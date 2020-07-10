The Great American Shale Oil & Gas Massacre: Bankruptcies, Defaulted Debts, Worthless Shares, Collapsed Prices of Oil & Gas

The bankruptcy epicenter is in Texas.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Great American Oil Bust started in mid-2014, when the price of crude-oil benchmark WTI began its long decline from over $100 a barrel to, briefly, minus -$37 a barrel in April 2020. Bankruptcies of US companies in the oil and gas sector started piling up in 2015. In 2016, the total amount of debt listed in these filings hit $82 billion. Bankruptcy filings continued, with smaller dollar amounts of debt involved. In 2019, the shakeout got rougher.
And this year promises to be a banner year, as larger oil-and-gas companies with billions of dollars in debt collapsed, after having wobbled through the prior years of the oil bust.
The 44 bankruptcy filings in the first half of 2020 among US exploration and production companies (E&P), oilfield services companies (OFS), and “midstream” companies (gather, transport, process, and store oil and natural gas) involved $55 billion in debts, according to data compiled by law firm Haynes and Boone. This first-half total beat all prior full-year totals of the Great American Oil Bust except the full-year total of 2016:
The cumulative amount of secured and unsecured debts that the 446 US oil and gas companies disclosed in their bankruptcy filings from January 2015 through June 2020 jumped to $262 billion:
The three biggies: In the first half of 2020, nine of the 44 US oil and gas companies that filed for bankruptcy listed over $1 billion in debts, including the three biggies with debts ranging from $9 billion to nearly $12 billion, according to data by Haynes and Boone.
These three companies – oil-field services companies Diamond Offshore and McDermott and natural-gas fracking pioneer Chesapeake – are the biggest in terms of debts that have toppled in the Great American Oil Bust so far. Those three companies combined listed $31 billion in debts, accounting for 56% of the $55 billion in total debts listed by all 44 companies to file so far this year:
Bankruptcy epicenter is in Texas.
Since 2015, there have been 239 bankruptcy filings by oil-and-gas companies in Texas – the largest oil producing state in the US – of the 446 total US filings. So far this year, Texas accounts for 39 filings of the 44 total filings in the US.
Of note, Chesapeake is headquartered in Oklahoma, but it filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas and counts as a Texas bankruptcy.
Delaware’s major industry is not oil and gas, but coddling corporations, and many oil-and-gas companies are incorporated in Delaware and they’re filing for bankruptcy in Delaware – hence the state’s second place among states with the most oil-and-gas bankruptcy filings since 2015:
The price-collapse of crude oil and natural gas.
The Great American Fracking Bust took on absurd proportions when the price of WTI in the futures market plunged to minus -$36.98 on April 20, 2020, in an epic WTF moment for the entire oil industry. Since then, the price has bounced off and currently trades just over $40 a barrel, where the US fracking industry is still burning large amounts of cash:
Fracking has turned the US into the world’s largest producer of natural gas. The flow of cash into this sector has been epic. Chesapeake was on the forefront here, both in terms of boosting natural gas production and in terms of bamboozling investors into handing over billions of dollars that it then efficiently burned year after year.
The ensuing natural-gas glut has crushed the price of natural gas – despite enormous efforts and investments to export natural gas via pipelines to Mexico and via LNG export terminals to the rest of the world. But whenever there was new demand, it was out-powered by higher production as the cash kept pouring in, and the price continued to fall, currently at $1.83 per million Btu:
There have been side effects too. The crushed price of natural gas – plus the arrival in the 1990s of a technical innovation, the highly efficient combined-cycle gas turbine for power plants (GE’s explanation) – began a process whereby coal could no longer compete on price with natural gas for power generation.
New natural-gas-fired power plants were built, coal-fired power plants were retired. Demand for thermal coal collapsed, as did the price. Eventually all major coal mining companies filed for bankruptcy, a bunch of them twice. That was collateral damage of these billions of dollars of investor cash that kept flowing into fracking.
Surviving in this pricing environment for overleveraged permanently cash-flow negative companies in the fracking business has proven to be tough – and for investors, who kept buying their hype over the years, it has turned into a massacre.
Investors have not only poured billions of dollars into supplying these companies with debt capital – including the $262 billion listed in bankruptcy filings since 2015 – but also into supplying them with equity capital as these companies sold new shares to raise money, and these billions in equity capital have now disappeared without trace. Those billions from those share sales don’t even get mentioned in bankruptcy filings.
Should be bullish for RE prices in Houston and Dallas.
also Texas North, i.e. Alberta, Canada;
understand, the only way Canadian oil sands are viable is through USA fracked gas from the Marcellus shale;
US gas goes up to canada oil sands, which need a lot of energy and water per unit recovered, then they send that OIL back down to the usa so that the FRACKERS can USE IT, to frack and then send it back up; SEE?
nice racket aint it?
Most of Alberta’s NG consumption comes from BC, next door. The NG liquids, (think naptha) dilutes the bitumen so it can be pumped in pipelines. The dilutent is then removed at the refinery and shipped back to be used again for heavy oil transportation. In SITU oil sands production also produces NG as part of the process.
Any NG liquids from the US used in synthetic crude transportation is pretty much the only market for these SHALE products. It usually comes from SHALE oil production, and not from NG producers.
Add to this Canada’s oil sands companies too.
Yes, but if you strip away all the nasty Dem Lib guvmint regoolashuns on coal mining and coal fired power plants, and let them once again pollute the air, land, and water at will, those COAL MINING JOBS WILL RETURN!! Coal will be king again!
G,
What does a coal rant have to do with *oil* bankruptcies…the end use is almost 100% different (electricity generation v. transportation)?
Cas127,
The link between coal and shale is natural gas, both of which compete directly in the power generation market – the article being about “shale oil & gas” companies and the prices of oil and natural gas.
This is from the article above, right under the natural gas chart:
There have been side effects too. The crushed price of natural gas – plus the arrival in the 1990s of a technical innovation, the highly efficient combined-cycle gas turbine for power plants (GE’s explanation) – began a process whereby coal could no longer compete on price with natural gas for power generation.
New natural-gas-fired power plants were built, coal-fired power plants were retired. Demand for thermal coal collapsed, as did the price. Eventually all major coal mining companies filed for bankruptcy, a bunch of them twice. That was collateral damage of these billions of dollars of investor cash that kept flowing into fracking.
… and just to pile on…
The point is that the political pitch to coal country voters such as in West Virginia that the loss of their jobs was all due to excessive Dem Lib environmental, safety, and health regulations is utterly bogus
Large swaths of such regulations have been done away with by the current administration. Coal mines are now free to pollute the local streams and fields at will again. Coal fired power plants no longer have to have strict air pollution filters and scrubbers to remove dust, sulfur, metal toxins, etc that they release into the air.
Natural gas is primarily methane CH4, with only one carbon atom and four hydrogen atoms compared to coal, which gets ALL its energy from carbon. Burning natural gas releases 50-60% less CO2 per energy unit compared to coal
Coal has not made a comeback with power plants. You would have to be remarkably dense not to see the higher cost of coal compared to natural gas even with all the coal mines now liberated to pollute at will
Coal mining jobs have not made a comeback either. The REALITY is that the #1 cause of the loss of coal mining jobs over the decades was….. surprise!!…… MECHANIZATION of coal mining, which has allowed machines to do the work of hundreds of miners. This decrease in coal miner jobs actually started in the 1980s in the REAGAN administration.
But pollution from coal is making a comeback, thanks to the Super Spreader Denier In Chief
Art Berman, a geologist and oil and gas E & P analyst, has been saying for years that fracking is not a revolution it is a retirement party.
Wolf, this is from the most recent Challenger, Gray & Christmas release covering June. I was shocked by the small number of layoffs they are reporting due to low oil prices, 16.8k and due to bankruptcies 9.6k only. When do you think these two will speed up?
“While COVID-19 was cited as the reason for 1,011,387 of the 1,585,047 cuts this year, market conditions were to blame for 228,592. Another 71,814 cuts were due to closings and 62,564 were due to a demand downturn. So far this year, Challenger has tracked 16,805 cuts due to
the downturn in oil prices.
“We are beginning to see the impact of the recession spreading to companies that were not directly impacted by the virus. At the same time, companies that attempted to reopen but were
only able to attract a fraction of their pre-COVID customers are closing down again. Meanwhile, a number of high-profile companies are filing for bankruptcy,” said Challenger.
Bankruptcy has caused 9,581 job cuts so far this year.”
You might be surprised by the low number of employees it takes to generate 13 million barrels of oil per day…it has been a while, but one of the bigger BLS oil job categories only to totalled 200k to 300k people *pre C19*…
Once those wells are drilled, the flow from oil basin 1 mile under ground to refinery gate is very automated/natural.
(Also, contra, pipeline job losses might be excluded from that Challenger count…)
Bummers. I hate to see all those jobs lost. Back before the Great Recession (c.2009) North Dakota was the only place for young people (men) to get decent jobs — at least from the perspective of many of the rural counties in the intermountain west. I saw so many of my former high school students come home to visit with new pickups. Some bought their parents new homes, having been lifelong renters. Some returned to college, paying cash. No need for student loans.
Bummers! All gone now.
Getting rid of them as states and returning them as nature preserves is a option. Let em grow wild. Give more room to hunt without destroying the local populations.
Well, not entirely. Those mortgages and truck loans still exist.
I saw the same happen in rural Ohio; they got some money, took on even more debt because it was always going to keep coming in, and are back on welfare with less than they started and a piss poor attitude of entitlement.
Hmm…for you older guys and gals, you probably remember the ‘energy crisis’ of the 70’s. The ‘narrative’ was that the world was running out of oil and prices would continue to massively increase and we would ‘run out’ unless we reduced consumption by driving 55 mph and ‘dialing down’ our home thermostats to 68F (like Jimmy Carter in the White House).
Today, we have a glut of oil and the prices are massively decreased. Oh well, maybe there is just something to that ‘abiotic’ oil theory – or maybe someone lied about the ‘oil shortage.’ I for one do not like to drive 55 mph.
I don’t think there was a global oil shortage in the 1970s. US domestic production had hit a near-term peak, and then overseas suppliers (OPEC) got together and tightened up supply (including embargo on US).
OPEC nations have manipulated oil production and prices ever since, with vary degrees of success, and most recently epic failure.
The consumers have the upper hand since 2016 because too many producers are financially desperate. Over-producing, local subsidies, under-investing, over-spending of a variable revenue stream, local corruption … the list is long of ways to squander a natural resource endowment. The articles published here about Mexico’s troubles with PEMEX are a great example but not the only one.
“OPEC nations have manipulated oil production and prices ever since, with vary degrees of success, and most recently epic failure. ”
Yeah, the OPEC nations found out that the US wasn’t the only greedy/lying/cheating entity in the world. All of their “partners” were just as bad…
Tesla broke through $1500.
Oil is in deep doo doo.
Coincidence?
Yes.
Tesla sold about 370k cars in 2019…while 17 million were bought in the US.
And Tesla bulls-on-crack seem to ignore the whole concept of EV *competitors*…after they ignore the 95% share of the mkt owned by gasoline powered vehicles.
Something tells me the Robinhoodie Twitch crowd of nubes make up a big chunk of recent Tesla shareholders…
Shale oil drillers and Tesla have something in common: they both burn huge amounts of cash.
So, basically, all that cheap and easy money that flowed into now bankrupted shale industries really had the effect of bankrupting coal.
Coal was collateral damage.
Stay tuned…..more to follow……..
Oil busts are even more common than stock-market crashes.
US Crude prices dropped 50% or more in 1986, 1988, 1990, 1997-1999 (before the stock market crash), 2001-2002, 2008-2009, 2014-2015, 2016 (second bust), almost in 2018, and now in 2020.
The fact that these companies’ finances were so fragile, even after the 2014-2015, 2016 and 2018 oil crashes, says that the investors were being really, really foolish about risks.
Am I crazy? I am crazy but I bought some whiting and chk bonds. I know it will be a while to play out but pennies on the dollar for their bond seams like a good deal. Their assets may not be worth the bond face value but they are certainly worth more than 10%.
Jay,
Possibly…historically/across all industries unsecured bonds might pay out 20 to 25 cents on the lent dollar.
So a 10 cent basis might be a winner.
But we’ve never seen a worldwide downturn of this intensity before…
Wolf,
Thanks for the post…in general there is a lot of screaming and yelling on the boards about all the crony bailouts (some complaints justified, some less so)…it is helpful to point out that it doesn’t always work out that way…over 200 public oil companies went BK post 2014…and there were no political bailouts.
And the world didn’t come to an end, either.
Cas127 / Wolf
The end of the article:
“…these billions in equity capital have now disappeared without trace…”
Are we to believe investors somewhere actually took a bath ??
There seems to be a great gnashing of teeth on this blog. I read it from time to time, but when you announce you are short the market and everything you post is negative, some of us see an ulterior motive. Lest we not forget, lower gas oil, and natural gas prices benefit the overhead price most of us pay in business.
I have not been short the market. I’ve bought only one ETF since March and that has been QQQ. And yes, I’ve read that this is mindless investing. Well, so what? Isn’t one the the tested laws of Newtonian physics and the markets that “the trend is your friend”? Just because you see reasons the market is behaving irrationally, doesn’t make you money…
Bruce,
We all suffer from normalcy bias.
Everyone on the Titanic, crew and passengers, knew the ship was unsinkable. Until their socks got wet.
My socks are gonna get wet. Your socks are gonna get wet. Wolf’s socks are going to get wet.
Everybody living in the US is going to have wet socks.
Don’t worry people in Texas. Socaljim and a number of people here will make sure that housing prices in Texas will remain elevated through rhetorics.
My heart bleeds. Investors that have more (of other people’s) money than sense investing in companies that would never make a profit are finally getting their comeuppance.
The energy sector, is just one more casualty on the list along with entertainment, transportation, food service, and hospitality. These industries are facing long term very negative prospects. I really do not think people really understand the momentum this downturn now has and it’s implications.
I read about the surge in retirement applications in the public sector now, and it makes sense that people nervous about the solvency of their pension funds and municipalities would attempt to get their hands on their retirements before something bad happens.
I was thinking however this has got to have negative implications going forward for markets as I am sure as many retirees as possible are going to opt for lump sum distributions to ensure they get their full benefits. That has to mean a lot of redemption’s coming down the road…..
Can you imagine what would happen if a panic sets in in CA and people start hitting up CALPERS for lump sum distributions to roll into their individual IRA’s? I expect to see pension funds nixing lump sum distributions in the not too distant future…
“I expect to see pension funds nixing lump sum distributions in the not too distant future…”
Prescient!
Cali is trying to catch up with Illinois, et. al.