How Will Covid-19 Lockdowns Hit the Housing Market? It Gets a Little Clearer

“In May, what market? I don’t see no market”: Realtor.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The “combined COVID-19 and oil shock” are going to do a number on the U.S. housing market, Fannie Mae warned in its monthly report on Wednesday. Actual data for homes sold after the lockdowns began will not be available for a while, and everyone is grappling with preliminary indications of just how ugly this is going to get.
The Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) plunged 11.7 points in March to 80.8, the largest single-month drop in the data, Fannie Mae said, “reflecting quickly diminishing homebuyer sentiment.”
A survey conducted by the National Association of Realtors in the first week of April, cited by Fannie Mae, showed that 90% of the responding Realtors reported declining buyer interest, with half of them reporting declines of over 50%.
Contract signings in early April plunged by about 35% to 40% from a year ago, Fannie Mae estimated, based on Google Trends data.
Existing home sales will plunge 34% in the second quarter, to an annualized rate of 3.76 million homes, it said, “a sales pace similar to the lowest quarters of the Great Recession.”
And as bad as these sales are, it said that the numbers will be inflated by the April data of closed sales that were deals signed in March and February, before the lockdowns. This inflated sales data from February and March would give “modest support” to second quarter sales.
But going forward, it is “likely that monthly sales will decline to an even lower annualized pace, in part as evidenced by the decline in the HPSI.” And this – given the delay between signings and closings – would “lead to a drag on third quarter home sales, even as economic activity is expected to begin gradually accelerating.”
And total sales of existing homes for 2020 overall, despite its “projection for strong sales” in the fourth quarter, would still drop by 15%, it said.
New home sales will drop 40% in the second quarter, rebound some in the third quarter, and for the year overall drop 12%, it said.
The boots-on-the-ground warnings are starker.
Thomas Stone, a Realtor in San Francisco Bay Area’s Sonoma County, told WOLF STREET what he is seeing, given the lockdown and the new social-distancing rules governing the process of home sales.
“In person showings are only allowed if virtual tours are unavailable, the home must be vacant, and they are by appointment only. Two people at a time, max,” he said.
“More than 200 homes have been pulled off the market, and new listings so far in April are down 75% year-over-year,” he said. Potential buyers are unmotivated and leery. And they’re facing, or are already tangled up in, the largest unemployment crisis in US history.
“We still have homes that went into escrow before the lockdown, and a lot of those buyers are getting cold feet,” he said.
“The March sales numbers do not reflect the lockdown’s effects,” he said. “April will be very bad. And May? What Market? I don’t see no market.”
Given the importance of tourism in Sonoma County (Wine Country), vacation rentals are a big thing. But tourism is dead – even local tourism. And he warned: “The folks who paid a premium for [home-sharing service] VRBO-suitable homes are going to be hurting, as will everyone who bought in the last two years.”
“We are going to see the fastest and hardest price correction ever in Sonoma County history,” Realtor Thomas Stone told WOLF STREET.
The more we grapple with early data, the worse it gets.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home in the US during the week ended April 10 plunged by 35% from a year ago, and by 42% from the peak in January, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported on Wednesday. It was the fourth week in a row of year-over-year plunges:
California, New York, and Washington are the states where lockdowns started first, and the metros in these states are also among the most expensive housing markets in the US and are therefore the most severely impacted by the current plunge in availability of jumbo mortgages. And so, the year-over-year plunges in purchase-mortgage applications were far steeper than US average of -35%.
For the survey week ended April 10, purchase mortgage applications in California plunged by 49%, in Washington by 53%, and in New York by 58%. This chart shows the progression over the past four weeks for each of the three states:
Who is still buying?
Purchase mortgage applications are an early indication of demand by potential home buyers.
Demand by nonresident foreign investors – who either come in with their own cash or finance overseas – is not reflected in purchase mortgage applications; and those investors have been locked out, and demand by them has collapsed.
Demand by large domestic investors that fund their purchases at the institutional level, such as REITs, is also not reflected in purchase mortgage applications. But these investors are now struggling with a liquidity crisis and have other things to worry about.
But refis are red-hot.
Driven by lower mortgage rates, applications for mortgages to refinance existing mortgages nearly tripled from a year ago, though they were down from the historic spike in early March when refi applications hit highest level since 2003. Refi applications are now over three-quarters of all mortgage applications:
The MBA obtains this data via weekly surveys of banks, nonbanks, and thrifts that cover 75% of all residential mortgage applications.
It doesn’t help that mortgage lending standards have suddenly tightened – and in some areas drastically, such as for jumbo mortgages. But how loose were those lending standards to begin with, how did they compare to the lending standards in mid-2006 right before the Mortgage Crisis, and by how much have those lending standards now tightened? Read… Going to be Tougher for Lots of People to Even Get a Mortgage. Expensive Housing Markets Most Affected
Everything’s going to be okay in the housing market. I mean, worst case sceario, the market has a flat V shape recovery over 20-25 years. So just buy the dip!
All markets are, once again, in a state of mass delusion, thanks to the Fed. Nothing is coming back anywhere near normal anytime soon. Whoever is keeping these markets elevated on the vapors of bubbles past is once again proving themselves idiots beyond all comprehension.
Exactly.
Sales volumes (leaving C19 out of it for a minute) would increase if asking prices fell from their ZIRP inflated levels – simple demand curve economics.
Hopium springs eternal and everyone has a plan until the get hit in the face.
People can stay idiots longer than you can stay solvent, or something like that.
They told me “Buy now or be priced out forever!”. But I didn’t. And I feel okay with that. Okay seems pretty good right now.
From the Everything Bubble to the Almost-Everything Bust!
“Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line” has become a “Straight-Line Decline”?
Everything is deflationary … except the Federal Reserve. The Unstoppable Deflation vs. Infinite Inflation. Just add a few zeroes to that immense balance sheet, with the rest-of-world’s balance sheets dangling off of it at various angles and rates of exchange.
The Fed will win, eventually. Never Fight the Fed.
But it takes more than credit to restart the economy, it takes millions of people’s smart choices and hard work, and time. And in that time, a lot of badness is upon us.
And there’s a serious distribution issue. Those who get the magical Fed Credit will be able to buy out those without. Wasn’t it our very own Treasury Secretary whose company bought and/or foreclosed upon millions of houses using Fed Credit to expel those caught offsides in the last bust?
Soon, it may be one of the best times in our lifetimes to buy a house – but only if you have Fed Credit. For the rest of us, it’s going to be a tough time just hanging on and trying to make rent.
A good question to ask is why the ZIRP goosed home price inflation is not drawing enough new supply into the starter home mkt.
Your “never fight the Fed” law of the universe is about to be proven false. The Fed has it limitations, and anyone who thinks it does not is a religious zealot making their decisions based on faith, and not real data and logic.
Debt default is going to be an avalanche world wide and will dwarf anything the Fed is capable of offsetting.
China is now nearly a month into their reopening of their economy and still the customers have not returned to the businesses.
They are staying home and hoarding their money.
Our economy is based almost entirely on credit purchases. That means for it to begin recovering, not only do people have to begin to spend money again, they have to have confidence to take on debt.
I feel quite certain that people here will not have much more confidence than the people in China. In fact if they are at all aware that the damage to our economy is much more severe than China’s due to our service base, they will be even more conservative.
This is the PERFECT scenario for renters who had been patiently saving like myself.
The question will be: at which prices can we sure that we aren’t paying a cent above what we should in order to not be affected by the brain-dead policy of housing price inflation through cheap credit and lax lending standards?
What is different in this ongoing real estate crash is that many of the jobs that were previously considered to be safe are failing too. Here in Portland the two largest physician owned medical practices layed off most of their staff, and reduced the pay of the physician partners to $3000 per month. Those docs won’t be getting a jumbo mortgage anytime soon.
Once the bans on non-essential procedures get lifted, there’s gonna be a lot of pent-up demand for hip and knee replacement surgeries!
But of course, the private equity firms that own these physician staffing agencies won’t restore those salaries though; they’ll just keep the extra income for themselves.
Some believe that there’s balance between homes being pulled off the market and demand for homes such that home prices won’t move much before this is over.
I’m not sure what to believe because the Fed has decided it will be the savior of all. I’m not so sure we really live in a free market anymore. Wtf is going on in the stock market? Is that the new QE already inflating us to the next bubble?
I believe if they successfully paper over this recession that before too long we’ll get a depression so bad it’s gonna destroy civilization and the only thing that will be able to reset it is another world war. It’s like debt doesn’t matter anymore and Uncle Sam will save everyone so why not take as much risk as you want…
Mostly true…but the Fed has let hundreds of energy companies go BK.
Mostly the Fed “saves everyone” when its own systemic, continent wide insanity/stupidity (see endless ZIRP) blows up.
This is Round 2 – Fed as*holery will guarantee rounds 3, 4…
We may get a depression or world war or both. But it won’t matter to the stocks they will tell us it just means the bottom is near and they will rally on each and every bad to worse piece of news and will hit ever new all time highs. And why wouldn’t they with the Fed throwing trillions of free $$$ at them 24/7.
Yes, the way I see it, FED is definitely setting up or laying the foundation of the next giant bubble, one even bigger than the current one once things are somewhat back to normal especially if a vaccine eventually shows up and save the day. I can imagine if the current rally is a bear trap on the next leg down in the next couple of months, FED will have more kitchen and bathroom sink to throw at it to keep the market prop up, buying up stock won’t be so crazy of an idea anymore. Only caveat is that, instead of pumping up the next bubble, unintended consequences is that we mirror the path of Japan but then again there’s different dynamic here it might not turn out that way, likely outcome is that asset price will go through the roof and house humpers can once again brag about how their crap shack is now worth multi millions and their 3 shares of Amazon stock are now worth somewhere north of 6 figures.
Oh, but Shirley you realize there is nothing to worry about? For if a vaccine is discover the Fed with forth-with terminate all it’s temporary emergency measures! Why it will make all it’s rich friends give all those trillions it gave them and everything will be OK again.
Question:
Remember the scene in The Big Short where the stripper freaks out at the news that her loan is going to Heck and then admits she owns 5 condos on top of her house on pure liar loans?
So does this remind us of the Air BnB surge that had people mortgaging/Re-fi their homes to buy 5 to 10 Condos for income?
I think this will get ugly.
Don’t call me Shirley….
A-Bomb
You stated “…Some believe that there’s balance between homes being pulled off the market and demand for homes such that home prices won’t move much before this is over…”
I own low end single family (turn key rentals) in Kansas City. These are $65K houses AFTER I put a $40K remodel into them. The inventory there is non-existent and I am not seeing a slowdown of investors wanting to at least kick the tires on my turn key tenant-occupied cash-flowing homes.
In short – I agree there will be stable markets in different places throughout the U.S. despite 20% down requirements and no more jumboze.
20% “down” not “dow” sorry. :-(
So how enthused are these leveraged landlords going to be when their tenants stop paying rent, and the government tells them they cannot evict them? How much demand do you expect when unemployment is at 20%?
I am old enough to remember what a pain in the backside it can be to be a landlord when recession hits and people cannot pay rent.
A few ongoing dramas with unemployed tenants that drags on for 9mos. and entails lots of trips and bills from an eviction attorney tends to dampen the enthusiasm for being a landlord. You will be surprised how fast property owners start dumping rentals when it starts to be a PITA to own them.
Hey Wolf!
Always look forward to the housing articles each week, as an agent in the hot real estate market of Boston.
Homes are still having multiple offers here and the home buyers are 1000% first time home buyers.
I am surprised at how these homes are still going under contract. We are blessed with low inventory here. I believe the tightening of jumbo loans are going to cause a problem since the average home in boston is around $750,000.
Boston recovered quickly from the 08 crash and only took an 18% hit with some neighborhoods with only a negligible dip.
I would love to hear your thoughts on this city as I believe that there is not a city that is recession proof, but with top primary/secondary education, finance, university, health care, low inventory,
IS BOSTON THE CLOSEST CITY TO BEING RECESSION PROOF as you can get?
Thank you in advance
That sent my BS-o-Meter redlining.
My BS-o-Meter is redlining constantly these days.
I am not sure I am woke an idiot or a fool but it is driving me crazy.
Never visited and no such plans, but from the movies I’ve seen, Boston is like depression on steroids.
I think this will get ugly.