The WOLF STREET REPORT: What Unicorn Money-Sinkholes Actually Disrupted

Wayfair, Zillow, Uber, Lyft, WeWork, Carvana, Tesla, Airbnb, Casper Sleep, Zume, and many others – they all have accomplished an amazing feat: losing tons money year after year during the Good Times in mundane profitable industries.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
To lose this much money, and get rich. They call it audacity.
All lost money, and I presume all will be elligable for a bailout, while the USPS will be allowed to dangle in the wind.