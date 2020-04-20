US Crude Oil Gets Annihilated Under Targeted Saudi Attack

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures collapsed 45% today from the already collapsed price, to $10 a barrel, lowest since 1999.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Under a historic destruction of global demand for crude oil, ballooning supply, nearly full storage facilities, and 20 Saudi oil tankers heading to the Gulf Coast, the price of the US crude oil grade West Texas Intermediate (WTI) collapsed unceremoniously late Sunday and early Monday. While the WTI June futures contract plunged nearly 10% to $22.60, the front-month May futures contract, which expires tomorrow and is close to the WTI spot market cash price, plunged by 45% to $10.06 a barrel Monday morning, the lowest since 1999. WTI is down about 90% from mid-2014 when it traded at over $100 a barrel:
But that’s not the price shale oil drillers get at the wellhead. Wellhead prices in Texas had plunged to as low as $2 a barrel last week already, as difficulties mount trying to find storage for the oil, after demand has collapsed. There are now worries, reported by Bloomberg, that Texas producers might soon have to give away their oil – or pay traders to take it.
In a strategic move to maximize pain for the US shale oil drillers, and wipe out as many as it can, Saudi Arabia has sent a flotilla of 20 tankers carrying a combined 40 million barrels of Saudi crude oil to the US Gulf Coast to flood the US market that is already flooded with oil. The tankers are carrying about seven times as much crude as the Gulf Coast took from Saudi Aribia per month in 2019, when there was still strong demand for crude oil in the US.
These tankers with Saudi oil, which were loaded in March and early April, are plodding toward the US and are expected to arrive in Texas and Louisiana in May.
US crude oil inventories soared by 19.2 million barrels last week, from the prior week, to 504 million barrels, according to the Energy Department, and is expected to keep soaring – and now come the 40 million barrels of Saudi oil on top of it.
“This is the American energy producers’ Pearl Harbor. We know the ships are coming in, and yet nobody is doing anything about it,” Kirk Edwards, president of West Texas oil company Latigo Petroleum LLC, told the Wall Street Journal. “Every barrel they’re bringing in on those ships backs out a barrel of oil produced here in the Permian Basin.”
This Saudi move, which has caught US political attention, is confirmation that the presumed Saudi-Russia price war is all about shutting down the high-cost US shale producers that have dared to muck up the global hierarchy of dominant producers, with Saudi Arabia and Russia on top, reducing OPEC to a sideshow.
US shale oil producers have made the US the top producer in the world. Last year, the Permian Basin, where production surged, became the most productive field in the world, blowing past Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar field, at the expense of global oil prices and market share by OPEC and Russia.
The Saudi-Russia price war was an effort to shut these upstarts down – though it may not have been clear to all players at the time what they had unleashed at the eve of the historic demand destruction caused by Covid-19 lockdowns.
The effect on the targeted attack on the US shale oil sector can be seen in the global crude oil benchmark grade Brent. This morning, the Brent oil contract fell “only” 5.3% to $26.60 are barrel.
This is the first time ever that WTI trades at less than half the price of Brent. Since shale-oil production took off in the US years ago, WTI tended to trade at a discount of a few dollars to Brent, but not like this. Global crude prices have collapsed, but North American crude prices have been annihilated.
US drillers have hedged some of their production at higher prices. And so they’re not 100% exposed to this price collapse.
However, there are counterparties at the other side of these hedges, and those are getting crushed. In addition, there are oil traders that ended up on the wrong side. Top Singapore oil-trading company Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, which owes 22 banks nearly $4 billion, has already collapsed, amid allegations that surfaced in a court filing over the weekend that it hid $800 million in losses. And there will be others that ended up on the wrong side of this collapse, including hedge funds and many banks, whose collateral just about vanished.
“I don’t think we’ll have a long-lasting Great Depression…. But we may have a different kind of a mess. All this money-printing may start bothering us.” Read... Munger: “Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen.” And This Time, Berkshire Is Not Piling into Stocks & Companies
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Oil cheap but nowhere to drive, nowhere to fly. Can’t go anywhere.
Sounds like a great plan.
Saudi Aramco on the Texas coast has its own refinery, by the way, the largest in North America (600 thousand barrels per day). And the best, at the moment, choice for them is to process their own oil at these facilities. Since the independence of the Arabs in making such decisions is very exaggerated, it must be assumed that some difficulties are expected with the supply of local raw materials.
Record cheap oil is GREAT for non-oil producing countries. Bring it on.
So much this. I really don’t understand when cheap oil started being bad for the economy. Yet like clockwork markets tank on falling oil prices and soar when production cuts are announced. Is it related to financialization of the economy?
The US (and I include Canada and Mexico) is significantly decoupled from the rest of the world in terms of oil imports. There are some imports into parts of the US not served well by pipelines (California!), but most of US oil comes from the US, Canada and Mexico.
Prior to shale fracking, increasing amounts of this “US” production was Canada and Mexico.
With Shale fracking, however, the capital investment, operational spending, jobs, hotels, etc are being put into the US economy rather than Canada or Mexico. We’re talking leasing land, drilling, housing/feeding/finding drillers, transporting the oil etc. This contributes a lot of money into the US economy much like a manufacturing job.
So whereas in the past – price of oil/gasoline was a net drain on the US economy because most of the spend went to some other country (i.e. not America) without much accompanying American economic activity, today a lot of that economic value goes to Americans.
And the converse then holds true: lower oil prices = less revenue for US companies producing oil = less positive economic impact from production. There will be less spend on gas/oil due to lockdowns, true but the normal impact of lower oil/gas prices is higher economic activity – which won’t happen either due to lockdowns.
Canada is now paying others to take our oil…
Funny system we have.
Update: WTI now at $8.74 a barrel, down 52%.
I expect some hedge-fund blowups to emerge over the next day or two. This looks like forced selling.
I meant, $7.80… this thing is going to heck in a straight line.
It’s hard to keep up at this point, and just as hard to find the bottom for buying the dip. This is crazy to watch.
how are the oilsands from Alberta looking in this landscape?
Will Suncor, Sincrude, Cenovus, etc shut down operations?
Absolutely agree- a few someones are being butchered today.
When all else fails (let’s face it, it has) they send us to war…..
Fear – “Lets have a war!”
“Let’s have a war!
Jack up the Dow Jones!
Let’s have a war!
It can start in New Jersey!
Let’s have a war!
Blame it on the middle-class!
Let’s have a war!
We’re like rats in a cage!”
WTI spot now down 57% or $7.89 a barrel….that’s not a misprint BTW.
Aren’t these tankers enroute to refineries for processing that once were sold to Aramco around 1989 by Texaco (Port Arthur, TX,Convent, La, Wilmington, DE)? That deal formed Star Enterprise, if i recall. If so, is this crude scheduled for processing into products?
Tankers just don’t show up unannounced for delivery unless this delivery is planned for months in advance.
We need more information about these tanker deliveries before people go off half cocked.
WTI spot now $4.73 down 73% industry wipe out taking place.
The Fed needs setup a Repo Desk to buy U.S. at $60/barrel. Also too, foreign oils that would impact dollar liquidity and the Fed’s dollar swaps with various govmits.
Because isn’t that the Fed’s job now?