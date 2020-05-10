It Gets Rough for US Airlines: Why Buffett Dumped His Airline Stocks Though There Was Blood on the Tarmac, Which Should Have Been a Buy Signal

Just can’t catch a break: Friday after hours, United disclosed it abandoned its junk-bond offering after investors balked. Shares fell.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Here’s what US airlines are going through: The TSA has been reporting the number of daily checkpoint screenings. This is the number of people in the US who got on a plane for at least the first leg of a trip. A connecting flight would not trigger another screening. This is a rough indication of passenger air traffic.
Between March 1 and May 9, 2019, the TSA checkpoint screenings ranged between 2 million and 2.6 million per day. This year between March 1 and May 9, they have collapsed to as low as 90,000 screenings, and though they have ticked up, they remain abysmally low:
Airlines reported that some flights have only a handful of passengers, some just one passenger. On these flights, crew members outnumber passengers. And this comes despite massive cuts in flight schedules. For example, United Airlines has cut its original schedule from the beginning of this year by 90%.
During the worst days, screenings were down 96% from the same weekday last year. Friday was the best day so far, with 215,444 screenings, down “only” 91.7% from Friday a year ago. Saturday, screenings, at 169,580, were down 91.5% from the same Saturday last year. So a tad up from abysmally low levels, but still at abysmally low levels:
And this plunge in passenger volume has already had an impact on airline revenues in the first quarter, though the plunge in passenger traffic didn’t start until early March. Revenues for the top seven airlines in the US combined fell by 17.5% in Q1, largely due to the collapse of the last three weeks of the quarter:
|Revenues by Airline
|Q1 2020, $ billion
|Q1 2019, $ billion
|% YOY
|Delta
|DAL
|8.59
|10.47
|-18.0%
|American
|AAL
|8.52
|10.58
|-19.5%
|United
|UAL
|7.98
|9.59
|-16.8%
|Southwest
|LUV
|4.23
|5.15
|-17.9%
|Alaska
|ALK
|1.64
|1.88
|-12.8%
|JetBlue
|JBLU
|1.59
|1.87
|-15.0%
|Spirit
|SAVE
|0.77
|0.86
|-9.8%
|Total
|33.32
|40.40
|-17.5%
In the second quarter, the full brunt of the collapse in passenger traffic will be felt. TSA screenings so far in the second quarter, from April 1 through May 9, have plunged by 94.8%, from 91.1 million screenings last year to 4.8 million this year.
The chart below shows operating revenues by all US airlines, including domestic and international flights, provided by the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The BTS has not yet updated its data for Q1. So I estimated Q1 based on the actual year-over-year revenue decline at the top seven US airlines in Q1 of 17.5%, assuming that this would be the combined percentage decline of revenues at all US passenger airlines combined (there are dozens).
And to get a feel for where Q2 might be, I assumed that passenger numbers will increase somewhat in the remaining part of the second quarter, and that the total year-over-year revenue decline in Q2 would not be 94.8%, as the quarter-to-date screenings suggest at the moment, but only 85% year-over-year. My estimates for Q1 and Q2 are in red:
Note in the chart above the two prior events that caused sharp revenue declines: 9-11 and the Great Recession. And in each case, it took years to recover:
- From the pre-9-11 peak in Q3 2000 of $34 billion, it took nearly four years to get back to $34 billion, which happened in Q2 and Q3 of 2004.
- From the pre-Great-Recession peak of $50 billion in Q3 2008, it took nearly three years to get back to $50 billion in Q2 2011.
But those two declines were mere dimples compared to what airlines face today, and it took three and four years to recover. In other words, the recovery from the lows in Q2 this year could take an amazingly long time and could be terribly rough.
Case in point: United Airlines.
On Friday after hours, United Airlines disclosed in an SEC filing that it had abandoned its private $2.25-billion junk-bond offering that it had announced on May 6. It failed to attract sufficient interest from investors at the original terms.
Upon the news, United shares [UAL] dropped 5% within minutes in after-hours trading and then retraced a portion of the loss to end at $24.93. They’re down 72% year-to-date.
Moody’s rates United Ba2, two notches into junk, and put the airline on review for a downgrade. Moody’s rated the secured notes that United abandoned Ba1, one notch into junk (my cheat sheet for corporate credit ratings). The collateral for those notes is a pool of 360 older planes.
But investors were not amused by that collateral. According to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, investors were concerned that the planes weren’t valuable enough given the risks United faces.
To overcome that lack of interest, United raised the yield to 11% in pricing discussions. And it added a “make-whole” clause under which it would have to repay the bonds at a substantial premium over face value if it files for bankruptcy. In the end, under these terms a deal was reached, but United pulled the offering and will try to obtain better terms.
United is already getting a $5 billion bailout from the US government in form of payroll assistance under the CARES Act and can get a loan of an additional $4.5 billion from the US government.
In terms of the payroll-assistance bailout, United announced in a memo to employee last Monday that it would lay off at least 3,400 management jobs, or at least 30% of its white-collar workforce. The layoffs would take effect October 1. In addition, all management employees have to take 20 days of unpaid leave between May 16 and September 30. Some will also be assigned a four-day workweek.
Turns out, the $5 billion in payroll assistance requires that United would have to keep the workers on the payroll till September 30. So OK, on October 1, bye-bye. Untied is probably not the only company that will do that.
Withing minutes of United’s Friday after-hours SEC filing about the abandoned bond offering, as UAL fell 5% before retracing part of the decline, the shares of Delta [DAL], American [AAL], and Southwest [LUV] also fell.
United had already raised over $1 billion via a surprise stock offering of 39.25 million shares on April 21, at $26.50 per share, a discount of 4.9% to the prior day’s close. The offering came with a 30-day option for up to 3.925 million additional shares. After hours on Friday, UAL ended at $24.93.
My market-cap weighted index of the seven largest US airlines has been in the same beaten-down trading range since March 18, despite the blistering rally in the S&P 500 index (market cap data via YCharts):
Warren Buffett likely made similar calculations, in addition to whatever else he looked at, when he sold all his airline stocks in mid-crash in March. My airline index is down 58% from February and 67% from the spring in 2015. Blood is on the tarmac – which should have been a clear buy-signal for Buffett, but he didn’t buy – he sold the entire stake and washed his hands off the entire industry.
Some think that there will be a V-shape recovery for airlines, and they’re baffled that Buffett sold the entire stake in mid-crash, but the airlines themselves don’t expect any kind of serious recovery any time soon. They’re struggling with all their might to hang on, and they’ll be raising money any way they can to survive this historic collapse of travel patterns – and for them, survival is what this is all about.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Trickle down economics…
All the TARF, is it now called CARES?
Let it be… CARES landed on the lap of the executives. They already have Golden Parachutes. Now, its time for the money to trickle down to the middle and low level workers and…and… the fliers on Group H. Don’t worry, Pilots, cabin crew and air traffic controllers will not be laid off.
Makes me wonder.. we need charts and graphs for… How many Bureaucrats, and Government workers have been laid off or fired.. bet that is an eye opener… “We share your Pain” – How many Pensions and Benefit Plans and Pay Scales have been reduced?
Inquiring Minds – Are wondering…
Since you mentioned, “trickle down to….the flyers, I’ll give my personal situation :
I had booked a round trip ticket from Manila to Philadelphia back in January. The flight was to take place between June and September. I paid over a thousand dollars in January.
Delta changed my two stop over flight to Philly to a three stop over but the flight into Minneapolis St. Paul arrived an hour and a half after the flight to Philly left.
About five days ago I tried to cancel the original flight in the morning and rebook a new one that would have been one hundred and fifty dollars cheaper but couldn’t figure out how to do it.
That afternoon I got on my laptop and and hour later, mission accomplished. Oh, and now that same flight was two hundred and fifty dollars cheaper.
Praise God.
I have $1,500 credit with United for some flights that I had booked for June and they they cancelled. Now I am worried that if I don’t fly within the next month or two, I may lose the credit as the airline goes bankrupt.
Buffett sold SU (Suncor Energy) at the bottom of 2016, got SU again, because SU forever was paying great div.
On Mar 18 2020 SU plunged to 9.61 and popup fast to 19.16.
SU cut dividends from 0.465 CAD to 0.21CAD. SU is misbehavior is driving Buffett nuts.
Don’t know in general, but a friend of mine who travels extensively for his company speculates that he will not travel again (he almost always flies) until August.
Moreover, I would suspect that companies will reduce travel in the future, having become more adept at conducting activities online.
🤣
Well, considering where we are NOW, the blood in the streets may end up staying in the streets for a long time. I think this is why Buffet is not buying. He sees a long term trend of deflation, not a short to medium term opportunity to buy and hold.
Normally, things get handled over a period of time, but we have idiots running the federal and state governments that are going to make things even worse. I am sometimes in shock by some of the stuff I hear out of these governors and mayors. Talk about not being on this planet!
I’m not surprised Buffett sold his airline interests. What I’m surprised at is that airline stocks still have such high valuations. The airlines are basically a bunch of leased aircraft, leased gates, expensive labor, in an over regulated business, for very little cash flow. Now that they have no cash flow, their only real asset. They should be worth almost nothing.
Meh, I don’t get the point of this point. Well duh, of course the cash flow is down. It’s why for structurally cash breeders like brick retail and frackers bonds mean little.
Since they can’t generate cash, you don’t much love.
Lets not forget the +$40B the 4 big airlines spent on buybacks since 2012, Boeing probably doubles that number. Air travel sucks and I don’t miss being treated shabbily at all.
The airlines are just another symptom of American waste and arrogance. Brats traveling all over the place for very little reason on the corporate and personal dime justified by such silly phrases and……I just tired out and needed a break…….they needed to see me to buy something nobody else makes…..etc…….tired…….wonder how those dudes that worked in the coal mines felt after a month. Need to see you……for a generation that loves their 1200 dollar phones they seem to not be able to just use zoom. Just another reason to goof off on the company.
A green generation that burns more co2 in one trip to Maui than my dad did in his entire life…..funny how when that trip to Maui comes all their global warming concerns seem to disappear.
They should get off your lawn too.
Only logical thing is to go for bankruptcy. management, shareholders get wiped out. Debtors what’s left over and the airlines can restart.
Agree DW, for the sake of the people who really must fly for any of various good reasons, let’s just go back to the days when the entire industry was carefully regulated so every town had one flight per day, or one in the morning and one in the afternoon,,, and then, the ”red eye” flights redistributed the planes and crews where they needed to be…
And that was before computers were common,,, so maybe just some talented person? Now a days, with some really simple program on a phone we should be able to service every town and city with reliable service for, what, one tenth of what has been the cost lately, both in dollars but perhaps more importantly in wasted energy resources,,, eh?
OK, reliably out of date, no doubt,,, but as LBJ (not one of my faves for sure) said when picking cotton as a youngster, “There has got to be a better way.”
That would be the usual procedure if the problem was one of the usual problems. This is different: there is no market for the airlines to restart. Why are they flying planes with more crew than passengers? Because they are scheduled. They have to fly, it’s a condition of their permit and airport slots.
It costs a very substantial amount to take over a bankrupt airline and commit to a schedule, maintenance, fuel, airport fees, staff, etc.
In this environment the only viable option is freight.
I believe it was Warren Buffet who said, 20 or 30 years ago, “Airlines have destroyed more capital than Lenin ever imagined to.”
I’m based out of Taiwan.
I’m looking at two weeks quarantine landing in another lightly-affected Asian country. Then two weeks quarantine returning home in Taiwan.
Three day business trip and four weeks in quarantine.
That’s assuming you can even get a travel visa now.
Business travel is basically dead until Europe and USA reach herd-immunity and Asia gets a vaccine.
Wolf…Buffett was the dog that didn’t bark.
OK…I’ll say it: He was the Wolf that didn’t howl!
(Forgive me)
Anyone who has flown very much knows that US airlines are the worst on the planet for customer service. I try to fly on foreign flag carriers as much as possible. I hope every US carrier goes bankrupt and disappears to be replaced by the foreign (especially Asian) airlines that deserve the business.
It was a break from “sell when others are greedy and buy when others are scared” for a good reason – the calculation that no amount of largesse is going to return airlines to viability let alone profitability when the demand side has collapsed in two important ways: 1) I can’t afford to fly (on the reduced number of seats/planes available, as I’m one of the 100m income-insecure Americans), and 2) I’m scared of the virus, still. Affordability and fear will drive a massive downward wedge into effective demand.
What should have been studied is whether Buffett also bought into Gillette or Schick at the same time. Because there’s only one place half the airline fleet is going – razor blades.
C
After things starting getting better there will be even bigger Airlines monopolies than before. There is gonna be a lot of crashes, merges and so on.
So customer service will get even worse.
Hey buddy…. wanna buy an airplane… cheep?
Bloomberg’s Gary Shilling, April 30, 2020:
> The gigantic monthly and fiscal
> stimulus employed so far, with more to
> come, are unlikely to offset the
> massive disruption of the coronavirus
> pandemic.
>
> Recall that the Federal Reserve’s
> decision to cut its benchmark
> interest rate to essentially
> zero coupled with the huge
> quantitative easing after the Great
> Recession did little to spur the
> economy, which grew at the slowest
> rate of any post-World War II
> expansion.
>
> Ditto for the gigantic 2009 tax cuts,
> rebates and massive federal spending
> that together amounted to 6% of GDP.