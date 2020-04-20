Holy WTF Moly: WTI May Contract Collapses to Negative -$37

Some hedge funds and big crude-oil traders must be blowing up.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It’s not often that we’re served up a WTF moment like this. Just about a couple of hours ago, I published my article about US crude-oil benchmark grade West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and how the May futures contract for it collapsed by 45% to $10 a barrel — US Crude Oil Gets Annihilated Under Targeted Saudi Attack — and I pointed at some of the dynamics. But WTI kept plunging.
This is the near-month May futures contract, which expires tomorrow. It should normally trade close to the spot market price, but has now divorced from it. It has continued to collapse in a breath-taking pace to $8 a barrel, then $4, then $2, then $0, then below zero, then at -$10 and then… and now settled at negative -$37.63 a barrel:
This is obviously completely nuts. Futures contracts that expire the next day should be close to the spot market cash price.
But the WTI spot cash price “only” collapsed by 35% today to $11.70 at the moment. And in terms of prices further out, the June futures contract has plunged by 17% to $20.75. So this is a WTI massacre all around, but those prices are still well into positive territory.
So the disconnect between the May contract (-$37.63), and the cash spot price ($11.80), and the June contract ($21.77) point at some serious forced selling and a complete blowup in the May contracts.
It seems some oil trading firms and hedge funds were caught on the wrong side of heavily leveraged bets, and couldn’t roll over their contracts due to a liquidity crunch and horrible market conditions in that space. But if they can’t sell the contracts by tomorrow, they’ll have to take delivery of the physical oil at the delivery point for NYMEX futures, namely in Cushing, Oklahoma.
The delivery time is in May. But storage in Cushing for May seems to have been spoken for, and now these traders see that they have no place to go with this oil that they might have to take delivery of in May.
But the market for the May contract today essentially collapsed, as potential buyers faced the same problem. And so in their desperate efforts to get rid of the contracts so they wouldn’t end up with the oil that they couldn’t physically handle, these speculators paid a heavy price.
Over the next couple of days, we’ll probably learn who some of those exploded-imploded players might have been. Meanwhile this is a moment for historic reflection and head-shaking.
“I don’t think we’ll have a long-lasting Great Depression…. But we may have a different kind of a mess. All this money-printing may start bothering us.” Read... Munger: “Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen.” And This Time, Berkshire Is Not Piling into Stocks & Companies
I talked to a guy I know in the industry.
He noted that the spread is unprecedented in his experience, but the May contract expires tomorrow so is less interesting than what happens for June, July etc.
The tanker thing definitely is worth looking more into.
Trinacria,
Just a simple problem of definition. By “drain”, he meant “brand”. It always looks better in gold letters.
“We’re going to blow Gold ALL OVER THE PLACE! .. Eloil ….”
Nothing goes to heck in a straight line… until it does.
Perhaps there are oil speculators who have no way to take delivery, so they have to sell the contracts at any price.
Where are they going to put the oil from June’s contract? There is going to be resistance to bailing them out and putting it into the SPR.
First it was negative interest rates in Frankfurt, now crude’s expiration contract in Houston…Incredible!!!…PJS
The spread between $11 spot and $21 June is the interesting thing here. Means traders expect the shutdown nonsense to go away by June or at least start going away.
Just Some Random Guy,
hahahahaha… That’s hilarious – I mean what you said about traders. Traders’ ability to see the future was proven by the May contract which ran about $40 a barrel in early March — which was where traders saw WTI to be when the contract expires — only to be at negative -$37 on April 20. You need to understand this: When it comes to seeing the future, markets are complete dumb-f**ks.
I said expect, not predict with 100% certainty.
Besides who could have predicted the insanity in early March? Traders wrongly assumed we live in a free society where the govt can’t force its citizenry to close their businesses and lay off 20 million people. I assumed that too. How wrong I was.
Well, traders did see China close an entire region and then Iran close an entire region and then Italy close an entire region…
The market is for buyers and sellers who aren’t sure what the future price will be. If $40 a bbl made your well profitable in March, you could have locked in the price by selling the contract. You even got a $37 bonus?
All I can think about this was a blowback on Trump deal with Mexico to buy the millions barrel proposal and keep pumping oil, increasing his market share, The storage capacity issue is to be argued upon.
This is an epic time for an econ blogger.
Thanks for all you do, Mr. R.
Much appreciated, along with the intelligent comments.
Does this mean they will give me money for buying oil? If so, I have a big backyard to store some of these barrels? haha
Truly a WTF moment….and more WTF is that gasoline in southern California is still over $3 a gallon. I understand the time lag and also California being more expensive to refine, summer blend…etc but still at $-37 for May contract, these gas prices better start falling in line soon.
Will someone explain to me how you get a negative price? I mean, is someone going to pay someone to take a contract? I am afraid I don’t understand the index here. Perhaps an oil industry expert could explain how this could happen. I appreciate your education on this subject!!
I think that’s exactly what it means. But you have to keep in mind, as Wolf explained, that this is for May futures contract price (and not spot or other future futures contracts.) Spot prices are already super low. Land and sea storage are already full to the brim. No demand and it costs money to stock oil for months. If you are a fund caught on the wrong side of this trade (i.e long May futures) you might be ready to make a loss on the position than taking delivery or rolling the contract.
To anyone with the balls to sell the april oil contracts naked last week, take a victory lap…
“Over the next couple of days, we’ll probably learn who some of those exploded-imploded players might have been. Meanwhile this is a moment for historic reflection and head-shaking.”
So will these people have FED on speed dial asking for some kind of a bail out soon?
Phoenix:
To be honest, I think they imploded so fast that they exploded!
OK so these oil traders will just join the pizza parlor guys who lost a living.
Horrible but that’s today’s reality. Who is next?
If you live around NYC like I do, expect a ghost town.
Oil’s gonna bee ‘spensive in about 9 months, which was KSA/Russia’s goal.
Not 9 months. Way to much storage and wells that can be turned on. But 5 years from now? It wouldn’t surprise me if it was $500 a barrel, but it could also be $5. The next few years will be interesting
Once again, this shows how divorced Wall Street is from the real economy, when speculators are buying symbols on a computer screen, instead of the underlying product.
Same thing with AMZN. Most speculators aren’t buying a piece of the company. They’re buying a symbol that they can sell to someone else at a higher price. No different from a Beanie Baby
Exactly, people who dont need commodities for their business should not have any business trading contracts. They probably have never see a real barrel of oil and have no clue what barrel mean.
When you financialize the economy, you get all kind of absurdities, negative interest rates, negative oil price, the endless QEs will show up in unintended ways.
1929. “Sooner or later a crash is coming,” Babson said. “And it may be terrific.”
Buying stocks had always been. You pay for a piece of paper that you hope to sell for a higher price to a greater fool
We should return the favor with 20 fully fueled airliners.
Naaaaah, Just pull all troops from the ME and watch the jihad destroy the House of Saud.
WTI @ 12:35 pm 4/20/2020 DOWN NEGATIVE 297%
Who was it that smelled inflation yesterday..
who was that lady that said we’ll never taste that in our life times again?
With this lockdown, their must be such a massive build up of fuel supplies everywhere and no place to dump it.
Emergency shutdown whether you like it or not.
Actually what is more interesting is where the Jun 20 price will be in the coming weeks. Will it be similar or not? Just like the virus no one knows,
By the way, the way that new site “rt.live” is displaying Rt is easy to understand. Take a look from the founders of instagram.
My state (CT) seems to be doing a bang up job with the virus.
Iamafan:
According to the talking head on Bloomberg some were able to roll the May contracts into June which he states will be in the single digits shortly.
1) Verticals vertigo. There is no room to go. Panic takeover.
2) Gravity will pull the next paper oil contracts down.
3) Storage is sold out. Speculator pay for transportation of wet oil and investing in new storage.
4) Layoffs will follow.
5) Suppose oil co A have a lab with great scientists that can test covid-19.
6) A co CEO will sell the 5% of the lab, as a separate co B, in a public offering.
7) B frenzy send its value of B to the moon, but since WTI is negative, A suck, A price in distress territory.
8) Since A own 95% of B, and the portion of B is so high, the value of A as a separate co is negative.
9) Munger will buy A, because its for free.
10) He doesn’t care about a small lab that will do testing for the next
few months and die, because with so much printing, the elite will fall
in love with oil after few more years.
I like the idea of using the infrastructure portion of the Covid stimulus on underground oil storage caverns. Pump it out of the ground, just so speculators can pump it right back into the ground.
Maybe someone can seal up a lot of the empty malls around the country and use them for oil storage too!
Like Aluminum places did…move to one side of the factory as sold and made a fake supply/demand shortage to Jack up prices…
Michael, in your point 8 example, wasn’t that like the 3Com / Palm spin-off debacle 20 years ago?
So is Brent front month expiring in 9 days the next to be killed off?
Or do those producers/longs still have sufficient storage?
No, unless European oil traders were similarly bullish – which I doubt.
Oil, oil everywhere and only so many places to store it until demand picks up. So when do oil storage prices skyrocket?
As long as demand is constrained , supply will exceed demand and storage facilities will move towards capacity. As this is happening there will be more and more wells that will be shut down.
Problem being is wells aren’t always able to be brought back online.
When the steam and rock cools you can’t always easily restart wells.
your a little late to the party there Scott! Those big storage tankers are holding alot of oil. Rates went from 30,000 a day to 300,000/day
So is Brent front month expiring in 9 days the next to be in deep trouble?
Or do those producers/longs still have sufficient storage?
Just five days ago I commented on reports of the North Dakota oil rig count dropping from 52 to 35 in a month.
Lynn Helms of the ND Department of Mineral Resources predicted the rig count would soon be in the teens. Perhaps single digits is next???
Perhaps single digits is next???
Dear traders- please do this to silver next!
You can pay me $50/Oz to take delivery!
Simplified question: Who gets to set the oil futures delivery date, the seller/producer or the buyer/consumer? I could not find an explcit answer anywhere.
Unsatisfactory answer: The CME rules says that delivery can be May 1 to May 31, but I wonder who gets to decide on the completion date?
My guess is that the seller gets to decide, more or less because that is the reasonable way to do it. Think of it this way, once a supertanker arrives, the buyer should not be able to hold up the supertanker (at seller’s expense) from May 1 to May 30 just because that’s profitable for the buyer.
Why did I ask? Well, when May oil was trading at $-40 today for a moment. If a buyer had 40 days (Apr20 to May30) to get an empty supertanker in position as storage, such a buyer might be able to profit a bundle on the $-40 price. But if the seller decides the delivery date, there could be as little as 10 days (Apr20-May1) to get an empty tanker into position).
https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/energy/crude-oil/light-sweet-crude_contractSpecs_futures.html
Hmm, I dug deeper. It seems the seller must have the oil available in Cushing, OK (tank farm) on May 1. There was nothing about when the buyer would have to start accepting, apart from being finished by month end. This stuff uis complicated, not sure I understand it all.
Some hedge funds will close? Corporate debt will blow up? I am just not sure how the equities market which was trying to go green after a drop at the open was so slow to begin to price this in. The stock market truly must be mark to myth.
On the other side of the trade a lot of the tanker stocks are up a lot. Look at STNG, TK, DHT. The cost of storing the oil in the tankers has shot up.
Tip: While storage is super pricy right now, crude oil can actually be easily processed to coat and re-coat roads and industrial surfaces in a few days (much like bitumen, but with even less refining). Environmental agencies don’t really fancy the idea, but hey – with getting paid 10…20…wait, up to 38 $ per barrel to handle the stuff paying green fines seems like a tiny price to pay.
WTI, and especially fracked shale oil, is all light and sweet, with a high percentage of the volatile hydrocarbon fractions that make up gasoline, and has very little if any bitumen for asphalt. If you pour gasoline onto a road it just all evaporates and turns into smog
Bitumen grade heavy and sour crude oil originating in North America has also crashed in price. Nobody needs tar for building or surfacing anything right now because nothing is being built or surfaced
There’s a SEVERE supply and demand dislocation here also, and decades of US oil dependency on imported crude – much of it of the heavy sour type.
Many US refineries in the East and West coasts are still designed to process heavy sour crude, which has to be imported by tanker ships. Pipelines that COULD pump North American sourced heavy sour crude or the excess WTI shake oil were never built to these refineries and will never get built with all this NIMBY environmentalism.
Plus there’s the Jones Act, but that’s another story
We are talking about the USA, were corruption doesn’t rule> NIMBY is the excuse. Real reason is the long payback time to long to not fear Tesla, or will we all be driving electric in 10 years. CO2, we need to do something about it and Shale, always unprofitable and will they be out of suckers or plays. Tesla, CO2 and Shale’s future are three very good reasons why they are bad investments.
UPDATE: I have now added this explanation to the article:
It seems some oil trading firms and hedge funds were caught on the wrong side of heavily leveraged bets, and couldn’t roll over their contracts due to a liquidity crunch and horrible market conditions in that space. But if they can’t sell the contracts by tomorrow, they’ll have to take delivery of the physical oil at the delivery point for NYMEX futures, namely in Cushing, Oklahoma.
The delivery time is in May. But storage in Cushing for May seems to have been spoken for, and now these traders see that they have no place to go with this oil that they might have to take delivery of in May.
But the market for the May contract today essentially collapsed, as potential buyers faced the same problem. And so in their desperate efforts to get rid of the contracts so they wouldn’t end up with the oil that they couldn’t physically handle, these speculators paid a heavy price.
A quick question: do you think in future months this selling will occur a bit sooner than the day before one commits to delivery?
DanR ,
The entire industry is now frazzled. The June contract is the next to watch.
The hope is that this blow-out of the May contract may have destroyed some of the most naive risk-takers in the space, and going forward, there might be a little more prudence, if that’s the right word.
But the underlying dynamics — including full storage facilities — might still be worse in June and July, and liquidity might even be worse, and it might be tough to roll the June contract.
But who knows. Maybe the Fed will be taking delivery of the oil that these hedge funds can’t handle, or something.
That makes sense! I have an account with Interactive Brokers and if I trade futures I get all sorts of nasty grams and even forced liquidation well in advance of days like today.
I’m sure next month it might be more once bitten twice shy.
Basically, this is a supply and demand problem then?
Because there is no demand, all the supply has to go to storage, but now we’ve run out of storage, so, there is no place to put the physical stuff.
Too much supply. That part I got. What I’m curious is how all of these contracts will work out in real life.
Let’s say I’m XYZ shale company, and I am contracted to deliver some amount of oil by tomorrow to Cushing. Does that mean that said shale company now has to pay the buyer to deliver that oil? Or is it some 3rd party that bought the oil already at a fixed price and that’s where the contract is, to now make physical delivery of oil, they have to pay the buyer?
Just trying to understand the physical side of all of this.
I don’t feel too badly for the hedge funds, they knew there was some degree of risk, if they didn’t want their face ripped off, they could’ve put their money in nice and safe CDs.
‘Maybe the Fed will be taking delivery of the oil that these hedge funds can’t handle, or something.’
Were u making a joke or sarc? I can see Fed supplying pay-offs to whoever but storage?
With a wave of Saudi tankers heading to the US refineries, will there be talk of turning them away?
nick kelly,
I HOPE I was joking.
Mr. Richter, the financial elites will probably go begging to the SEC for a mulligan since they have no place to put the oil they just inadvertently bought.
I saw solution somewhere and will copy/paraphrase it here:
1 – fed steps in and loads up on futures
2 – they take the delivery (into their building)
3 – then someone light up the matches
… at least one problem solved lol
I’ve been watching this all morning wondering what was happening. Stupid me thought why would anyone sell at a negative. Why wouldn’t they just shut down the wells or even the refinery. It never dawned on me that speculators had just gotten caught with their shorts down!! Thank you, Wolf. This is why I read your blog at every posting..
It was actually their longs down!
Err, Wolf, it looks like your NOTHING GOES TO HECK IN A STRAIGHT LINE beer mug is hopelessly broken. Lots of things, NOW, apparently go straight to heck without stopping at any floors on the away down.
Yes, it has been recommended here to issue a new mug, in order to overcome the failure of the old mug, with the new WOLF STREET dictum: “Everything Goes to Heck in a Straight Line.”
Negative oil just has to be followed by negative gold, negative stocks, and bitcoin. Europe and Japan unleashed the negative financial world. Watching Netflix is the only thing left real. sarcasm and the square root of negative 1 off
I’m not far from Cushing,OK. If you have to take delivery you can find em on Route 66. Bring your buckets and garbage cans, oil is coming out the water faucets.
Speaking of gold, Schiff did a YT after close today with his take on oil, idiot shale lenders, etc. Regarding gold, he says the COMEX will have to cough up gold for physical devilry that they don’t have, opposite as oil thing today.
Can used car prices be negative : Yes !!!
When auctions will start.
The beatings will continue until O & G producers get slaughtered… taking out the anyone (and any securities) 10 to 1 on long HY market bets.
Still some people here think the bottom was in for HY bonds… lolololol
What happens to a speculator who fails to close an oil contract and cannot take delivery? Maybe this has never been tested before.
I think there is an option for cash settlement on oil futures. Otherwise the clearing house shall force the buyer to open a physical deposit (practically rent space at a designated oil tanking company), but it’s been a while since I’ve gone through the fine print of standard commodity contracts, so don’t take that for granted.
Are the likes of Kinder Morgan with terminals or GATX will rail cars making money off this?
If 40M Americans are unemployed this summer my guess is that the demand for gasoline will be way down. Way, way down.
Used car and truck market will probably tank as well. Car repossessions off the charts. Auto auctions will have plenty of inventory and no bidders.
Who needs oil in this environment?
You forgot the millions that now work from home. Or can’t go to the mall because the stores you want to visit have gone tits up.
Just got off the phone with someone trying to purchase a cheap single family in the Boston suburbs. He was in a bidding war and did not get the property … mid 700s. Said he is having a heck of a time getting into a property. I also heard of a cheap property in inland Orange County go under agreement in several days for 900K. But, not all is rosey. The multi-million dollar market is slow.
SocalJim,
Clinging by your fingernails to cherry-picked anecdotes, hoping that home prices won’t decline as 30 million US workers are losing their jobs?
I was talking to a ETF manager for overnight repurchase agreements all this weekend, who couldn’t tell me what kind of collateral was backing their lending, except for that its all just US Treasuries, Agency and Agency Derivatives… (because the bank decides what collateral they get, and what haircut they get on the collateral daily, they just put the money up and get paid their secondary credit rate)
Gee I wonder what those “Agency Derivatives” can be…
Guy worked for bear stearns… lol
Kyle Bass was saying in January caution about the GLD ETF, since HSBC is involved? Got phyzz?
@Shiloh1
Paper cash gold market is fueled by rehypothicated gold ( collateral) like everything else… but as long as you pay off the “auditors” to take some pictures of some *cough* lead *cough* bars twice a year… all is well lol
@ Prof. Emeritus:
There’s obviously increasing oversupply in all regions. Almost all alternatives to store crude incl. floating storage on VLCCs/ULCCs are taken. OPEC+ production cuts (if any…) will kick in 10-20 days. Meanwhile negative demand effects of worldwide lockdowns are becoming increasingly felt. After seeing what happened today with WTI front month, why would anyone take the risk being long front month Brent? Even if OPEC+ et al come up with usual jaw boning – what effect can that have on a contract expiring in 1 week? And still trading around 25.90. Of course the delivery mechanism is more complicated than WTI/Cushing, but all considered it seems shorting it might be a low risk/high potential return bet.
It is interesting to read the comments but I would suggest that no one may have figured it out.
You got this part of it right. Speculators got killed because they had to pay $37 per contract to have someone take oil that was set to be delivered in May because the speculator had no place to store it.
Here is the question that no one seems to be asking. Who were the buyers who were willing to take possession of the oil? Maybe some commercial firms that have storage space or a tanker owner who can store the oil at sea and use the $37 to offset the cost.
But my guess is that today’s buyers will never take possession of the oil. You see the buyers were short sellers who shorted oil back in Feb to commercial interests who are capable of refining the oil. Here is what really happened today. You have heard of a short squeeze. Today you just saw the opposite–a bull squeeze engineered by the shorts who kept selling until the longs had no choice but to sell to the shorts who offset their position and are celebrating tonight.
After this, my bet is the oil futures are restructured to be cash settled.
didn’t gold just have something similar when the price of paper gold disconnected with the real thing delivered. I doubt gold has a storage problem. Maybe it has an honesty problem, but I don’t follow gold so I don’t know.
It is/was the opposite, i.e. Contango: gold futures much higher than the “spot” price.
Sorry – both technically contango, but for opposite reasons. There is a glut of oil and low demand, expected to change a few months out, while gold is in low supply and high current demand, which the spot price does not accurately reflect.
That is great news because lower oil prices will help the airlines! LOL
So I reckon the airlines should get less bailout money.
A question for those who know where the information is hidden.
What is the VOLUME of future contracts which the speculators sold at a negative price? A small volume is like bursting a party balloon. A very large volume is like the Hindenburg crashing.
1) There is no demand for oil. Oil tank cars for sale.
2) Munger own R/R. R/R have tank cars. Since demand plunge,
Munger cars don’t move.
3) Paper oil panic today.
4) Munger strong hand, or someone like him, can fill his idle cars
for a juicy fee, from the weak paper hands.
Thermite… meet Munger geotagged Oil cars… cheap DJI drones Johnny on the Spot ready to put his melted out cars in boneyard
He better have protection lol
Michael, I think Wells Fargo had a rail car leasing business, seriously.
1) Extremely volatile oil market. Today SPX produced another small bar on low volume.
4) Divergence with the oil market. The last SPX 4 bars are the smallest in the last 39 trading days. Oil future dived vertically into deep water, but SPX stayed detached.
5) Institution don’t participate in the market.
6) Market makers might change their behavior and start market capitulation. Oil volatility is contagious. large volatile red selling bars might soon show up on the contaminated SPX.
Bobber:
An investment in oil (and a lot of other things) now, is an investment in gravity.
Too bad they can’t frack the oil back into the rock. /s –
this is going to bring the entire energy sector to a stand still. Hope June prices hold up. Many sectors are failing at once. Retail is a nightmare. The bond market is heading for massive repricing.
I live in Colorado’s oilpatch. Long family tradition, though nobody’s in it anymore, except a once-wealthy friend who owns a ton of oil/gas leases and a distant relative who runs a nice museum that gets a lot of its revenue from leases and is on shaky ground financially. I was here when Black Monday hit in 1982 and was able to buy real estate for pennies on the dollar. Lots of pain then, and more now, but memories are faulty and people will dive right back in when given the chance. My uncle was one of the first drillers on Alaska’s North Slope and he’s talked plenty about oil being a business for fools.