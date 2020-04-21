Mainland Chinese Stop Buying Hong Kong Residential Properties, Try to Unload What They Have, Prices Follow

“Some forced selling is highly likely.”
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Mainland Chinese buyers, who largely drove the luxury real estate boom in Hong Kong, the world’s most expensive housing market in terms of affordability, have stopped buying. The number of homes eligible for buyer’s stamp duty, which is only paid by overseas or company buyers, mostly from the Mainland, plunged to an unprecedented low of just 42 homes in March, from a record monthly high of 534 in December 2017, according to the city’s Inland Revenue Department:
Sales of Hong Kong property to mainland investors have been trending downwards for the past two years or so, largely due to the Chinese government’s decision, in late 2017, to crack down on money laundering and illicit capital flows from mainland China to other countries. One of the main targets of that crackdown was money used to fund real estate projects in booming global cities with lax money laundering controls.
Since then, the combined toll of the US-China trade war, Hong Kong’s political crisis, and recently Covid-19 has decimated property investor sentiment.
In addition, many Mainland investors are desperately trying to sell those residential properties they have already bought as rental income in Hong Kong slumps and appetite for outbound investment all but vanishes in China. Many of these investors are willing to sell at a sharp discount to offload their property as quickly as possible.
Pummeled by weaker market sentiment, a lack of new launches due to the virus outbreak, and the evaporation of demand from mainland investors, luxury transaction volumes on Hong Kong island tumbled by 44% Q-o-Q in Q1/2020, following a modest rebound in Q4/2019, according to data published by Savills. In Kowloon and the New Territories, which were particularly popular districts among mainland investors, transaction volumes plunged by 50%.
Prices follow transaction volumes.
“With Covid-19 coming at a time of trade tensions, some forced selling is highly likely,” said Simon Smith, senior director of research and consultancy at Savills Hong Kong. “Some mainland vendors whose businesses face cash flow issues, and landlords of properties with multiple mortgages, will be prepared to consider offers [at deep discounts] on a selective basis.”
Here are a couple of choice examples courtesy of South China Morning Post:
- One mainland investor sold a 639 sq ft flat at Century Link in Tung Chung for HK$7.6 million (US$980,550). “The homeowner was pessimistic about market prospects, so he did not hesitate to cash in,” said Dennis Wong, branch manager at Centaline Property Agency. “As the homeowner is a mainlander, he had to pay the buyer’s stamp duty when he entered the market. His exit actually cost him about HK$2 million.”
- A 2,047 sq ft villa at The Beverly Hills in Tai Po that was bought for HK$28.5 million 10 years ago ($3.7 million) went for HK$20 million ($2.6 million) this month.
Weaker sales are translating into lower prices. Luxury home prices in Kowloon and the New Territories fell by 4.5% Q-o-Q in the first quarter. In areas such as Kowloon Station and Kowloon Tong the drop was even steeper, at 6.9% and 4.9%, respectively, from the previous quarter. Luxury apartment prices on Hong Kong Island declined by 3% in Q1/2020.
Prices have also fallen in the mass property market. According to Centalaline Property Agency’s Centa-City Index, which is based on all transaction records in the secondary market registered with the Land Registry, the median price fell 1.4% in March from February and about 9% from the double peaks in mid-2019 and mid-2018, and is back where it had first been in January and February 2018:
Prices will have to fall a heck of a lot further before most local residents with incomes that are even above the median can start dreaming about buying a home. Hong Kong is far and away the world’s most expensive housing market in terms of affordability for a median-income household, outdistancing even cities like Vancouver, Sydney and London, which have been through mind-boggling housing bubbles as well. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Sales at luxury goods stores, once the largest category, collapsed by 86% since their peak in 2013-2014. Read... A Word About Hong Kong’s Retail Sales Collapse: It’s a Mess
will this influence decisions in other countries where money was off shored?
Panic first is probably a good idea here.
Other counties also have other buyers besides China, but yes.
Buying and renting is being affected all over the world thanks to the Coronavirus so is a really bad time to be selling a house.
My advice is to keep the property if you can, even if you will have to reduce the rent, and wait until next year to see what happens.
As usual I have a different take. I believe the one with access to money want real estate and land prices to fall so they can scoop it at a lower price.
If you have lived in Asia, you know what I mean.
Isn’t that what most people reading this blog, want to happen in the US?
Hopefully out of need to find shelter rather than to speculate.
Just Some Random Guy,
“Isn’t that what most people reading this blog, want to happen in the US?”
There is a common misconception here about websites with comments.
WOLF STREET had 628,000 “users” over the past 28 days, majority of them “new users” — meaning they were on this site only once during the 28-day period per device as per Google Analytics. So there is some duplication as some “new users” can include some more or less regular users that Google fails to identify as such); many “new users” came via search, Google News (where some of my articles run), etc. But there are only a few hundred active commenters.
So the percentage of readers who comment is minuscule (as it is with all sites).
Commenters are authors. My job is to encourage as many readers as possible to read these authors’ comments. And the number of readers on my site who also read the comments, or only read the comments, is fairly large.
Many people who read this site are in the RE industry. Others work on Wall Street. There are hedge funders and people at trading houses that read this site. There are truckers and truck dealers that read this site. And financial advisors and bankers, etc. There are people at the Fed that read this site (I know).
You’re extrapolating from what you read in the comments to the overall readership, but commenters are not representative of the overall readership – this is valid for just about all sites.
BTW, the number of comments are not indicative of the number of readers. Some kinds of topics stimulate a lot of discussion. And so you get 300 comments by 150 people. But that article may only have been read 10,000 times. Another article with over 10 times as many reads might only get 150 comments.
That’s just how websites work.
@Wolf
Love the comments section here! Thanks!
We should really use the comments here to discuss how important i is for the government to continue to support high home prices and the people who bought them. Homes and the mortgages on them are the #1 asset in the USA and most people don’t realize the Federal govt actually takes the risk away by buying the mortgages so the banks can focus on doing what they do best.
Obviously we all need to pull together at a time like this to ensure home prices do not go down. And other countries, like Hong Kong, ought to emulate the US system. Perhaps even the IMF could start buying out mortgage securities internationally so that no one gets hurt by global real estate prices going down. Actions like this might encourage the mainland Chinese not to sell their Hong Kong properties.
Impact of the virus has been bad enough, last thing we need now is real estate prices going down all over the globe.
“Commenters are authors.”
See. kids, stop laughing.
Wolf says I’m an author, so there!
I don’t think people realize the distorting effect Chinese property buyers (and money-launders) has had on proping up the housing bubble.
In major cities, prices reflect each other. So when a Chinese billionaire buys up property at 1,000 sq/ft in Hong Kong; then Tokyo, NY, and London adjust to try and sell at that price too. Then 2nd tier cities adjust to fit where the suburbs of NY adjust their prices based on Manhattan real estate.
So much is a worldwide bubble driven by the Chinese buying things at any price to get their money out of the country so it can’t get siezed by the CCP.
Legally, annually, you can take 50,000USD out of the country, no questions asked. If you want to transfer over that sum, you have to go thru SAFE-https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_Administration_of_Foreign_Exchange
Depending how corrupt you are, based on your intentions, and then of course the CCP, if you want to transact legally, you are able to. China’s policy is to keep money in China, and clamping down on corruption. There’s really nothing wrong with the theory, and the ideals.
It’s not much different than the US. In fact the corruption to get Chinese into the US, and their money has probably been pushed and supported more by corruption within the US and globally than just from motivations, and options in China.
The big question is who is supporting the most corruption globally? And, it is not really the Chinese, although they’re probably as guilty as any state, and especially global players. The real transaction money trails are those that have increased the black markets globally since the 80’s.
Globally, everyone should support transparency, and legal monetary transactions, and not the black market, under-the-table deals, which are where the untracked, and real money plays are performed contrary to all national, and international legal process.
50k, Are you serious? Have you seen Chinese bet in a casino? I’ve seen them bet around 1 mil per round at the high stakes baccarat table
Gave me a headache.
Here in the UK, bookmakers always try to open up in any local Chinatown… lol
Back in the day, Canadian politicians almost always brought up human rights abuses by China…now, they really go out of their way to encourage be nice to China. Considering how this country was the backdoor to China’s cheap goods to slip into the US. Cheap goods that are bad quality and over the decades become cheaper and poorer.
Prime Real estate still more stable than stocks.
Maybe only in US where REITs can receive bailout $$. Unclear if those bailouts include REITs in other countries.
Oh dear. In many countries you get a bailout or “loan” because you are politically connected. You don’t need a REIT.
Distortion will always accompany a fiat currency especially a foreign reserve one. Get used to it.
However, it does not guarantee they will make money. Just ask the Japanese when they bought Rockefeller center.
With the remarkable Nikkei Bubble of 1989, Japanese speculators were aggressively buying “Trophy” properties around the world.
The guy who sensationally bought the Pebble Beach Golf Course was broke in about six months.
Losing something like $95,000 per hole.
Global real estate prices could suffer a long post-bubble bear market.
Does this mean that Mainland China is less interested in the pro-democracy movement? In China politics is always at the service of good economic policy.
People say the Chinese feel rich when property prices are going up and obviously feel poor when the drop.( same in England) Now that property prices are dropping, the very fact that they are dropping will be a further spur to drops in consumerism, so much so, that they become self perpetuating. This, on top of everything else, make you see how depressions start…..