How Far Will the U.S. Economy Plunge During Lockdown?

“Three times deeper than the Great Recession?”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
No one has ever been through an economy where enormous shifts have occurred, from one day to the next, shutting down part of the economy but also generating sectors that are vastly more vibrant than ever before. Monthly or quarterly economic indicators leave us in the dark because they lag too far behind and are at the moment largely useless. What we need is high-frequency data – daily and weekly that track this shifting economy in near-real time.
For example, there has been an enormous boom in ecommerce – but we won’t get ecommerce data for Q1 until mid-May and for Q2 until August. Best Buy reported last week that its online sales had surged by 250% but that it would furlough 51,000 hourly store employees as stores were closed to customers, allowing only for curbside pickup. That duality that is now widespread impacts the economy in strange ways.
Grocery store and supermarket sales – which are normally the epitome of slow and steady growth tied to inflation and population growth – are suddenly booming. Kroger reported a 30% surge in “identical retail supermarket sales without fuel.”
Anything having to do with working-at-home, including hardware sales, is booming. Everything and anything that is online is booming — as are the sectors that make it all work, including delivery services. And there are other sectors that are suddenly hot.
But other parts of the economy have essentially collapsed, with near-zero revenues, such as sit-down restaurants, sports & entertainment events, or the entire travel and accommodations industry, including airlines and hotels.
Some manufacturing plants are operating, but many others are not. Much of the construction industry has shut down. Housing and auto sales are still ongoing, but at far lower levels.
Supply chains are misaligned, insufficient for the surging activity at supermarkets and ecommerce, but useless for commercial venues such as restaurants and schools that have been shut down.
There have been some shortages of meat at grocery stores. But meat meant for restaurants is stuck because the meatpackers and middlemen for the restaurant and cafeteria industry are either not part of the long-established supply chains of large supermarkets, or the packaging and quality is inappropriate for supermarkets. A lot of smart people are trying to resolve these supply chain issues.
Agriculture is operating mostly. Oil drilling has collapsed because of the demand for oil has collapsed, and the entire supply chain to the oil-and-gas sector, including the equipment manufacturing sector, and the services supporting it all have ground to a halt.
Consumers are still spending money, but they’re spending less, and they’re spending it in different ways. So estimating where GDP will be in an economy that has shifted so suddenly and so dramatically, and where activity in many sectors has plunged from one day to the next is going to be tough.
But here is one effort, initiated in early March in its current form: The New York Fed’s Weekly Economic Index (WEI), released today for the week ending April 18, is based on ten daily and weekly indicators – “timely and relevant high-frequency data,” as it says – of “real economic activity.” These indicators cover consumer behavior, the labor market, and production. The researchers putting the index together have scaled the index “to align with the four-quarter GDP growth rate.”
The index has plunged over the past five weeks to -10.95%. If this reading persists for the entire second quarter, then the year-over-year GDP plunge in Q2 is expected to be around -11%:
The above chart shows how the index declined during the Great Recession. The index turned negative at the beginning of October 2008 and then plunged. Weekly declines were between 3% and 3.8% starting in December 2008 through August 2009. Then the declines abated.
By comparison, real GDP during the Great Recession fell 2.8% year-over-year in Q4 2008, 3.2% in Q1 2009, 3.9% in Q2 2009, and 3.1% in Q3 2009.
The chart below, which covers 2019 and 2020 so far, shows the plunge in economic activity by week over the past five weeks. Before it all started, the economy wasn’t all that hot, with diminishing growth rates last year and into this year. For the week ending February 29, on the eve of the lockdowns, the WEI was at 1.58%:
The WEI gives us a feel of what GDP might look like in this new economy. The Great Recession, with GDP declining at less than one-third the rate indicated by the WEI, was bad enough. Today’s 11% plunge in the WEI points at a recession that would be three times deeper than the Great Recession, if the WEI persists at this level.
These are the 10 data series employed by the WEI:
- Redbook Research: weekly same-store sales
- Initial claims for unemployment insurance
- Continuing claims for unemployment insurance
- Staffing Index by the American Staffing Association
- Rasmussen Consumer Index
- Raw steel production (from American Iron and Steel Institute)
- Electric utility output, excl. Hawaii & Alaska (Edison Electric Institute)
- US fuel sales to end users (NY Fed calculations based on EIA data)
- US railroad traffic
- Federal withholding tax collections (Booth Financial Consulting)
The initial claims for unemployment insurance alone appear to be on a similar “three times worse” trajectory, pointing to an increase of around 25-30 million unemployed, compared to an increase of around 10 million unemployed during the Great Recession. So in terms of depth, not duration, “three times deeper than the Great Recession” might be a useful approximation until more data emerges.
One other thing missing is the nasty mic ugly colder weather. Warmer weather would have a lot more people inching to be out and about.
It’s a global impulse shock. 2nd derivative of sales. I’m experimenting with different ways of calculating and graphing internally for my employer based on our sales data, wish I knew how to graph it for the whole economy and for sectors.
Now all the Fed has to do if figure out how make oil to up to $100 and the stocks will follow. Follow probably to 30K at least.
The economy doesn’t matter in Fed World. Only the stocks do.
In regards to the real time data you say we need, what you are suggesting could theoretically be solved by tracking all pieces of data using blockchain.
I’m sorry but whether you like it or not, the corona virus is the pin that popped the bubble, globally. So unless we have some plan of dealing with it that is well understood, then we will be in cloud nine for a while.
We do not enough details on the virus at this time. But we have knowledge about other types of past viruses and the concept of herd immunity.
In my opinion, the goal is HERD IMMUNITY (at least conceptually at this point). Since we don’t have a vaccine or have no realistic date of having an effective one, we can only think of getting herd immunity through infection and surviving whatever disease it causes. At least about 80% of the population should be infected!
If you don’t think herd immunity is the goal then you better start praying because you can expect this virus to come back again and again (maybe even from overseas).
So tell me, who is the government willing to infect if there is a stay at home order? Young grade school kids can’t even begin to cross-infect each other even if they are not that susceptible to getting a disease. Same is true for young workers. The risk of dying is very low.
Testing, testing, testing. All we can hear is yelling. But no one has told us WHAT IT’S FOR? If the only group of people who are at appreciable risk are old and sick people then why not concentrate on protecting them, while allowing the rest of the population to cross-infect to get immunity?
But so far no plan, just confusion. The old can hibernate for 1-3 months until the young has developed herd immunity. They just need some help from the government. Most of the old are already in social security and medicare anyway. Just make it better for a while.
To get to herd immunity, you need to infect about 70% of the population and possibly more. People who are both young and healthy (no co-morbidity) are only about 40% of the population.
Many of the 20-44 group are obese, have high blood pressure, diabetes and so on. To get to that 70%, you have to infect a chunk of the population that will definitely have a > 2% rate of serious disease, significant mortality and many cases of long-term damage (COPD, kidney disease, etc.)
There is no simple answer here.
I had all the above before (obesity, very high blood pressure, and diabetes) my stroke. I survived. I’m also old and on medicare.
You should study how probabilities work.
I did. I took a lot of masters level statistics courses at Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute at Troy, NY.
I value your experiences with survival, rather than your umpteen Stat courses.
Live long, and prosper!
its worse than that… we don’t know: permanent damage to body tissue after recovery. This disease causes scarring of the lungs and attacks the heart and circulatory system. even if not in the low risk group your health is at serious risk.
we also don’t know: can you get the disease again AFTER recovery?
Also: who is going to volunteer to expose themselves? No me no thank you.
It looks like we’re going to have the worst of all worlds—a huge economic impact from the shutdown, AND escalating death and disability from premature opening. We really screwed the pooch by not acting early to nip this in the bud.
I tend to agree that a lot of younger people will want to try to get it over with. Would be nice if there was a kids’ quarantine for this purpose so they can develop immunity without infecting their elders. It’s not so much the old folks who have to worry—they are more socially isolated anyway. It’s the vast swath of folks aged 40-65, who have a lot of responsibility in society, that we have to worry about.
Chinese deceit explains some of the late response. Shutting down travel from China was timely. Not shutting down travel from Europe was a problem. These are unprecedented times. Finger pointing and playing the blame game isn’t real productive. Population density, as in NYC and other NE cities, is a problem … that no one can be blamed for. Riding the subway, buses, elevators are all risks that are just part of life (and now death) in the big city.
Wow Iamafan, normally I like your comments. The whole idea of flattening the curve is to keep the incidence down to the point where the healthcare system can handle it. Meanwhile clinicians are working on controlled phase 3 clinical trials of possible therapeutics for the disease. Testing and contact tracing will extend the period until real and proven methods are developed to save people from disease. Heck South Korea has done this and have their cafes open. Now is the time to keep the incidence down and allow science to come up with mitigating treatments, not the law of the jungle.
You think you’re smarter than nature?
How do you think man survived for millions of years.
PS. I’m not here to be liked. Thank goodness we don’t have up votes.
Actually scientists are a product of nature. The inquisitiveness into the realm of how things work turned out to make them more prolific. I am unfortunately not the best scientist in the world so I guess I am not smarter than nature. But I know using scientific methods we can produce incredible results.
Lol just like science has conquered other coronaviruses such as the common cold? Modern medicine has very few answers against viral infections, especially ones that mutate seasonally. This isn’t a 110 minute movie where a tidy solution with a bow on top arrives in the nick of time. There is a several year cycle for drug development and absolutely no guarantees. I think you’ll be waiting a very long time (if ever) for a miracle cure. Probably far less time for a rather anemic, marginally effective but highly media-hyped vaccine supported by randomized controlled trials funded by….yup, Big Pharma! I sympathize with your concerns about the “law of the jungle” but the fact of the matter is that a very large portion of the population is going to have to confront the pathogen and mount an immune defense. This is unavoidable fact.
Early antibody studies of their local communities by Mass General, Stanford, and Colombia indicate positive antibodies to COVID in about 30% of the people, far higher than the known number of COVID+ cases.
So that indicates the virus is already more widespread than testing for the virus itself has demonstrated.
Whether the presence of antibodies means that these people are immune to COVID, and that they will not spread the virus to others is still unclear. For instance, about 10-25% of people with chronic active hepatitis B (meaning they still have the virus onboard and can infect other people with their blood/bodily fluids) will have antibodies to hepatitis B.
As has been pointed out many times here, young people and middle aged people, do get COVID and die. One of the sailors onboard the carrier Roosevelt died. So did a French sailor onboard the carrier Charles de Gaulle. No old retired seniors onboard either ship, or people with serious medical diseases.
As I posted before, the Spanish flu occurred during the last days of WWI, and the US blasted full speed ahead to rev up for the war and censored all news reports of the flu pandemic. 675,000 died.
So that’s the extreme end of what happens if you don’t do social distancing, etc.
We’re about to find out what is going to happen to Japan, with its densely packed housing and transportation systems, which also refused to do social distancing/isolation.
Chris Martinson blew that study to pieces it was mostly BS.
Go to the source of the peer review.
“https://medium.com/@balajis/peer-review-of-covid-19-antibody-seroprevalence-in-santa-clara-county-california-1f6382258c25”.
Most of the questions are about the sampling techniques.
If you’re looking for a perfect solution, I’m sorry there isn’t any. Nature isn’t merciful.
If you have ever been in a near death situation, you’ll understand me.
I’ve seen lots of people die in my career, some peaceful, some incredibly violent.
A man in his 70s dying of congestive heart failure. His son visited the ICU, said he had lived a good life. Later that night, the man drifted off to sleep, started that irregular Cheyne Stokes breathing, and his heartbeat slowed down, the EKG beeps became further and further apart until they stopped altogether.
A 15 year old girl, brought into the ER with her head smashed in with a hammer by her boyfriend. Her head felt like a deflated soccer ball. She was sooooo clearly brain dead already, but everybody in the ER was standing around looking at us to save her, so the senior Neurosurgery resident ordered her up to the OR. I had to shave her head and prep it. That deflated soccer ball feel, never forget it. The senior resident made one stab incision, brains started to ooze out, like a pinkish cream cheese. He quickly covered it with a sponge, and then announced, “OK, we’re done!”
Others, I sent off with written declarations of brain death in their charts, a few where I turned off the ventilator myself after a finding of brain death.
I know death, I’ve seen it. It comes for us all.
The question here is that it doesn’t matter for those with the means and ability to self isolate and protect themselves. For those that can’t, what are the tradeoffs? Is it worth it to jeopardize their lives?
The captain of the Theodore Roosevelt felt differently from you. We are not at war, he said, and it did not make sense to jeopardize the lives of his crew. He got fired. His crew, packed like sardines into that ship, had no escape from being infected with COVID. Self isolation was not an option onboard. He did what he believed was the morally correct thing to do after his chain of command ignored him, and he went public. A courageous man.
Nursing home patients are similarly helpless. The workers they depend on are generally low income Americans. Strict PPE standards are expensive, you know nursing homes are not going to spend money to upgrade. So, self isolating old people who depend on others is not an option.
I suspect with all the protests and Libertarian streaks of Americans that self-isolation will soon be abandoned by a large portion of the American population anyway. I suspect the virus will rage on for months in those areas that do open up, and this will re-infect other areas that had gotten the pandemic under control.
So, it doesn’t really matter what you or I think. This is all playing out before us, American style
Where is the data and proof of further stay at home or shut down effectivity versus the cost? We already had at least 3 weeks of this. Maybe a mask and distancing is good enough.
First, there is no herd immunity for this virus. You can get this virus again even if you had it before. The virus is a hybrid being part SARS and part HIV. The SARS component attacks your lungs, and the HIV attacks your organs, both leave permanent damage. If you catch it again, your system is already compromised and you are at even higher risk.
Also the notion it is only people who are old and or already compromised in some way that are at risk is simply not true.
At present the United States has 2 of its aircraft carriers out of service, that they are admitting to because of this virus, and the last I checked the navy is mostly young health men. I suspect the situation is probably worse than they admit. I know it was bad enough for the Secretary of the Navy to hold a press conference and warn other countries not to try anything because of it..
If there is no herd immunity you better get real scared. The good thing is that no one has proof of anything. You think the virus will just disappear?
I’m hearing short recession. Quick recovery. Maybe anti body medicine by sept. Vaccine isn’t till next year. A.G. Baird suing states about overbearing lock downs. I’m in a reit. One I wanted 20 years ago but couldn’t touch it. I’ll ride it out. It has some shut down malls by you in San Fran.
Maybe fundamentals don’t matter in stocks, but what rational reason is there to believe that companies will immediately hire back their employees? They’ll wait for demand to show back up before they hire back, except it won’t because so many people are suddenly broke. Maybe if they had savings, then demand wouldn’t fall so much and companies would be forced to hire back quickly.
The fed along with congress could temporarily hand out more money to people and create *fake* savings. That might help rebalance, but there’s also the issue of all the zombie corps that could go under in the meantime. The paychecks that came from those won’t come back, so you’ll find yourself at a new lower equilibrium until the Fed can blow a new bubble economy. That usually takes a few years at least.
It is incredibly unlikely that we just pull out of this and go back to how things were.
I don’t think it’s going to be as quick as that. COVID19 is showing a resurgence in Italy, and positives are up in New York today. Whether antibodies will create immunity is not a given; as a matter of fact it’s UNKNOWN whether antibodies render those recovered immune, which complicates the development of a vaccine. 100s of so-called recovered persons are testing positive again for COVID19.
The shopping habits of US consumers have been broken. The retail industry is collapsing, and many other industries are needing a bail out.
Now core parts of $1.7 trillion US corporate bond market have been targeted by S&P for downgrade from AAA to CCC with massive repricing to follow, and guess who is hold billions of that worthless paper? The Federal Reserve Bank.
There are simply too many industries in need of liquidity.
Sad but true. I just don’t see it turning around on a dime.
For all the reasons stated is why most of the 20-30M newly minted Unemployed will never work again and the those that do will work for less wages than pre-pandemic.
Not a good time to be unemployed and those that are should feel damn lucky because we may not be far behind.
This economic cliff dive arrives at the end of a tepid recovery. Fed cutting rates ahead of a slowdown, stimulates excess which results in more bankruptcies. Covid supplied an instant recession times 2. Fed was slow to react, then nationalized the economy. They continue to blunder almost daily, after buying MBS and blowing up the interest rate spreads. Now they are pumping up corporate America on a case by case basis. Whether it was six months of REPO to fix a one day event, or rate cuts while the market was ATH. Fed is a committee, and the proper solution in this case, is the firing squad.
The coastal states, with their FIRE, technology and government bases economies will rebound first. The heartland will take longer especially the Upper Midwest and Texas due to auto and energy problems. Where I live, Michigan, the old saying is first to fall and the last to recover. Can’t see how this would be any different going forward. I know it’s been said here before but I also doubt the elites will change things as they have them just the way they want them right now. So sadly, look for a long slog and a permanent reset lower for may regions and their people.
I dont understand when you say ecommerce is booming. People dont have money. How can things be booming? If the consumer lost their job, that should pretty much sum up spending. Delivery service shouldn’t be booming either. We got furloughed and we havent spent a dime on anything online or have had any deliveries. I havebt noticed too many delivery trucks from the neighbors ordering anything either. We even canceled stuff a lot of our online services. What do I know though…haha. are you trying to hype ecommerce? Like the Tesla hype?
I’d also like to add….this economic downturn is a direct result of government keeping people from working. The jobs were there before. This is pure economic manipulation. (I’m not disregarding the virus) I’m just simply saying that…regulation is keeping us from working. You guys need to realize that.
I really wish there was lucid communication about the virus, how it spreads. I was wearing a mask in public to protect myself when they were telling us not to unless we were sick, and I thought, well, if they think I have it, so what. It was obviously airborne–people were being infected by being in close proximity and touching common objects and transferring it to their mucous membranes. This abominably poor narrative is why people were not personally proactive, and it led to the public being treated like cattle. There are multiple motivations here, and people in authority working against each other, and the hard thing is that, they don’t care, and as the nurses say, they are tired of being treated like they are disposable.
I hear you saying “the government” is keeping you from working, that “regulation” is keeping you from working. I think it’s the clusterfuck of power that keeps muddying the waters and confusing people that is responsible. I have no answers.
That early thing about not wearing masks came from the CDC, which, in my long professional experience, sees its main role as being one to soothe the American public and downplay panic about infectious disease pandemics that can kill you.
They did once also say, in the early 1980s, that women could not get AIDS, which totally did not make sense at a time when little was known about AIDS. It was definitely known that this was sexually transmitted between gay men. So why not with heterosexual sex? I remember all sorts of twisted rationales for why women could not get AIDS. Their vaginas were tougher and more resistant was one.
Well, surprise, surprise, women did get AIDS, worldwide.
Never trust what the CDC says if it goes against your own common sense, is what I say.
I’d like to see a comprehensive demographic study on all COVID 19 deaths, sampling them New York City, for example, and placed on a graph or chart by location, age, gender, and other data points that are available.
The regulations that hurt my local economy are state generated more than the federal government kind.. Oh the loggers say that the environmental laws prevent them from logging but I’m not a unobservant idiot, almost all the big trees are gone and taking the little ones just leaves us with a desert. And a fire hazard. They refuse to do the thinning as it is to costly. They just want to clear cut, replant and ignore the land until the trees are a dense fire hazard, then they want to clear cut again.
In Oregon the state controls the local zoning so it is very difficult for mom and paws to do anything other than work for the big corporate outfits. Oh we have our food carts but Southern Oregon was a paradise when I moved here more than 50 years ago. Its biggest long term potential was small tourist enterprises and small businesses including small farms. The state made it either illegal or so difficult to operate that most abandoned any idea of survival.
Changing the regulations on Fracking or Water quality or air quality or how much crap a mine can dump into the rivers or let leach into the system doesn’t really help any of the little people if those are the regulations you are complaining about. The couple of jobs isn’t worth the health care costs to the majority from the pollution.
I should have said food carts and Pot grows..
Everyone has money, at least until their credit cards are canceled. The government may just give everyone a free ride on those debts too to try to keep things going. Besides, a lot of lower income people are going to actually get a raise from getting laid off. Someone making $400 a week is now making close to $1000 with the Federal bonus, and not paying rent on top of it. Others are ditching their mortgage payments.
Responsible people are already cutting back, but the irresponsible people will not stop spending until they have no means to do it. That will not happen for probably 3 to 6 mos. Then they will default on their debts and lose their credit, and that is when you will see the economy really start to crater.
Some agriculture is okay. North American wheat and corn is mostly produced by small teams of people using combine harvesters.
I’m hearing other things about other sorts of agriculture though.
Strawberries and other fruits are in trouble around the world. Labor intensive, not compatible with lockdowns. Not sure how long that will take to recover after (suppose it depends on timing of lockdowns vs growing season).
I’ve also seen several stories about rice in Asia. It’s more labor-intensive than wheat, and apparently farmers haven’t been able to get their crops planted (as of a few weeks ago; I may be out of date).
My son’s business closed so he got a job at a nearby grocery store. Mostly he works in the meat dept…tons of meat, good quality. It is a smallish franchise…many poor black customers and elderly of all sorts and varieties. They NEVER ran out of toilet paper or meat or canned beans. They got shelves of bleach delivered overnight while the chains were empty for…well they still have no bleach.
The big chains with higher prices ran out of everything and still don’t have toilet paper.
Sometimes snobbery works against you!!! Drive to a country IGA or a Piggly Wiggly…live a little!
With no effective medication and vaccine merely wishful thinking (where the HIV and hepatitis C vaccines?) it might be better to do a slow staged reopening and let the chips fall where they may. Some won’t survive, some will survive with permanent impairment, but you can’t print an economy.
I’m speaking as someone in a high risk group (age 67 with some medical problems) who continues to risk his life every week seeing patients, not as a millennial who thinks they’re 10 feet tall and bulletproof.
This is the reality. No treatment, no vaccine. Hope is not a plan. Barring a miracle pretty much everyone will eventually get infected.
“Cry ‘Havoc!,’ and let slip the dogs of war.”
Even during the Great Depression, life continued. There are, as Wolf said, just many adjustments. My stepfather was a machinist and lucky enough to get a job with a casket maker in Chicago during the depression making the handles and ornaments for caskets. He said he made good money all during the depression because death rates skyrocketed and there was a huge market for caskets.
Certain niches will do OK, but in the macro view productivity is going in the toilet. Supply chain problems alone will take years to smooth out. Defaults will be huge, and as a result, lending will tighten significantly.
We really have not even begun to see the real effects of this thing yet. People are still in denial it is even happening. The foreclosures will be postponed for a year or so due to forbearance, but who seriously thinks any of these people are going to be able to come up with a balloon payment or be able to refinance a year from now after property prices plunge.
The government and the Fed have played the game of kicking the can down the road since 2008, and it has only made the problem worse. All of the solutions they are trying are only putting their fingers in the holes of a crumbling dam and there are too many holes for them to reach.
The problems we are facing are going to be made even worse by the fact that our society is basically spoiled and entitled, and cannot tolerate even a little discomfort, as we are seeing now with the protests and civil disobedience. Going forward as times get harder I expect to see people become bitter and cynical as their lives become hard and they begin to see the worst in their fellow man.
People need to stop comparing the Great Depression to now. It’s literally not at all the same.
A lot of people just like to watch the world burn too.
All say this again…this economic downturn is manipulated because the JOBS were there and they were taken away by executive orders to shelter in place. This is literally nothing like the great depression. (I’m not disregarding the virus) but everyone keeps saying, “OH! I knew the recession was coming.”
The govt has a lot more power than people think. They could easily freeze all loans, mortgages, car payments, ALL financial markets…and just tack on all these past few months at the end of the loans instead we get the peanuts of a $1,200 stimulus check…..now correct me if I’m wrong but 2.2 trillion dollars divided by the populous comes out to roughly $5,500 PER PERSON. Is the govt really that naive to think a measly $1,200 will help anyone?
1) Back to normal : WTI Future closed yesterday @ (-) 40.32 and
today it opened at (+)21.27, leaving behind a huge gap.
2) Western Canadian Select – WTI moved higher and closed at (-) 10.75,
testing Mar 2019 high at (-) 9.4.
3) Canada will further constrict Alberta production and store excess oil, in empty R/R tank cars. The two Saudi oil tankers that are coming to US in May will exacerbate WTI storage capacity distress.
4) WCS – WTI might be positive, or close to positive territory.
5) With helicopter money thrown at so many American, hotels for free
and low gasoline to fill the tank, America will never miss a rare opportunity like that, hit the road. delay opening their businesses, because America need a summer break for relief.
Wolf missed a important piece of analysis: yesterday’s oil plunge coincides with 4-20. Not just the US, all the worlds economy is going to plunge.
About agriculture: Flood, drought, crop failures never caused famine. You may not get strawberries or avocado but rice will be available. Pork plants may be closed but USDA has government cheese in the storage. Even during irish potato famine or Indian famine, British politics bring the famine not the agriculture. NEVER
Half of the food we eat is oil. US is the land of cars and roads. Oil demand will pick up once the lockdown ends which depends on the virus and the climate and so on. I guess an year or so.
One good thing is people who are out of this lockdown want one thing. To Live. To Enjoy all the pleasures of life. Food, games, bars, restaurants and gyms. If they have money. So, provided the Almighty printers are on, we will have a roaring 20s.
“How far will the economy plunge during lock down” is a very specific question. Just during the lock down phase the -10% number is probably not far off. We are basically there now. We are at the end of the lock down phase in some states, and near the end in others. As more states exit the lock down phase and move on to the “just be more careful” phase much of the US economy will rebound. Essentially, we’ve seen the worst. There will be less suckage going forward in many states. Keep your chin up. It is a wonderful human trait that we are not programmed to remember bad experiences for very long.
Good article and timely…in a thought provoking way.
Regarding this statement: “But other parts of the economy have essentially collapsed, with near-zero revenues, such as sit-down restaurants, sports & entertainment events, or the entire travel and accommodations industry, including airlines and hotels.”
My parents generation, Great Depression vintage, never ate out at restaurants. Sports was listening to baseball on the radio or catching the local high school basketball game. Entertainment = radio and penny poker on winter nights, fishing. Airlines and hotels? Seriously? I submit most of today’s economy that has collapsed was fluff and unnecessary to begin with. I have said this often on WS. How realistic is it for a young family to go to a theme park on a cc? Or buy a new car on time?
So, online is booming……just like we used to order from Sears catalogue. Imagine, some things stay the same. People are now cooking at home, just like my family always did. Going to a restaurant for a meal was a great big expensive deal, for a special occasion. It was a treat.
My son is presently on a layoff bubble. He is just senior enough to keep his job. He is single, has a renter (on a pension) in his house that pays for his mortgage. He is sharing a home with 2 other workers to cut expenses. I told him, “You may just get laid off….and the worst that will happen is you phone the dealer and tell them to come and get your truck. Meanwhile, while you are working, be the indispensable one, the guy they cannot imagine doing without.”
My wife and I were just talking about son. In his case this collapse will be good for him as he has never had to worry about employment and the basics. As a parent I would like to see him do well and have an amazing life, but it has been so unrealistic to this point. Those of us who have faced down hard times….layoffs, being underemployed, sharing expenses, and worrying about making ends meet, have ultimately been better for it.
As trite as it sounds, I can only hope many will relearn basic life skills and be stronger for it. Our 1st world lifestyles have been unrealistic for decades, and I don’t think people have been happier for it. My grandparents would sit out on the screened front porch on those hot Minnesota evenings and visit with neighbours who were out for a stroll. They were pretty happy, if the truth be told. 5 kids in a 3 bedroom bungalow, with a screened front porch and a 1/2 acre garden. One bathroom, and they were pretty happy just to have that.
regards