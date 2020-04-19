Munger: “Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen.” And This Time, Berkshire Is Not Piling into Stocks & Companies

“I don’t think we’ll have a long-lasting Great Depression…. But we may have a different kind of a mess. All this money-printing may start bothering us.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There is something refreshing during these insane times when a guy in his mid-90s who has seen it all and has been successful at navigating it, and who, during the last Financial Crisis, was buying stocks and entire companies hand over-fist, now says that he has never seen anything like this before, and that he doesn’t know what to do except to sit tight. And they’re not buying the rally, and they weren’t buying the crash.
Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, was talking with The Wall Street Journal about the current situation and how he and Warren Buffett are looking at it. And they’re not buying.
During the Financial Crisis, they were lending money to Goldman Sachs and GE and getting warrants too that turned out to be very profitable, and they bought stocks, and they bought BNSF outright after the partial stake they’d acquired before the Financial Crisis went sour.
But today’s situation is different.
“Well, I would say basically we’re like the captain of a ship when the worst typhoon that’s ever happened comes,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “We just want to get through the typhoon, and we’d rather come out of it with a whole lot of liquidity. We’re not playing, ‘Oh goody, goody, everything’s going to hell, let’s plunge 100% of the reserves [into buying businesses].’”
“We’re always going to be on the safe side. That doesn’t mean we couldn’t do something pretty aggressive or seize some opportunity. But basically, we will be fairly conservative. And we’ll emerge on the other side very strong.”
And when the Journal asked him if executives of big companies aren’t now approaching Berkshire and asking capital – as they’d done during the Financial Crisis – he said, “No, they aren’t.”
“The typical reaction is that people are frozen,” he said. “Take the airlines. They don’t know what the hell’s doing. They’re all negotiating with the government, but they’re not calling Warren. They’re frozen. They’ve never seen anything like it. Their playbook does not have this as a possibility.”
“And the phone is not ringing off the hook,” he said. “Everybody’s just frozen in the position they’re in.”
“Take the airlines,” he said. OK, let’s.
Airline stocks are revealing how the thinking of Munger and Buffett has changed about this crisis. Back on February 27, Berkshire bought another 976,000 shares of Delta (at about $46 a share), bringing their total stake to nearly 72 million shares, for an 11% stake.
On March 13, as airline stocks were careening lower, Buffett told Yahoo Finance: “I won’t be selling airline stocks.” Which boosted Delta shares to $38 a share for that day.
At the time, according to SEC filings cited by Yahoo Finance, Berkshire held, in addition to the nearly 72 million shares of Delta [DAL], over 53 million shares of Southwest [LUV], 42 million shares of American [AAL], and nearly 22 million shares of United [UAL].
But then all heck continued to break loose, and on April 3, it emerged in an SEC filing that Berkshire had unloaded a chunk of the airlines, selling 13 million shares of Delta and 2.3 million shares of Southwest, bringing in about $389 million in cash. Upon the news, but well after Berkshire had sold, the airlines tanked even more.
Airline stocks have barely ticked up during the historic spike of the broader market. The market-cap-based WOLF STREET Airlines Index, which tracks the seven largest US airlines, shows that together airlines are still near the March low. But it’s not a historic buying opportunity for Berkshire. Munger and Buffett decided to sell on the way down to lower the risk.
In the chart, the fat part at the bottom of the straight line indicates that the dictum on the WOLF STREET beer mugs – “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line” – after some serious doubts earlier, has once again been vindicated (market cap data via YCharts):
How long will this downturn last? How bad can it get?
“Nobody in America has ever seen anything else like this,” Munger said. “This thing is different. Everybody talks as if they know what’s going to happen, and nobody knows what’s going to happen.”
“Of course, we’re having a recession,” he said. “The only question is how big it’s going to be and how long it’s going to last. I think we do know that this will pass. But how much damage, and how much recession, and how long it will last, nobody knows.”
“I don’t think we’ll have a long-lasting Great Depression,” he said. “I think government will be so active that we won’t have one like that. But we may have a different kind of a mess. All this money-printing may start bothering us.”
“I do think, sooner or later, we’ll have an economy back, which will be a moderate economy. It’s quite possible that never again – not again in a long time – will we have a level of employment again like we just lost. We may never get that back for all practical purposes. I don’t know.”
In terms of Berkshire, he said that there would be damage too.
“This will cause us to shutter some businesses,” he said. “We have a few bad businesses that…we could be tolerant of as members of the family. Somebody else would have already shut them down. We’ve got a few businesses, small ones, we won’t reopen when this is over.”
And in terms of the stock market, he said, “I don’t have the faintest idea whether the stock market is going to go lower than the old lows or whether it’s not.”
Back in late 2008 and 2009, Buffett was out there on TV and in print, trying to calm panicked investors down, telling them that this was a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to buy stocks. In one of those efforts to get people to buy stocks and push the market higher, on October 16, 2008, after Lehman had collapsed, Buffett wrote in an Op-ed in the New York Times: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.”
Now, instead of exhorting people to buy stocks, and instead of buying stocks and entire companies, Munger and Buffett sit on a huge pile of cash, and they added to that pile via the sale of airline stocks as they were collapsing, and they don’t know where this is going, and they don’t want to get run over by events, but they do want to come out on the other side of it more or less intact and have lots of liquidity ready in order to buy whatever deals might then be available.
All of that deflation imported from China over the last few decades may be reversed at a fairly rapid pace. I smell inflation.
You mean like iPhones gonna skyrocket in price, or dress shirts for office? Does it smell like glue or permanent marker or something?
Toast.
I didn’t know the Federal Reserve of the United States of America was in fact Chinese.
Good to know.
The two most experienced guys in the game are like “Here there be dragons.” I’m not sure WHY feels reassuring, but… I’m gonna just go with it.
I don’t know either, but one thing is for sure, until we know, more companies will keep defaulting on their debt because no bank will be willing to roll over the trash on corporates / households books
Warren and Charlie always reminded me of the 1980s wine cooler guys.
When they say they are sitting on “cash”, wonder what they mean, specifically?
Could never understand airlines play.
Shiloh1,
For the big guys, “cash” means Treasury securities with short maturities, corporate paper, and other short-term and liquid asset with minimal credit risk.
I think Buffet’s strategy was to buy all of the major airlines, thinking it was a zero sum game. If one airline were to become less profitable, then the other airlines would become more profitable. There was absolutely no way for his investment to lose money.
What if they all become less profitable, e.g., oil goes up? I know, there’s no danger of that happening anymore…
I remember when Berkshire started picking up the airlines. They wrote that there has been an incredible amount of consolidation, and that certain hubs and routes were dominated almost exclusively by individual airlines. In other words, an oligopoly was forming in US airlines which would help ensure they would make money.
“… Berkshire had unloaded a junk of the airlines ….”
Freudian typo?
Freudian auto correct.
Yes. I got a good laugh out of it at my expense.
When a guy like Munger talks, one has to take pause and listen. Sometimes, just giving things a little time to perk out may work out best.
Berkshire’s airline stock sales:
Lots of mention of those sales in various articles, but many authors are focusing on Berkshire only having sold a slice of their airline holdings. If my understanding of the SEC reporting rules is correct, (and I’m no expert) many are making unfounded assumptions.
The airline stocks the SEC form was filed for were stocks where berkshire owned more than 10% of the company – and thus had a reporting requirement that required report of the sale within a few days.
The reported sales dropped Berkshire under 10% ownership in those companies. Thus, if my understanding is correct, subsequent sales would be subject to the rules for holdings of less than 10% – or 45 days past the end of the quarter. For March sales that would be May 15, or August 15th or so for shares sold after April 1. *If* I’m correct about the rules.
So people who assume Berkshire sold a small junk *and no more* because no more sales have been reported may be completely wrong – Berkshire could have completely liquidated its airline holdings on subsequent trading days, and we won’t find out about the rest of the sales until later.
It’s also possible that Berkshire simply wanted to get under 10%, so sold off the small slice to do that, intending to hold the rest.
But I think they have to have figured out that the rosy growth predictions the airline CEOs sold them on a year ago are completely bunk, that there is no visibility when the airlines will stop burning cash, and that the greatest value-destroying industry in the history of the country is on track to chew up a few billion more over the next couple years.
Buffet and Munger knows there is nothing worth buying.They are apex predators that have discovered their prey have been consumed or all skin and bones and no meat. Buying companies and squeezing money out of them does not equal creating wealth. They have been instrumental in the destruction of the middle class.
These guys have every incentive to talk the market up as much as they can, and if this is as positive as they can get, that should tell you something….
I recall that Buffet at one point bought some silver, and it was sitting in a vault somewhere. Not sure if he has kept it, but it’s probably a nice hedge. The oddest thing I saw in the 13F when it came out was that Berkshire bought VOO, which was the Vanguard S&P 500 tracking, now to be sure it was not many shares, certainly, it wasn’t even a rounding error when considering what type of money they have. There was also another one, can’t remember which.
But either way, it was interesting to see them moving into ETF, first time I ever saw that.
I wonder if they would’ve bought into gold as a hedge. I doubt it, but one never knows with Buffet.
I am curious what they’ll shutter, may be a couple of newspapers, may be See’s… who knows.
Raises the question who is buying equities? You have a couple ancient mariners here, and this is a young man’s game. Maybe we are at one of those turning points in history. Nobody knows? I know, I just don’t know if I am right. I am not young, but if I had their money I would turn the financial world on its ear.
The Fed will print. For corporate and economy. Cost is near zero. No choice. Wall street and main street will demand it. Election year.
Charlie Munger is spot-on . Nobody knows what’s going to happen . That’s the only serious position to take because it releases us into the now and stop us projecting from the past i.e. priory to the pandemic breaking out.
I’ve written this up on my blog ‘ A Tale of Two Viruses ‘ the website address is twoviruses.com
Markets at a critical juncture this week in time and price. We will find out soon whether we have an even larger leg down or the markets go up to complete a double top perversely surfing on the dire short/medium term economic outlook (and of course the tsunami wave of printed money).
The problem right now is that everything looks like a bad deal.
There are some short-term beneficiaries of the virus pandemic, i.e. supermarkets, food processors, mask makers, cleaning supply manufacturers, maybe some medical suppliers and pharmaceutical makers. These are short to medium term investments, however, as once the pandemic fades the panic buying and medical supply shortages will abate.
After that, there’s nothing left to do, except wait out a long and bleak re-connection of the world of finance with the real world.
Moderation : Buffett + Munger are 200 years old.
We are waiting for new Buffetts/ Mungers, because Munger/Buffett were born in 1924, that’s long time ago.
As Buffett gets bigger and bigger he ceases to be playing the market and becomes the market. BH may have lots of cash but it also has lots of shares and they have been hammered – selling is a not a sign we can interpret easily as it could be for any reason, buying is the sign to watch. Once the big boys start buying in volume we can know that they have been told by our political masters that all will be made whole.