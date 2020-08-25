“Pent-up Supply” in San Francisco Turns into Record Glut of Houses & Condos for Sale. Prices Weaken

Why is everyone suddenly trying to sell their home?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We’re going to look at San Francisco’s housing market in two ways: The Case-Shiller Home Price Index released today, which lags months behind but provides good price-movement data for houses and condos; and near-real-time indicators. First the near-real-time indicators:
“Active listings” in San Francisco skyrocketed by 137% year-over-year to 1,995 homes for sale in the week ended August 16, based on weekly data compiled by real-estate brokerage Redfin, from Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and Redfin’s own data. This is the biggest highest most stunning amount of inventory for sale since the very peak of Housing Bust 1 (chart via Redfin):
Note the normal seasonal surge in active listings after Labor Day through late October. But halfway into August, normally a slow time of the year when supply declines, supply instead exploded. This was “pent-up supply” that is now suddenly coming on the market.
Redfin’s data set doesn’t go back to Housing Bust 1. But according to MLS data, the number of homes for sale in August now exceeds the peaks in August 2009 and August 2010 by about 10%, according to local real-estate site SocketSite.
The number of condos for sale (1,160 condos, based on MLS data, net of all new sales and contract activity) is up by 230% from a year ago; and the number of single family houses for sale (390 houses) is up 110%.
New listings jumped 124% from a year ago to 260 in the week ended August 16, according to Redfin data (chart via Redfin):
Weeks’ supply of homes for sale has more than doubled, from 9.3 weeks last year at this time to 21.2 weeks as of August 16, at the current rate of sales. The spike of supply through early May was a result of sales having collapsed in March and April (chart via Redfin):
Pending sales rise but not nearly enough. In July and August this year, weekly pending sales have ranged from slightly down year-over-year to up significantly. In the week ended August 16, pending sales, at 115, were up 53% year-over-year. The four-week moving average was up 26%. In July and August, pending sales normally decline. But this year, they’re not declining; they’re coming out of a historic collapse that had maxed out at -77% in April. So there’s some pent-up demand, but not nearly enough to keep up with exploding pent-up supply (chart via Redfin):
What would Case-Shiller say?
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, released this morning, provides a different view and other intriguing insights into the San Francisco market, but lags months behind.
The first difference is the geographic area. The Redfin data above was for the County (and City) of San Francisco. The Case-Shiller Index covers the five-county San Francisco Bay Area (counties of San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin).
The second difference is the methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “repeat sales method.” It compares the sales price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house whenever it had sold previously. To make it into the index, a house has to have been sold at least a second time.
I like sales-pairs as a method because it makes the index immune to changes in the mix of houses that sold. Changes in the mix can heavily skew median price indices. The Case-Shiller Index essentially tracks price changes for each house in the index over time and then builds an index out of the sales-pair data.
The main disadvantage of the Case-Shiller Index is that it lags massively behind. The price data is collected from public records, whenever it is entered into those records. Then the Case-Shiller Index operates on a “three-month rolling average” basis. The release today, titled “June,” was the three-month moving average for deals whose data became available in the county deed recorders in April, May, and June.
Single-family houses.
Prices for single-family houses declined for the second month in a row in June, down 0.7% over the two months, though normally the index rises during those two months. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the index declined for three months in a row, for a total decline over the three-month period of 1.3%. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to 1.4%:
Sales pairs of single-family houses plunged 40.2% year-over-year in June to just 3,242 houses. The percent-changes in “sales pairs” are an indication of changes in sales volume. In the index, June and July reflect the spring selling season and are normally the peak months of the year, as you can see in the chart below, but not this year:
Condos
Condo prices fell 1.1% in June from May, third month in a row of declines, now totaling 1.6%, during what is normally peak season. The index is now down 0.7% from June 2019 and is down 0.2% from June 2018:
Sales pairs of condos plunged 50.5% year-over-year in June to just 707 condos, during what is normally peak selling season:
So what we’re seeing in San Francisco in August…
Is a record onslaught of homes for sale, particularly of condos, that has come out of the woodwork in June, July, and August, per Redfin’s data. Before the Pandemic, there was an inventory “shortage,” as the industry likes to call it, and now there’s a glut, all of a sudden.
The Case-Shiller index is now showing pricing weakness in April, May, and June. This is particularly pronounced with condos, extends back two years, and is now taking on momentum.
Trying to figure out why people are wanting to suddenly sell their homes in San Francisco is going to be an interesting guessing game, and there are likely lots of reasons. Some of those reasons come to mind right off the bat:
- Investors wanting to get out before prices drop, especially with condos where carrying costs are high due to home-owner association fees;
- Airbnb hosts that can’t make their mortgage payments off the limited number of guests they might have;
- People just wanting to get the heck out of dodge, now that they can, since they’re working at home;
- People who’ve lost their jobs and cannot afford to live in San Francisco any longer;
- Landlords facing tenants that move out amid dropping rents and high vacancy rates, either to leave the city or to move into a better deal (“upgrades” for the same rent are now a thing for tenants).
I’m standing in the middle of the street to take this photo. Why? Because I can. Read… Haunting Photos of San Francisco’s Desolate Financial District During Morning “Rush Hour”: Visual Effects of Work-from-Home
JPM announced today that WFH is going to be permanent. That’s the first of many such announcements to come. Facebook said the same as did Twitter.
SF and NYC are dead cities walking.
Last one out, turn out the lights.
Also, say goodbye to auto sales. Who needs a new car when you don’t drive to work? It would sit in the garage and lose value.
#1: air bnb hosts are selling
#0: Much of what people love about cities has been shut down, vandalized or gone bankrupt due to COVID + policy responses + civil unrest.
And it isn’t going to get better anytime soon.
Nationally, NEW home sales are at record highs, despite record unemployment. So housing in much of the country is in high demand, but not in the big urban cores.
Factor in immigration, the life savers for large cities, its full stop for the rest of the year. In fact H1B’s are leaving, so basically you have new units coming on line, people leaving in record number, this is a disaster in the making.
Who would want to immigrate here now?
Dollar dropping in value means it’s less attractive for Central Americans to come here and send remittances home, plus the cartels in Mexico through which they pass are getting more extreme, then there’s the pre-covid raiding and fining of big bakeries and establisments that could only survive with cheap illegals.
Anecdotally, I Went into a Harbor Freight and saw lots of younger white males working there where a couple years ago it was Hispanics and much older people. The few jobs that will be left will have their pick of better educated, literate in English, competent employees, now willing to work for peon wages out of desperation.
“Much of what people love about cities has been shut down…”
Per CBSN San Francisco 50% of downtown SF storefronts are currently boarded up. Not inviting nor attractive.
“Much of what people love about cities has been shut down, vandalized or gone bankrupt due to COVID + policy responses + civil unrest. ”
Yes, lots of cities around the world have shut down, but I know ONLY of cities in the USA that have been hit by continual ‘peaceful demonstrations’ and crime waves.
Maybe the closest thing to it the riots that happen off and on in and around Paris.
This right here. Lots of folks making their way down to San Diego. Extreme shortage here with prices up up and away. Hope these newbies don’t turn San Diego into the cesspool that San Francisco is.
Don’t let the recently arrived carpetbaggers win any local elections. Plan ahead, field strong candidates who represent your interests, rather than some cosmopolitan ideals that have destroyed community after community up and down the coast, starting in the 1980, everything from school boards to planning commisions, the once boring jobs that retirees did. Now these positions are activist central. A tiny minority loves to control everything and wherever they alight, it’s the same script and the same “reforms”.
Anything mentioning San Diego catches my eye. The whole west coast is on its way to becoming run like SF at some point. The city’s leadership structure has gone to the dark side of the force but the county is still pretty darn good. The insane jungle primary we have leaves us with bad vs worse for mayor so we have to hold our nose and pick the worse of two evils.
For a while to come, though, San Diego housing prices will continue up as the folks fleeing the cesspool cities look frantically for greener pastures. Most of these cesspool city types are gonna bring their garbage politics with them and that’s when it all goes bye bye.
Enjoy it while you can folks.
Also from Redfin, San Francisco is the single major metropolitan area see inventory up, all others place include Bay Area Out of SF city see inventories shortage along with strong Demand to drive home price up.
There is also talk of raising the capital gains tax rate if Biden gets in. Perhaps some of these sellers don’t want to risk facing a less favorable tax environment in 2021.
Maybe als watch VC investing? Startups that go bust or sold for lower valuations?
Job openings for software developers?
If you own a nice residence in the San Franciso area you’re lucky. But for how long? The economy is eating all the free currency the Fed can print. How long will this go on? As a long time real estate agent I would prefer an inexpensive home with a few acres. There are many parts of the east, south, southeast that get plenty of rain and warm weather to grow the food you might need. And with home prices STILL very high in the SF area don’t wait until it’s an obvious Buyer’s market. As sellers get anxious they will lower their asking price. If that becomes a trend, look out below!
But right now ,I don’t think they are looking to sell so they can buy a new house in Sonoma County and work from home. I told my sister who lives in Healdsburg after the last big fire that she better dump the place while she can still get fire insurance.
You still can’t bring yourself to even discuss the main reasons.
Quality of life
Law and order
Safety
Power mad mayors and govenors
And the main drivers. A few main reasons driving all of them.
Folks can put up with a whole lot if they feel safe in the streets and in their homes.
Wolf, you are a math and statical genius but you can’t bring yourself to even consider the political ramifications of local/state politics on local economics.
I can understand why. It usually defys all logic and rational thought to attain and keep power.
“Some of those reasons come to mind right off the bat:”
2banana,
I don’t because it’s bullshit. I live here. I don’t get my info about San Francisco from Zero Hedge.
I always chuckle at how many people living in Ohio and Florida care so deeply about the local politics in SF and NY.
I often wonder if they care half as much about the city where they actually live haha
Be sure to turn the lights out when you leave, that is if they are still on…
The Cities no longer offer all the amenities that attracts people to them. SF has a football team, baseball team, theaters, dining ect…
Can’t go to any of them, now entertainment is watching vagrants wander around crapping on the sidewalk or maybe watching looters loot or unchecked fires burn, or watching your Governor erase your rights.
Go ahead and tell(lie to) yourself it’s BS, many of those sales are leaving California. Check the U Haul one way price out of SF California and into SF California, those facts are not Zero Hedge bullshit, those are the real world facts that cannot be denied, even by you…
Greg C Goff,
You’re in a small town in Oklahoma. Does that make you an expert on San Francisco!???
There’s a reason why people flock to cities instead of small towns, and that has to do with more opportunities for work, leisure, entertainment, food, diversity, etc., IOW stuff that small towns struggle to do even on their best days if they can even do that at all. The cities haven declared dead several times during the past century, whether it was during the Great Depression, WWII, the late 60’s and early 70’s after the riots, the 80’s crack epidemic, 9/11, and the 2008 financial crash, yet all the reports of their demise were greatly exaggerated. Yes, the pandemic has hit cities particularly hard right now, but once this pandemic becomes a distant memory people will flock right back in.
its over-hyped but it isnt total bullshit. i work all over the city, not just where i want to go. so i see lots. i also have a street-level shop. i had to start keeping the blinds drawn years ago because of the crazies and druggies. the human crap and needles on the sidewalks was a very real thing. and im in security services… its the zombie apocolypse in terms of property crime right now.
but the thing about sf is that its a port / fishing town, a tourist destination, a banking hub of sorts, AND a technology center (and much more) so its not a monoculture that will be left in ruins. the streets being emptied those precious few months was a beautiful thing!
a lot of these condos built in the last boom tho are overpriced crap. and the stress of just trying to do the simplest of tasks can be too much for normal working people who just want to park their car within a mile of their house and not find the window smashed in the morning. if the same money can be made by working from home there are a lot of options for quality of life than staying in a big city with sf’s problems.
You may not get your information from Zero Hedge, but how about in the real world outside of San Francisco?
For example, have you been to Baltimore? Even back in the early 80’s people were told to stick to the tourist areas and not venture out into other areas.
Have you seen the videos of the place? It was bad in the 80’s and it is even worse now.
How about San Antonio? When I live there I was told if my car broke down in certain areas not to get out of the car and wait for AAA or road side assistance. That was in the early 80’s.
I used to jog through the slum areas on the way to downtown to eat along the River Walk and people were concerned about my safety when going through there.
I told them I was running and if anybody could catch me, well…………..
And have you seen the crap going on in Seattle, Portland, and most recently Kenosha or any other large cities in the USA?
I’ll take lockdown Melbourne any day over any of those places in the USA including SF.
You simply don’t know what you are talking about. Check out FBI statistics. In 1980 there were 16,571 violent crime crimes in Baltimore. In 1995, there were 21,495 violent crimes. In 2018, the most recent available data, there were 11,100 violent crimes. I am so friggin’ sick and tired of this bs meme…I live two hours north of Baltimore and go there all the time.
The Chinese never buy into falling markets of any type whether it be housing or anything else. The Chinese only buy when something is skyrocketing or has already skyrocketed. We’ve heard all the baloney about the tech industry but alas the housing market on the west coast is 100 driven by the Chinese not by high tech jobs or bogus folklore you read.
This. Foreign ownership and foreign investment of homes should be curtailed so that citizens can afford shelter and not have to live in the street or the bushes.
Otherwise we are looking at ghost cities. What a waste. Nothing more incendiary.
Wolf,
1) Do you have any data on similar affects on Santa Clara County? Condos as well as SFRs?
2) Oakland is usually the overflow area for SF condos. What has been the effect of this in SF to Oakland condos?
Thank you, this was an excellent article.
I know the Case-Shiller doesn’t include Santa Clara county but includes Contra Costa county and Alameda county — so that includes Oakland. But I cannot separate Oakland out of it.
In terms of Redfin, it doesn’t distinguish in the data between condos and houses — it’s one summary figure.
I like the methodology of Case Shiller. But a weakness that never seems to be pointed out is the variable of home improvement. Between the 1st and 2nd sale, much improvements or upgrades might have happened and that gets conflated with other housing inflation. Any idea how much of an error it puts in?
The CS adjusts for home improvements. You can check it out in its methodology.
https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/documents/methodologies/methodology-sp-corelogic-cs-home-price-indices.pdf
Seattle and the surrounding area are on fire. Supply of homes is at the lowest I’ve ever seen. Homes are selling and I’m starting to see “offer review” dates as part of the listing instead of all offers excepted.
Most are selling close to or bellow asking but I’m guessing this is do to overzealous realtors pumping the price when listed.
Pricing in general is out of hand and I’m starting to see the outlying areas that have been more reasonable begin to pick up!
We’re in the market and can’t find a thing worth buying. We’re amazed daily at the crap people are buying and what their paying.
Great analysis I would love to see one on Seattle!
C
I’m not that familiar with the Bay Area. To me, it’s this huge metro area, and all the areas near San Francisco are ridiculously expensive. What’s the difference between San Francisco and nearby San Jose, Santa Cruz, Oakland, or Vallejo? To my knowledge, they are all insanely expensive and considered part of Silicon Valley (correct me if I’m wrong). They are all listed in the Redfin Data Center and they all show strong real estate markets with low inventories. San Francisco is the only outlier I can find. Even Sacramento, Fresno, Stockton, Modesto, Santa Rosa, every single metro area I can identify that is anywhere near San Francisco and is listed in the Redfin Data Center has a booming market with hardly anything on the market for sale. I’m just taking a wild guess here, but did people used to pay a high premium for real estate near the downtown business district of San Francisco and are now no longer willing to pay that premium?
I live in the south bay (formerly Sunnyvale, now Cupertino). I have been watching 3 bedroom townhouse prices and sales for years. I can say that the number of townhouses on the market is definitely down considerably (normally there is a flurry of activity in late spring/early summer as families move to get their kids into the school district they want, this year there was ZERO detectable increase in townhouse sales in the late spring/summer), and prices are coming down too. Almost every place I can see (and there are not that many) are listed at a price slightly below what I would have expected a year ago, and every single one of them is sitting on the market and making price reductions. It’s not a huge amount – a $50,000 deduction on a 1.4 million dollar townhouse – but it’s very different from previously where such price reductions below ‘expected’ prices were extremely uncommon.
I think that most people are just sitting in place hoping to ‘wait this out’ and assuming that if they wait long enough, prices will go back up. I expect they believe that old adage that ‘prices never go down in the bay area’ (at least, not over a span of more than 5 years). They may be right – perhaps sitting on your place for a year or two is better than taking a bad price now if and when the prices go back up. Or perhaps the are wrong, and something has fundamentally changed, and they will have just have to keep reducing their expectations until they finally give up. Time will tell.
“Trying to figure out why people are wanting to suddenly sell their homes in San Francisco is going to be an interesting guessing game…”
Perhaps it’s a ‘perfect storm’ and all five of your bullet points are correct.
“What would Case-Shiller say?”
No, it’s “What would Larry Yun say?”
Larry would say “It’s a great time to buy a home in the Bay Area!”
Good luck, those of you who read here and are trying to get out.
SF looks bright compared to Miami. In the later …
“The market now has a glut of 30 months worth of unsold condos and 100 months worth of luxury units (units over $1 million), according to an analysis of Multiple Listing Service data by Condo Vultures Realty.”
I still remember my last trip to Miami a couple of years ago, tall buildings everywhere as far as the eye can see. And then I took a look at the types of jobs in the city and I was thinking : “who would be able to afford all these? Outside investors?”
I was too optimistic.
Yeah, the skyline is really striking. Lots of cool architecture. Too bad it’s mostly empty buildings with big “special!” banners hanging.
Rich Latin Americans and Europeans were buying in Miami. The Brazilian Real was very strong – – until it recently tanked. (last 2 years)
Have heard landlords are using the crisis to evict tenants. California is going to be rent control central, so you want to push through increases before the laws are written. Wonder how many residents are having their residence sold out from under them? How many are going to get higher rent bills?
Some good comments here about how people will never live in cities again.
In the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis people like Altucher were proclaiming that people would never own houses again. Maybe this housing downturn is Altucher’s prophecy coming to pass, a decade later.
Seriously tho, flight to the suburbs has happened before, it could trend again. And individual cities rise and fall. But people have lived in cities for millenia, for good reasons, and will continue to do so.
“But people have lived in cities for millenia…”
CZ, you are spot on. In fact, if things really hit the fan, there’ll probably be a mass movement to the cities.
COVID hit at what was peak city in America. I love cities, but a lot of them got too rich, and too many of the cool people had left.
It seems as though most people’s prognostications are exclusively driven by their own position: ie my friend that lives in a nice little town in Upstate NY thinks those types of places will boom, conversely my friends in NYC think everything will go back to the way it was. Everybody thinks they’re right, but I’m confident that neither Seinfeld or Altucher completely are.
My BS prognostication, and I hope it happens: enough of the rich people will leave cities so some cool people, artists, and ‘normal’ people can move back in. What a dream.
The recent rush to buy homes is being propelled by the drop in long-term rates (which if the FED continues to increase the maturities it purchases), this might continue for a little bit more (from 2.33% in January to 1.39% lately). But longer term, AD will fall and with it real gDp. Inflation on the other hand will outstrip any increase in real growth.
Nice article Wolf. Interesting times indeed. Makes me wonder if the contrarian play is to buy a house in SF in the next 12 months or so. SF housing market badly needed to let some steam off anyway… and as I know from you it’d been going on since before COVID.
Companies just learned they never needed all that expensive office space. Employees just learned they can live in their dream locations and still keep the better-paying city jobs.
The trend of movement is just beginning. It will be long term.
The last housing bust took about four years to hit bottom in SF. These things are slow-moving.
I agree with Wolf. In NY suburbs, we bottomed in March 2012. So from 2008, that would be 4 years. However, I think that sales collapsed even earlier. I’ve found that the best indicator is to watch for continued sales improvement for 3 straight quarters. 1992 felt like the bottom after 1989, but sales collapsed before that. Assume a 4 year wait after a reversal due to the illiquidity, policies to keep people in their homes, and reluctance to take the hit on implied equity.
Thank you, Wolf. this article was soooo good, i had to squeeze my knees together like when my best friends and i would read Penthouse Forum stories aloud to each other in high school into the wee hours of the night.
Niiiice…
x
I hope the listing glut come soon to a metropolis near me.
The smart money will be buying in the cities as everyone is leaving. I had a friend that bought a condo on Park Avenue in 1974 when there was an exodus out of the city. People couldn’t wait to leave. Garbage strikes and NYC bankruptcy talk by ’75. Cost less than a suburban house in the south.
Biding my time…
Security and quality of infrastructure is a bigger issue in cities. Hong Kong real estate was once cheap in the early 80s when the shock hit that British rule would not continue after 1997. One investor said he knew it was time to buy when penthouses cost less than apartments on lower floors — because the local sentiment was when China takes over they won’t maintain the elevators properly.
An old colleague was saying: “when I lived in the Inner Richmond area back in the days, the rent was 950, and I had the whole unit to myself!!!”
I am looking forward to the day when I can experience that, like somewhere in Japantown would be nice.
Might start to see another exodus out of California in general. The fire in Santa Cruz county burned to the coastline. It used to be that the coastlines were fairly safe, but with climate change they may not be going forward.
And it’s not on most people’s radar, the coast further north of SF is overdue for a 9m+ quake with a very long rupture zone. The Cascadia fault system. It would effect Mendocino county and north and may even effect Sonoma county to a large degree. We’re talking all bridges down and slides on all major highways and roads. A lot of us store 6 months supply of food and portable water filtration.
When the Spanish first discovered California, most of it was uninhabitable due to fires. And they built their missions out of mud for a reason.
Fires are a natural part of the California ecosystem and have been for hundreds of thousands of years.
“It used to be that the coastlines were fairly safe, but with climate change they may not be going forward.”
Well at least there enough sales pairs there in the SF area to do calculations.
How far back to they go for the records? Does a house that was sold 10 years or 20 years ago or longer make it into the data?
We have some streets in the little area where we live that have had only two sales in the last 40 years or so. Lot of people that bought the original houses when the land was subdivided are still there.
The index data points go back to 1987. So there must have been some years before then that are included in the sales data to get 1987 sales pairs. This could go back many decades, given that county public records go back all the way to the first property deeds.
Wolf, Your first four charts, should there be January 1 at the far left and December 31 at the far right? Or, am I missing something?
Hallelujah! The occupying beast in city government is becoming partially starved of tax revenues, except for those 1% transfer fees, if, and when the houses sell, plus the Prop 13 reassessment which must occur in a few of those houses. Smart people are sitting tight, like my father who is the fourth generation to occupy his home.
I like the irony that “people wanting to get the heck out of dodge” might actually move to Dodge (population 27,340), or places like it.
I find the price charts for SF houses and condos very interesting. The charts clearly show the last bubble popped about two years after prices quit going up. There was two years of leveling, then prices dropped like a rock.
This time around, we may be seeing the same thing. Prices have leveled for about two years now. Does this mean huge price drops are right around the corner?
I think this fear explains why lots of homes and condos are being offered for sale at this time. Given the high prices in SF and the amount of wealth tied up in homes, nobody can afford to watch prices fall.
I agree with the earlier comment that the AirBnB owners are very worried. These people are using a lot of debt leverage, and they can’t afford to sit on properties that aren’t generating revenue. I also agree the lack of Chinese buyers is likely a problem. Not only are home prices stagnating after a huge run, which makes investment less palatable, there seems to be anti-China sentiment brewing, which might be a concern for some Chinese buyers.
My experience has been that price bottom is 3-4 years after sales collapse. Eg. March 2012 was the bottom after the 2008 financial crisis. One could argue that sales collapsed earlier than 2008. Usually takes a while because of the illiquid nature of real estate and policies in some states to keep defaulted buyers in their homes.
This trend is very hard to reverse. Even with a dramatic turnaround in policy and a commitment from businesses, this could take 4-5 years to stabilize. Given the politics of these cities, I’d say that this is a long term (10 year) problem. Nothing good will happen in the short term. Buying opportunities for those who even want to live in these cities will be available around 2024. No reason to catch a falling knife.
San Francisco has had a Boom and Bust economy since its founding, this Real Estate downturn or return to sanity if you prefer is happening more quickly than most have, but it is in itself not unusual.
The long term economic effects of Covid -19 have yet to materialize and there’s a lot of uncertainty about how that will play out.
In the short term, not good for any market dependent on international tourism, not just Real Estate.
Inventory and expectations are what drive Real Estate prices.
Sonoma County just had another sudden decline in its housing stock, the exact number won’t be known for several weeks ( My house survived and I was able to return today).
And the fires will affect demand, both internally and from around the State and farther.
Many parts of California are ready to burn, if those lightning strikes had hit Marin instead of further North and East we’d be looking at a much larger loss of life and property.
Interesting times indeed, the fire season won’t end until the rains come…
I think the fire’s closeness to SF made people realize the the city itself could be vulnerable–1906 without the earthquake. Move before you burn. And with global warming it’s only going to get worse.
I was in the military in the late 60’s and the earley 70’s. Had Santa Cruz buddies that took me to the Haight Asbury scene . My Compass still ain’t pointing North after only a few trips. I will remember it like I found it. Weird and great. Commander Cody and Quicksilver et al at Philmore West.
Escape from New York…San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc. See a trend here? The five bullet points you mentioned are pretty certain to be drivers of the exodus, but I would say that the most obvious sixth bullet point should be fear; plain and simple fear of where you live. Everyone can determine what their version of that fear is but I would suggest that the most basic type of fear is in play here (the kind where you can actually get really hurt while simply minding your own business). Watch what’s happening in these riot/loot central places: mob rules, steal what you can, burn the rest, and above all, get rid of the police. Who in their right mind would want to stay?
Arguably, though, SF isn’t a dangerous place like these others so I would say it’s probably mostly insane politics as the chief driver there.