Rents Swoon in San Francisco, Other Expensive Cities, TX-OK Oil Patch Y/Y. But 23 Cities with Double-Digit Rent Increases

Large-scale shifts triggered by work-from-home, staggering unemployment crisis, and oil-and-gas bust. Rents respond in real time.
Rental markets in the US are shifting in a massive way, with some of the most expensive cities, cities across the oil patch, college-focused cities, and tech and education hubs such as Boston booking sharp year-over-year rent declines. But 60 of the top 100 rental markets booked rent increases, and 23 of them booked double-digit increases.
San Francisco, the most expensive market, skids hard.
The median asking rent in San Francisco for one-bedroom apartments dropped again 2.4% in July from June, to $3,200. This brings the two-month decline to 4.8% and the 12-month decline to 11.8%. From the peak in June 2019 – which had barely eked past the prior record of October 2015 – the median asking rent has now plunged 14.0%. That’s a lot, very fast.
For two-bedroom apartments, the median asking rent dropped 3.0% in July from June, to $4,210, bringing the two-month decline to 4.8% and the 12-month decline to 12.1%. Since the peak in October 2015, the median asking rent for 2-BR apartments has now dropped 15.8%.
In terms of 1-BR apartments, this makes San Francisco the third-fastest dropping rental market among the top 100 rental markets in the US on a year-over-year basis, behind Syracuse, NY (-15.5%), and Madison, WI (-11.7%), but ahead of oil-patch cities Irving, TX (-9.6%) and Laredo, TX (-9.6%).
In terms of 2-BR apartments, San Francisco’s rents fell faster on a year-over-year basis than any other city.
Despite these declines, San Francisco remains the most expensive city to rent in, among the top 100 rental markets in the US, according to Zumper’s Rent Report. But in terms of ZIP codes, San Francisco doesn’t have the most expensive ones; there are some in Manhattan and in Los Angeles that are even more expensive.
Rents in San Francisco hat hit a ceiling in October 2015 and then spiraled down by close to 10% over the next year-and-a-half before the Trump bump kicked in and rents rose again. 2-BR rents never got back to their October peak, but 1-BR rent did briefly eke past it in June last year. Now the Trump bump has totally unwound, plus some, in just a few months.
What are “median asking rents?”
Median asking rent means that half of the asking rents are higher, and half are lower. “Asking rent” is the advertised rent. This is a measure of the current market, like the price tag in a store that can be changed to attract shoppers. Asking rent is not a measure of what tenants are currently paying on their existing leases or under rent control.
These rents are for apartments in apartment buildings, including new construction but do not include rents of single-family houses, condos-for-rent, rooms, efficiency apartments, and apartments with three or more bedrooms. The data is collected by Zumper from over 1 million active listings, including from Multiple Listings Service (MLS), in the 100 largest markets.
Red Ink in the 17 most expensive rental markets.
The table of the 17 most expensive major rental markets by median asking rents shows July rent, the change from July a year ago, and, in the shaded area, peak rent and change from the peak. The “declines from peak” are led by Chicago and Honolulu in the range of -25% to -32%, though they seem to have found a bottom recently. Numerous cities – including some of the formerly hottest markets – are have booked double-digit declines from their peaks. But Ft. Lauderdale set new records:
The 35 Cities with declines in 1-BR rents.
The table below shows the 35 cities among the top 100 rental markets with year-over-year rent declines in July for 1-BR apartments, led by college town Syracuse, NY, Madison, WI, and San Francisco. In addition to Silicon Valley’s San Jose and some other unicorn-startup-bubble hubs with a large university presence, such as Boston, there are a bunch of cities on this list that are in the hard-hit oil patch in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, with Texas being the epicenter of oil-and-gas company bankruptcy filings, and also being represented by seven entries on this list:
|Decliners
|1-BR
|Y/Y %
|1
|Syracuse, NY
|$820
|-15.5%
|2
|Madison, WI
|$1,060
|-11.7%
|3
|San Francisco, CA
|$3,200
|-11.1%
|4
|Irving, TX
|$1,030
|-9.6%
|5
|Laredo, TX
|$750
|-9.6%
|6
|San Jose, CA
|$2,300
|-9.4%
|7
|Denver, CO
|$1,440
|-8.9%
|8
|Aurora, CO
|$1,090
|-8.4%
|9
|Seattle, WA
|$1,760
|-7.4%
|10
|New York, NY
|$2,840
|-6.9%
|11
|Providence, RI
|$1,400
|-6.7%
|12
|Charlotte, NC
|$1,240
|-6.1%
|13
|Tulsa, OK
|$620
|-6.1%
|14
|Boston, MA
|$2,350
|-6.0%
|15
|Fort Worth, TX
|$1,090
|-6.0%
|16
|Anaheim, CA
|$1,650
|-4.6%
|17
|Orlando, FL
|$1,240
|-4.6%
|18
|Santa Ana, CA
|$1,700
|-4.5%
|19
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$1,050
|-4.5%
|20
|Louisville, KY
|$860
|-4.4%
|21
|Los Angeles, CA
|$2,140
|-4.0%
|22
|Raleigh, NC
|$1,040
|-3.7%
|23
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$1,030
|-3.7%
|24
|Oakland, CA
|$2,220
|-3.5%
|25
|Houston, TX
|$1,110
|-3.5%
|26
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$1,050
|-2.8%
|27
|Washington, DC
|$2,160
|-2.7%
|28
|Spokane, WA
|$830
|-2.4%
|29
|Corpus Christi, TX
|$830
|-2.4%
|30
|New Orleans, LA
|$1,400
|-2.1%
|31
|Durham, NC
|$1,090
|-1.8%
|32
|Plano, TX
|$1,150
|-1.7%
|33
|San Antonio, TX
|$880
|-1.1%
|34
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$1,420
|-0.7%
|35
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,390
|-0.7%
The 35 Cities with the biggest rent increases in 1-BR rents.
In total, there were 60 cities with increases in 1-BR rents – compared to 35 cities with declines. So you can see where this is going: In aggregate, averaged out across the US, rents are rising. The table below shows the 35 cities with the biggest rent increases. The smallest increase among those 35 cities was 5.8% (Atlanta). In 23 cities, rents increased by the double digits. In 10 of them, rents increased by 15% or more! None of these 15-percenters are expensive rental markets, compared to San Francisco:
|Biggest Gainers
|1-BR
|Y/Y %
|1
|Cleveland, OH
|$940
|16.0%
|2
|Indianapolis, IN
|$870
|16.0%
|3
|Columbus, OH
|$810
|15.7%
|4
|St Petersburg, FL
|$1,270
|15.5%
|5
|Reno, NV
|$1,050
|15.4%
|6
|Chattanooga, TN
|$900
|15.4%
|7
|Cincinnati, OH
|$900
|15.4%
|8
|Baltimore, MD
|$1,360
|15.3%
|9
|St Louis, MO
|$910
|15.2%
|10
|Norfolk, VA
|$920
|15.0%
|11
|Lincoln, NE
|$770
|14.9%
|12
|Detroit, MI
|$700
|14.8%
|13
|Rochester, NY
|$960
|14.3%
|14
|Chesapeake, VA
|$1,130
|14.1%
|15
|Memphis, TN
|$830
|13.7%
|16
|Bakersfield, CA
|$830
|13.7%
|17
|Des Moines, IA
|$920
|13.6%
|18
|Newark, NJ
|$1,290
|12.2%
|19
|Boise, ID
|$1,070
|11.5%
|20
|Nashville, TN
|$1,300
|11.1%
|21
|Akron, OH
|$610
|10.9%
|22
|Sacramento, CA
|$1,430
|10.0%
|23
|Fresno, CA
|$1,100
|10.0%
|24
|Wichita, KS
|$670
|9.8%
|25
|Philadelphia, PA
|$1,500
|8.7%
|26
|Oklahoma City, OK
|$750
|8.7%
|27
|Arlington, TX
|$890
|8.5%
|28
|Gilbert, AZ
|$1,310
|8.3%
|29
|Tucson, AZ
|$700
|7.7%
|30
|Richmond, VA
|$1,150
|7.5%
|31
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$1,000
|7.5%
|32
|Winston Salem, NC
|$820
|6.5%
|33
|El Paso, TX
|$690
|6.2%
|34
|Buffalo, NY
|$1,050
|6.1%
|35
|Atlanta, GA
|$1,470
|5.8%
The Big Shift.
This is still very early in the game, so to speak – the game being the consequences of the large-scale move to work-from-home which allows people to live anywhere for now, historic unemployment – over 30 million people are claiming state or federal unemployment insurance – and the oil-and-gas bust that has been washing over the producing regions. In addition, the unicorn-startup bubble already burst last year; and the Pandemic came on top of it.
So part of what we’re seeing is people leaving some expensive markets and moving to cheaper markets, maybe moving back home, or whatever, either because they lost their jobs or because they’re allowed to work from anywhere.
For renters in markets where rents are increasing 5% or 10% or 15% a year, this is going to get tough. In this environment, wages are unlikely to explode higher at this rate, even for the lucky ones who’re still working. Which leaves me wondering: How long can those rent increases in those markets be sustained? As along as the stimulus money keeps flowing?
Top 100 rental markets, most expensive to least expensive.
San Francisco tops the list; at the bottom are Tulsa, OK, and Akron, OH. The median asking rent in San Francisco – despite the sharp declines – is still over five times as expensive as in Akron and Tulsa.
The table shows 1-BR and 2-BR median asking rents. The cities are in order of the dollar-amount of 1-BR rents. You can search the list via the search box in your browser (if your smartphone clips this 6-column table on the right, hold your device in landscape position):
|City
|1-BR
|Y/Y %
|2-BR
|Y/Y %
|1
|San Francisco, CA
|$3,200
|-11.1%
|$4,210
|-12.1%
|2
|New York, NY
|$2,840
|-6.9%
|$3,200
|-7.2%
|3
|Boston, MA
|$2,350
|-6.0%
|$2,810
|-3.1%
|4
|San Jose, CA
|$2,300
|-9.4%
|$2,820
|-5.7%
|5
|Oakland, CA
|$2,220
|-3.5%
|$2,900
|6.6%
|6
|Washington, DC
|$2,160
|-2.7%
|$2,880
|4.0%
|7
|Los Angeles, CA
|$2,140
|-4.0%
|$2,970
|-6.9%
|8
|Miami, FL
|$1,800
|1.1%
|$2,310
|0.4%
|9
|Seattle, WA
|$1,760
|-7.4%
|$2,270
|-3.4%
|10
|San Diego, CA
|$1,750
|0.0%
|$2,300
|-4.2%
|11
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$1,700
|3.0%
|$2,230
|6.2%
|11
|Santa Ana, CA
|$1,700
|-4.5%
|$2,200
|0.9%
|13
|Anaheim, CA
|$1,650
|-4.6%
|$2,000
|-10.3%
|14
|Long Beach, CA
|$1,600
|3.2%
|$2,070
|-1.4%
|14
|Honolulu, HI
|$1,600
|0.6%
|$2,130
|-3.2%
|16
|Chicago, IL
|$1,500
|2.0%
|$1,800
|0.0%
|16
|Philadelphia, PA
|$1,500
|8.7%
|$1,720
|1.2%
|18
|Atlanta, GA
|$1,470
|5.8%
|$1,890
|8.0%
|19
|Denver, CO
|$1,440
|-8.9%
|$1,900
|-2.6%
|20
|Sacramento, CA
|$1,430
|10.0%
|$1,660
|10.7%
|21
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$1,420
|-0.7%
|$1,900
|-5.5%
|22
|New Orleans, LA
|$1,400
|-2.1%
|$1,650
|7.8%
|22
|Portland, OR
|$1,400
|3.7%
|$1,750
|2.9%
|22
|Providence, RI
|$1,400
|-6.7%
|$1,680
|6.3%
|25
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,390
|-0.7%
|$1,910
|6.1%
|26
|Baltimore, MD
|$1,360
|15.3%
|$1,620
|14.1%
|27
|Gilbert, AZ
|$1,310
|8.3%
|$1,520
|3.4%
|28
|Nashville, TN
|$1,300
|11.1%
|$1,410
|4.4%
|29
|Newark, NJ
|$1,290
|12.2%
|$1,740
|16.0%
|30
|St Petersburg, FL
|$1,270
|15.5%
|$1,630
|5.2%
|30
|Austin, TX
|$1,270
|5.8%
|$1,570
|1.9%
|32
|Chandler, AZ
|$1,260
|4.1%
|$1,440
|-1.4%
|33
|Dallas, TX
|$1,250
|1.6%
|$1,700
|0.0%
|34
|Charlotte, NC
|$1,240
|-6.1%
|$1,420
|0.0%
|34
|Orlando, FL
|$1,240
|-4.6%
|$1,440
|-2.0%
|36
|Henderson, NV
|$1,180
|4.4%
|$1,350
|0.0%
|36
|Tampa, FL
|$1,180
|4.4%
|$1,380
|4.5%
|38
|Richmond, VA
|$1,150
|7.5%
|$1,370
|11.4%
|38
|Plano, TX
|$1,150
|-1.7%
|$1,550
|-4.9%
|40
|Chesapeake, VA
|$1,130
|14.1%
|$1,250
|2.5%
|41
|Houston, TX
|$1,110
|-3.5%
|$1,360
|-2.9%
|42
|Fresno, CA
|$1,100
|10.0%
|$1,300
|14.0%
|43
|Durham, NC
|$1,090
|-1.8%
|$1,250
|-1.6%
|43
|Aurora, CO
|$1,090
|-8.4%
|$1,370
|-8.7%
|43
|Fort Worth, TX
|$1,090
|-6.0%
|$1,350
|3.8%
|46
|Boise, ID
|$1,070
|11.5%
|$1,180
|7.3%
|47
|Madison, WI
|$1,060
|-11.7%
|$1,320
|0.0%
|48
|Phoenix, AZ
|$1,050
|5.0%
|$1,290
|3.2%
|48
|Reno, NV
|$1,050
|15.4%
|$1,360
|3.8%
|48
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$1,050
|-4.5%
|$1,260
|2.4%
|48
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$1,050
|-2.8%
|$1,350
|3.8%
|48
|Buffalo, NY
|$1,050
|6.1%
|$1,350
|14.4%
|53
|Raleigh, NC
|$1,040
|-3.7%
|$1,220
|1.7%
|54
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$1,030
|-3.7%
|$1,280
|-6.6%
|54
|Irving, TX
|$1,030
|-9.6%
|$1,410
|-6.0%
|56
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$1,000
|7.5%
|$1,300
|8.3%
|56
|Las Vegas, NV
|$1,000
|1.0%
|$1,250
|8.7%
|58
|Milwaukee, WI
|$990
|2.1%
|$1,130
|10.8%
|59
|Anchorage, AK
|$980
|5.4%
|$1,200
|4.3%
|60
|Kansas City, MO
|$960
|1.1%
|$1,160
|8.4%
|60
|Mesa, AZ
|$960
|5.5%
|$1,200
|3.4%
|60
|Rochester, NY
|$960
|14.3%
|$1,130
|15.3%
|63
|Cleveland, OH
|$940
|16.0%
|$1,000
|14.9%
|64
|Jacksonville, FL
|$930
|1.1%
|$1,100
|4.8%
|65
|Norfolk, VA
|$920
|15.0%
|$1,100
|2.8%
|65
|Des Moines, IA
|$920
|13.6%
|$990
|15.1%
|67
|St Louis, MO
|$910
|15.2%
|$1,280
|11.3%
|68
|Chattanooga, TN
|$900
|15.4%
|$1,030
|15.7%
|68
|Cincinnati, OH
|$900
|15.4%
|$1,200
|7.1%
|70
|Arlington, TX
|$890
|8.5%
|$1,180
|8.3%
|71
|San Antonio, TX
|$880
|-1.1%
|$1,100
|0.0%
|72
|Glendale, AZ
|$870
|1.2%
|$1,100
|0.0%
|72
|Indianapolis, IN
|$870
|16.0%
|$930
|14.8%
|74
|Louisville, KY
|$860
|-4.4%
|$960
|0.0%
|75
|Omaha, NE
|$840
|1.2%
|$1,040
|-1.0%
|76
|Memphis, TN
|$830
|13.7%
|$880
|8.6%
|76
|Spokane, WA
|$830
|-2.4%
|$1,050
|5.0%
|76
|Baton Rouge, LA
|$830
|1.2%
|$910
|0.0%
|76
|Corpus Christi, TX
|$830
|-2.4%
|$1,060
|-0.9%
|76
|Bakersfield, CA
|$830
|13.7%
|$1,030
|14.4%
|81
|Winston Salem, NC
|$820
|6.5%
|$900
|8.4%
|81
|Knoxville, TN
|$820
|2.5%
|$990
|10.0%
|81
|Syracuse, NY
|$820
|-15.5%
|$1,050
|0.0%
|84
|Columbus, OH
|$810
|15.7%
|$1,050
|-4.5%
|85
|Tallahassee, FL
|$790
|3.9%
|$910
|3.4%
|85
|Augusta, GA
|$790
|5.3%
|$880
|6.0%
|87
|Lincoln, NE
|$770
|14.9%
|$940
|5.6%
|88
|Lexington, KY
|$750
|0.0%
|$940
|-4.1%
|88
|Oklahoma City, OK
|$750
|8.7%
|$900
|1.1%
|88
|Laredo, TX
|$750
|-9.6%
|$880
|0.0%
|91
|Greensboro, NC
|$740
|1.4%
|$850
|0.0%
|92
|Albuquerque, NM
|$730
|4.3%
|$940
|10.6%
|93
|Tucson, AZ
|$700
|7.7%
|$900
|1.1%
|93
|Detroit, MI
|$700
|14.8%
|$800
|15.9%
|95
|El Paso, TX
|$690
|6.2%
|$800
|1.3%
|96
|Wichita, KS
|$670
|9.8%
|$720
|-4.0%
|97
|Shreveport, LA
|$650
|0.0%
|$800
|14.3%
|97
|Lubbock, TX
|$650
|3.2%
|$810
|1.3%
|99
|Tulsa, OK
|$620
|-6.1%
|$820
|1.2%
|100
|Akron, OH
|$610
|10.9%
|$720
|1.4%
You have to be kidding me. Miami, Florida rents are higher than Seattle?
Yes, I too took a double-take. But the trend was visible before. In June, 1-BR-rents were equal, and in the prior months, Seattle was ahead to way ahead.
I live in South Florida, and,according to my realtor friend, there have been a swarm of people who have moved here in anticipation of working remotely forever. Many of these people were previously living in the Northeast and never really liked winter or the expense, and this provided a perfect excuse to get out.
Virus or Antifa, take your pick?
Welp, with rents going up in affordable places and rents still unaffordable in other places, I guess the homeless population is going to explode again. Even without consideration of the large numbers of unemployed.
Lynn, I was thinking the same thing and thats terrible.
Why 101
Where’s Toledo for instance
I’d be curious what the rents impacts are in the suburbs. How much city flight out to surrounding areas versus other states?
I am in flyover land. House prices have increased 10% for anything under 300k since the beginning of 2020. What is good is this also means I can raise my rent that has been stuck at the same rate for 6 years.
My tenant is about to finally feel the effects of inflation. As a landlord I have been experiencing inflation because the cost of labor, materials, etc have been increasing.
4 years ago I got a bid on siding = 8700.
I decided to wait and the next year the bid was 9500.
I decided to wait and the next year the bid was 10700.
I hurried and locked that bid last year even though I could have waited another year. The 8% – 10% YOY increase was starting to worry me but at the same time I could not raise rent as house prices were stagnant the past 10 year.
But just in the last year and 1/2 I have seen this house appreciate by 20%. Everyone is raising rents around me and I will too.
Yes, raise rent when many are out of work. It’s ok. Hard working parents can find money on trees. You’re pushing the cost of your wait and laziness upon them. Glad people like you live in flyover states.
Looking at NYC and SF rents, there are *plenty* of aggressive landlords in the “socialist paradises” of the coasts too.
As has long been said of Hollywood, “they talk like hippies but act like mobsters”
Hey Realist why not buy a property and give some out of work people free rent?
“I am in flyover land. House prices have increased 10% for anything under 300k since the beginning of 2020.”
Same. My flyover burg doesn’t have anything under $300K left. $400K is the new $300K here.
It is interesting to see the increase in costs of renting a two bedroom apartment in the different cities.
In Akron the extra bedroom will cost you US$110 a month more. In Dallas it will cost you an extra US$450 a month.
Still rent in the big cities in the USA, based on these figures, is quite expensive compared to Australia.
That’s an interesting detail to look at. As a dollar amount, the second bedroom is (median, blah blah blah) cheapest in Memphis or Wichita at $50/month; in ten cities it’s $100 or less. SF is the most expensive at $1,010.
The percentage difference is probably more useful. In Akron, a second bedroom is 18% more; in Dallas it’s 36% more.
Percentage-wise, the cheapest second bedroom is still in Memphis: 6% extra. The most expensive is in St Louis, MO: 41% extra.
Spot on Wolf. I live in Buffalo, People are moving here from NYC. I met a guy yesterday from Brooklyn. He said when he heard what rents were here, he damn near spit his coffee out.
Are most of these apartments on one-year lease commitments? If so, that suggests to me that people are either breaking their contracts and leaving their rental properties early (and losing any security deposits) or this is simply a convenient time for people not to renew their leases and move elsewhere. Which might mean that this trend is going to continue and this is just the early stages.
Good work Wolf. Interesting stuff!
I suspect the latter, which also bodes poorly for commercial. A lot of businesses are in the middle of a ten year lease, but won’t renew at current prices when the time comes.
MiTurn,
These are advertised asking rents, typically for one-year leases. “Asking rent” is what the landlords want for their apartments that are vacant, or are soon going to be vacant, and that they need to fill. And in cities were rents are falling, there are a lot of vacancies, and landlords are struggling to find people to lease the units.
Having been in the Kansas City MO rental market as a real estate investor since 2017, I can attest to these stats. Though I do only SFH, mostly 3BR, the upward trend on rents in the Midwest (in general) started 2 years ago. Covid factors have amped it up.
Like ru82 states, anti-lanflord politics and rising maintenance costs combined with wage stagnation made the Midwest not so attractive for decades. I am hoping the migration continues.
Damn, I shouldn’t complain about my rent. I live in a huge 1 bedroom apartment, 3 blocks from the beach for $730 mo.
SF rents are still insane.
San Francisco has rent control, as do a number of other cities that are expensive to rent in. Rent control encourages people to stay put so only a small part of the rental market is in play in any year. In some places, property tax benefits encourage some people to stay where they are. The most obvious case is California where Proposition 13 passed in 1978 initially cut property taxes for owners and then dramatically slowed the rate at which they could increase. Years later, Federal tax laws changed the way capital gains taxes were levied on the sale of owner occupied homes, encouraging long time home owners to stay put.
Anon1970,
In terms of San Francisco, about 60% of the apartments are under rent control. These are units built before June, 1979. Units in newer buildings are not covered. Condos and single-family houses for rent are not covered. Rent control means rent can be increased in line with inflation. In 2020, rent control allowed for 2.6% rent increases.
“I live in a huge 1 bedroom apartment, 3 blocks from the beach for $730 mo.”
Is that in the Aleutians?
Joking aside, there may be some locales along the Gulf (non FL) or in the rain drenched, rock strewn Northwest that can hit these numbers.
But in general, I’m guessing any beach proximate properties with theses rents get pretty cold in the Fall/Winter.
Isn’t this how inflation is so insidious though? It eventually affects everything. Rent is notoriously “sticky” because the time it takes for households to react to it is measured in years.
Everyone thought it was a coastal thing. Well, now it’s moving everywhere like it always does and won’t stop until rough parity is achieved. Hot money has been sloshing around in the global economy for years — a result of the post-GFC monetary policies. Now it’s flowing from the international cities to the heartland, and I can’t see anything in place to stop it.
The inflation moving from the coasts to the heartland was originally created by all the loose money from the 2009 financial crisis.
Where will the inflation land from today’s money printing?
Meanwhile Apple quietly reaches $1.9 Trillion valuation. Thank you President Trump.
Not “quietly.”
The Big 5 are just short of $7 Trillion. Probably $8T next week. Winning.
Places with low rents see increases, those with high rents decreases. Cleveland rents are 1/3 of SF? I would like to know what’s inside, sq footage, parking, amenities. Proximity to drug dealers, homeless, shopping. Maybe a Cleveland apt really only has about 1/3 of what an SF apartment has? Cleveland has a lake, are these lake view?
Cleveland has lost over half its population since 1950, as have many other rust belt cities.
But Cleveland Rocks!
Cleveland also took part in the housing bubble and hasn’t recovered. Pittsburgh on the other hand didn’t take part in the housing bubble and is now going gangbusters. Pittsburgh will be in the same shoes as Cleveland soon enough. Love my city but really we’ve only got slightly better in the last decade because every job here is subsidized by the feds. Meds and Eds baby, Meds and Eds.