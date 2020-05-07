Week 7 of the Collapse of the U.S. Labor Market

“Insured unemployment rate” spikes to 15.5%, is already over 20% in some states, 25% in Vermont.

State unemployment offices have processed a gut-wrenching 33.48 million initial claims for unemployment insurance over the seven reporting weeks since mid-March. In the week ended May 2, state unemployment offices have processed 3.169 million unemployment claims, seasonally adjusted, according to the US Department of Labor this morning.

Each weekly number of unemployment claims over the past seven weeks blew away the weekly records of the prior unemployment crises in 1982 and 2009; today’s claims were nearly five times the magnitude of the prior record spikes. So initial unemployment claims are falling, but they’re still at a catastrophic level:

The layoff announcements by larger companies continue on a daily basis. Yesterday, Uber announced that it would lay off 3,700 people; Haliburton announced that it would lay off 1,000 people at its corporate headquarters, after having already laid of thousands of people elsewhere; the Natural History Museum in New York City announced it would lay off 450 people; etc. etc. It’s a loud and terrible drumbeat. Thousands of smaller companies are laying off people without media attention.

In California and many other states, systems are now ready to process unemployment insurance claims by the self-employed and contract workers that have become eligible to file for unemployment insurance under the provisions in the stimulus package. And some of those claims are now being included in the data.

“Insured Unemployed” spike to another horrific record.

Someone who filed an “initial claim” for Unemployment Insurance (UI) and a week later still doesn’t have a job is added to “insured unemployment” – also called “continued claims.” This lags by one week.

The number of people that make up the “insured unemployed” spiked to 22.647 million for the week ending April 25, about 3.5 times the record of the era before The Virus – 6.63 million in May of 2009:

The “insured unemployment rate” for the week ended April 25 spiked to 15.5%. The record in the era before The Virus was 7.0% in May 1975.

At the state level, the data for the insured unemployment rate lags one week. The table below shows the 13 states where the insured unemployment rate for the week ending April 18 was higher than the national average of 15.5%, according to the Labor Department today. New Jersey is on the list because it is within a rounding error of the national average. All other states were below the national average, including California (10.9%), Texas (7.8%), and Florida (6.3%) which has been struggling to catch up processing unemployment claims.

Insured Unemployment Rate by State Week ending Apr 18 Week ending Apr 11 1 Vermont 25.2% 21.8% 2 West Virginia 21.9% 14.4% 3 Michigan 21.7% 21.8% 4 Rhode Island 20.4% 16.8% 5 Nevada 19.9% 16.8% 6 Connecticut 18.7% 18.5% 7 Puerto Rico 17.9% 12.8% 8 Georgia 17.3% 14.0% 9 New York 17.2% 14.4% 10 Washington 17.1% 16.0% 11 Alaska 16.9% 15.6% 12 Louisiana 15.9% 13.0% 13 Pennsylvania 15.7% 18.5% 14 New Jersey 15.4% 13.8%

This “insured unemployment rate” is very different from the household-survey-based unemployment rates in the monthly jobs report, which attempt to show the percentage of people in the labor force who are actively trying to find employment, including gig work. Not all of the people looking for work are receiving unemployment benefits, and so the unemployment rates in the jobs report, when they finally catch up, are higher than the “insured unemployment rate.” We will find out on Friday what that rate looked like for April.

The 25 states with the most initial claims, week ended May 2.

California is back in first place, replacing Florida, which had moved into first place last week as it was finally catching up processing claims. During the initial burst in March, California had reported over 1 million claims in a single week. This has been dropping since then. The state unemployment office (EDD) has started to process applications by previously excluded gig workers, and those claims are starting to be included:

Top 25 States for Initial Claims, week ended May 2

1 California 318,064 2 Texas 247,179 3 Georgia 226,884 4 New York 195,242 5 Florida 173,191 6 Washington 109,167 7 Pennsylvania 96,603 8 New Jersey 87,540 9 North Carolina 84,716 10 Kentucky 80,060 11 Illinois 74,476 12 Michigan 68,952 13 Oklahoma 68,237 14 Maryland 65262 15 Virginia 61,138 16 Ohio 61,046 17 Massachusetts 55,448 18 Louisiana 52,137 19 Missouri 49,402 20 Minnesota 47,134 21 South Carolina 46,747 22 Oregon 45,102 23 Indiana 43,777 24 Arizona 42,909 25 Wisconsin 38,002

