded voting amid Trump’s opposition to vote-by-mail.
Miller Strategies, another Trump-tied firm, is lobbying for NanoPure, LLC, a little known company pitching a hand-held test for infectious diseases like COVID-19. Inovio Pharmaceuticals hired former White House aide Robert Wasinger of McGuireWoods to advocate for its coronavirus vaccine.
Lobbying firms and their clients must file first-quarter lobbying reports by April 20. Those will reveal how much businesses spent to influence government policy during the first three months of 2020. Total lobbying spending is expected to be high, as every major industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic pushed to get their favored provisions into the stimulus bill. By Karl Evers-Hillstrom, Center for Responsive Politics
Where is it going? $600/week extra UE benefits + $1200 checks.
If lobbying has a shrine, it is in Washington, D.C.; it started after constitution is adopted.
The U.S. sugar industry has enjoyed trade protection since 1789 when Congress enacted the first tariff against foreign-produced sugar.
For over 200 years, the U.S. government has imposed quotas on the import of sugar into the United States. This has allowed domestic sugar producers the ability to charge more for sugar. Americans consume less sugar.
Don’t think of this as cronyism. Don’t think of this as crony capitalism. Think of this as a government program to fight tooth decay.
Then the government provides subsidies to the sugar industry. Think of this as a way to keep the industry healthy, and dentists, too.
What’s that? You say that this sounds schizophrenic? Does the right hand not know what the left hand is doing. Of course it does. When the government greases the palms of special-interest groups, it uses both hands.
Wow.
We have a depression in the real economy and a bull market in stocks. I don’t think investors fully realize what just happened.
The most wealthy and powerful government in the history of the world just used both fiscal and monetary policy to keep prices if the 500 largest stocks elevated.
PE ratios of 15-20 are based on the idea that companies can go bankrupt, that there’s risk and reward. But we’ve now seen in 2008 and even more dramatically in 2020 that there is no loss, no risk.
If companies can generate huge earnings (or buybacks) and never suffer a loss, because the taxpayer bails then out, then there’s no telling what the financially correct PE should be. A PE of 100, 1000, 10000?
What other investment fully insures you against total loss, and can generate such earnings in the good times? The stock market might go parabolic once people get that there is no risk anymore.
“There were 30.2 million small businesses in the US in 2019, so about 5.5% got loans.”
Source, Wolf?
The number of actual businesses in the US is a surprisingly, notoriously hard number to pin down.
I suspect that your very large number includes zero employee paper entities (a vast universe of LLCs, etc. that exist primarily for legal reasons – tax structuring, ringfencing liability, etc.)
I’ve seen figures closer to 6 or 7 million for “real companies” (at least 1 employee or a direct holding company of such 1+ employee companies).
Not a big deal, but it is interesting how hard it is to pin down some seemingly central facts in American economic life (number of US based manufacturers, percent of US consumption they produce domestically, facemask production capacity…)
In what I suspect is an effort to curry favor with the present US Administration, Boeing will resume production in the Puget Sound area next week already.
Not that it would make much difference: in March alone Boeing saw 150 order cancellations, all for the ill-fated 737MAX which is exclusively assembled in Renton. And if you think Airbus is doing much better there are presently 60 undelivered aircraft parked around the manufacturing facilities in Hamburg and Toulouse, and the number is growing by the week: with storage space all over Europe in short supply Airbus decided to cut manufacturing capacity by 30% this week.
Boeing has requested $60 billion in assorted Federal funding to get them through the emergency, but so far the plan has stalled due to the need of keeping this massive bailout separated from those for the airlines (with American Airlines finally bowing to the “continuation of service” clause this is now a done thing), airports and the rest of the travel industry, minus cruise lines but that’s another story for another day. ;-)
Part of the reason for this delay is that many in the Federal government rightly want to know what Boeing will do with that money: remember the present Administration wants big numbers to flash around to show how effective they are at making the US economy grow and Boeing hasn’t had a big order or a big technological breakthrough to flash around in quite a while. If anything Boeing has turned into a massive political liability.
That’s why Puget Sound employees are going back to work next week already: Boeing needs to show the bailout money will be used first and foremost to save US manufacturing jobs.
The next move will be to resume the 737MAX requalification program with the FAA.
And then comes the hard part: building the Boeing of the future.