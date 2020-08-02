A Vaccine for Retail? My View from the Trenches

Every city is confronted with dying malls and vacancy-pocked shopping districts. Is there a cure? No. The failing retailers were already on their way to the morgue. Is there a vaccine that will help? Yes.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET:
Retail has the virus. Just as with people, different retailers are reacting to this infection very differently. Ailing merchants with comorbidities are suffering — or dying — while those without long-term illnesses are asymptomatic, even healthy.
Excess capacity — too many stores — has been American retail’s primary chronic condition for decades. In 2017, Forbes noted, “Since 1995, the number of shopping centers in the U.S. has grown by more than 23% and the total gross leasable area by almost 30%, while the population has grown by less than 14%.”
According to Forbes, America has roughly 50 square feet of retail space per capita while Europe has just 2.5 square feet. We have too many retailers selling the same — let’s call it stuff — in every city in the country.
Where are we today? First, those retailers that you thought died years ago — notably, Sears, J.C. Penney and Kmart — will finally give up the ghost. Then, others with bad management or too much debt or overwhelming competition will also disappear.
As a result, every city in the country will be confronted with dying malls and vacancy-pocked shopping districts. As this recession grinds on over the next several years, retail’s pulse will falter. Is there a cure? No. The failing retailers were already on their way to the morgue; the virus merely hastened their demise. Is there a vaccine that will help? Yes, and not to flog the medical metaphor, but there is a cocktail of civic remedies that, if implemented, would help stabilize retail.
Stop zoning more retail.
“First, do no harm” is a catchy medical phrase that should serve as a shibboleth for planners and city councils. In this context it means stop zoning more retail.
The last thing struggling merchants need is more competition. And, given the headwinds, it would be optimistic to assume that retail will return any time soon, if ever, to even a zero-sum game (that is, vacancies offset by new tenants). Cities zoning more retail are in danger of creating instant blight, storefronts that will never fill. To get healthy, retail needs to shrink to a sustainable size — somewhere between us and Europe’s size zero — then stabilize.
In particular, trendy cities must abandon their mixed-use fantasies. Too much bad retail — space that will never lease — has already been constructed by reluctant office and apartment developers. Why? They were forced to by starry-eyed urban planners dreaming of turning their towns into Manhattan’s west side. For retail to have a fighting chance, it needs three things: great access, visibility and traffic (whether vehicular or pedestrian). Few mixed-use projects offer even one of these prerequisites.
Loosen up the zoning for traditional “retail.”
“Second, loosen up the zoning” isn’t as catchy as do no harm, but it’s as important. Traditional retail zoning requires that a merchant actually sells stuff, hard goods like books or soft like clothing. Cities need to face the reality that those are the types of businesses on the double-secret endangered list, the uses most vulnerable to e-commerce; once they go, they’re gone.
Mandating only “true retailers” in a shopping district is like building a bird house for passenger pigeons. Won’t matter how pretty it is, they’re still extinct.
How do you loosen up the zoning? Easy: First you shrink the retail districts themselves, then you allow in any business that has a customer, a patient, a client, a student, or any sort of visitor at all. You drop your prohibition against banks and financial services, you permit dentists, travel agents, gyms, yoga studios, doctors — even lawyers and palm readers — every personal service imaginable to occupy those otherwise unfillable retail storefronts.
Also, if you truly wish to help your retail districts, you drop the prohibitions against chain stores. Every chain store in America started as a single store. Prohibiting chains is simply redlining success in the hope of keeping a given neighborhood unique. If you wish to have a not-so-unique collection of empty storefronts, you maintain the prohibition against stores at which people actually want to shop.
“When can you break ground?”
“Third, cut the regulations” is less catchy still, but the fancy cities should take a page from the provincial towns that go all-out to spark development. A few years ago, we approached a small town on Interstate 5 about a supermarket we wanted to build. “When can you break ground?” was the city manager’s only question.
And, true to his word, the town approved our plans as fast as we could submit them. National retailers have choices about where to locate, where to expend their efforts. Often, a given city is no more appealing than 20 others. And retailers have feelings (most of them, anyway); they want to go where they feel welcomed. Hence, the great appeal of Texas. There is no panacea, but with effort and more understanding on the part of cities, retail need not circle the drain. By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET
Interesting article. Now, even stores like Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus are closing locations…once considered “iconic”. In this country of ours, where we have so many people who are not only physically obese, but mentally and spiritually obese as well, these folks would rather sit on their proverbial ass*s and give their money to Amazon – even though Amazon is no longer the cheapest in town. Meanwhile, the creep from Amazon uses this money to buy things like the WA Post and then lobby against the people who butter his bread…the creep is all about restricting your rights. This is happening with the likes of FB, Goog and others. It’s one thing to lose some retail, but at this rate, loosing the country is not far behind. Just this morning, I was looking for a hat for sun protection for hiking. The first 3 or 4 things that came up were Amazon….you don’t think this is rigged…. I took a few more minutes and found it at REI. I will use REI. I have never, repeat never purchased anything from Amazon- simply on principle -as I could see where this company was going and, the detrimental effect is would have on the USA. Well, my life is just fine – especially with no debt and owning gold and silver. Wise up folks, get rid of that obesity between the ears, or you won’t know what hit you!!!! That’s one way (of many) to gird your loins!!!
Trinacria,
Blaming the “obese” for the success of ecommerce? Did you microwave your brain this morning by chance?
Like many lean and fit people, I stopped going to malls years ago. Why waste my time in that manner?
Nordstrom has a very successful ecommerce presence and even before the pandemic already did 1/3 of its revenues online while its brick-and-mortar revenues were dropping. Macy’s and many others are in the group. If you equate ecommerce with Amazon, you don’t understand ecommerce.
I believe Amazon has around 50% of e-commerce market share. It will be fun to see how companies evolve their physical stores to better mesh with their e-commerce and delivery/pick-up operations.
Amazon- I thought they might go under in 2000 or even 2008, but the stock market (+ raising capital from several sources).
A real problem will occur if and when big web-based businesses that use their web services start to go belly up. Then we might see some kind of too big to fail criteria- an Amazon bailout.
If 5-10 of their web service customers went belly up and the Amazon share price got cut in half- I think Amazon will be in trouble.
The FTC is now investigating their acquisition behavior- which is usually anti-competition when a new technology is building out.
All the big tech firms did this. And it’s been going on for >100 years (today’s “tech boom” is pretty much like other “tech booms”). Example- USSteel buys Carnegie, and then I think a railroad company bought a bunch of steel companies so they could control rail production.
The technology evolves faster than the regulators can understand.
Jeff Bezos is selling dollar bills for 99 cents to corner markets only because the Fed policy allows it to happen. They inflated Bezos+ex-wife worth to $200 Billion while printing money for “greater good”. Warren Buffet is a choir boy in comparison. Demagoges in Congress do nothing as a rule, except borrowing $Trillions with no end in sigh.
So yeah retail space is the problem.
#Defund Amazon.
“the double-secret endangered list” LOL
“n particular, trendy cities must abandon their mixed-use fantasies. Too much bad retail — space that will never lease”
But then where will all the wine moms spend $17 for organic croissants and $12 for GMO free handpicked Guatemalan coffee?
WeWork will have a division called WeWine.
How about WeWhine?
“The last thing struggling merchants need is more competition.”
Don’t know about this. We already have less competition because of Amazon and Walmart.
Let’s say we are now 10 years in the future, and every shop/retail has closed with the exception of Amazon and Walmart. One day someone decides to open a retail shop. In theory he/she only has 2 competitors. In practice though the chance of the shop succeeding is zero.
What merchants don’t need is competition from other states, other countries, international conglomerates, etc. If competition is more local, having more competition is probably fine. You want to prevent the local firm from being a monopoly? Then just introduce a progressive tax.
It’s not just merchants. Labor, etc are also faced with the same dilemma. US labor is pitted against low cost labors in other countries.
Brick and mortar stores are dying because consumers don’t buy there anymore, and instead buy online. That’s a structural shift in how Americans shop that started over two decades ago. You cannot reverse that shift. So now the question is: how do you avoid the blight of zombie malls and closed shops along shopping streets? How can you create an environment where at least some b&m retailers can exist and thrive?
The future of retail will be selling services instead of selling stuff. I can buy stuff from Amazon, I can’t get a haircut from Amazon.
Yes, that’s what the article points out.
Although there has been growth in online matches for lawyers, designers, bankers, etc. Seems that people want to do less services in person either.
Eventually, it may just be personal services (haircut, massage) in retail fronts as opposed to professional services.
Seems like retail and professional services would have an opportunity to reshape operations and improve customer service with cheaper retail spaces available.
Then there are the tech companies and banks opening and closing store fronts constantly. I.E. Microsoft store / Capital One Cafe
And yet as of Oct 1st, 2019, Amazon has around 526 stores and they also purchased Whole Foods. The other thing that Amazon does not quite solve yet is immediacy i.e. if you need a medicine or other things RIGHT NOW, you still need to go to a store.
Look, no one is denying the convenience of shopping online for many things. But if we look closer at the details, a lot of things seem off, for example: Amazon’s profit margin with the exception of AWS is pathetic. Why would you throw so much brainpower and money creating a ton of complicated infrastructure just to obtain a single digit profit margin or worse. The only possible explanation is the same one why people continue to support Uber: because they think the business will become a monopoly and we know what happens after that.
Reinvestment of profits is what has grown Amazon to its current size. Lack of reinvestment is the reason other retailers have fallen off the cliff. Customers notice good business practices and services, as well as bad ones.
The “progressive” small town where I live was determined to maintain its small-town ambiance so it proactively established zoning laws that prohibited the chain stores as described in the article. Sensing an opportunity, a neighboring community that shares a border did the opposite and actively invited the big retailers. They got the Walmart, the Home Depot, some regional biggies, car dealerships, banks and the small mall. Not that this has been perfect, but they got the jobs and the taxes. Now they have new parks, a community sports facility, a new seniors center, etc.
Perfect? No. But they saw an opportunity and grabbed hold of it.
My town? Almost all the retail downtown is geared toward tourists. No one goes there except maybe for some dining. And lately, with covid-19, not so good.
Which town took on more debt to build public facilities on the projections of a continued stream of income from the retail sector? Which added more housing as part of their payment plan for new infrastructure? Which is more likely to go into the revenues dumpster if things change?
During this downturn I see a rerun of what I observed in the downturn of the early Nineties. Companies were still building commercial office buildings when there were thousands of empty ones with no takers. Rents were/are very cheap and flexible.
Lemmings.
I worked in 2/3 empty office buiding in SF financial district since 2015. They built several more office towers just around, including the Salesforce phallus.
Maybe cities need to provide more areas for farmer’s market atmospheres where there are some individualism and creativity going on. That’s a lot more appealing to me than the overpriced Chinese products strip mall experiences.
I enjoyed my first visit to Santa Fe immensely last summer, you can buy about anything you want at the little markets and enjoy the art along the way. Just returning to basics is a good place to start. Bring down the rents in the malls, provide some booths to rent, get some people in with ideas instead of the blah franchise robot business model. If you get the crowds in, you can find a way to make the property work.
Well they could have been building affordable housing/apartments, so people do not spend half if their take-home on housing and can afford to shop without drowning in debt. Instead they built towers for egomaniac CEOs, which are now empty.
and palm readers (they usually live in the space too)
although its true let anyone lease.
— every personal service imaginable to occupy those otherwise unfillable retail storefronts.
Which leads me to NYC attempt to prevent keeping stores empty has lead to proposing legislation to turn vacant store fronts into affordable housing units.
I’m sure that will contribute to a pleasant shopping experience for the actual patrons of stores in business.
The strip of stores, free standing buildings without parking lots or just as bad parking lots in the rear of the building with exactly the same dozen shops everywhere cant compete with the malls and strip centers with parking lots in the front. The small store fronts are doomed. Like in the city that depened on foot traffic talk about doomed…
Maybe best at this point to ban sales tax for brick and mortar retail and introduce a ecommerce tax.
Companies like Amazon got away for years without collecting sales tax and built their empire and created a foundation off of not collecting sales tax in its todler years while defeating its competitors.
Only fair now to pass a ecommerce tax across the board.
Make up for loss time and pass a brick and mortar ban on having to collect sales tax. (Although few states have certain limitations on sales tax).
At this point it’s convenient reality shopping online. Going to the store requires physical movement and time. Although for many retail therapy is best served in person.
Ad ecommerce tax.
Ban sales tax on brick and mortar.
Malls with vacant Anchor stores: instead building new hotels that are shelters.
Convert into housing mass amount of people.
Mallstyle living!
The food courts can feed the masses. End caps can be turned into sports courts and schools. Other stores can be turned into storage spaces for the mallstyle living.
The parking lots can be turned into farm land and then sent to the food courts. Roof top gardening and solar energy. We can turn these sites into massive solutions for all that ales and haunts our largest cities.
It’s a pretty straight forward solution.