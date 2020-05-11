US Commercial Real Estate Prices Plunged in April, Mall Prices Collapsed

Tenants’ collapsing one after the other without replacement has a pernicious impact on property prices.
Before the coronavirus, some segments of commercial real estate (CRE) were red hot, others were hanging in there or declining, and one sector, malls, has been in deep trouble since 2016, with prices plunging. Then came the lockdowns. Property prices in every CRE segment fell in April, even those that were red hot. And prices of mall properties got crushed.
The overall Commercial Property Price Index (CPPI) by Green Street Advisors had peaked in the period of November 2019 through January 2020. In February and March, it ticked down. In April it plunged 9.4% from March, the second largest percent-drop in the data going back to the 1990s. The largest drop was 10.9% in October 2008, following the Lehman bankruptcy. Since the peak in January, the index has dropped 10.7% and is back where it had first been in May 2015:
There is sudden chaos in the industry, and the index designed to capture movements in near-real time has trouble capturing the massive month-to-month upheaval.
“The exact numbers are debatable, but property pricing is down about 10%,” said Peter Rothemund, Managing Director at Green Street Advisors, in the report. “Some property types, industrial for example, are probably faring better than that. Retail and lodging values are most likely doing worse.”
“There’s been plenty of examples of blown deals and people walking away from deposits, but the best way for us to get a sense of where things would clear these days is by talking with people in the marketplace — buyers, sellers, brokers,” he said.
During Financial Crisis 1, CRE prices collapsed nearly 40%, according to the Green Street CPPI, including in the middle the 10.9% cliff-dive in October 2008, following the Lehman bankruptcy. From the bottom in May 2009, the index more than doubled to the peak in January 2020. Now it’s back to May 2015 level.
Prices of malls collapse, all CRE sectors get hit
The sub-index of the CPPI for malls collapsed by 20% in April from March, and is down 33% over the past 12 months. The index had peaked in 2016 and has since swooned by 45%. It’s by far the worst-performing sector of the CCPI.
The other segments of the CPPI all dropped in April, but some dropped from record highs such as Manufactured Home Parks (trailer parks) and student housing. Lodging has been weak since 2015:
|CPPI Sectors
|Index
|%, Apr from Mar
|%, 3 months
|% YoY
|Mall
|77.0
|-20%
|-25%
|-33%
|Strip Retail
|95.5
|-15%
|-15%
|-13%
|Apartment
|140.1
|-10%
|-8%
|-3%
|Office
|107.2
|-9%
|-8%
|-6%
|Industrial
|158.8
|-5%
|-4%
|7%
|Health Care
|132.8
|-5%
|-7%
|-5%
|Lodging
|91.4
|-7%
|-16%
|-16%
|Manufactured Home Park
|227.7
|-6%
|-2%
|11%
|Net Lease
|90.0
|-8%
|-9%
|-9%
|Self-Storage
|175.7
|-5%
|-6%
|-2%
|Student Housing
|136.5
|-12%
|-12%
|-9%
The chart by Green Street Advisors (below is a 13-year version of the 23-year chart) shows to what extent prices of some property types have shot higher in recent years, particularly Manufactured Home Park (top gray line) while prices of mall properties (dark blue line) have collapsed. Even Industrial (green line, 3rd from the top in April), which includes warehouses and fulfillment centers that were red-hot due to the surge in ecommerce, has dropped in April. No category was spared:
The price collapse of mall properties will continue because tenants are collapsing.
Retail properties have been in a terrible mess for years, as their brick-and-mortar tenants succumbed one after the other to ecommerce. This has already wiped out categories such as CD and video stores, and it is wiping out the icons of American shopping: department stores and clothing stores, with some of the biggest chains having already gotten dismembered in bankruptcy court, including Sears Holdings. And even the survivors have shed tens of thousands of stores over the past three years, as “zombie malls” became a meme on the YouTube.
Now come the lockdowns, and the whole process that would have taken a few more years to play out is condensed into weeks and months. This is reflected in the 45% collapse of prices at mall properties since 2016, amplified by the 20% plunge in April.
The list of retailers now on the verge of filing for bankruptcy or having already filed since the lockdowns is getting longer by the day, as is the list of retailers that have announced permanent store closings since the lockdowns began.
This morning, Stage Stores [SSI], with over 700 stores, announced that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to liquidate unless it can find a buyer.
Neiman Marcus, a luxury department store that last year still had 45 Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman stores and 24 Last Call stores, filed for bankruptcy last week, latest chapter in a long saga that now involves $5 billion in debt that resulted from a leveraged buyout in 2005 by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and TPG. They sold the retailer in 2013 to Ares Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for $6 billion. Ares and CPPIB have been pummeling creditors with the threat of a bankruptcy filing since early 2017 in order to push them into a debt restructuring where they’d get a large haircut. Now they did.
J.C. Penney is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week and plans to permanently close about a quarter of its 850 or so stores, sources told Reuters last week. The company missed a $17-million debt payment last Thursday; its grace period expires this Tuesday and would trigger a default. It had already missed a $12-million debt payment on April 15; that grace period expires this Friday. J.C. Penney has long been on my list of bankruptcy candidates, causing me to write in July last year, I’m in Awe of How Long Zombies Like J.C. Penney Keep Getting New Money to Burn. But Bankruptcy Beckons .
Lord & Taylor, which has 38 department stores, said last week that it plans to liquidate its inventory once the lockdown allows it to reopen the stores as it will likely file for bankruptcy where it expects that its remaining assets will be liquidated.
J.Crew Group, which was subject to a leveraged buyout in 2011 by PE firms TPG and Leonard Green & Partners, filed for bankruptcy last week and hopes to avoid liquidation, after having come to an agreement with its creditors to reorganize its debts. Creditors will get 82% of the new company. These types of reorganizations lead to many stores being shuttered, and usually end up back in bankruptcy court for liquidation. Brick-and-mortar retailers are devilishly hard to restructure successfully.
Nordstrom, which has a thriving ecommerce business that was already over one-third of its total revenues before the lockdowns, announced last week that it is planning to shutter 16 of its stores.
It has been an intense litany that will continue. Tenants’ collapsing and disappearing one after the other without replacement has a pernicious impact on property prices. The whole CRE sector of mall properties will have to restructure, and much of it will have to be repurposed, and lenders and holders of commercial mortgage-backed securities will have to take their licks – but instead of having many years or even a decade to deal with it, hoping to get out of them before it happens, they’re caught up in it right now.
You are probably better off showing the numbers before private equity swooped in to buy mobile home parks. The look deceptively positive YOY.
Way too late… the swooping was done years ago — hence the price surge that you see over the priod. Over the past few years, some of the biggest PE firms have plowed into mobile home pars, including Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, and TPG.
Poverty is lucrative… for a few.
I’ve seen some mobile home parks that were actually nice and great for retirement. A security fence around the complex was nice and restrictions kept the places tidy. One even had a centralized garden space with a section for everyone.
But I suppose when the PE firms come along, things changed.
Liquidation sale, for sure…and it won’t just be retailers.
Stage Stores with their 700 retail stores was reported bankrupt within the past 24 hours. Their Bealls clothing stores were popular before the pandemic.
Business Insider reported 12 retail and restaurant chains have become bankrupt in 2020.
Retail stores were nearing liquidation in 2019 due to online competition.
A quick look at Stage Stores reveals they have no online shopping service. Their website may have been neutered due to bankruptcy if not, it means they had no online retail…seems their business model was never going to survive. Reminds me of Bon-Ton.
I was hoping to be able to get a good deal on a used car. I have been looking on Autotrader and craigslist the past monht.
AutoTrader available inventory for used cars has dropped from 19k prior to the March 14 lockdown to about 12.5k now . That is a 34% drop in inventory for sale
In all honesty, it looks like prices have gone up a little . Not sure what to think.
I heard that auto companies have a lot of incentives for new cars right now. Maybe I am just not looking in the right place. Any suggestions.
I took a look at some trucks but they seem to range from $45k to 70k for a 4 door. Crazy.
wait a few months.
I could be wrong, but I think the time to act is now. Auto manufacturers have stopped production, so don’t think in a few months prices will drop, as supply will be low. Therefore, used cars will be more in demand, price will go up. Now, before major reopening of dealers, I think would be a time to get a better deal.
In about another month or so, once the banks start the repo process, there will be a lot of used automobiles on the market.
Candyman,
There are something like 3 million rental cars, most of which sit unused on parking lots with no place to go. They’re collateral. If lenders take those cars (which is what would happen in a Hertz bankruptcy, for example), then the lenders are going to send them to the auction. Everyone in the industry is afraid of that now.
Also – Dealerships that are closed or have no room have no way to take possession of lease trade-ins that were due 3/31 and 4/30.
So there might be a good numbers of cars out on lease that are overdue to be traded in, but cant be. Therefore, the lessee gets a free month of driving it until there is room on the lot for the trade-in. Could be some pent up supply coming off lease once things open back up.
Ru82:
If you show up now wanting to buy a vehicle, the dealers will probably consider you to be one of the impulsive types who can’t wait and will try and convince you that you need to buy now because prices are going up!
Just wait until this phase passes and reality sets in for the car dealers.
I just saw a video of the airport parking lot in Palm Springs, CA. It looked like there were a few thousand idle rental cars there. If Hertz declares bankruptcy their cars will probably go on the block. They will have to be really cheap to move now.
Jerimiah Babe Yes I saw the same video this morning
On Mint, my car’s value when from $5000 to $6000 over the last month.
Sell Mortimer, sell!
Crazy thing is 2015 was a time that most seasoned people in the industry starting calling a peak! Started sending warning signs – lets prepare for a correction hahaha…. an election changed that dynamic & then 4 years later a virus!
Still this is only the “beginning” not the end of the beginning.
ru82,
The used car market has frozen up. Wholesale volume plunged by something like 70% — no buyers (dealers). Everyone is waiting. No one wants to be stranded with inventory. Wholesale prices are down about 10% in April. But on retail lots, much of what you see is from before the lockdowns, and their COST is the old cost, and dealers are reluctant to lose their shirts.
This market is totally screwed up. It needs to unfreeze, with more wholesale volume going through, and it needs more retail volume. Over the last two weeks, there was an increase in wholesale volume, though it was still terribly low.
Ti Tim
But, just maybe, these cars will continue to sit there as cash poor buyers look to older cars they can get 20000 miles out of with no depreciation.
Taking potentially higher maintenance costs as a gamble.
Iwonder if the most difficult car to get hold of will be a 10yr old honda civic/toyota tacoma with less than 150000 on the clock…
Maybe if you want to trade cars, there’s a better market.
(Buyer obviusly beware, have good working knowledge or friendly mechanic)
A good $5000 used vehicle will still be $5000 6 months from now. It’s the $20k used vehicle that will drop double digits.
in other words, the water is rising, and the sandbags for the dam are running out?
then it’s only a question of when the level of the water overcomes the pace at which sandbags are being put in.
At which point, flood of used cars?
Tin Tim
Not just commercial real estate.
Classic and vintage car bubble will pop over the next 2-3 years too.
Fair price for a 1960’s Porsche 911S, well-restored or in good original condition, could be $20000-25000. It’s not considered that now.
And for wine held as an investment….North bank, south bank, whatever ban…. ouch.
You need to wait few months I guess. Dealers would like to hold onto inventory for a given price for as long as they can
Some of the shopping mall’s market value down to $0 is not a dream!
It will be interesting to see what happens to see what happens with office real estate, as more employers realize that much of what was done in an office building can be done just as well–and with much lesd overhead–by employees working from home. Just how much will our pandemic experience accelerate the decentralizing of the workforce?
Management is not going to let employees work from home any longer than required by law.
Harrold:
I agree, most managers, need to justify their positions.
People forget that aspect of human nature.
If employees can work from home, and be productive, then who needs managers!
Now you’re sounding like an anarchist Expand that thought to most governmental nonsense that we could very easily do without
If the firm goes bust, whose gonna come collect the laptop…. Start point for your own next business….. :)
Tin Tim
Agreed.Employees do way more work at the office.
Gorb:
Well that is what managers will tell their bosses!
I agree. Big tech companies are not happy about their IP running around on everybody’s home WIFI networks even with the use VPNs. The VPN isn’t always connected but that IP in some cases still resides on the machine not protected the way it was inside the companies buildings.
A lot of companies would see this work from home is working from them and thus would try to save money on office real estate
work form home is a trend which is picking up from last few years but now this covid19 has squeezed the 5 year timeline in 3 months or so.
I can see more and more company encouraging work from home..
Strange how companies would not want their IP on an employees home computer but have no issues outsourcing to a foreign company in China.
The shift to work from home status has office building landlords worried. There has been a large drop in office leasing activity in some areas including Houston, NYC and San Francisco.
we bought a car that we negotiated the price via email. Did all the paperwork via a portal and they delivered the car to our house. It could not have been easier!
New car? That’s easy! Used car, that’s risky.
It was supposed to be a game of musical chairs.
Where everybody danced near the exit.
They closed the door before the music stopped.
Nobody got out.
Not liquidating properly between 2016-19 was always going to set this up. There were signs of problems last January. IMO, this was one of the leading sectors of the next recession. By summer I saw prices falling, projects being scrapped(which was already starting). By fall it would have started infected the general economy.
The scariest thing about the effect of the corona virus on CRE is that the part of B&M retail that was theoretically immune to e-commerce was the in-person services like hair stylists, nail salons, yoga studios and restaurants but those are the things being hit the hardest by the pandemic. So their is no real safe harbor in the CRE storm.
Seneca’s cliff,
Yes, excellent observation!
Restaurants can still do home delivers but the rest? Hahaha.
Gorb:
I’m going to miss department stores.
Was that meant to be sarcastic? I can’t think of anything much more depressing than going to a department store. Now a mixed use with specialty shops and restaurants, that sounds ok.
In my experience Bay Area residential real estate is still hot in the low/middle end, 1.2 – 1.5 million. I went to look at one property and it had two offers, one accepted within 20 minutes after I looked at it. I made an offer at asking on another property and it was rejected even without a competing offer because the seller wanted to finish showings and setup a bid submission deadline. Sellers still have leverage and confidence at the moment. Yeah, yeah, I know there’s lots of unemployed but significantly most of those folks were not in the market for these homes.
Inventory is limited right now but I am hoping new inventory starts to outpace buyers over the next couple months. Maybe a blessing in disguise I missed those two properties, but I have seen a lot of homes in that price range and those were the only two I thought were worth it.
During last downturn, it took 4 years for real estate to find the bottom. Keeping this in mind, it is still too early in the game to expect any price decline.
Price decline may or may not come but if it comes, it’s gonna take some time to show.
Real Estate prices are always sticky on the way down, it’s unlikely this downturn will be different if you look at Statewide or Nationwide numbers.
At a local level it may well be different, and different classes and price tiers are likely to behave differently.
Look at what has been built in SF over the last few years and what is nearing completion in that City.
Who were ( And I do mean were) the buyers the developers expected to sell to?
In Sonoma County we had ( and I do mean had) many thousands of legal short term vacation rentals, with least half of those belonging to small time entrepeneurs who bought anywhere from 2-10 properties and who paid a price for them that “Made Sense” based on bringing in 3-5 times as much as a long term rental would.
Short term Rentals have been banned for several months and when that ban is lifted those owners will be competing for a much smaller number of tourists.
Have I mentioned that when premiums were paid for AirBNB suitable homes it brought prices up across the board and that Real Estate is priced at the margin on the way down as well as on the way up?
Thanks Tom for your insights from the ground!
Some will want a new home for Christmas.
Some will hold on until after Christmas before admitting defeat.
Perhaps there will be more to find Feb/Mar/Apr 2021?
Tin Tim
Tesla is opening in California and showing that being a billionaire, he’s above the current lockdown law.
Showing what everyone has suspected on money talks and no one else matters.