Fed Ends QE, Total Assets Drop. Liquidity Injection Ends

The Big Shift: Fed shifts to propping up consumption rather than asset prices.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There have been endless announcements by the Fed that they will add this and that to their asset-purchase programs. The media jumped all over these announcements, how the Fed is going to get into the junk bond market and ETFs with hundreds of billions of dollars. Each time, all kinds of hoopla broke out in the markets with stocks soaring and junk-bond ETFs soaring, and everything soaring – despite the worst economy in memory, despite 30 million people on unemployment insurance, and despite shocking earnings reports heading our way.
The Fed has set up an alphabet soup with 10 of these programs so far – and it has been buying some of the assets it said it would buy, but it also has been shedding alphabet-soup assets it had bought in March and April, while whittling down its purchase programs of Treasuries and MBS for the past two months. And repos unwound, and dollar liquidity swaps unwound, and now total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ended June 17, released this afternoon, actually shrank by $74 billion:
This $74 billion decline in total assets during the week was powered by a plunge in repo balances and foreign central bank liquidity swaps, while some alphabet-soup programs also unwound. And the junk-bond and ETF buying program stalled.
And there is a big shift happening: The Fed has started lending to entities, including states and banks, under programs that channel funds into spending by states, municipalities, and businesses, rather than into the financial markets. These types of programs are propping up consumption – not asset prices. That’s a new thing. I don’t think the hyper-inflated markets, which have soared only because the Fed poured $3 trillion into them, are ready for this shift.
The $74 billion in total assets that the Fed shed during the week brought the Fed’s total assets down to a still breath-taking $7.095 trillion. You can see from the curve that this isn’t an accident, but part of a plan to front-load QE and then back off – rather than let it drag on for years:
Repo balances dropped by $74 billion.
The Fed is still offering theoretically huge amounts of repos every day, but it has tweaked the offering terms, so that there is now almost no appetite for them, and what’s left on the balance sheet are older term repos that unwind and are gone. On today’s balance sheet, the repo balances dropped by $88 billion from the prior week to $79 billion, the lowest since September 18:
Central bank liquidity-swap balances dropped by $92 billion.
The Fed’s “dollar liquidity swap lines” with other central banks had been roughly flat for seven weeks, after the $400 billion surge in early April. But this week some swaps matured and were unwound, and the balance dropped by $92 billion to $352 billion. Of that drop, $75 billion came from the swap line with the ECB, $9 billion from the Bank of Japan, and $7 billion from the Bank of England (country data via the New York Fed):
With these swaps, the Fed lends newly created dollars to other central banks and takes their domestic currency as collateral. When the swap matures, the Fed gets its dollars back, and the foreign central bank gets its currency back.
Fed doesn’t wanna buy junk bonds and ETFs anymore. Ballyhooed Alphabet-Soup of SPVs declines by $1.7 billion.
This is where much of the media hype has focused on, following the endless announcements by the Fed. The Fed says that these bailout schemes are authorized under Section 13 paragraph 3 of the Federal Reserve Act, as amended by the Dodd-Frank Act. And Powell calls these creatures “thirteen-three facilities.”
Under the program, the Fed creates a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) as an LLC. The Treasury pads it with taxpayer equity capital. The Fed lends to the SPV with a leverage ratio of 10 to 1. Then it’s off to the races, with the SPV buying up the entire world, or so it would seem, according to the media.
The number of SPVs keeps growing. There are 10 active ones on today’s balance sheet. But in dollar terms, by the Fed standards, they’re small. After an initial burst in early April of $130 billion spread among the first three SPVs, there came a lull, and the overall balance declined. New SPVs were added, but as the balance of the first three SPVs declined, the overall balance also declined until mid-May.
Starting in late May, the new SPVs added enough so that overall balances began rising, and reached $196 billion by June 10. But this week, the overall balance ticked down by $1.6 billion:
Only two SPVs grew this week, and only by tiny amounts: The Corporate Credit Facility (CCF, yellow, buys corporate bonds in the secondary market) ticked up by $1.5 billion in the week to $38.9 billion. The Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF, red, buys government-guaranteed forgivable PPP loans from banks) edged up by $600 million to $57.6 billion.
All other SPVs declined in the week. The new kid on the block this week is the revived and reviled TALF, which is not yet part of my chart because it has a small negative balance, a sign that it is not fully operational just yet.
If the markets were hoping that the Fed would buy up half of the junk-bond market and pile willy-nilly into ETFs, well, it isn’t happening.
There are now three SPVs that route funds into consumption rather than asset purchases: The Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ($57 billion), the Main Street Lending Program ($32 billion), and the Municipal Liquidity Facility ($16 billion). This is not QE but more like paying businesses and municipalities, and ultimately workers/consumers, to consume. This money is circulating in the economy rather than inflating asset prices.
Treasury balances rise by $26 billion
The Fed added $26 billion of Treasury securities during the week, bringing the total to $4.17 trillion. Over the past four weeks, the balance increased in a range between $9 billion in $26 billion, about the same range before the outbreak of bailout mania:
This progression of the Treasury purchases, from front-loading to tapering, is visible in the flattening curve of total Treasuries on the Fed’s balance sheet:
MBS balances rise by $83 billion.
The Fed has cut its purchases of government-backed mortgage-backed securities (“Agency MBS”) after the initial burst. But its MBS trades take one to three months to settle, and the Fed books them after they settle, which creates an erratic pattern. So what we’re seeing today are settled trades from some time ago.
The balance of MBS rose by $83 billion to $1.92 trillion. This includes Agency Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities that the Fed started buying as part of its bailout program. But the balance of these CMBS has remained flat over the past three weeks at $9.1 billion.
For the stock market, a new phase has started. It now has to figure out how to stand on its own swollen and inflated legs in the worst economy in a lifetime, with the worst corporate earnings reports coming its way, while stock prices are ludicrously inflated. So good luck.
No “V-shaped recovery back to normal.” Read… Update on the WTF Collapse of Demand for Gasoline, Jet Fuel, and Diesel
In Fed we trust.
If they keep feeding money to consumers they may finally get the long sought inflation we (allegedly) need.
Let me see if I understand this.
Corporations issue debt to buy back their stock and prop up their price to fatten their stock options.
Fed creates a spv with losses backed by the taxpayers to buy the junk debt those corporations issued to fatten their stock options.
And Wolf wants to believe that the Fed will leave the stock market alone.
Wake me up when Dow dips 5% and see how your theory holds up to the reality.
Fed is a corrupt institution and needs to be severely restrained or abolished.
Guillotines!
Interesting, now that the FED is trying to sneak out the backdoor while the market is blind drink with Hopium..I wonder how long before they discovered the tap is slowly being turn off before market throw those good old tantrum again. When that happens, you think the FED will come crawling back with their bazooka? I am betting it will.
Guess papa Jerome has learn a trick or two from our dear leader…jawbone then sneak out the backdoor and claim victory
I totally get your point.
At this point, it would be more efficient for the Fed to just buy stocks directly to achieve its Prime Directive of Making The Stocks Go Higher and promoting income inequality.
Because the way the Fed it’s doing this now, is indirectly channel the funds into stocks using multiple middle men who charge huge parasitical fees, while all the while claiming (dishonestly) it is NOT buying stocks. Except it IS buying stocks because it is providing the funds to exorbitant fee charging Wall Street to do exactly that. Give me a break. Buying stocks to make the stocks go up is the total purpose of everything the Fed does.
If instead the Fed bought stocks directly, it would cut on exorbitant, parasitical middle man called Wall Street and the Finance Industry…and save us all a whole lot of $$$$.
While not agree with him on many things, always respected Ron Paul for his consistent advocacy for Peace and against war. Abolishing the Fed is an additional issue I’ve grown to agree with him.
Timbers:
One thing we now know about the Fed.
It can not ever again, raise interest rates going forward, due the US government’s huge growing “need” for zero cost debt.
Everything else is now second fiddle, including the banks that own the Fed.
Well as the bonds underlying the ETFs/SPV holdings go into default its natural for the value of it on Jeromes balance sheet to decline :P
Those investors still got non-zero value from the trash by dumping on Jerome.
They could just be devaluing the dollar on purpose. Like Wolf said, that chart going from 4 trillion to 7 trillion seems like a precursor for something planned for the future unless I’m misunderstanding that statement.
One way to deal with all the debt is to pay it back with increasingly worthless dollars. To the average (ignorant) Joe, it looks better than defaulting on debt.
Without Fed’s liquidity gold prices going to crash right thru the floor.
Silver too.
Planned economies do not work. The only reason the fed has kept us out of the abyss is that other central banks have continued the farce of treating a currency with the worst trade posture in the world as if this was 1920 and we were enjoying a huge surplus. When the farce ends, and it will, every action taken by the fed in recent times will only cause more pain and agony for the patient. The fed is a corrupt, political arm of the government dedicated to retaining the current leadership in place. No matter how incompetent and corrupt they may be. I suspect five year plans will follow. For those who don’t remember 5 year plans……see Joe Stalin in the 50’s.
Fred:
Don’t worry I saw the results of multiple 5 year’s plans in Russia in 1983!
I even tried to save the communists from themselves but obviously I failed badly!
They were still using churn drills in their mines, to drill blasting holes in rocks, something we abandoned after WW2!
A churn drill is like holding a steel cold chisel in your hand and rotating it slightly after hitting it each time with a sledged hammer! The constant hammering action quickly destroys the churn drill not to mention the drill bit!
Mr. Stock Market is not going to like this one bit.
Time for 5%, or 10%, or 15%, or 20% “whatever it takes” swan dives to regain the Fed’s attention.
Notice that no money is going to people, just governments!
This will not boost main Street consumption!
Corruption, yes!
“For the stock market, a new phase has started.”
Wouldn’t it be wise to actually witness some market declines before making that conclusion? I was short on Monday, thought I was seeing a decline — and then Powell jumped in and got the market going back up.
At this point, if Powell really let the market fall even 20%, the Don’t Fight the Fed crowd would join the long-abused savers in wanting his head.