Week 13 of the U.S. Labor Market Collapse: Week 3 of Recovery at Snail’s Pace Amid Data Chaos

29.2 million people still claim unemployment insurance, gig workers 1/3 of total. Some states still not processing claims under federal programs. My “Reasonable Approximation” for the Unemployment Rate.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The unemployment crisis – by far the worst since this type of data has been tracked – stopped getting worse in May and has lessened for the third week in a row, but lessened at snail’s pace, and it’s still so enormous that the improvements are relatively tiny.
Under all state and federal unemployment insurance programs combined, including the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for gig workers, a total of 29.2 million people (not seasonally adjusted) are still claiming unemployment insurance, the Department of Labor reported this morning. This is down from 29.5 million last week, and from 30.2 million the week before. The chart below shows in blue the number of people receiving unemployment benefits under state programs, and in red the number of people receiving federal benefits, mostly gig workers:
A few weeks ago, I switched to reporting only not-seasonally adjusted data for unemployment claims because the seasonal adjustments were not designed for a crisis of this magnitude, and the results went haywire.
In addition, the Labor Department revises seasonally adjusted data, often heavily, the following week, and dealing with them is like trying to nail Jell-O to the wall. Not seasonally adjusted data are not revised and present a more accurate picture.
Still a flood of initial state unemployment claims.
The flood of initial unemployment claims under state programs continues: 1.43 million initial claims (not seasonally adjusted) were processed in the week ended June 13, down from 1.54 million a week ago. While down a whole bunch from this tsunami in late March, this is still more than double the records of the prior unemployment crises in 1982 and 2009.
In other words, people who qualify for state unemployment benefits – regular employees as opposed to gig workers – are still getting laid off in very large numbers. There are bits and pieces of evidence emerging that a larger portion of those layoffs are now from companies that were not part of the initial shutdowns of restaurants, bars, retailers, hotels, and other businesses, but from higher-paying jobs across industries.
The number of people who continue to claim unemployment benefits a week or more after their initial claim under state programs become part of the “insured unemployed.” This number of people with “continued claims” under state programs declined to 18.65 million in the current week, from 18.92 million in the prior week (the blue segments of the columns in the first chart above).
In other words, more people got hired back or found another job – including at retailers, restaurants, dental practices, etc., that have reopened – than were added to the state unemployment rolls.
Federal programs: gig workers are 1/3 of insured unemployed.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: Gig workers are now covered under the federal PUA program, which is administered by state unemployment offices. In total, 760,526 initial PUA claims were processed in the week ending June 13.
And 9.28 million gig workers receive PUA benefits, down from 9.73 million in the prior week. In other words, here too, more gig workers started working again, and their number was larger than the number of gig workers who lost their work and filed unemployment claims.
These out-of-work gig workers account for about one-third of all insured unemployed. The PUA claims system now demonstrates for the first time just how exposed gig workers are, and how many of them lose their work in a crisis.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. Continued claims under the federal PEUC program more than doubled during the week to 1.08 million.
Other federal programs include those that cover laid-off federal employees (15,514 continued claims) and Newly Discharged Veterans (11,901 continued claims).
Some states still behind in processing claims
The PUA program for gig workers was difficult to implement for states. Some scrambled to get it done, others still haven’t gotten it done. But every week, more states start processing these claims. As of today’s report, six states still have not processed any claims by gig workers under the PUA program, including the biggie, Florida:
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- New Hampshire
- Oregon
- West Virginia
And 16 states have not yet processed any claims under the federal PEUC program, including the biggie, Florida. As these states eventually figure out how to do it and catch up, they will trigger additional claims under the PUA and PEUC programs.
There continue to be reports that some states are still having trouble catching up with the tsunami of state unemployment claims, and that many laid-off workers were still not able to file their UI claim.
What does all this mean?
I’m now fairly sure that the unemployment crisis bottomed out in May. A large number of people are still losing their jobs, and now an increasing number of those lost jobs are higher-paying jobs. But other people are finding new jobs or are being called back. And the people who start working again in a particular week now outnumber the people who lost their jobs in that week.
Beyond the official Data Chaos: “over 30 million people” lost their jobs and remain unemployed. The two US agencies that are reporting unemployment data – every Thursday, the Department of Labor with its claims for unemployment insurance; and at the beginning of every month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics with its survey-based jobs report – disagree widely on the unemployment numbers: a difference between these two agencies of about 9 million unemployed, as I pointed out last week. The BLS has gone off the deep end for systematic reasons and officially admits to at least part of its errors.
So our most accurate stab at the unemployment situation in the US is the Labor Department’s unemployment insurance data – the 29.2 million people still claiming unemployment insurance under all programs. But states are still behind processing claims, and some people who lost their work don’t qualify for any benefits. So, all added up, it’s still reasonable to say that “over 30 million people” lost their jobs and are still unemployed and want to work.
My “Reasonable Approximation” for the unemployment rate: 20%+. The unemployment rate is in the eye of the beholder. Both agencies report various unemployment rates, and they’re all over the place. In early June, the BLS reported that the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3%.
But there is a way to approximate it: 29.2 million people claim unemployment insurance, in a labor force of 158.3 million, for a rate of 18.4%. Add the people who lost their jobs but don’t qualify for unemployment insurance, and add the people who never worked, or who haven’t worked recently, but want to work and cannot find a job, such as recent graduates, and suddenly the unemployment rate is well above 20%. And the term, an unemployment rate of “above 20%” seems like a reasonable approximation of the current conditions of the labor market.
The Covid graphs are less helpful.
What Covid graphs? What are you referring to?
Services are struggling to come back, which make up 50% ex retail and goods of gdp. Explains the disconnection. CARES didn’t help when it pumped demand forward increasing the disconnection.
I can see how the corporate.debt bubble blowing up was going to effect this important component of gdp. Really a educational moment for me, I will take retail less seriously in the future. It starts with services.
The BLS will find different and more creative ways to gnaw on their numbers. Your 20+ can’t get an argument from me .
Quite possible. Maybe even 2.9% unemployment just before November. Because greatest nation on Earth. Make it so, helmsman. I mean BLS.
You say “six states still have not processed any claims by gig workers under the PUA program” and “16 states have not yet processed any claims under the federal PEUC program”.
Could this mean that the number of people becoming unemployed in each week might not actually be going down?
Don’t think May will be the bottom. Tech is definitely still hiring. A friend who got laid off a month back just obtained an offer with HIGHER salary, plus signing bonus and RSUs to boot. He’s a pretty “senior” guy i.e. 45 plus years old. If he can still get a job in tech paying a total of 400K a year, most people in tech probably have nothing to worry about.
Where does he work? I want that job. Unless it’s Facebook.
It’s not Facebook. In fact it’s not one of the FAANGS + Microsoft, etc. He is very pleasantly surprised. His job search was going just ok, until he got a call from this company. Within 3 days he got an offer. It’s insane. I am going to ask him to recommend me for sure.
Public company. And my friend is an American, not H1B.
They are still hiring???? Where??? That isn’t what the data says. Nor my own personal experiences.
* This hiring means nothing. All these personal anecdotes are the exception Not the rule. For every guy that gets a offer like this, how many won’t even get a job? how many will get a job over 100K?
One data point is definitely not everything, but for a company to pay a lot of money to someone around 45 years old when they can hire 2 younger people at the same price says a lot IMHO. And no, my friend does not have any special tech skills that makes him a once in a generation talent or something. He is a VERY good engineer/architect, but there’s plenty of that in the United States. We are also not talking about Big Data or Artificial Intelligence jobs.
Anecdote number two:
My son was also hired a few weeks ago….. in IT…. system engineer. Low 6 figures with benefits. Making more money than he was when he received his COVID-19 go away letter.
Small company, not interested in “organic growth” and “to the moon” stock valuations. Provide a platform that is in even more demand as a result of the current virus conditions. The company has been around for over 15 years.
He applied for multiple jobs… received offers that were rescinded due to economic conditions. Was hoping to avoid Google (which he went through several interviews and then they had a hiring freeze) and Amazon (ditto). He’s very happy with where he landed.
Also not H1B. Also not a “kid”.
Yet market continue to shrug this off with just a slight dip right now, surprise it is not up like every other Thursday for the last 2 months.
The high paying layoff is going to hurt a lot if this trend pickups..sadly though the hedge fund managers are completely insulated from the high paying layoff trend. But the loss of high paying job purchasing power will likely show in the data over the next couple of months.
But what’s the meaning? How many more are dependent upon the incomes of these people? Does their consumption have a multiplier which could regress and put more people out of work? Are we looking at a future with 1/3 of the whole population going under? What if the ones with dogs decide they can no longer afford to keep them and just set them free into the streets…yiiikes! Or do we wake up one day and find the markets have just magically fixed it all again as per SOP’s.
in an apparent effort to bolster the sagging unemployment numbers, the show biz kids (ty dan) fired up the people printer today, from the room at the top of the stairs.
Just an anecdote I have mentioned before- a lot of people were in jobs where, week to week, their employers didn’t know whether or not they were needed the next week. Those workers, if they weren’t needed the following week, had to refile a new claim, not continue an old claim. This may explain why the drop in new claims has reached a lower plateau that is still really high- the employers in a lot of states are still waiting to see if they get to recall these people as their states reopen, or need to finally lay them off for good.
PPP says high with that as well.
I’m in the electric utility sector and flat to negative demand growth is cancer to a utility as you have the same fixed costs over a smaller load base. That’s what we are now experiencing with the pandemic. The word coming down from the top is to slash budgets to flat or less for next year.
Here it comes..$1.5 Thousand Billions to support the same crappy infrastructure that has gotten us into this mess. Yeah, more fixed roads to park cars, trucks, ships, busses, trains, airplanes, golf carts and lawnmowers on and an internet that can tell us how bad the numbers are, where to park, and the rental fee re-calculated every nano-second. Good job leaders!
Play ball and pass the peanuts.
Not happening.
Is it better to pay them to build infrastructure, or stay home and watch TV or computer media?
The Federal govt. built the Tennessee Valley Authority dams for flood control and rural electrification during the 1930’s. The Hoover Dam was built between 1931 and 1935 during the Great Depression. It was the largest dam in the world in 1935.
So, is everyone still worried about robots taking jobs in a country where manufacturing is less than 10% of the workforce? It might help bring people back to work if we were actually producing something over here. It could help if consumers got a choice on the retail shelves once in a while to choose between Chinese and Made in USA. I would pay a little more given the choice. If robotics is the future, why not here? The technology is here, cheap fuel is here.
Sadly, if one can work from home, they can just as easily work from India, The Philippines, or where ever in many cases. Tech jobs will be growing? I doubt it.
Our tax and trade policy provides generous incentives for offshroing. Its just business. Granted the business lobbied for these policy but that’s just the invisible hand doing work.