Week Four of the U.S. Labor Market Collapse

These layoffs are gut-wrenching and gigantic. But six states reported “fewer layoffs” in some industries – as there are not that many people left to lay off?
It’s a previously unimaginable and gut-wrenching magnitude: Over the past four weeks, including today’s report, 22.03 million initial unemployment claims have been processed.
In the week ended April 11, 5.245 million people filed initial unemployment claims, seasonally adjusted, the Department of Labor reported this morning, about eight times the peaks during the prior unemployment crises in 1982 and 2009. This is in addition to the 6.61 million initial claims a week ago, 6.87 million claims two weeks ago, and 3.3 million claims three weeks ago:
The unemployment claims reported today by the US Department of Labor are those that the state offices were able to process – not including the claims that have been filed but haven’t been processed yet.
The other day, California Governor Gavin Newsome discussed what the California Employment Development Department (EDD) is going through to catch up with the tsunami of unemployment claims, including training and transferring people from other sections to the claims department and extending call-center hours to the new schedule of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. He said that the EDD can now process about 1 million claims a week, and that, at the time he was speaking, it had already processed about 2.7 million claims since the lockdown started.
Other state unemployment offices have jumped through similar hoops and ramped up staffing to catch up with processing the historic onslaught of claims. And they’re making headway. What we’re seeing here are only the claims that have been processed – not the unprocessed claims that have been filed and are still waiting in the queue or require additional work.
The 10 states with the most initial claims this week.
The table below shows the 10 states that had the most initial claims for unemployment insurance in the week ended April 11:
|Top 10 States, Initial Claims in the week ended Apr 11
|1
|California
|660,966
|2
|New York
|395,949
|3
|Georgia
|317,526
|4
|Texas
|273,567
|5
|Pennsylvania
|238,357
|6
|Michigan
|219,320
|7
|New Jersey
|213,897
|8
|Florida
|181,293
|9
|Ohio
|157,218
|10
|Washington
|150,516
Layoffs by sector.
Some of the states provided comments about the industries that the layoffs were concentrated in. Notably absent are the industries of finance and insurance – the biggest industry in the US. Also, industries where work-at-home is possible are largely absent; and only one state, Michigan, listed layoffs in “professional, scientific, and technical services.”
- Accommodation
- Retail trade
- Wholesale trade
- Food services (restaurants, cafeterias, etc.)
- Social assistance
- Healthcare (many healthcare service providers that deal with elective procedures, such as dentists, have shut down)
- Administrative
- Manufacturing
- Construction
New development: “Fewer layoffs” in some industries
Six states where layoffs declined – California, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Missouri – listed in the comments the industries that had “fewer layoffs” than in the prior week. These industries may be getting closer to completing the initial wave of layoffs. And in some of the industries such as restaurants and accommodation, there may not be a lot of people left to lay off. These industries include:
- Construction
- Manufacturing,
- Accommodation (is there even anyone left to lay off?)
- Transportation and warehousing
- Food services
- Healthcare and social assistance.
Number of “insured unemployed” soar to record
A person who has filed an “initial claim” for Unemployment Insurance (UI) and still doesn’t have a job a week later is added to “insured unemployment.”
The number of the “insured unemployed” skyrocketed to 11.98 million, by far the highest in the history of the data series. The prior record had been set a week ago at 7.45 million. The previous high was 6.63 million in May of 2009.
For the week ended April 11, the “insured unemployment rate” soared to 8.2%, blowing by the prior record of 7.0% set in May 1975. Given today’s initial claims, the “insured unemployment rate” will be in the double digits next week.
This “insured unemployment rate” is different from the survey-based unemployment rates that are released on a monthly basis in the jobs report. Those monthly unemployment rates attempt to show the percentage of people in the labor force who are actively pursuing employment but cannot find it, many of whom are not covered by unemployment insurance and are therefore not included in the UI data here. That monthly unemployment rate, when it catches up, will be far higher.
It looks like the tsunami of new layoffs is still huge but not quite as huge as it was a week ago, and it looks like states are making progress in catching up with processing unemployment claims after the catastrophic first three weeks. Estimates that the total number of initial unemployment claims during the lockdown would reach a gut-wrenching 25+ million appear to have been on target and will likely be reached in a week or two.
For some, the job loss hit along with the
401k hit, will be a one, two punch they will
never recover from.
Who will hire a 55 year old man without
an extraordinary skill set at his former wage ?
Here comes the lower standard of living at
full speed.
That 55 year old guy was your core customer.
When you lay him off, and he gets rehired at half his old wage or less, he will slash his spending.
When that happens en masse, your pricing power as a business evaporates and your sales and margins plummet. Your short term “savings” cost you in the long run.
You can see this at Apple right now. They just announced a $399 iPhone SE — I am betting that will be the new volume seller, replacing the prior mainstream SKU that cost 2x to 4x as much.
Apple “saves money” through labor arbitrage, but an impoverished consumer class in their core markets who were all slashed to “save money” end up spending far, far less. Boom.
They don’t have to earn money. They’ll take their bailouts and wait for the U.S. consumer to show back up.
Put the phones on display. Any time you guys are ready, just show up with the money.
been dealing with this for past 15 years – then made over $100k
remake myself as self employed – because I can work 1/2 time for same wages they want to pay full time(less than 1/3)
I haven’t put $$$ into retirement for years now with another 5 before eligible for early ssi
don’t have to worry about taking hit in ponzi wall street though
not to worry – just 7 more years til medicare kicks in – be nice to have health insurance again
Believe it or not, it was that older employee who was most likely to buy a new car before the layoff.
fixed my truck instead
now will wait to see fall out in auto market
if blows up enough might get that nice truck I always wanted
Nobody will and that comes from personal experience
Well my online friends, welcome to the depression. All bets are off.
I have no idea where this is going.
All I know is the Treasury will already issue $895 billion of Cash Management Bills (short term) in addition to the bills, notes, and bonds they were already planning to sell.
I say scr*w the Fed and the large banks and just let the U.S. Treasury issue bills, notes, and bonds and fund the social programs through credit unions community banks directly. These are the local people who know what’s going on.
Except the Federal system is broke. A dollar represents a liability. Their policy is to spread the risk to save the global system, which is bloated and corrupt. I would rather the communities maintain banking standards; only lending money against deposits, and allow the spread to determine the interest rate.
If the Treasury wants the money to be lent efficiently, there is no option but community banks and credit unions. Forget the primary dealers, they worthless fat cats.
The Treasury can borrow and print whatever it wants. It has the best printing press.
Keep in mind the previous week had 4 working days due to Good Friday. Unemployment claims per business day are still maxed out.
Excellent point. That’s a holiday effect, not a rollover in the data.
The Federal numbers represent new claims processed, not filed. The unprocessed claims are not counted yet. This is why earlier reported numbers are being revised.
Utah is three weeks behind in processing new claims. Oregon is close to four weeks behind. And no claims have been accepted for the self employed because states haven’t even set up their processes yet. The actual number of unemployed is much higher.
There is really only one answer.
The most draconian states need to start easing up on the lockdown and start to get people back to work. Immediately.
Or their economies are going to be long-termed destroyed.
Bankrupted companies just don’t magically come back to life.
City and state tax revenue is going to be crushed hard. Which means massive layoffs to the very same first responders who are now on the “front lines.”
Food supply chains are already stretched to the limits with meat processing plants shutting and farmers dumping milk and rotting vegetables.
“It looks like the tsunami of new layoffs is still huge but not quite as huge as it was a week ago, and it looks like states are making progress in catching up after the catastrophic first three weeks. Estimates that the total number of initial unemployment claims during the lockdown would reach a gut-wrenching 25+ million appear to have been on target and will likely be reached in a week or two…”
2-where were you on the Public Health/ACA ‘Death Panel’ debate, and where are you on that now? Just asking.
May we all find a better day.
since 5% of patients use over 1/2 resources
I’m for limiting access – especially for elderly who see NO BENEFIT FROM REMOVING APPENDIX/hip surgery
give them good meds to deal with it
stop spending every last dime to keep people alive
ever stop to think many patients feel same way
I’m curious, 2banana. Are you an essential worker right now? Are you having to find ways to protect yourself from infection?
Sweden, among many other countries, never shut down nor destroyed their economy nor took away civil rights by decree.
And have been fairing as good or better than the “you are all under house arrest” lockdown countries.
They did impose some common sense health measures.
And yes, I go out everyday and interact with people everyday as part of my job. With common sense health measures.
Portia: your comment reminded me of my grandfather’s standard response to me when I used the word “we”. His response would be ” do you have a mouse in your pocket”?.
I like that
Portia: your comment reminded me of my grandfather’s standard response to me when I used the word “we”. His response would be ” do you have a mouse in your pocket”?.
In my state (Washington), there was a tremendous sense of urgency when issuing the social distancing and stay at home orders – all of which I agree with. The belief was that every hour counted to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Well, those actions worked and our hospitals are no where near capacity right now.
Notably, 45-50% of hospital and skilled nursing facility patients are short term residents so when elective procedures were banned, their bread and butter business dried up and the expected Surge of COVID patients never materialized.
Our lockdown is scheduled to be lifted on May 4th but it will probably be kicked out into June. Just my hunch.
I can’t help but notice that each and every decision maker is salaried, well off, proper folk with little to nothing on the line financially on a personal level. My point is that the sense of urgency appears to be gone when it comes to allowing workers who can return to work safely, pay taxes, and salvage their livelihoods is discussed. We could start allowing at least a few nonessential workers to return to work without seeing body bags start piling up in this state.
Wolf- how are people who file claims but are denied figure in to these numbers? Does EDD state the number of denied claims anywhere?
All new applications are counted, regardless of whether or not they are denied. There are separate reports for weeks claimed and paid.
https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf
Not related exactly but, make sure you check “IRS dot gov” and put your bank info in there to get the $1200 or whatever is coming your way. I did my 2019 tax already and got a refund directly to my checking account, but after checking them yesterday, they said they didn’t have my bank info anymore. Might save you all some headaches.
I have heard reports of money sent to the wrong accts with no recourse, except to wait for a paper check. Also, people seeing 8 million in their accts temporarily. Sounds like another “pallets of cash going missing” kind of thing. I have no clue if I will ever receive a check.
Portia-I think you will, but it will have a large, and unnecessary, additional signature on it.
Again, may we find a better day.
thanks, I hope your optimism pays off!
This may help somebody.
We had working income of $1200 a month…and Social Security which was not taxed. H&R Block told me we didn’t need to file a return as long as things were the same, so we didn’t for 4 years.
Then 2 weeks ago I assumed it was necessary for the IRS help and filed online. A few days later we received a mysterious $707.00 from Social Security. I banked it in case it needed returning due to a mistake.
Having to ask a question about medicare, I called the number and a very sweet lady helped me, then checked the SS amount. We were being given Supplemental Income…which was nice because my husband may have to quit his part time work due to blindness.
Most here are not in our lifestyle, but you may know someone who is. The tax filing seemed to have jostled something loose in the Social Security dept.
And the second wave of layoffs hasn’t hit yet. Firms whose revenues come from advertising and other “discretionary” business spending are about to see dramatic revenue shortfalls. The ad-based tech titans (GOOG etc.) will be under greater pressure to monetize their massive social databases by other means. Not good for privacy rights.
Signs are appearing that the business model for the on-line “social information” managers is changing. In addition to advertising for corporations and selling personal information, paid advocacy for nation states, NGOs and extra-governmental organizations seems on the horizon.
Something to watch for.
Yup. Good point.
Now for the bad news.
The US economy was never going to recover regardless of the outcome of the pandemic because transnational corporations will capture any and all gains, leaving most of the country looking like Haiti. The equity markets feel they don’t need the Real Economy because the Fed can just print up money in any preferred quantity, but they’ll regret it eventually. Financial markets can’t live on fiat alone.
The gods of capital are demanding human sacrifices, and they’re going to get them. In the US, the problem with the pandemic is ultimately political, and not medical. Things were going badly anyway because the national health infrastructure was crippled in advance, but by forcing the reopening of the US economy prematurely he’ll guarantee the pandemic in the US will be impossible to contain, mitigate, and therefore useless to try to treat. So you can expect to back to the original projections in due course, where up to 80% of the population will be infected and ten or twenty million will die. Collateral damage.
As predicted, he will burn down the country so he can rule over the ashes.
In the US, the survivors will end up as serfs and slaves. Remarkably, half the electorate supports this result.
My expectation is that the experience with proposed cures and treatments for SARS-CoV-2 will be very much the same as for SARS and MERS, which are closely related. Combinations of quinine, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, and several other quinine derivatives used in combination with zinc, other metals, and every known antiviral have been shown to be ineffective in treating SARS and MERs.
No vaccine has been developed, and no medicinal treatment has been discovered, for SARS or MERS, after 18 years of research. It therefore seems reasonable to expect that no vaccine or medicinal treatment will emerge for SARS-CoV-2 either. Both SARS or MERS were eventually brought under control using preventative public health approaches of the type now in place, which suggests a similar outcome for SARS-CoV-2.
I could be wrong. But I doubt it.
I look at this site. The site itself is all about reporting on the abuses of capitalism, huge abuses, very destructive. Rather than learn from those mistakes and repudiate them, half the commenters seem only interested in how they can profit from the misery of others, never mind cleaning up the messes, and never see themselves as contributing to the problem. Very disappointing. What part of ‘unsustainable’ don’t they understand? Any of it? Isn’t life already sufficiently nasty, brutish, and short, without having to make it even vicious?
Such persons do not see the value of cooperation but see the world as a collection of ‘us versus them’ situations where they can’t win unless somebody else loses. And yet, Darwin noted that examples of the value of cooperation far outnumber all others. It’s why there are multicellular organisms. It’s why there are herds, and forests, and fish shoals, and ant colonies, and morals, where each benefits by contributing to the common good. Even predators share. But they don’t see it that way.
I noticed an article on OilPrice.com about America’s ‘energy domination’, as a goal, in contrast to most of the other content, which seems devoted to finding some cooperation between the major producers so they can save themselves. Hard to achieve, because they’re all really only out to gain some advantage over the others.
I can explain it for them, but I cannot understand it for them. It doesn’t have to be this way, but it is the way people make it. I refuse to be a part of it, and will find a different way, and find my consolations elsewhere.
With them the seeds of wisdom did I sow,
And with my own hand laboured it to grow.
And this was all the harvest that I reaped –
I came like water, and like wind I go.
It’s those addicted to gambling, I always thought. Moral hazard? Nope.
Actually it is moral hazard.
The problem is that we have become such an uneducated society we do not understand morals anymore.
Morality has little to do with religious rules, and everything to do with rules of physics, nature, and mathematics that dictate cause and effect. People developed morals not because some god told them to, but by centuries of experience of what actions causes failure and misery. You can make a direct correlation between a countries morals, and their standard of living. Third world countries are in the state they are in because their cultures are so corrupt it inhibits business and development as a result.
The suffering we are going to experience going forward is due to sheer stupidity, and of allowing our animal instincts to rule over our ability to reason.
As Darwinism dictates, the strong will survive, and the stupid and weak will not.
JDog +100!
Except in Darwin world it’s not just strength that leads to survival, but intelligence and leadership – the ability, via moral methods, to persuade others to cooperate intelligently as well.
Sorry, forgot the /s. If they were held to Moral Hazard limits, their little playground would go poof. But now, if you look at Forbes’ “There’s No Moral Hazard In Saving The Economy From The Coronavirus,” the argument is that you have to save everyone with out judging who is corrupt or at fault. Except they don’t take into account that the barely together, stripped bare state of society is how we are in such a dire state to begin with. The people who set up this catastrophe sure do not think they are stupid, they think they are the smartest, cleverest ones. Direct relief to the employees and basic businesses is the most equitable course, but the “clever” people see that as going down the road to not having desperate people who will take anything. This is their idea of a breakdown of society. You can not argue with them. Boccacio is a good read on this situation, The Decameron.
Oh, and I just thought of that great scene in Scrooged where Frank fires Eliot Loudermilk, and Alfre Woodard says, “But it’s CHRISTMAS!” and Frank says, “THANK YOU! Stop his bonus!”
There has been no come to Jesus moment in our movie, though :(
@unamused
Great post, spot on, except I disagree with your claim that “most commenters here want to profit”
I would say most commenters here:
+ are shocked at the abuses of central banks and corporations
+ are attempting to figure out how to survive casino capitalism
+ are sharing strategies on how not to let the system dupe one
+ are sharing real time facts on the ground – since most agree the numbers published by the government and media are often misleading or missing context
Correction I misquoted you – “half”
David G LA : I have not been very eloquent in my my past comments. I would sum them up as “burn this bitch down.”
I agree, refusing to participate is the way to go. The Big Parasite is having a feeding frenzy right now, and it thrives on pushback.
Una-thank you. Great civilizations rise from general cooperation. I’ve always felt the wheel of history turns to crush a great civilization when it reaches a certain level of wealth, power, historo-cultural amnesia and a level of technological advancement that literally/virtually places machine guns in the hands of mental children and barbarians. I have always enjoyed your sagacity, as truthfully bleak as it often is. Stay well and look forward, we both know we can’t go back.
O, brave new world.
May we all find a better one.
“Rather than learn from those mistakes and repudiate them, half the commenters seem only interested in how they can profit from the misery of others, never mind cleaning up the messes, and never see themselves as contributing to the problem. Very disappointing.”
People love to pontificate, but what makes you a non-contributer? Did you have kids? Because this this world has been decadent corrupt and vastly overpopulated for many decades now. Yet people, being the self absorbed creatures they are, continue to complain while they mindlessly add to the problem.
Lisa-good call on population (for the record, I consciously never fathered children, did help raise my ex’s). Should have added “…and an overpopulation that exceeds the ability of its existing technology and natural environment to successfully sustain it…”.
A better day to all, got more pre-fire season mowing to do.
These are the times when the true faces of all humanity appear. From these times you should choose your friends.
Unamused,
I would add it’s a stroke of genius our “intelligence” community has decided to blame China as deliberately creating Covid 19 because China is a meanie.
I guess they figured the U.S. don’t need all the medical supplies and drugs we’ve long since offshored to them.
I’ve been here awhile and I don’t see this site your way. Many of the comments are from heads of families who want very much to protect them. They see this as a financial site, not one about religion, morals, philosophy, or accusation.
There are plenty of those already.
Wolf does a good job of explaining what like for working family people are up against.
This is a time of serious research into boosting the immune system and health. Many are spending time with their children they haven’t in years…also pets and online relatives. Many are seriously questioning the whole death certificate scamming for govt. money….lots of positive things are happening in personal reassessment of priorities.
This screed against people you don’t know except from comments about finance reflects only on yourself…
Unamused — “As predicted, he will burn down the country so he can rule over the ashes.”
Really? I think TDS is a more widespread affliction than the Wu Flu will ever be and you’ve got a terminal case of it.
Yeah things are bad and will get worse before they get better. Extreme political bias bordering on insanity won’t fix the problem but hey, have a nice day.
Good comment!
Agree with you on every point.
No worries. As soon as some random town population 400 joins North Dakota in ending lockdown, Mr Market will zoom to the moon past 30k.
Most of my friends in North Dakota are probably driving their tractor and planting wheat, soybeans, sugar beats, canola, sunflowers or barley. Corn and potatoes next week – weather permitting.
Wisdom Seeker is correct- this is just the first wave of unemployment- directly from the businesses shut down by government decree. The second wave is those in “essential” work that can’t be paid because of the business lost from the 1st wave of unemployed. If the shut doesn’t end on May 1st, we will have 50% unemployed or more by July. At that level, society breaks down.
And magic unicorns will fly out of our butts and grant us all three wishes and we will all live happily ever after…..
Your health is your biggest asset. During the last meltdown, suicides spiked. Keep exercising, and do what it takes to keep your mental state of well being.
The UE trend cannot be good for the RE market. If you are UE or facing UE, and are a homeowner:
1. You have a mortgage and home equity, and have sufficient savings. Live off savings, and wait it out? Or sell now and harvest equity?
2. You have a mortgage, are UE, have home equity, and have insufficient savings to live off of. Sell now?
3. You have a mortgage, little to no equity. Milk no mortgage payments for as long as possible and then walk away?
Home equity loan is of course an option if you can get one.
These WILL be on the final, so study up.
Sell now and harvest equity? The housing market is dead as a door nail right now so that might be problematic
Brad Reed, Twitter: “TMZ reports that [Tony] Spell has started a campaign called “#PastorSpellStimulusChallenge” in which followers are encouraged to send money they’ve received from the government as part of the federal stimulus package to evangelists and missionaries.
Spell claims that he and his wife are both donating their personal checks to churches in need instead of using it to pay for food, although he did not initially offer proof of doing so.
…
Spell also told his followers not to be afraid of dying from the virus, and even said that “death is a welcomed friend” for true believers.”
Another inept parasite. Although he did ask for the cash before sending them to heaven. And I hear these guys are trying to get stimulus money directly from the govt, so, double dipping.
These people are truly scum of the earth, among a sea of crooks and scumbags, these people sure do know how to stand out from the rest.
Unfortunately , during hard times, grifters come out of the woodwork. You will see more scams and con artists going forward than you will believe.
They will prey on the stupid and the vulnerable. They are the vultures of the human race..
Oh, these people have been around since forever, just read Mark Twain. I had to try to convince my Mother 25 years ago not to send her SS money to these groaty TV jerks. She had no concept of the lives they lived offscreen. The thing that gripes me is the harder times get, the groatier these piles of slime get.
He did everything but threaten people with extra years in purgatory if not eternal damnation….
Whew, is he in trouble with YouKnowWho….
A lot of this nonsense is because the ‘leaders’ (and I use this term with extreme caution) have no skin in the unemployment game. The vast majority of federal workers (FTEs) will not be effected. They will receive full paychecks and benefits and most state workers will receive full paychecks and benefits. Also, most high end white collar workers are not effected – Yet!
It seems to me that it’s important to get some ‘skin in the game’ for the state governments that insist on lockdowns. May I suggest the following partial list:
–All Governors who order ‘lockdowns’ will immediately give up all their pay and benefits for the duration of the state lockdown
–State governments will be not be allowed to issue pay increases or bonuses to state workers during the lockdown
–All home foreclosures/forfeitures and rental evictions will be suspended for the unemployed in the states with lockdowns (until the lockdown ends)
–States with lockdowns with have to pay for the health insurance benefits of employees who were unemployed during the state lockdown
This is just a partial list, but you get the gist. I hate to see self serving bureaucrats throw people out of work while they suffer no consequences. Truth be told, there should never be a lockdown as it violates the constitution, but if state and local bureaucrats insist on throwing people out of work, then they need to share the pain. Btw, using the ‘share the pain approach,’ I doubt states will go into lockdown mode as the Governors will not want to deal with the consequences.
In that second wave would be all these non-profit organizations that are huge in number.
Last wave would be government workers.
Mind you some municipalities are already laying off some government paid workers.
Hawaii dropping government worker pay by 20% including teachers struggling to make online classes work and first responders. As if it isn’t already hard enough for working people to survive the high cost of living in Hawaii – which will be getting higher very soon, no doubt.
A lot of people are working from home. The problem is not as bad as it looks, ex hospitality. People in the trades are taking risks in order to keep working. A young construction worker thinks I could lick this thing. Once the dust settles the unemployment numbers will make it look more like a recession. We can always deal with a crisis, but a recession?
Down here in So Florida I have a hairdresser friend who doesn’t qualify for regular UE as a “self employed contractor” luckily her partner is still working but they are terrified as their rent is very high in Palm Beach County and they both have car payments. She works in a low cost hair place where a basic cut is a mere $10, so perhaps a $2 tip if she’s lucky.
Florida is desperately trying to catch up with regular UE let alone the Federal supplemental UE payments. No one knows what’s happening with the Federal money. We don’t actually have a valid count of the first wave of unemployment in Florida.
Lots of grim looking people in the grocery stores and many have yet to see a stimulus payment. Food banks are giving out way more food overall but less per family unit, due to high demand.
I am praying for all these folks and that their needs will be met. If this goes on to July many more may end up homeless and hungry; if so, I expect crime to rise particularly toward people as they walk out of stores with food and supplies. I pray that our leaders will make the right decisions and that things quickly get better for all Americans.
Wolf, looking forward to your next report on the real estate market…
coming shortly
(⊙_⊙;)
I’m conservative and hate the idea off giving away free money like food stamps, hotel rooms, and cash for those not willing to work. Trust me I’ve seen the abuse with my own eyes just down the road from where I work in MA as the drug dealers and whores got free hotel accommodation to work their trade using my state taxes.
However, I support the idea of a federally funded universal benefit income to everyone over 18yo in the US, basically it would be a social security payment using the SSA as they already have the infrastructure to support UBI payments. So how do you fund it? You fund it through higher income taxes. For those of us working and being taxed the UBI is your own tax being refunded back every two weeks.
But with the UBI you scrap all other support programs like food stamps etc. and save on all the overhead of these other bloated federal and state departments.
With a UBI you always know that you have a minimum income for disasters like we have today.
Mike,
Walmart, Krogers, &Co will just hate that idea of scrapping EBT cards….THEY are the welfare recipients…and CocaCola and Lay’s and General Mills and…
EBT cards are the company script so that non coms in the military and Walmart “associates” and others don’t get any ideas like saving their money.
Supporting the broke and lazy seems to be much preferred by western governments, who have disdained the working poor and agricultural labor for centuries. Perhaps you or Wolf here could explain why that is.
Deanna,
Wait till Mike finds out how much big bank CEOs make from administering these EBT programs.
Disney wants to lay-off 43,000 workers by the end of the month.
Retail real estate was overbought before the pandemic.
Companies borrowed money to buy back shares. They should have been paying down debt.
“Better to go to bed hungry than to rise in debt.”
Benjamin Franklin
We actually have a fair amount of people working in BC, mostly due to the fact that the rate of new infection has been plateaued for over a week. However, despite the optimistic health trend the health emergency is extended and folks are expecting restrictions and accepting restrictions until a vaccine is widely available. I was just working outside and heard a road building blast, logging is ongoing, mechanics are mostly working and folks I know in construction are working provided they maintain social distancing on the job. I just passed a major road construction project only yesterday that resumed work after winter shutdown. My son is working in the Oil Sands and should be fine. My 22 year old apprentice nephew has been recalled to work this coming Monday in Victoria housing.
Yesterday, I saw numerous tanker trucks hauling live smolts for the the fish farming industry. They will be transported by boat to pen sites for rearing. The social distancing for the companies has been an expensive headache, but they still produce 10X what the BC fishing industry does.
What is suffering here? All tourism and restaurant trade. Personal services. Pubs are not allowed to open. No sports. Transit is losing money beyond belief and RE properties have been pulled off the market. We had our taxes done as usual by dropbox and e-filing. I’ve purchased auto insurance by email and phone. I nervously went to a Costco yesterday and saw no shortages. They have the drill down and people keep their distance.
I was sickened when I saw the Michigan protests, yesterday. The sooner the virus is contained the sooner we can go back to work. All of us.
Here’s how the difference between “virus pause” and “recession” plays out –
The Oil Sands producers will curtail production – the market price of their product. is way down, and oil is glutted globally.
The Victoria housing construction will likely slow down – will be fewer buyers. Those without jobs aren’t shopping, and many will consolidate households to reduce costs or provide/receive family support.
Fish farming ought to continue ok – people need to eat – but with food “waste” dropping (less to restaurants, more at home, tighter budgets, more hassle to shop), overall food demand might also be reduced.
Hope none of this happens, but every item above is a recessionary risk that one ought to be prepared for. You can play the same song in different keys across every major line of work.
Nobody, but nobody, wants any vaccine Gates has anything to do with.
Let’s blow something up. Either Chinese vet clinics or asset bubbles.
This should be good for another 10% stock market rally! After all, what’s bad for the real economy is by definition good for the degenerate gambling houses on Wall Street.
People can just buy Amazon,Tesla and other game changung Nasdaq stocks of that ilk, and make money year in and year out. That way they do not have to worry about unemployment numbers or Department stores becoming obsolete and the like.
Am i simplifying things too much ?
Even simpler would be buying stonks with your stimcheck.
Those company’s earnings models assume everyone can still spend like they did before, which of course assumes everyone is employed, as was before. People are so focused on selling and downgrading companies directly affected, that they forget about the companies that are two steps away from being affected.
I wish these reports and predictions from the commenters be wrong. I saw a video where people are in cars, waiting for local food banks. Even if these are half-true, then the ripple effects would be long-lasting and far reaching.
For example, in India, every Unorganized sector (local and low-level labor) is closed. Apart from shortage of goods, flow of money is stopped. As usually poor and marginal people are worse affected. Family and social system is still intact and they are lending among themselves. Again I hope, everything will be alright by mid-May