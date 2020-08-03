The Census Bureau’s Grim Take on the Employment Shock During the Pandemic: Not Improving Yet

Low income earners got crushed. Many high-income earners could work-from-home.
Trying to figure out what the actual unemployment situation in the US is has become tricky. The government produces two major indicators that contradict each other. The Department of Labor said last Thursday that 30.2 million people continued to claim state or federal unemployment insurance, based on actual unemployment claims that were processed, however behind they may still be. And the Bureau of Labor Statistics asserted that the labor market has improved rapidly since April, and that in June, unemployment was down to 17.8 million people.
There is a huge difference between the 30.2 million people on unemployment insurance rolls, as per the Labor Department’s weekly tally of unemployment claims, and the assertion that only 17.8 million people are unemployed, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In recent weeks, the Census Bureau has weighed in with its own weekly Household Pulse Survey, which shows a labor market that is still in terrible shape and may be getting worse, and the pain has spread far and wide into households.
The Census Bureau wisely doesn’t pretend to measure the number of unemployed, or the unemployment rate per se, because this would contradict the Bureau of Labor Statistics directly and everyone that cites the BLS unemployment rate. Instead, the Census Bureau shows from a different angle just how far and wide unemployment has spread as a grim reality.
The Census started the Household Pulse Survey in response to the Pandemic. Its “Week 1” was based on surveys sent to households in the week from April 23 through May 5.
This start date was well into the crisis. According to the BLS, April was the peak of the crisis, and according to the BLS, the unemployment recovery took off in May and June. But this was not the case in the data from the Labor Department. And it was not the case in the data from the Census Bureau.
“Experienced a loss of employment income since March 13?”
One of the questions the Census asks households is this: “Have you, or has anyone in your household experienced a loss of employment income since March 13, 2020?” yes or no, for whatever reason, not just layoffs, but also illness, having to care for a relative, etc. So, this is not a measure of “unemployment” per se, but of how the Pandemic has touched work-based incomes.
The latest survey was for “Week 12” – data collected from July 16 through July 21. It showed that of the adults (aged 18+) in the US, an astounding 51.2% had experienced a “loss of employment income” for whatever reason during the Pandemic. This was up from 47.0% during “Week 1” ended May 5:
Low income earners got crushed.
By income category, it is clear that the lowest paid workers were the most impacted by the loss of income, with the top income category being the least impacted. This splits into the types of occupations: lower-paid workers in the service jobs of the restaurant and hotel industry and other sectors that got totally crushed, and with the highest-paid jobs being most suitable to working-from-home:
% of Adults experiencing loss of employment income since March 13, by income category:
|Less than $25,000
|60.1%
|$25,000 – $34,999
|58.2%
|$35,000 – $49,999
|57.3%
|$50,000 – $74,999
|51.6%
|$75,000 – $99,999
|47.2%
|$100,000 – $149,999
|45.9%
|$150,000 – $199,999
|36.5%
|$200,000 and above
|33.0%
This “loss of employment income” varies by state, depending on numerous factors, including the states that got hit early and hard by the virus, and states with specific industries that shut down, such as casinos in Nevada, and states that have recently gotten hit by big outbreaks.
Across the US in Week 12, 51.1% of the adults reported a loss of employment income since March 13. Here are the 12 worst-hit states:
- Nevada: 65.6%
- California: 58.6%
- New York: 58.1%
- Mississippi: 56.2%
- Michigan 56.0%
- Hawaii: 55.8
- New Jersey: 55.4
- Louisiana: 54.6%
- Rhode Island: 54.0%
- Texas 53.5%
- Illinois: 52.5%
- Oregon: 52.4%
Done “ANY work” for the last 7 days?
To drill into the current work situation, the survey asks: “In the last 7 days, did you do ANY work for either pay or profit?” Yes or no, including all kinds of jobs and self-employment. What’s important here is to compare the results for Week 12 to Week 1 to see if this has improved – which it should have improved a lot, based on the BLS data.
Alas, in both Week 1 and in Week 12, 48% reported not having done any work over the “last 7 days.” Unchanged.
But Week 12 was the time of summer jobs, and in the age group of 18-24-year-olds, this improved by 6 percentage points, to 45% not having done any work over the past 7 days in Week 12. For other age groups it didn’t look so good:
- Unchanged for 25-39-year-olds, at 37%.
- Worsened for 40-54-year-olds by 1 point, to 36%.
- Worsened for 55-64-year-olds by 1 point, to 46%
This data from the Census Bureau corroborates the data from the Labor Department that the damage to employment has been huge, and widespread, and that it is perhaps shifting, but that the big recovery in May and June that the BLS has asserted is not yet visible in the data outside the BLS’ own fanciful math.
These are stunning numbers, and if the survey is correct it makes the Great Depression look like Christmas in Sun Valley.
iPhone sales are up 8%.
Great Depression this ain’t. Just like the last Credit Crisis was NOT a Credit Crisis. When you can still get a loan at single digit interest rate …. Credit Crisis it wasn’t.
The next stimulus has to be more targeted. Seems like some people who don’t need the money are just using the stimulus for splurging. People who really need the money should be given extra, while others who have jobs shouldn’t get any. The blanket approach might as well be transfer payment to the tech sector.
The system is incapable of addressing the problem. There is too complex a bureaucracy, no ability or desire on the part of the senior decision-makers to act fast enough, and any attempt to genuinely solve the problem would require (1) admitting the scale of it, (2) revealing the underlying unemployment/inflation/etc that the official stats have been covering up for over a decade, and (3) not help either main party in the run-up to the most important Presidential Election in 50 years at least. Fixing the problem cannot happen, and every day that passes makes the number of people disadvantaged larger, the depth of their disadvantage deeper (remember that 60%-ish do not even have 2 weeks savings), and the prospects of a change in circumstances less likely.
Government caused the problem. It will not solve it. The “stimulus” is an economic transfer of funds from the poor and middle class to the wealthy. Let businesses fail. The Federal Reserve and Congress are fixing things for themselves and the wealthy.
What people fail to realize is that the money the government is giving away is borrowed. That means a large increase in the debt, and a corresponding increase in debt service. At some point the government will increase taxes to service the debt. There is no free lunch.
MB,
Since the govt put the people on the unemployment line, they should pay them for all the misery they have caused. Maybe the $600 a week is not enough.
The political parties are playing with the lives of Americans to play election politics. And yes, we can see it plain as day.
The government put some people on the UE, and for others, it’s free iPhones.
Some are benefiting, some are losing out. The former should not be given any, and the later should be given more. It’s simple.
MB,
Only people who have been fired from their jobs get unemployment. If they leave voluntarily, they don’t get it. So I don’t get what you are complaining about.
BTW, people looking for work need that phone.
Petunia, BS. People need smartphones, they don’t need brand new iPhones.
But hei, Americans are entitled. No big surprise.
Also the 1200 checks don’t take into unemployment into account. Those should be abolished for the employed. And obviously, you can’t get more than when you are employed. It’s established some people are getting more.
The iPhone comments are interesting. I have told people blatantly that you can save hundreds of dollars by switching to a comparable Android, and they still claim that most Androids are inferior without having done any research on them. There is a stigma that will not go away due to willful ignorance.
MB,
You have no right to impose your value judgements on others, especially since you might be wrong due to your lack of understanding.
Re: the iphone
I don’t have one, I have a $14 smartphone, but that is all I need.
I know people someone who owns a personal cheap smartphone and an employer supplied iphone for work. They claim the iphone is a superior phone, better software, and camera. These features are important to them. The quality of the camera could be the reason the iphone was purchased, or the larger size of the phone for the display.
Maybe the people who bought the expensive phone need it to make more money. You have no idea.
Those of us who have jobs shouldn’t get any???? With all due respect jack….I’ve had an extra $1000 a month of unplanned childcare expenses a month since March!!! Schools are closed, camps shut down etc. What are a you a retired boomer? Try raising young children nowadays!! The wealthiest country in the world has the worst childcare and complete lack of healthcare insurance portability. America is circling the drain, why any of us decide to have kids anymore is beyond me. America is one of the worst countries to raise a family in….
I think you mean down 8% on iPhone sales..and the Great Recession was triggered by a credit crunch..just like last September’s REPO meltdown. Same market conditions were in play.
We’re still a few years away from the bottom..The Greatest is coming
My millionaire friend (retired) bought a new set of golf clubs with his stimulus check.
Thanks Uncle Sam;((
I’m not sure that iPhone sales being up is actually an indicator of splurging. I for one went out and acquired two new computers and a bunch of furniture. I also boosted my home internet to gamer speeds. I didn’t do it because it was fun or because I had cash but because now every kid needs a device and a desk, and we have to sustain four online meetings at once because each one is mission critical.
Apart from that my non-food spending has all been home repairwork because it turns out that when you spend all your time inside you finally have to fix things.
While this isn’t necessarily the Great Depression though it will need something like the New Deal to turn it around. Too much of our economy was based upon shipping around toy products and people just aren’t going to be buying those for a while. Unless we reorient our economy to hard investment in employment and infrastructure I fear that we will emerge from this much worse off, and we will stay that way.
Seneca’s Cliff,
Make sure you understand that these are NOT unemployment numbers. This is a different view of the problem. You cannot compare them to unemployment data. What matters here is how they changed over the past weeks. And they have not gotten better since May — that’s the message to take home.
Hawaii: very little Covid-19, very few tourists
People are not flying and the airlines have cancelled most flights. We can’t get to Hawaii by car.
Even in areas of my state where people can go by car, they aren’t. Too much risk for the people who live there, and too much risk for the visitors. The few people I know who do take road trips treat rest stops like plague factories, as they probably should.
This is not the same as the banking crisis of twelve years ago. Back then it was the fatsos of Wall Street that were bust. With this lockdown crap they have ruined Main Street and small banks that were relatively sound back then.
Now they will take down everyone.
As an aside, I was tested and found to be negative. I commented to the nurse that it is hardly a revelation as I have been negative all of my life.
Looking at the Covid stats is pointless, as the data is rubbish. Any number of reasons for all the classes of data to be over-declared, under-declared, or not declared, intentionally and unintentionally. Same for every western country, and furthermore those reasons vary regionally as well as nationally, e.g. Florida might over-declare deaths and under-declare cases, and Nevada vice versa.
Wolf,
While I certainly agree with what you say, I really think THE most important aspect of this data from census rather than BLS is that the numbers from BLS have been ”cooked” for many decades, at least as long as I have been trying to figure out how to forecast labor costs, approximately 40 years at this point.
The UI system is and has been just as rigged and just as poor an indicator as the CPI, and has been used to steal more from all working people for decades, now including all of us on SS, but mainly to prevent fair and equitable wages improvements.
In the % of those that loss employment income I would assume are those that took pay cuts but remained employed. This would impact the percentages.
This is a new survey, so the quality of the data are not well benchmarked, and one must be very, very careful not to overinterpret. How confident are we that the survey is reaching a truly representative population sample, and getting accurate responses?
Is a shift from 47% to 51% statistically significant, or does it reflect “49% with a +/-2% error”? Or could it be that some subset of the survey population stopped responding? Or that survey responses are shaded by shifts in mood rather than actual finances? Most people don’t track their income perfectly so survey responses may be prone to memory-bias issues.
Also, what’s the expected normal level? It’s not zero, because jobs change all the time.
Back then the Fed couldn’t print money so easily. You see, all that’s needed is for the Fed to print money. Just keep a printing.
My first thought was, “which way to the Dust Bowl?”
Great Depression vs 2020:
– Unemployment averaged ~20% between 1930 and 1939.
– No national, government-based unemployment system existed until ~1935
– There were so many confusing causes of the Great Depression that policy makers and business leaders were practically paralyzed about what to do
– in 2020 most job loss has been “temporary” furlough, with a known (proximate) cause, the virus
I would take 2020
Excellent column. Great job.
What makes your work special is that you have access to the same data as everyone else, but you dig a layer or a few deeper than most reporters, and it almost always yields new insights.
As for what today’s data suggests for tomorrow’s Covid Economy… well, I think you and I are on the same page.
Fancy math, AKA complex math. Takes a bit of time for people to work that out. It takes the truth, chews it up a bit and then put it into a hole where time is indeterminate, and then you dig it up a few weeks later, and viola, BLS data. 🤪
But the percentages are pretty horrific, I am curious to see the actual #s behind the percentages, although it would be somewhat meaningless, I would guess there are more errors the higher up the income curve you go.
Let me fix that:
The Federal Reserve wisely doesn’t pretend to use an accurate measure inflation, or the inflation rate per se, because this would contradict the facts we can all see directly right before our eyes, and everyone that cites the fraudualed CPI inflation rate instead of Stock Market indices which show us the true measure of Fed induced inflation. Instead, the CPI shows a completely fraudulated non reality from pf a different inflation used to crush the working class, and shows us just how far and wide our governments takes our money and gives it the wealthy, and how this has spread as a grim reality.
I think there should be some worker tax withholding info released soon, that will provide some additional insight on the w2 side.
Good call. That will be very interesting.
The “loss of employment income” question is certainly an important one.
Waitresses get much less tips for carry-out then for dine-in. Hair cutters have more restrictions and cut less hair in a given period of time, so also less tips.
Gig workers might still have some work that pays less … like making less on Uber eats trips than on driving people to and from bars or concerts.
Covid is certainly serious, and I’m worried about the possibility of permanent damage from the blood clots and attacks of various organs. That being said, I’m still much more worried about the economic damage.
We can come through this as a country, but we do need to rely on an effective government response to prevent this economic damage from turning into a humanitarian catastrophe.
As of now, we only hear politicians discussing short-term band aids rather than comprehensive strategies. Most seem to think that high unemployment is like bad weather and just goes away by itself. It’s quite a bit more complicated than that, but I think most working people realize that these jobs won’t just come back and that new ones won’t just sprout in their place.
Politicians and economists are generally remarkably complacent about unemployment spikes as they are untouched by them -and believe their pensions to be safe as well.
The truly alarming dimension of this business collapse, caused not by the virus but by foolish and clumsy policy responses, is that 1/ it has crushed or severely damaged businesses and sectors which more or less sailed through 2008, GFC I; and, 2/ may alter behaviour, patterns of commerce, etc, permanently – again, utterly unlike GFC I.
John Taylor, you wrote, “Covid is certainly serious, and I’m worried about the possibility of permanent damage from the blood clots and attacks of various organs.”
Yeah, the dead part for 150,000+ people is certainly a bummer, too. At the current doubling rates, we’ll be at 300,000 dead by the election and 600,000 by February 1.
“Hair cutters have more restrictions and cut less hair in a given period of time, so also less tips.”
A hair cut in Scranton now comes with a mandatory $20 tip
Hair shops around here have raised their prices about 20%. Tips are not mandatory, but still are given. What cost me $15 + $5 tip is now $20 + $5 tip.
I’ve learned to cut my own hair and it looks just fine!
That being said, I feel absolutely terrible for all those on the lower economic ladder who have lost their jobs; the small businesses that probably will not re-open…….that is a tremendous loss to the country.
The politicians in “Swampland” are too busy maneuvering what they can”slip” into the newest relief bill serving the interests of those who have purchased space.
Filed my 2019 taxes first week of April 2020; no refund check as of yet. And, the IRS site implores us not to call the offices.
This country is now descending into “Whacko” territory!
Stay safe and healthy!
We need a leader.
Sorry, he is currently preoccupied with banning Tick Tock and another round of Golf working session. Won’t this pesky little CV19 just go away on its own already?
I thinkBob said, ‘We need a leader’. I get it Bob.
Does California Bob mean a new leader in California?
No.
He is forcing them to sell Tik Tok to Microsoft. I can’t believe the media isn’t running with that one. When MS gets your data is everything going to be okay? Nice safe American company that helped set up the police state internet system in China.
The virus will vanish on November 4th, 2020.
We’ve already got hundreds of them! The President, the Senate, HR, Governors, Mayors; every billionaire who contributes to one or other, or frequently both, main parties……..
We do not have leaders in the US. We have public servants. Only authoritarian governments have leaders. Of course that is what one segment of our population is working to implement here….
I hope the mom and pop and small specialty stores do come back. But until the shop rents fall substantially, that is only a dream. And if they rise quickly again (because asset bubble), then we are still no better off. I love your “scamdemic” description. I was using “pan-panic” but think yours is better. I wonder why the media is constantly bombarding us with “zombie apocalypse”. There has to be some reason and someone making shirtloads of money by killing economies on an industrial scale. Perhaps it’s a strategy similar to the “Princes of the Yen” (see youtube) to crash the economies, with central banksters ending up with total control. Everything will be digital, monitored and centrally controlled. It’s a Soviet wet dream really.
Creeping financial communism, Vulture Capitalism and Totalitarian Communism are two sides of the same coin, ordinary people suppressed to slavery to serve a Bank through compound interest on debt, or a rising tax burden to Government to support a bloated bureaucracy that exerts political control.
It is not just financial communism, it is also political. We are moving steadily towards an authoritarian system based on communism.
Where did my initial reply go? Did it get moderated off? I thought my scamdemic description was spot on and appreciate you thought that as well.
The Bob who cried Wolf,
I get to “scamdemic” and hit the delete button. It’s automatic. Human lives are at stake. Maybe in February, before anyone really knew what was going on, there was some room to say that. Not anymore.
There is a systematic war being waged against small business by corporations and globalists. The only way to level the playing field is to raise corporate taxes, but of course that will not happen because the corporations own the government….
This will all get cleared up once we’ve gotten rid of the pesky census.
Mister Richter, you have an impressive grasp of the English language. I listen to your audio files and you still have an unmistakable pronunciation that shows a German tilt.
I wonder at what time in your life did you develop such a superior writing relation with a new tongue. I was never immersed even in the slightest to learn a differing language. In sixth grade I signed up for German but the teacher just had to hang the moniker of Ludwig on me for class purposes that was a laughingstock for the rest in the class; a bad start that never went anywhere.
I am impressed with people that can use several languages properly. Do not take this for impertinence as it is nothing of the sort.
Erle,
My German is terrible. All Germans laugh when I try to speak German. My French is far better than my German. I was a kid when I came to the US in 1973.
Were you born in Switzerland?
Nope. But I lived in French speaking countries as an adult and did business in French. I never lived in Germany as an adult.
I truly screwed over my employees by keeping them on to produce our metallic product. I used the loophole of being a steel producer or fabricator as being essential to deny the boys a decent paycheck to watch the crap on Netflix.
By continuing, I saved our customer, and a likely 1000 jobs for them by ignoring the piffle from the goomint. Their customers got the product and all was well.
LTL truckers and others got some business along with the plater and tooling suppliers. It was of some good help that I read and support Wolfstreet to find out what is going on before the rest that listen to MSM for their cues. I do not care at all about real estate news, but I read them for the insight on sentiment.
It seems that my company is getting a slight bit of appreciation for continuing and not bailing on the customer when that would have been some excuse. I will press the point that they were able to rely upon us to be sure that they had the tools to continue, even if at a depressed level.
I can even teach children how to read and do arithmetic if the educational establishment is in their underwear watching Jerry Springer re-runs.
Plating company near me & most of their employees say
thank you.
We never quit working as well. Never bothered to see if we were deemed “essential”. The fact that politicians were still employed told me all I needed to know about “essential”.
A potentially unsafe operation has been detected in your request to this site
Your access to this service has been limited. (HTTP response code 403)
If you think you have been blocked in error, contact the owner of this site for assistance.
Yeah, this stuff happens occasionally. Even to me when I try to sign in to my own website after I accidentally did something I didn’t meant o do… The internet is full of safety measures to prevent DOS attacks and the like, and sometimes they go awry.
I’ve been fortunate that my area seems to be the beneficiary of a combination of demographic retiree influx plus maybe some bailouts from the megacities so my particular niche has been busting it out this year. Fortunately I can arrange social distancing quite easily to continue operations..
After July tho, things have slowed down some so am really just waiting for the other shoe to drop. I do get a lot of variation in job count during a normal year but we will see how it pans out. Can’t say it’s been a normal year so far for sure.
All of the data makes sense in my world. For a manufacturer, the slowdown prompted gutting from the bottom while the executives formed a task force to come up with new ways to dissinfect door handles.
If they don’t get the answers they want why do they keep doing it?
There are reports of growing food insecurity and hunger in America. One author showed a mile long line at a food bank. On the other hand there is also an American obesity epidemic shortening lifespans.
Some got more pay for their leisure time than those carrying the heavy load at work. This is not justice.
The same people lining up for free food have newer cars and cell phones. There is no food security in the US, only people with problems with their priorities.
I have seen public employees making 6 figures a year, at food banks stocking up.
There seems to be no shame among Americans whatsoever accepting charity. That is a sad comment.
The almond co-op well sell our crop to sent out a letter indicating we might be eligible for the ‘Coronavirus Food Assistance Program’ (aka ‘free money for farmers’). Our last crop, harvested last year, was obviously not impacted at all and, so far, it’s business as usual this year, so I didn’t apply. Some relatives, who grow citrus, applied for the money though I haven’t heard of them having any difficulties due to covid. They will cash the check if they get one.
The reason that unemployed people are half of the amount of people claiming unemployment insurance benefits is because you don’t have to be unemployed to recieve unemployment benefits! I am self employed and make about 150k a year. I didn’t experience a loss of income but since I couldn’t get new clients due to the caronavirus I qualified for unemployment benefits. $725 per week! I can tell you I most certainly did not need unemployment benefits. I presume this is why the unemployment claims are so high, if you make it available to more people, more people will take it.
How come so many low paid income earners answer that they have lost income, given stories that many receive higher benefits than their normal payroll salary? Is it not true?
….and how can 48% per cent say they haven’t done any work, while the number is lower for all age categories? Just wonder :-)
“Alas, in both Week 1 and in Week 12, 48% reported not having done any work over the “last 7 days.” Unchanged.
But Week 12 was the time of summer jobs, and in the age group of 18-24-year-olds, this improved by 6 percentage points, to 45% not having done any work over the past 7 days in Week 12. For other age groups it didn’t look so good:
Unchanged for 25-39-year-olds, at 37%.
Worsened for 40-54-year-olds by 1 point, to 36%.
Worsened for 55-64-year-olds by 1 point, to 46%”
I left off the 65+ years old category because it’s essentially not relevant here. 78% of them didn’t work — given that most of them are retired. I was trying to focus on the prime working-age groups. Clearly, that decision turned out to make things more confusing, instead of less confusing.
We are refusing to lay anyone off. I work in an essential industry, surfactants. We made a quarter million pounds of hand sanitizer early on to donate to the support organizations. It’s crazy. We were running flat out the first few months, but things have dried up recently. You would think everyone would be washing their hands more than ever now. Maybe less laundry since everyone is working from home in their underwear!
Maybe everyone has pallets of hand sanitizers in their garage and don’t need anymore for a while?
Or they’ve been scared off by the 100+ and counting brands–all made in Mexico AFAIK–that are known to be contaminated with methanol and are toxic.
When UE pays more than working (thanks to the $600/week federal supplement), is it any surprise a lot of people are on UE?
If you subsidize something, you get more of it. That is a simple fact.
Bureau of Labor Statistics — Statistics is the operative word.
The numbers produced by statisticians are produced by modeling data. You don’t know what data the model is using and how, unless they publish the model itself, which is highly unlikely.
Anything that comes out of a model is a manufactured number. These models are also not frozen in time, they could change from month to month, or even day to day. The statisticians will rarely reveal changes in modeling data unless the numbers from the old model will diverge wildly from the new model.
The discrepancy in the BLS model could be from assumptions such as:
1– most people on UI only get 26 weeks and some no longer qualify,
2– they could assume most people find a job in less then 26 weeks and use that number before dropping them from the model.
You just don’t know how they come up with this stuff.
Thanks for your knowledge and clarity once again Pet; never had seen that before.
I have known for eva, as mentioned earlier, that the BLS numbers were a bunch of BS, and now I know the basis for the BS.
And, still likely that similar to CPI, which is also nonsense, but clearly ”manipulated” to keep down wages, SS, etc., etc., I suspect BLS the same, and for the same reasons, eh?
The census data is probably more accurate because they usually just count things. They don’t estimate whether you exist or not.
Terrific article and comments. Most of the comments (not all) miss an important point.
If the virus is addressed and infection rates drop, the economy improves. It doesn’t improve for all sectors, obviously, but many aspects do improve. I live in such an area. We have strict adherence to our medical directives by choice, reinforced by law as required. Manufacturing, construction, etc doing well. Tourism, bars and restaurants etc, not so well. Travel by residents exploding, no US tourists allowed.
You can’t mandate an economy with wishful thinking. It has to grow in a healthy medium, and that requires addressing the virus, first and foremost.
In BC new cases range from 20-40 cases per day, population 5 million plus. Most of these are in the interior and have been caused by young party goers. One blueberry packing plant near Vancouver had an outbreak. There might be a Covid related death every few weeks. Because of the low case numbers effective contact tracing is possible and test results available in a few hours to one day, depending on when the test was done. Contacts are traced and tested right away. Where I live, Vancouver Island population 1 million, there is one active Covid case. Campgrounds are plugged with local travelers, stores look normal, and even dine-in restaurants are operating at reduced numbers. No bars for inside drinking, patio drinking with reduced numbers acceptable.
Schools are going to fully open right after Labour Day, although the BC Teachers Union is asking for a 2 week delay because of the possible long weekend effects on infections. Regardless, the opening is being negotiated and local school district decisions will prevail and that approach is widely accepted. Elective surgeries are being ‘caught up’ and full medical services are available. I’m pretty sure there are no Covid cases in any of our hospitals.
What does a trip to town look like? I put on a cloth mask in the grocery store. I would guess only 25% of shoppers wear a mask. When I go into another type of store I carry a cloth mask in and ask the clerks/staff what they would prefer….from a respectable distance. Most say no mask if we all keep our distance. When I went into the local Stihl dealership the clerk said, “As long as you don’t start humping my leg, we’re all good. And I won’t hump yours”. (Logging country….gotta love it).
The difference? Leadership is being done by science and medical personnel. Parliamentary system seems more effective than other disjointed systems, even in minority situations (both federal and in BC.) People are working together. Plus, each province operates their own universal health program, partially funded by Ottawa with tight Federal standards.
It’s all about the health outcomes. Everything else follows a natural resultant trajectory. If people are healthy, not so afraid, they go out and spend their money and others stay employed. Our unemployment rate is dropping and residents trust the stats.
regards
In the US, the executive branch is in court suing the legislative branch to invalidate the current healthcare law. Republican lawmakers have proposed no new healthcare law to replace it.
If the law is legal, and constitutional, then you have nothing to worry about. If it is not, it should not exist.
One thing that is not capture in these phony surveys is what is really going on out there in the real world. For example, School Teachers in the Washington DC Metro area are taking full advantage of this Covid-19 nightmare by milking the system for all its worth. They’ve
successfully lobbied to have all the public schools closed so they don’t have to commute to work and are getting paid full salary and benefits. Meanwhile they are advertising to provide private tutoring (off the books off course) to those same students which they have refused to teach in the classroom . Result – rich families get their kids educated vis private in home instruction, and have the advantage of the high tech virtual connection to the classrooms instruction, while those who cannot afford the high speed Internet $100/month and the high powered laptop with virtual connection $800 minimum cost (44% in DC) are left high and dry. And the school teachers get to “double Dip” , collecting their full salary and benefits and making money in the underground economy at the same time.
I was was assured by the media that kids safety is the one and only reason they don’t want to go back to classrooms. How dare you impugn fine men and women educators? I say, good day to you, sir.
Of course you are 100% correct. Teachers who go to Costco and WalMart are afraid to go into a school, LOL. Corona is their dream come true, as you noted. They don’t work, get paid and have a second stream of revenue on top of it. But remember, teachers are all about the children!!
It which shall not be named is just statistics and will remain that until most of us have a personal exp. with it. I wonder how long that will take, waiting for godot?
My neighbor is elderly, poor, rotates caregivers from an agency, probably paid by medicare. Lately instead of the usual young women, a few middle aged men are working those shifts. Caregiver is sub 15$ hour job, bottom level employment in this economy. Seems likely that out of work people from other occupations are filtering down the chain taking anything they can get.
I actually work in a privatized but not really state program similar to your neighbor. The turnover of the 15$ an hour people is nuts based on the reports i see. I totally agree with you they should be paid more. The private and the public side are both skimming from the top and i think a lot of fraud is going on. May come out at some point but who knows.
I missed your point though, and i’d love to know what it is because i love the author you take your namesake from and generally love your comments.
and if the program is the same as the one i work for, its medicaid.
Whoever came up with the line “the three greatest lies in the world” :
1. I love ya honey
2. The check is in the mail
3. I’m from the government, and I’m here to help you
needs to add a forth
4. I am a member of the NEA, and we care about educating your kids
You will never improve education until you abolish teachers unions.
To spin that income bracket chart, the number of people who make 200K or more in a company, are in ratio of probably 100:1 versus those who make 25K or less. Half the number (33v60) would suggest that a lot more upper level management are losing their jobs. That is offset by small businesses where the boss is the last employee working. You previously noted the mid to upper level management were in trouble doing the work from home transition. It was just a matter of time before this group was automated out of a job. Sort of begs the question how does this play out politically in Nov.
Upper income workers have a bigger voice because their impact on the economy is greater. When they lose their jobs, is the govt going to give them 70% of their pay? Well, they usually contribute to political parties.
When they lose their jobs the automatic payments into their 401K’s stop, there goes the stock market. These are the people that invest more and spend more, kiss the rest of the economy goodbye.