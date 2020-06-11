A Word About the Chaos in the Unemployment Data: Week 12 of the U.S. Labor Market Collapse

No one was prepared for a collapse like this. The data are all over the place. Two government agencies differ by 9 million unemployed. The jobs crisis bottomed in May. But “over 30 million” people remain without work. Making sense of the chaos.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Even Fed chairman Jerome Powell, in his FOMC-meeting news conference yesterday, expressed his bafflement with the chaos in the unemployment data being reported by two government agencies that differ by give-or-take 9 million unemployed, which is huge:
- The Department of Labor reported this morning that 29.5 million people were receiving state or federal unemployment insurance benefits (not seasonally adjusted).
- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last Friday in a shock-and-awe data set that only 21 million people were unemployed based on household surveys, though it acknowledged a shock-and-awe systematic error and that without this error, it would have reported 25 million as unemployed.
These are huge differences! I believe the main issue isn’t political meddling but that this collapse of the labor market was so massive and so fast with such huge numbers under such extraordinary circumstances, that the normal procedures for tracking unemployment essentially malfunctioned.
This includes seasonal adjustments that went haywire under those conditions, and I have switched to reporting not-seasonally adjusted numbers to dodge those pitfalls.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reported the data last Friday, tracks unemployment via household surveys. It pointed out that those surveys could not be conducted as usual because of the pandemic. Plus, there was chaos over the category of “temporarily unemployed” due to the shutdown. These people should have been counted as “unemployed,” but were misclassified as “absent” from work for “other reasons,” and were not counted as unemployed. As a result, only 21 million people were categorized as unemployed, while according to the BLS, about 25 million people should have been counted as unemployed. You had to read way down into the report to get this.
The Department of Labor reported unemployment insurance claims this morning, based on data submitted by state unemployment offices. These state unemployment offices had a hard time over the past two months catching up with the tsunami of claims that suddenly came out of nowhere.
Then there was the CARES Act, which provided gig workers for the first time with federal unemployment insurance. This Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) is administered by the state unemployment offices, but they were not set up to process these PUA claims. Some scrambled to get it done, and others sank into chaos. As of today’s report, about 18 states are still not able to process PUA claims, including Florida.
These PUA claims are already huge: As of today, nearly 10 million gig workers receive benefits under it – one third of total unemployment insurance beneficiaries!
So it boils down to this:
State programs: The Department of Labor reported this morning that 1.537 million new unemployment claims, not seasonally adjusted, were filed under state programs in the week ended June 6. This was down a tad from the new claims in the prior week (1.6 million), but was still over twice the magnitude during the peaks of the prior unemployment crises in 1982 and 2009.
But many people returned to work, as restaurants, bars, retailers and other businesses re-opened. And so the number of people continuing to receive state unemployment insurance ticked down a tad to 18.92 million, not seasonally adjusted (from 19.29 million in the prior week).
Federal programs: the DOL also reported this morning that 705,676 new claims, not seasonally adjusted, were filed under the PUA program in the week ended June 6. But some gig workers got their work back and stopped claiming benefits. And the total number of gig workers continuing to receive unemployment benefits under the PUA program declined to 9.71 million.
There are other federal unemployment programs, including the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (518,942 insured unemployed), Federal Employees (15,269 insured unemployed), and Newly discharged veterans (11,866 insured unemployed).
State & federal combined: In total, 29.5 million people (not seasonally adjusted) continue to receive unemployment insurance under all state and federal programs combined. This is down from 30.17 million last week, indicating that despite a flood of new claims, more people are getting their jobs back than new people enter into the system.
The stacked chart below shows that the surge of the total number of insured unemployed under federal programs (red) and state programs (blue) combined peaked two weeks ago at 31.0 million and ticked down last week and this week, but remained catastrophically high at 29.5 million:
This total of 29.5 million of insured unemployed still understates by some amount the total number of people eligible to receive unemployment insurance because some of the PUA claims have not been processed.
And it understates by some number the total number of people who have lost work because some people who lost work don’t qualify for either state or federal benefits (not long enough on the job, etc.); and while they’re excluded from the claims data and don’t receive UI benefits, they’re still without work.
So there are three points I want to conclude with:
This unemployment crisis appears to have bottomed out May. While many more people are still losing their jobs, and will continue to lose their jobs, others are being rehired, and the net total in terms of numbers of UI beneficiaries is now declining. This is the second week in a row that we have seen this overall decline.
It’s even worse than it looks. The total number of people who have lost their work – employees and gig workers – and who are still out of work must be above the 29.5 million insured unemployed because many people don’t qualify for any benefits. I don’t know where this final number is, but it is likely well above 30 million.
Until the Bureau of Labor Statistics (Friday’s report) gets its house in order and gets the chaos under control, the least inaccurate reflection of the unemployment crisis is the combined total of continued state and federal UI claims – the 29.5 million – with some number added for people who don’t qualify for either.
So when we say that “over 30 million people” have lost their work and are still out of work, we’re in reasonable territory – and this is at least 10 million unemployed higher than the market-moving shock-and-awe-nonsense from the Bureau of Labor Statistics last Friday.
Great article, not that I would trust one point from the Bureau of Lies and Scams. Let us hope (pray) for the best!
Once the gov figures out how to count the number of its agencies we may start seeing the nunbers that are less obviously manipulated.
Even the central bank governors may finally see the bubbles they’re blowing up again and again.
Yes, never gonna happen.
Know people going back to end of last year to the present offered and taking early retirements and separation packages, which at the time seemed to be a good bet, or would have been conventionally axed later anyway. None quite ready to sail into the true retirement sunset nor were the deals enough to get them there or to social security ( < 62 years old), and have been seeking work elsewhere. Such cases would not be eligible for any form of unemployment, therefore not counted in the unemployment stats, correct Wolf? Thx.
Hussman turned agnostic on stocks couple of days ago, when Nasdaq hit 10K. Other perma bears I follow declared bull is back. I in turn quickly doubled my puts. Not regretting today.
I thought the same reading Hussman. When the last bear turns bullish…
Anecdotal evidence. Never seen so many people buying lumber and home repair materials as this. These stores seem to be out of a lot of inventory. Just like paying down your credit cards, perhaps Americans are planning for the homesteads to be in shape for the long haul. Preventative maintenance is a sign of a thrifty mindset in a person expecting less income in the future.
A lot of time at home equals more home maintenance projects. I tackled a reflooring that I would have waited for if it wasn’t for all the time at home.
And, perhaps, resigned to not selling and moving. Been a lot of news how people want to move to smaller towns or the suburbs. Homeowners gotta sell first. Any buyers?
So people don’t want to live with rude, dangerous, wild, unemployed rioters? Haha! They created those situations for themselves in their urban hell holes. I don’t feel a bit of sorry or pity for them. I saw an African American protestor in Minneapolis on TV complaining where are people going to buy food since all the destruction. Can you believe it? No mention of the idiocy commited by rioters and that they took things waaaay over board. If I was Walmart and all these other businesses, I’d leave Chicago and any other hell hole (Portland, Seattle, SF, etc) and let those Blue Coat mayors wallow with their garbage people. My parents and grand parents came her in the 1950’s and never would they do what this American gorn garbage and filth do to our country. They put their nose to the grind stone and worked and did better than many of these disgusting examples of humanity.
Wolf, you moderate this comment? It’s dumb as dirt, which shouldn’t block it, but the barely veiled racism and human garbage stuff is beneath the site and most of the commenters.
One day of big drop, still nothing compare to all the gains the last couple of weeks and I already read plenty of articles screaming “BUY THE DIP NOW!”
Don’t worry, FOMO will be back in charge tomorrow. It took a sick day today. After all 1.5M new filed unemployment filed should’ve been rocket fuel for all the way up. Definitely a lot less than last week and that’s all the context the market needs right now.
Stocks suffer worst day since 3 months ago. Amazon is up for the week. S&P 5 (top 5 corporations) are valued at 6 Trillion dollars.
Quickly, Fed to the rescue.
Fed will soon issue another statement about how the economy is looking pretty good. Yesterday, Powell didn’t even deign to answer whether the stock market is in a bubble.
Amazon is the peak of insanity, it’s like saying that soon Amazon will be the United States of Amazon.
Soon the government will threaten to break it up.
So the BLS admitted error (way down the report as Wolf said and where the algos or the day traders never look) and it appears from the DOL numbers that they admitted to about half of the error. Color me absolutely not surprised. I read constantly about how the BLS is non-partisan and bend over backwards for accuracy, etc. when it has been apparent to me that the BLS strives for one thing – to make whoever is in the oval office look good, regardless of which party that HMFIC is affiliated with.
Employment numbers suck? Time to change the seasoning or just use the Jean-Claude Juncker approach.
Had the ‘error’ been the other way (unemployment much lower than ‘calculated’ by the BLS), I have little doubt that the headline figure would have been changed to reflect that lower number or at the very least the error would have been prominently mentioned in the released report headline. Additionally, you can be assured that problem would be fixed by the next report as opposed to this ongoing monthly nonsense.
“the BLS strives for one thing – to make whoever is in the oval office look good, regardless of which party that HMFIC is affiliated with.”
That has been my impression too. And the latest run up likely has been the algos confusing the map for the territory, as well as a bucket load of happy thinking by wall street firms. But the more disappointments are coming, revenue warnings, increased infection rates and worst of all executive layoffs. I have been of the opinion that the pain would trickle up rather than down in this crisis.
Do you realize there have people born in past three days who have NEVER seen the stock market this low?
The Fed better get it’s act together, man.
I think the people being laid off now represent people higher up or better paid than the initial layoffs early on. This means while there might be less of them, the loss of pay will be higher and more painful.
Wolf-thank you again and again. Cooked unemployment stats have been a constant outrage (among others) to my normally-placid psyche. Not optimistic they’ll be cleaned up anytime soon, for reasons Lifesupport detailed above. Keep swinging the lamp, and…
May we all find a better day.
According to the dept of labor stats, there are 132m working, 32m unemployed. We’re at around 24% unemployment minus smoke and mirrors?
That is not quite how it’s calculated. 19% in April and then down to 16% in May as the reopening began sounds about right. I am sure the Trump administration is pressuring. Which is why we get the 2 sets of data.
Someone should figure out how to increase production when they pay roughly 2/3 of laid off workers more to stay at home and do nothing, than to work a job. If they find a job and go to work producing something of monetary value, then they will be paid less than the sum of State and new Federal unemployment benefits.
Man can not live by money alone.