Plagued Retail: My View from the Trenches

We’ve lost half-dozen retailers — restaurants, clothing, massage… Tenants who in effect said, sue me, I’m taking a hike. And replacement shop tenants are just behind spotted owls on the endangered species list.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET:
“I have 2 options that are non-negotiable. I’m going bankrupt (chapter 7). Covid happened and I cannot survive. I’d rather not go through bankruptcy because it ruins my credit, but if I have no choice, I won’t think twice. The second option is to let you keep my deposit, and take what I have in the bank which is around 10k. Again this is non-negotiable. That is all I freakin have.”
This tenant’s sad bankruptcy threat sets the table for examining our retail—supermarket-anchored neighborhood shopping centers—in the Covid-19 era. Embellishing only slightly, we have two kinds of tenants: those that can’t pay and those that don’t wish to.
In short, bricks and mortar retail has been caught in a pincer movement, flanked on one side by Covid-19 itself, and on the other by its cure. You know this already: The virus separated us, the cure institutionalized that separation, forcing a societal shutdown that has driven us into our deepest recession in perhaps living memory, a recession that seems certain to run several years. The coronavirus means we will remain wary of one another until there’s a vaccine, perhaps longer; the cure means the majority of Americans will have little to spend.
What does this portend for our retailers? Putting aside kids swarming the beach towns, few of us wish to take more risks than necessary. Driving on a freeway entails an infinitesimal risk, but we do it to get somewhere; going shopping now involves a minute risk, but we accept it if the shopping is essential. (As an aside, we had no idea we were in the essential retail business until this year.)
Our essential retailers—supermarkets, drug stores, banks, convenience stores and gas stations—are doing fine; in fact, groceries and gas are killing it. Someone’s idea of essential, liquor stores and cigarette shops, are not complaining either.
As evidenced by the poor fellow who wrote the impassioned plea above, our problem is with the small shop tenants in our centers. Using a broad brush, you can divide small tenants into three principal categories: personal services, food, and the sellers of stuff (whether hard goods like cellphones or soft like clothing).
The winners among these categories are those that can address our fears (distancing) and our pocketbooks (cheap). Using these two fixed points, navigating retail is fairly straightforward.
Personal services—beauty shops, nail salons, drycleaners, massage parlors, yoga studios and gyms, etc.—win on cheap, but lose on distancing. Fortunately for some—notably, hair and nails—essential trumps distancing; these shops will come back swiftly. Others, like dry-cleaning and massage, are less essential and will take time to regain their pre-Covid levels.
Finally, there’s the sweat subcategory: small gyms, bike spinning parlors, yoga studios, etc. Absent an amazing vaccine, these tenants may be in serious trouble. You can’t make money at 50 percent maximum capacity and you’ll never convince some meaningful percentage of your customers that they’ll be safe dodging sweat in a tightly packed room.
Following the distancing/cheap lodestone, food shapes up like this: drive-throughs are golden, traditional take-out (e.g. pizza) is rocking, and those restaurants that can successfully ramp up their take-out should be fine.
You may have noticed that some ethnic foods—like Asian and Indian—hold up well on home delivery; others, particularly those with complicated menus, do not. The hardest hit in this category will be higher-priced small restaurants, the charming little shoulder-to-shoulder bistros with candlelit decor. Simply put, they cannot afford to run at 50 or 75 percent maximum capacity; they lose on both distancing and cheap.
By the way, the coronavirus didn’t create retail’s larger problem—excess capacity—it merely pulled its curtains back. According to Forbes, we have roughly 50 square feet of retail space per capita in the USA while Europe has just 2.5 square feet. Washington DC has a restaurant for every 103 residents, while San Francisco has one for every 201 residents. That’s a lot of competition.
Because of this, we anticipate losing a number of our restaurants and restructuring rent for others. But that goes just so far. The catch is that a successful restaurant only pays its landlord somewhere between 5 and 15 percent of its sales in rent. This means that even if we were to give our space to a restauranteur, she still couldn’t make it if her sales don’t approach their pre-Covid levels.
On to stuff. The sellers of essential stuff like eyeglasses, laptops and cell phones will be fine; it would take the Ebola virus itself to keep people away from Apple. But, let’s face it, few things are truly essential.
And stuff is where distancing and cheap diverge.
Price hardly matters if the stuff helps you bear distancing, especially if it lets you do something fun inside or, even better, outside. Best Buy’s stock is up 59 percent from its crisis depth; people are buying electronics to make home confinement tolerable. And bicycles and camping gear are flying off the shelves.
Back to cheap. Not that it ever went away—the “dollar” stores have been thriving for years—but the selling cheap-stuff-cheap phenomenon will only grow more universal thanks to our surging unemployment levels.
Bringing this home: To date, we’ve permanently lost half-dozen retailers, from restaurants to clothing to massage. Tenants who in effect said, sue me, I’m taking a hike. To compound this unpleasantness, it would be fair to say that replacement shop tenants are just behind spotted owls on the endangered species list. But if there is a safe harbor in retail, it’s a supermarket center in a good residential neighborhood. Without plan or compass, we happened to bob into that harbor years ago. By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET
I asked top executives from three tech companies—with a hundred employees, with a thousand, and with many thousands—where they would put their next offices. Read… The “Post-Plague” Office: There Could be Quite a Run on the Suburbs
I have around a thousand dollars worth of credit with one of the boutique gyms: Barry’s Bootcamp. They are intending to reopen with a reduced capacity, but having read so many articles about Covid 19, I am now convinced that doing a streneous exercise in a closed room even with 1/3 occupancy will be risky for people like me.
And these fancy gyms are often located in city centers. With workers not returning any time soon, their possibility of going bust has to be quite high.
I tried getting them to refund my money, but so far they are only willing to extend the expiry date of my credits to “years” in the future if necessary. I think my money is lost :(
You could try to sell on Ebay for a significant discount.
A very illiquid asset.
@Monkey – will they let you transfer your credit and/or membership? If they go out of business, you probably lose your credit.
I have no one to transfer it to. And the gym’s not willing to play the role of matchmaker.
Yeah, my money’s probably lost. It is what it is.
MB: my small gym in morgan hill let me pay cash for another full year membership knowing it was going out of business. I’d been a member there for years. LET THE BUYER BEWARE!
MonkeyBusiness,
The potential health risks of getting out of shape, have to be taken in consideration. Not sure what your age is. But, alot of people are going to come out after CCP-19 is over in bad health, because, they hid inside the whole time. Many will never recover. Many people might hide inside, get sick next year (before CCP-19 is over) and have a worse health outcome as a result.
Traveling the world in both rich and poor countries.
People will pay to look better.
People will pay to eat out.
People will pay to have fun.
Better known as the 2banana hormones make folks spend the big bucks theory.
Those type of stores will bounce back quickly, even if under new management.
The rest of retail…it is going to be a struggle for many.
One irony…I’ve often found small and medium sized gyms to be the fallback tenants for strip malls that couldn’t find anybody else to fill vacant space.
Now, even those marginal tenants are off the table.
I still wonder why food markets of varying sizes can’t take up the slack…rock solid aggregate demand and among the most insulated from Amazon (what pct are really buying fresh/frozen/food period from the big A…).
Food margins can be slim and there are economies of scale (thus, *super* markets) but at the end of the day a marginal tenant beats no tenant…and each small give up by a landlord means a lot to a low margin food mkt.
I would be interested in hearing from landlords why there aren’t many more food markets in this age of unoccupied space.
My 2 cents on this concept:
If you’re shopping for real food (not just soft-drinks, beer, chips & candy…), who the hell wants to shop in a small-ish store with highly limited selection, problematic availability and past-their-prime produce? That’s what 7-Eleven and gas stations are for…and they’re pretty much everywhere.
Fyi. The average size of a Trader Joe’s store is around 15,000 sq ft, roughly a third of the size of your typical grocery store.
I am lucky enough to have a great local meat butcher store near me. Small store but the quality of his products is head and shoulders above the big box supermarkets.
I would love to have a small craftman bakery close by….but no luck.
Aldi ( owned by the same company ) also competes very successfully in this space. Limited selection and deep discounts.
Cas – landlords don’t create the business, just the space. There is plenty of space and landlords would invest their capital along with a good food market if the business is profitable. Food/grocery markets are either low margin businesses that require big volumes or high margin high price stores. The high margin model is very limited opportunity – (High end demos) the low margin model is saturated in most markets – one of the few grocer models that is expanding is Aldi – an interesting mix of high volume per square foot with good margins due to the proprietary brand model on many of the their products. The other grocery model that is seeing steady growth is ethnic, both Hispanic and Asian. These are very limited opportunities relative to the overall market.
Yeah, but ethnic grocery store are like indoor malls. They can kill the inline shops. Asian markets? You can get seafood, grocery items, takeout restaurant or small food court and buy a gold chain. Even the small local hispanic tiendas have indoor restaurants and one is also a tortillaria.
Humanity’s purpose is not to consume but act as a processor of food in and fertiliser out. Consumerism destroys habitat that produces a fruitful fertile landscape required by healthy humans. Sustainable circular resource use mandates a change irrespective of virus. After things settle and reality arrives home from being out to lunch reason reminds us life with bacteria and virus will not end human population on the planet but is just part of the living experience of a human body. Those who adhere to insanity will suffer. Human nervous systems have enjoyed massage for millenenia. Listen to your inner light and your own nervous system instead of being a sheeple. True entrepreneurs adapt innovate morph into better. Offer smaller units to individuals on a cash in hand weekly rent basis. Create al fresco market stalls. Walking night markets is a cultural thing to socially hang out in the East. Tell regulation and rule books to get stuffed.
John does a good job summarizing his negotiations with his debtors (tenants), but what about negotiating some relief with his creditors (lenders) as well?
Being able to pass on some rent relief to the tenants could go a long way to reviving occupancy and preventing the doom-loop of blighted storefronts that can imperil a neighborhood mall.
I caught that restaurants’ rent is (to a landlord) only 5-15% of gross, but in a recession profit margins will be even thinner. Other costs could go down in a recession too. Workforce and food-supply costs do scale a bit with demand. If restaurants won’t work at half capacity, could storefronts be merged to create larger restaurant spaces to support more customers? With a rent discount to keep rent at 5-15% of gross?
Any rent being better than none, and a healthy lively mall being better all over…
There will be no breaks for property taxes.
The Goodfellows scene comes to mind.
Sure about that? With police force abolished will NATO forces be shipped in to enforce tax paying? Are the jails big enough?
Wisdom Seeker,
John is way ahead. He announced on March 19 his “Marshall Plan” for his tenants. Obviously, this was three months ago, and now things have gone to heck a lot more than anticipated. The below is from him, published on WOLF STREET.
Our Retail Marshall Plan:
We are forgiving all rent and other charges (so-called NNN expenses) for the month of April for our mom & pop tenants that have been forced to close, regardless of their business type or when they may reopen. That is to say, even if a tenant reopened on April 3rd, rent for the month would still be forgiven.
We will treat tenants that are mom & pop franchisees of national companies (e.g. Subway) slightly differently. Because our financial resources are a light-year from infinite, we will need the big guys to help us help their franchisees. Thus, we will forgive our franchisee-tenants’ rents up to that same one-month, but only on a dollar-for-dollar basis with credits granted to them by their parent company; i.e. if Subway gives our tenant a $2,000 franchise fee credit, we will give it a $2,000 rent credit.
We will give the same one-month credit to our mom & pop restaurant tenants outside the Bay Area even if they never shut down. But, as to our other small business uses that remain open, we will consider a rent credit on a case-by-case basis. Some tenants are suffering terribly, while others (e.g. cigarettes and alcohol) appear to be thriving.
If a given tenant needs more than one month’s help, we will consider that on an individual basis, likely tying any additional help with a concession from the tenant (e.g. exercising an option, extending the lease term, or perhaps a downstream rent increase).
Many of our national credit tenants are also suffering in this plague year, and we completely sympathize with their plight. They, however, will weather the storm. Also, they are highly sophisticated and understand that our lenders will not be forgiving any of our interest payments and that we are simply unable to offer rent breaks to credit tenants.
We trust and hope that our world will have substantially returned to normalcy by May 1st, even if it takes months to fully recover.
Thanks Wolf, I remembered that one and was glad for it. But I’m assuming John’s flexibility to aid his tenants (and keep up his own property values) is limited by his own mandatory payments. The investors on the far side ought to give him some wiggle room too, because socially distanced retail & service needs big, cheap indoor spaces (for at least a couple years it seems). And rent does matter.
Given low enough rents, in a couple more months the survivors will be able to spread out into all the abandoned department stores and other spaces. And with a glut of space rents will have to come down anyway. Might as well get ahead of the curve and capture the remaining retail business from those who can’t afford to accept lower short-term income.
Not mentioned, is he charging corporate tenants, like banks, retail and national brands, full freight, with no discounts?
He should.
I vow to spend what little I will need to buy in Mom&Pop establishments and I will pay cash to give them 100% of their sales, instead of the discounted rate that credit card companies pay them for merchandise purchased with their debt cards.
Wisdom Seeker,
From what John has told me, since he has been doing this for a long time, he (his firm) has very little debt. While he can therefore ride out the crisis without problems, he cannot rake the banks over the coals either.
The commercial banks And insurance companies are generally accruing or deferring interest for landlords for this initial period of shock. Cmbs servicers are not. Retail Landlords generally have been providing forbearance and abatement for small shops and those most impacted. We generally provided 3 months abatement to small shops and dine in restaurant tenants . The problem is that sales levels after “reopening” are still so poor that the tenants can’t survive with Zero rent. I have tenants that have been in business for twenty years that are looking at failure before the end of the year. This isn’t the exception it is many many small businesses.
The banks and their regulators aren’t going to defer and/or accrue indefinitely and the credit crisis for the landlords is coming, my guess is the end of the year .
Hey we bought some of our centers from banks last crisis, I am not crying. Most landlords are leveraged and won’t have a lot of flexibility to navigate through a couple of years of this, so expect a lot of distressed sales. I do empathize with many of our tenants that have worked hard and taken risks to have it come apart for reasons not of their own making.
Interesting times.
How the heck you going to have money if you eat out all the time? lol. A restaurant for every 100-200 people? Wow. Glad I know how to cook. I understand it’s nice to eat out and treat yourself, but ALL THE TIME??? C’mon man-learn to cook and pack your lunch. No wonder people are broke. I’m not perfect, but even I know eating out will set you back mega bucks along with Starbucks every day. Regarding going out, I have no fear. I work in medical besides doing my own property management (my five tenants paid their rent-hallalulah!) and I was out and about all the time especially Home Depot and Lowe’s. What you guys freaking about? Just wear a mask and wash your hands. A colleague and I are pretty sure we had Covid in February. We’re alive. I just don’t see why all this craziness. Wear the mask, wash hands, good cough ettiquet, distance, air out your house and keep distance of children and elders if that’s an issue. GL.
A lot of the restaurants in NYC and SF are frequented by out-of-towners, many of them tourists from far away… these two cities are tourist hot spots, and eating out is part of what tourists do.
I’ve heard some apartments don’t even have a kitchen.
Just a random tidbit.
Ancient roman apartments, that kind most of the common romans lived in, had no kitchens either.
It’s not uncommon to find “luxury” apartments with a four (or even two!) burner stove, microwave, no oven. These are (were?) place for twenty-somethings to cycle through every few years, people who don’t make their own coffee, let alone cook.
Not a very appealing prospect in Covid Times.
JK,
It varies greatly by restaurant, but, buying lunch (especially, if they have a lunch special and if it’s your biggest meal of the day) at many restaurants can be cheaper than buying meals that you just have to throw into the oven or microwave. Microwave dinners and the like have suffered greatly from inflation and shrinkflation. It might also be healthier in many cases. If it is more expensive, it might be close like $5. It might also be close for many other food items. Eating out a lot at cheaper restaurants can sometimes be healthier (if you pick food carefully) and not necessarily add up as much as you think. This doesn’t necessarily, count eating out on vacation or with friends.
Cooking from scratch is obviously the best and cheapest way, but, if you are single it’s a lot of extra work for 1 person.
I cook simple things myself. But I would rather pay an extra $4 to get something like kung pao chicken with steamed rice and an eggroll made for me than spend an hour making it myself; Or eating it for 4 days straight. There is also alot of food items at nearby restaurants, that I couldn’t make myself, because, of the ingredients they have; Or the prohibitively long time it would take to make alot of the stuff from scratch.
In my average Midwest city and nearby cities, I am amazed at how many restaurants and stores there seem to be, that have very few people in them at any given time, that are still in business (I’m talking pre-CCP-19).
Not just brick-and-mortar that are hurting, but also publishing companies. I write freelance, nothing big, and the two last articles I’ve sold to two different magazines have already been published, but I still haven’t been paid for either one. They say they are behind in payments because advertising is down.
Sorry to hear you’re not getting paid. That really sucks.
The big publishing industry is getting killed. Advertising has dropped, and the big and small middlemen, such as Google, are robbing publishers blind to keep their own earnings up. Google needs to be broken up.
Google definitely needs to be broken up.
I hate how AdWords works, older businesses and bigger business have access to the older, more advanced AdWords site. And newer smaller businesses have to use AdWords express a dumbed down, more restrictive version that gives you less control over your ads. I am convinced the entirety of Google ads are designed to make big business pay alot for near exclusive advertising on Google, but make it seem fair to the smaller businesses.
And Google’s immense censorship (mainly on YouTube). And potential rigging of future search results (they keep talking about doing this). Spying and much more.
Articles that are distributed on dead trees do not have a bright future. They will join stone tablets and hieroglyphics soon.
Excellent article and very informative.
re: But, let’s face it, few things are truly essential.
That’s the problem. Robots doing all the manufacturing work so folks think fringe service options might be a good idea to get started in business. Wedding stores? Nail salons? Dining out all the time?
Party shops?
Well, I’ve got my playoff beard on the grow and won’t get a haircut until after vaccine. We now have one Covid case on Vancouver Island after several months with none. Stage three announced yesterday so next week wife and I will hitch up the Westie and head to the north west coast of the Island where there will be no tourists. I plan to catch a spring salmon off the beach on light spinning tackle. Total cost? Maybe 50 bucks in fuel. Steaks around the fire and a glass of Crown Royal. Hard to beat that in a restaurant. Just sayin’.
The best things in life are free. To quote Fargo:
Marge Gunderson:
There’s more to life than a little money, ya know. Don’tcha know that? And here ya are. And it’s a beautiful day. Well. I just don’t understand it.
Good comment. Ref to Fargo reminds me…where is the new season with Chris Rock?
One of my favorite shops is a place in New Orleans that operates as a coop for artisans selling artsy items and jewelry. The artisans share the rent and everybody has a showcase or space in the store. It’s always different every time you go. This is a unique and interesting way to lease space and attract tenants, and affordable for them as well.
I also saw this done during the GFC in Florida with a home decoration theme. Every vendor in the store was selling a different type of home decor, closets, windows, doors, etc., and they displayed items in a shared space.
Also encourage all your tenants to not go cashless, because personally, I will never shop anywhere like that again.
If you have resources, life goes on as before.
If you don’t have resources, life sucks and you are going to die a thousand times over.
Bill Gate’s first rule is: Life is unfair. Get over it. Because he isn’t going to help you for helping make him a multi-billionare.
Hi Wolf!
Love your knowledge and insight! Anyway you can do “compliment sandwich” headlines from time to time? Give a prop to something positive (bread), then the tough truth (meat), then a tiny slice of hope (bread). It’s gonna be a long summer.
Here’s my quick shot at today’s topic:
Congratulations, no serious asteroids today! Plagued Retail: My View from the Trenches. Puppies like hugs too!
Cheers! Ken B
