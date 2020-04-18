What U.S. Cruise Lines Are Up Against. And No Bailout Money

Their megaships turned from a revenue-generating asset into an expensive-to-maintain nightmare.
By MC01, a frequent commenter on WOLF STREET:
On February 1, 2020, a passenger from Hong Kong who had recently disembarked from the cruise ship Diamond Princess tested positive for Covid-19. This initiated a nightmarish experience for the ship passengers and crew, including 712 confirmed infections out of the 3,711 people aboard; it has tragically claimed 12 lives so far.
This was followed by a series of outbreaks on cruise ships, ranging from the extremely serious (Ruby Princess, with 662 testing positive out of 3,800 aboard) to the relatively light (Westerdam, with one testing positive out of 1,500 aboard).
In response to these outbreaks, Viking Cruises – headquartered in tax- and privacy-friendly Basel, Switzerland – was the first cruise line to announce a complete suspension of operations on March 11, followed in close order by operators worldwide big and small.
The cruise industry is in serious trouble: It is estimated at very least 400 of the existing 423 ocean-going cruise ships will spend the whole month of April without generating revenues and costing the industry about $1 billion in layup costs alone for the month. The lost revenue? That’s another matter.
At the moment, the only major cruise line with plans to restart operations is Carnival, in the second half of June. But it remains to be seen how much appetite for cruises there will be then, and much more critically, if port authorities will allow the ships to leave and enter their ports.
To understand why the numbers are so mind-boggling, we need to take a step back and look at how the cruise market has evolved over the past thirty years.
In 1987 Royal Caribbean Cruises launched the first modern cruise ship or “megaship”: the MS Sovereign. Sovereign has Gross Tonnage (GT), a measure of overall internal volume and hence of how “big” a ship is, of 70,000GT. This is over three and a half times larger than the SS Pacific Princess, the cruise ship used to film the soap opera Love Boat which was typical of the pre-megaship era.
Thanks to the enormous success of the Sovereign and her two sister ships, the megaship concept increased in popularity during the 1990s and surged after 2001, when Fincantieri of Italy introduced the Vista-class, 11 behemoths of over 80,000GT which went on to serve with several Carnival subsidiaries. Since then at least 10 brand new megaships have been added every year, and their size has ballooned, so to speak: presently, the record is held by the monstrous Oasis-class ships, all larger than 220,000GT.
A single Oasis-class megaship costs Royal Caribbean $1.35 billion. That’s just for the ship, not counting insurance, maintenance, pay and training for the crew and everything that has to be stocked aboard to keep the passengers happy and the crew fed and well-clothed. And that’s a lot of stuff: An Oasis-class megaship has a crew of 2,200 and a standard passenger capacity of 5,500 (cruise ships rarely, if ever, sail at maximum capacity).
As of March 2020, there were 42 cruise ships over 120,000GT on order or under construction, with prices for each ship ranging from $600 million to $1.8 billion, with the top end being for the yet unnamed Global-class megaship Genting Hong Kong ordered from MV Werften of Rostock. That’s an enormous amount of money right there.
And all the megaships that are already in service are turning from a revenue-generating asset into an expensive-to-maintain nightmare.
Right now all these idled megaships are in a state called “hot layup,” during which the ship has a full deck and engine crew on board to maintain all systems operational; and a “skeleton” hotel crew to keep the interior clean, run the water daily, check and maintain the amenities etc. In this state, a ship can be brought back into service in a matter of days, usually just the time needed to recall the full hotel staff and put the finishing touches on the ship for service.
As can be imagined hot layup is expensive. According to Carnival’s most recent SEC filing, the cost for a hot layup range from $2 million to $3 million per month for each of their vessels. And that’s on top of the lost revenue and other fixed expenses for the cruise line such as debt servicing.
Most of these megaships won’t be back in service anytime soon. At some point, they will have to enter a state called “cold layup” to save money. This means calling in a specialized service provider such as Wilhemsen of Norway, that will first assist the deck and engine crew in shutting down all systems, and that will then install “deactivation equipment,” such as dehumidifiers for sensitive internal areas, additional cathodic protection for the hull, watertight sealing of underwater openings, external diesel generators, etc.
The service company also provides watchmen (usually two per each ship), a team that periodically inspects the ship and updates the log and makes emergency repairs, and a security detail on standby near the layup area.
The costs for a megaship in cold layup are around $1 million per month.
And what will happen when a megaship is needed once again? While the crew is recalled in phases to reactivate more and more systems, the service provider will progressively remove the layup equipment. This procedure takes approximatively 14 days.
After this, the hotel crew is brought back in phases and starts to clean the megaship from top to bottom, and checks everything, from water faucets to the tables in the dining rooms. Repairs are carried out as needed. This phase may take another 14 days, but on the largest megaships it can take around 20 days.
The costs for this procedure are estimated to run in the range of $2 million to $4 million for each megaship.
And there’s one final piece of bad news for cruise lines. Under the terms of the CARES Act to be eligible for a dip at assorted US government funds, a company has to be “created or organized in the United States or under the laws of the United States” and have a majority of their workers “based in the United States.”
The big problem is of course that the major US cruise lines are all incorporated overseas: Carnival in Panama, Royal Caribbean in Liberia, and Norwegian in Bermuda. Coupled with their propensity for hiring foreign nationals to staff their megaships – which in turn fly flags of convenience from the Bahamas to Panama – these companies are at the present ineligible to get even a single dollar of bailout money.
Apparently, this was not an oversight but a bipartisan agreement and there’s little or nothing that can be done short term to rectify it. Cruise lines will just have to weather at least this first phase of the storm on their own. By MC01, a frequent commenter, for WOLF STREET
But there is a ray of hope, a silver lining of sorts according to that font of trusted and verified information, businessinsider:
https://www.businessinsider.com/cruise-ship-bookings-are-increasing-for-2021-despite-coronavirus-2020-4
So, people are booking cruises already for next year. That’s gotta be something, right?
MCH,
That article is total BS. You should have read more than just the clickbait headline. These are NOT ACTUAL BOOKINGS. AT ALL. Some website that hypes cruises for a living told this to the LA Times in order to bring bookings back from the grave. And then there was same cherry-picked survey data too. There was not a single data point about actual bookings by cruise lines.
A way to get the homeless off the streets.
I was visiting my uncle in Alaska a few summers ago – he’s in his 90s -and he told me he’d been on 16 cruises. I was thinking (but keeping my mouth shut) – why would you want to go on even one? Cruises are the antithesis of how I want to travel.
Cruises aren’t so bad if you want to veg and be comatose from food, coming from my only cruise experience…. on the Diamond Princess about 12 years ago no less… cruise can be fun if you just want to hang out and do nothing, like going to Hawaii and sitting there and largely doing nothing and still be moving.
I like to have a modicum of control over where I go and when – backpacking’s always been my preferred mode of travel (once I get to the trailhead), but now my knees are getting rebellious so I travel in my little 4×4 RV. It’s also lots cheaper.
@ The Original Colorado Kid
I went on a cruise to see if I’d like it, it was great. Had a balcony to watch the ocean. I went walking on the decks to watch the stars at night after everyone else went to bed. There’s actually tons of healthy food choices if you are into that. Art shows and all kinds of entertainment and activities. Easy to avoid the crowds if you don’t like crowds, plenty of quiet peaceful places on the ship to hang out on. Nice gym with great trainers. Even though we brought our 9 month old baby on board, it’s the first time I have seen my wife relax on a vacation. My wife loved it because the crew took care of all chores for her and a huge variety of high quality food was available any minute she wanted it. What you get for the price was by far the best value of any vacation we’ve ever tried.
Of course, if a person wants to hang out with the crowds and drink booze and eat mass quantities of junk food and listen to loud music- that is one of the options, too. But truly they had a variety of experiences for all kinds of people.
I don’t think it would be too expensive to bail out the cruise lines, what’s the big deal?
I live on Johnstone Strait and see the Alaska cruise ships pass by all summer. Even on a beautiful day, hardly anyone is outside on deck. It was only recently they stopped them from dumping their sewage when they cleared port. I know I’m just a cranky curmudgeon about it, but good riddance if they quit running. Surely there are better ways to make a living for all concerned.
Oh well, good thing we’re all different. Each to their own, I suppose….but please don’t ask me for any bailout taxes for this industry. When does it end; ski hill corporations, 6 Flags and Disneyland, the movie industry?….. Certainly, let’s help our restaurants and other local businesses, but these amusement corporations? Really?
I have no sympathy for the cruise line industry. If their business model isn’t sustainable, they should be liquefied and removed from the market. We have enough zombie businesses as it is.
When covid arrived I looked up which banks issued the credit cards for NCL and Royal, apparently both are Capital one, curious how many people defaulted on that next payment knowing their summer vacation on the floating petri dish went up in smoke which many working families use to pay for the cruise.
I used to really like cruises, but over the years they started being populated with more people who you had to wonder how they could possibly afford it. Poor manners and behavior by fellow cruisers makes the experience a lot less enjoyable.
Now that depression is coming, you have to wonder what they are going to do with all the cruise ships they cannot book…..
Hey hey ho ho ain’t gonna float in a cattle boat.I planned my stop in Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands in order to miss the arrival schedule of one of those human cattle boats. The Lagoon of Venice and the city are rejoicing that those things are not floundering out in their lagoon. On the floor of the ferry terminal in Stromness in the Orkneys is a sweeping tile inscription that reads “A great treasure lies hidden in the north” . That treasure can only be found by getting on the ground and exposing yourself and your culture to the culture of others . It’s actually ,for me ,hard work and at times I look like an idiot but magic flows from this , not on a cattle boat.
They are rejoicing!!!
Well, except for the locals who worked in the food, beverage, restaurant, hotel, taxis, farm, transport, etc. jobs.
But plenty of jobs online…maybe coding.
And, oh yeah, all those city taxes that won’t be collected. I am sure they can cut back and make work.
I have seen them come on shore at Homer, Alaska for a dozen years. As you say, more and more folks just trying to finish their bucket list. Very few could afford more or have the initiatives to plan their own trip.
Let the cruise industry die. They are little more than floating toilets with slaves.
Should include burial-at-sea feature.
Hey, Shiloh, my next door neighbor DID die while on a cruise in the Caribbean and they DID bury him at sea! No kidding. He was in his 90’s, figured it was a good way to go. His wife came home without him. No fuss, no muss, no funeral. The Cap’n took care of it all.
Then he hit the deep!
I wonder what they charged for that “excursion”?
You will need the toilets when you get norovirus and are vomiting from both ends at the same time. They are nothing but experiments in communicable disease distribution methodology. If it takes a million a month to mothball such an asset, then something is seriously amiss with the business model. As “cruising” is an ultra-discretionary spending item, many geopolitical things can adversely affect the business quickly. It might be interesting to know comparable pricing (hot/cold layup) for large aircraft (just park ’em in Nevada).
There are a lot of non-essential industries that would not be alive last year without too much credit. Take a look at all the venues that are in trouble today. Sports complexes, convention centers, even some airports. We will be finding out what is important.
Take a guess at how many years it will be, if ever, before jet passenger miles exceed that of 2019? What year will it be before pro sports stars are paid more? What city is going to signup to build the next sports stadium?
Good article MC01. In spite of having been sailing since 1948, I learned a lot of new information, especially re cruise ships and that industry.
Seems to me that with the very bigly need for housing in many places near enough to various ports, especially those that I know in USA, these ships could be put to use as SRO type housing, and thus at least bring in some measure of income to cover some, perhaps all of the costs of maintenance, etc,
Some could be of the affordable, with cafeteria level food service, etc., while others could be quite a bit more expensive, maybe combining several smaller ”cabins” and with concierge services of all kinds (and might even make a profit if done well.)
One of the last projects I estimated in SoCal in late 17 was for an upscale apt bldg in Hollywood, all 300 SF units that were expected to rent for $6000/month; they were very well designed, top quality everything, parking elevator, etc., with that market level in mind, but that does seem to allow a lot of room for these ships to provide similar size/amenities, etc., for a lot less rent.
Use them as nursing homes, Vintage, old people love them, they eat well, have complete services while seeing the world for the last time.
Had an older friend who went on cruises non-stop after his wife died, that way he didn’t have to cook.
No, this wasn’t the guy who died on there, that was my neighbor.
There is a subset of older people who retired, sold their house and do just that.
When you consider the average assisted living facility costs about $50,000 a year – A cruise for year would be higher, but not by much.
Good question!
“Despite mass cancellations of voyages, Miami-based Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings — the three largest cruise companies — have raised enough cash to last at least 10 cruise-less months…”
Cruise industry has enough cash for 10 cruise-less months. But will passengers come back?
www . miamiherald.com/news/business/tourism-cruises/article242033816.html
At what point, ever, were megaships a good idea?
I do like the housing idea… just park them and short term rent rooms to cities directly who in turn rent them to low income.
The Jones Act should be a prerequisite to any bailout. If you don’t know what it means, look it up.
The foreign cruise ship companies are globalist corporations that are not Incorporated in the United States. The ships do not fly US flags. The companies don’t pay US taxes.
It would be an outrage, an assault on our sovereignty, for a dime of US public money to go to foreign companies.
Just think of the associated lost gambling revenue as well.
Democrats have proposed – and Trump has signaled he’s on board – a plan to pay every American making $130K or less $2000/mo for the next 6 months. Plus $500 per kid. So for a family of 4 that’s $5K per month, tax free.
This isn’t for the unemployed, this is for everyone, whether working or not and in addition to the already very generous UE benefits for the unemployed.
Dow 30K by July. Dow 35K by end of year is looking more likely.
That kind of thing is going to cause consumer prices to spike. But wages are going the opposite way. So once that cash is spent on Chinese imports, the economy is in even deeper trouble than now.
Thanks MC01.
An amusing, albeit trivial note: the last – and only – cruise that I took was in the Greek islands in 1973. My father took me, and it was my first trip to Europe. The boat was of course tiny relative to today’s behemoths, though I do remember the food being agreeable. My strongest related memory by far, however, was meeting a young Greek girl who made my equally young heart go pitter-patter.
Cruise lines have done their best to escape US taxation. Looks like they did too good of a job.
People soon forget past terrors. After 9-11, the airline and cruise industries started to rebound within ~3 months. People are greedy and lazy and they just wanna slob out on a floating hotel and stuff their face with free food. Cruise lines will drop prices, handout free masks to passengers, and they will be back in recovery mode by Q4 2020. There is plenty of cheap debt out there to keep the megaboats going until the C19 spread has been squashed.
Yup, an isolated terror attack and a world wide pandemic cause by a fast spreading virus that can make you severely ill or kill you are exactly the same type of event.
People are totally going to want to stuff them self in to floating and flying tin cans with other suspected vectors in no time flat.
Party on, Garth!
By Q4 2020 we should be beginning Covid-19 round 2.
The American taxpayer should definitely bail out the cruise lines in proportion to the port and sales and income taxes they pay here, the number of unionized American sailors and staff they employ and their adherence to American health and safety regulations; in other words give them ten dollars and call it a day. Israel, Norway and Switzerland can bail them out, or perhaps they could appeal to Liberia or the Philippines or other slave pits that they draw their crews from.
We’ve known for some time they were destroying the environment, that they were floating incubators of sickness, and that they were often run in a sketchy manner.
In an ideal world, cruise ships would be a great way to see the world and enjoy a relaxing vacation. In the world we live in…they’ve sucked for a long time now.
Rumors of murders that would never be investigated, possible slave-labor like conditions, the sketchy loopholes to avoid taxation… I mean c’mon. They don’t deserve a bailout, and I don’t think they deserve customers, either.
Bon voyage.
MCM101:
I would think as a 100% non taxable business they could also be very profitable too. Employees pay no taxes on their salaries either so lower wages paid.
It can be the only reason why so many new cruise ships were/are being built.
Wonder what kind of profits they were making?
They will weather this crisis just fine without taxpayer help.
Just as investors looking for stocks during a recession, a lot of people of daily looking for cheap cruise ship vacation packages even now. Only a matter of time, sooner like three months from now on, cruise ships will have full booking, the usual problems, fights, norovirus infection, and baby falling form the balcony. Economy may or may not recover but cruise ships will up and running soon.
Wanna bet? 3 months?