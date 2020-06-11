America Convulses in Pain, Fed Bails Out the Wealthy

What’s so insidious about the Fed’s bailouts of investors in hedge funds, mortgage-REITS, stocks, bonds, leveraged loans, and other often risky assets? The destruction of capitalism.
This is the transcript of my podcast last Sunday, THE WOLF STREET REPORT.
We’re in an economic meltdown like I’ve never seen before. Tens of millions of people have lost their jobs – and so suddenly, that the government data to track them has fallen into chaos, with different agencies reporting data that is all over the place and contradicting each other. None of these systems were designed to track this type of sudden collapse of the labor market during a pandemic.
Then there are the many small businesses that have had to shut down or lost most of their customers and revenues. And these entrepreneurs have no idea if they can make it through this period.
Over the past three months, about 110,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus. That number is still growing every day at a rate of about 1,000 deaths. But the efforts to slow the spread of the virus and save lives have caused enormous economic damage.
And people’s frustration and anger with racial injustice has boiled over, and they’re frustrated and angry over a host of systemic issues, including the inequality of economic prospects, and there have been big protests every day around the country for well over a week.
Just now, there was a protest march going by our place here in San Francisco. They had police escorts on motorcycles and cars. They were chanting “black lives matter” and other phrases, and clapping and waving, and holding up cardboard signs with various messages written on them. They were of all races – and I would say that the majority was young and white. These people woke up.
And there has been widespread looting earlier in this phase – in my neighborhood, all the drugstores were systematically looted a week ago at night by a convoy of cars that drove from store to store, and there were no protests anywhere near.
The looters came for the money and reacted to the horrendous economic inequality in this country, to the mind-boggling wealth disparity, and to the whole bizarre system that encourages a private equity firm to raid a company and loot it, and burn its creditors, and destroy its jobs, and then walk away a capitalist hero as the company collapses as nothing but a shell, which is what private equity firms have done repeatedly all over the place, including with Toys ‘R’ Us.
In a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll out today, 80% of the respondents said they feel that the country is spiraling out of control.
So there are some huge multi-faceted problems that need to be grappled with, and that need to be resolved, and people are hurting, and they’re frustrated, and they’re angry, and many are unemployed, and others have jobs that don’t pay enough to meet the rising living expenses, and small businesses are on the ropes, and there’s going to be a lot of pain.
And what does the Federal Reserve do?
It printed $2.9 trillion since early March to bail out investors in highly leveraged hedge funds that were imploding, and to bail out investors in highly leveraged mortgage REITs that were imploding, and to bail out asset holders whose stocks were plunging, and speculators in the riskiest concoctions, and investors of all kinds, and to bail out asset holders of any kind – and the wealthier they were, the more they got – to make sure they don’t feel any of the pain.
That’s what the Fed is doing.
So the Fed printed $2.9 trillion since early March. That’s about $22,000 per household. For the bottom half of households, $22,000 would have helped a lot to get through the crisis.
But this money wasn’t spread to them. It was helicopter money for Wall Street. And it went on to multiply. And most of it ended up with a relatively small number of households. And their wealth increased by the trillions of dollars.
The Fed’s huge purchases of Treasury securities in March was a hedge-fund bailout. As the Treasury market went haywire with the 10-year yield first plunging then spiking, hedge funds that had huge and highly leveraged bets on Treasuries began to blow up.
That the Fed’s massive Treasury purchases were a backdoor bailout of highly leveraged hedge funds was confirmed in an editorial by William Dudley, former president of the New York Fed. These hedge funds, he wrote, “were caught in an untenable trade of being long cash Treasuries and short Treasury futures.”
He explained: “When volatility was low, these positions could be leveraged up to generate attractive returns. But when the pandemic hit and volatility soared and those trades lost value, margin lenders who financed the positions asked for more equity.”
These were the margin calls that hedge funds couldn’t meet. And hedge funds were forced to sell their positions.
Dudley added, “This led to fire sales, with many sellers and few buyers. The result was a climb in Treasury yields, a widening in bid-offer spreads and a sharp drop in liquidity in what is normally the most liquid market in the world.”
And so the Fed bailed them out through the “backdoor” by buying vast amounts of Treasuries that pushed up their prices and pushed down their yields. And this action made sure that the people whose money was tied up in these hedge funds didn’t have to pay the price for the risk they took. They were made whole entirely, even as tens of millions of Americans lost their jobs.
The Fed’s huge purchases of mortgage-backed securities in March came when prices were plunging, as mortgage forbearance and huge job losses were putting mortgage payments at risk. And that was a bailout of highly leveraged mortgage-REITs, Dudley said.
“As volatility soared, real-estate investment trusts that invest in mortgage-backed securities were forced sellers as they struggled to meet margin calls,” Dudley said. “Again, the Fed purchases helped limit their losses.”
And then there is the bailout of “heavily indebted corporations,” as Dudley put it.
“This is significant because many corporations took on lots of debt by choice,” he said. So the Fed set up these special purpose vehicles, or SPVs, to purchase corporate bonds and leveraged loans, which pushed up their prices, pushed down the yield, and allowed these over-indebted companies to borrow in the market that was suddenly chasing yield as yield was evaporating.
“These actions also protected investors in high-yield mutual-bond funds,” Dudley said. “Had the funds been forced to sell amid plunging prices to meet large redemptions, this could have set off a chain reaction in which falling prices begat more sales. Both the asset managers and the retail investors who bought shares in these junk-bond funds escaped bearing the cost of their actions,” he said.
In central-bank lingo, this is called “moral hazard”: Bailing out the wealthy and asset holders, hedge funds, mortgage REITs, private equity firms, and huge risk takers, and it’s called “moral hazard” because it encourages this risky behavior because they know that they’re going to get a bailout when it hits the fan next time, and so they do the same thing again and take even greater risks, and it blows up again with even bigger consequences, and they get bailed out again with even more trillions.
Tens of millions of people are out of a job, and many people protest in the streets, seething with anger and frustration. And many of those that didn’t lose their jobs are living from paycheck-to-paycheck, while the fruits of their labor continually get eaten up by rising prices and rents and healthcare costs – the lucky ones that even have healthcare.
But the Fed bails out that concentration of wealth and power so they never have to feel the economic pain, so that they don’t have any skin in any crisis, and so that the wealth disparity continues to surge.
There is an elephantine long-term problem with these bailouts. People took these risks because they wanted the returns. Bailing them out and making them whole destroys the discipline of capitalism – and it destroys capitalism itself.
What you’ve got left is a messed-up situation where asset holders reap all the gains and rewards and returns, and when these bets hit the fan, the Fed shuffles the losses and risks into the other direction, which in the end crushes the fruits of labor of those who have to work for a living as they end up having to pay higher prices for everything, from healthcare to housing.
With these bailouts, the Fed confirms that there is no level playing field. And it purposefully and with premeditation increases a wealth disparity that is just out of this world.
The stock and bond markets had been immensely inflated by mid-February, when the reality of the pandemic sank in, and these stocks and bonds sold off, and markets crashed, as they should.
In the broader context, capitalism and its markets started to function properly in late February and early March. This crap that should have blown up long ago was finally blowing up. Ludicrously overvalued stocks were finally being somewhat less overvalued. Ludicrously overvalued bonds were finally less overvalued. Toxic mortgage-backed securities were still trading, but at much lower prices. If a hedge fund blows up because a highly leveraged bet didn’t work out, well, so be it. This is how capitalism should work.
The government provides an essential safety net for support. If those hedge fund managers lose their jobs because their hedge fund blew up, they can apply for unemployment insurance. That’s the only safety net they should get. What’s good for the goose, is good for the gander.
Asset holders and the wealthy were starting to feel the pain – not just people that don’t have any assets.
But no way, for the Fed.
By means of a slew of programs, the Fed has handed $2.9 trillion so far to Wall Street. Asset prices soared – bonds, stocks, mortgage-backed securities, leveraged loans, the whole schmear. People that owned them made many trillions of dollars in two months even as tens of millions of people lost their jobs and people protested in the streets.
The Fed bailed out and made whole those that hold assets. The more assets they hold, and the wealthier they are, they more they got so that they don’t have to feel the pain, and so that they don’t have to feel the anger, and so that they can continue to accumulate wealth and power while the rest of the country is screaming.
This is the largest wealth transfer in the history of mankind, and it increased by a huge amount the already huge wealth disparity. Thank you Fed halleluiah.
People who don’t hold assets, the people that depend on their labor to get through life, they got totally screwed.
I cannot think of a more heinous act that the Fed under the leadership of Wall Street insider Jerome Powell could have concocted.
And to top it off, we have to listen to the Fed’s and Powell’s insidious copy-and-paste propaganda.
At least Janet Yellen, when she was still at the San Francisco Fed in 2005, acknowledged that this principle was a tool of the central bank and was called the “wealth effect” – that’s the term she used in her paper at the time – that a central bank’s goal is to make the wealthy wealthier, and that this would trickle down and increase consumer spending and create inflation – meaning loss of purchasing power – for everyone else.
There were subsequent papers by other Fed officials that also described the “wealth effect.”
Ben Bernanke made the wealth effect the official reason behind the bailouts during and after the Financial Crisis. He explained the wealth effect in an editorial in the Washington Post in 2010.
The “wealth effect” means purposefully adding to the wealth disparity: Making some people immensely wealthy, concentrating money and power, and making everyone else pay more.
At least Yellen and Bernanke were honest about their insidious policies. With Powell and the current Fed, we have to listen to propaganda.
The phrase they copy-and-paste into everything to justify their bailouts of the wealthy is, and I quote: “…to support the credit needs of American households and businesses by fostering the functioning of financial markets.”
Which is unadulterated BS propaganda. Financial markets were functioning just fine, it’s just that prices were a lot lower, and if there were no buyers at those prices, there were lots of buyers at lower prices. That’s how markets are supposed to function.
So what the Fed has engineered is the biggest most sudden wealth transfer from labor to capital, from the many to the few, and the more assets they hold, the more they got. And those not in the privileged capital class, the Fed tells them, you’re screwed.
The Fed needs to shut these money-printing bailouts down and let markets sort this out and let the wealthy have some skin in the crisis – so it’s not just the people who have to work for a living that always pay the price in every crisis, while the rich can get even richer.
Congress could and should impose a lockdown on the Fed. But lawmakers belong to the same capital class that is getting made whole, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, at the top. They’re among the rich asset holders, and no way that they’re going to shut down the Fed’s scheme, when it has made them so rich. They certainly don’t want to have any skin in this crisis – or in any crisis. They too want to be bailed out each time it hits the fan.
Capitalism without risk is not capitalism.
The problem with capitalism is that sooner or later you run out of other people’s money.
By looting the economy to the tune of $ 2.9 trillion, and pennies to those who really need it, we see Socialism for the rich and Capitalism for the poor. How anyone can support this system, in all it’s cruelty, is beyond my ability to comprehend.
Because the “common sense” answer for the masses is this is better than Fedualism? Make no mistake, what we have now is not exactly the pure definition of capitalism. It’s mix of the worse from socialism and corporatism.
Decades of painting socialism or anything remotely socialistic as the ultimate boggieman, you’ll be forgiven to think that neolibral capitalism is the only answer to how we govern and run our economies.
Hit the nail fully on the head. Thank you Wolf. This should be reprinted all over the land.
History is bound to repeat itself. First time its a tragedy. Second time its a comedy…
1. Trickle down economics
2. Tax cuts for the wealthy
3. Austerity measures
4. Layoffs are on the table (even if the company received bailouts)
5. Social security will be worthless in value
6. Recession/great recession/depression is on the horizon
7. Racial tensions
8. Bail out to the wealthy again
9. Hyper inflation, weimar republic and world wars…
No matter how much money is printed or wealthy bailed out, business model like Telsa and uber cannot be profitable. Consider the current Corono lock-down, riots (peaceful protests), unemployment and the emerging second wave of virus will add fuel to the fire. Even the previously profitable businesses like airlines, restaurants and gyms cannot make money now and the foreseeable future. A completely bankrupt car rental company, HTZ gets stocks pumped to a near high levels because Robbing good traders are just-bored. Financial experts are now squeezing their brain to figure out why this happens?
Wolf, you pretty well addressed the issue, and I certainly applaud you for that.
But you failed to address just who is on the hook for that 2.9 trillion?
I am pretty sure its those who pay taxes. And those receiving the lions share pay little to no tax relative to their incomes vs. ordinary citizens.
Its not just the pain of seeing the huge wealth gap now, but its guaranteed to get worse in the years ahead.
Tax payers indirectly paying asset holders (those who own the bonds)? Yeah that’s how it’s supposed to work. The lower and middle class are nearly too stretched to support the consumer economy as it is though let alone pay more in taxes. No, the fed will just keep on monetizing, this ends with inflation of some type. Who pays the debt is anyone who holds the increasing quantity of dollars that have no intrinsic value.
Most inflation has been in assets though, because as income disparity has blown up, the rich are the ones who vacuum up all the dollars in circulation. Where is the marginal propensity to consume for the rich? Beyond some of the typical things like big houses and fancy cars, the extra on top piles into other and additional assets, stocks, bonds, fine art, land, real estate, venture capital for some. That’s where the inflation has been and that may be where it stays (only it may be quite extraordinary). Asset inflation definitely and probably general inflation too will outpace wage inflation though, which is why the “tax payer” is any wage earner and anyone who holds onto their dollars too long. With these incredibly low yields on bonds that includes bond holders as well since real returns on the safest will almost surely be negative.
“But you failed to address just who is on the hook for that 2.9 trillion?
I am pretty sure its those who pay taxes.”
See, that’s the sneaky part, the part that has more or less let the G run this self-serving scam for so long.
Taxes don’t have to rise 1-for-1 to pay for the G’s habitual idiocy…if they did, taxes would be much higher on everyone by now (the legacy of earlier G f-ups).
But when you can print a currency at will, backed by nothing, “government” means never having to admit they f’d up…they just print more to cover up fiascos.
Hiking taxes would create a political uproar.
DC lifers would all fall – politicians and political class alike.
But simply printing fiat…that substitutes citizen inflation (because the ratio of “money” to real assets is hugely increased) in the place of government debt (requiring taxes).
And, from the sewer view of DC, the beauty of inflation is that it can always be blamed on some politically useful villain (speculators! landlords! investors!..).
Because the G is not taking the wealth *directly* in taxes (although it is acting as a global forger), it doesn’t get blamed.
And it gets straw villains to boot.
Even though the G’s massive forgery created the inevitable consequence of inflation in the first place.
China’s huge surge in competitiveness since 2003 or so, would normally have led to much lower US consumer prices.
But Fed ZIRP (serving DC interests) has essentially stolen all those possible savings (trillions) by creating an offsetting inflation…keeping prices “stable” even as it allowed the habitually indebted G to go astronomically further into debt, while “magically” cutting the interest rates the G had to pay in half.
All because the Fed can print without any real asset backing, then lend that invented money to the G at any cost (even zero…which has more or less been the 1 yr rate for the last 10 yrs).
Despite the G having more than doubled its debt…and default risk.
If you can’t make the stocks go up, you’re not worthy of being Chairman or President. Just ask the 1%, they own most of the stocks.
Totally agree your comments. The questions I have been wondering are:-
(1) Why have there been no organized speaking out of these heinous acts, by those with a clear mind, or those protesting on the streets?
(2) How will all these end- (a) a tsunami of inflation, which will make the rich even richer or (b) a devastating depression, which will kill off those who are not rich?
I agree with most of this, with one big caveat. Most people without assets Choose to be that way! We are a renter economy! There are huge numbers of people who choose to spend insane amounts on renting a tiny place when they could own a home elsewhere and pay far less. People lease cars, another awful financial “decision.” Your article on Illinois is a perfect example. The state has been so grossly mismanaged for so long the entire state should suffer some serious pain. Sadly it will never happen. The smart ones are getting the hell out (at a rate of 1 every 5 min!)
If I work hard and make solid financial decisions to prepare for my families future by being an asset holder, I am exactly who should be bailed out during a crisis such as COVID-19.
The ones who make terrible decisions, like getting 200k in student loans to major in non-marketable things, should not be bailed out. The huge numbers of people who choose not to save anything, rent everything, and then are “shocked” when things get more expensive, should not be bailed out.
Finally, yes, there are a lot of Insanely overpriced stocks of companies today. The idea that a company can be listed on the stock market, be worth 100s of billions and NEVER actually make money is crazy. When those stocks crash, no bailouts, it’s called risk reward for a reason.
Blessed are you who are poor,
for yours is the kingdom of God.
“Look poor people, we realize you are poor and we are taking advantage of you. But we have this sweet book we…errrr…God wrote that says everything is okay because when you die you will get the good life. So you have that going for you.”
ffs
Accoutability says: “If I work hard and make solid financial decisions to prepare for my families future by being an asset holder, I am exactly who should be bailed out during a crisis such as COVID-19.”
If the financial decision was solid, why would you need the bailout?
(some responsible people choose to rent, rather than risk capital on an asset they might not be able to hold on to)
So now Hertz wants to issue 1 billion dollars in NEW equity.
A true ROFL moment.
Oh yeah, new equity in bankrupt stock. Let’s gather the Robinhood crowd and lap that stuff up.
The Robinhood crowd also need to learn that actions have consequences.
It also did not escape my attention that Barry Ritholtz, i.e. Mr Bailout Nation himself also took a bailout.
This nation is filled with too many virtue signalling monkeys.
Wolf, for us financial illiterates, can you explain how the Feds action hurts the plebes?
Thru inflation?
I hear counter arguments that if the Fed DIDN’T do this it would be financial armedgeddon and also wipe out the plebes (along with the 1%).
What woulda happened if the Fed just sat back and did nothing, or did a lot less?
Thanks, trying to learn.
Inflation? How about slavery? As powerful as the Fed is, even it can’t create actual demand in the real world short of giving everyone money. Destruction of demand means that people will lose jobs and can’t pay their mortgages, etc. That allows the rich to scoop a variety of assets at rock bottom prices, eventually owning EVERYTHING. Pretty soon you’ll be competing in the Hunger Games with the other plebes just to eat.
Here’s what Thomas Jefferson said:
“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered.”
The American Dream has finally come true. But don’t worry, as people here will tell you, America has the cleanest dirty shirt or some ****.
At least with regard to the Treasury bonds that the Fed printed money to buy, if the Fed didn’t intervene, Treasury interest rates would have continued to spike up (since very, very few non Government actors would want to lend to those imploding hedge funds).
So, in addition to saving those brain dead hedge funds, the Fed also made sure that the Government’s borrowing costs stay close to zero (despite DC’s astronomical accumulated debt).
Which means that next year’s deficit doesn’t explode even more than it is already going to…because a big chunk of the true cost of the bailout is “magically” converted into inflation (because the mere act of the Fed printing trillions does not add a single real asset to existence…it merely grotesquely engorges the ratio of dollars to real assets).
So the Fed money printing perpetuates the illusion of normalcy, by keeping interest rates “stable”…and therefore keeping DC’s and every corporate debtor’s annual interest payments from soaring (with the consequences for profits, employment, etc.).
But it does so at the cost of ultimate inflation – because, again, the Fed can only print paper used to buy real assets, not create actual, real assets.
Just about everything gets a lot more expensive, even if it doesn’t show up in the official inflation figures. This includes housing, the biggest item of all. In other words, the purchasing power of labor gets destroyed.
a funny thing about expensive, I liked Dreyer’s ice cream, or I used to. In 2007, when it was one sale, 1.75 quarts of Dreyer’s would be $2.99 in Safeway. Then by 2009, I noticed that the price hadn’t changed, but that 1.75 quarts became 1.5 quarts.
Inflation. It’s just not as obvious when it doesn’t show up on the sticker price unless you look closer sometimes.
We have a national Election coming up in November and I expect it won’t be run as well as the recent Primary in Georgia which was a clusterfuck.
We may not see the “Results” for weeks.
Also keep in mind that we are going to see an explosion in the homeless population when unemployment runs out in July and eviction moratoria expire.
If things go well it will only be 4 Million.
During a Pandemic.
Yes, we have “Total Information Awareness” and yes we have militarized police and the National Guard.
They will be deployed, but anyone who thinks it will be controllable is delusional.
One possible marginally less apocalyptic outcome…landlords won’t evict millions if there aren’t millions to take their place (and there aren’t).
Best guess…something like mortgage workouts/extend and pretend/etc…
Rents could actually be lowered, with the “shortfall” tacked on to the end of the lease term, etc.
Again, an outright eviction costs landlords money (*zero* rent vs. reduced rent) unless they can find a replacement tenant very quickly…does that seem likely with tens of millions unemployed?
General strike now.
Thanks Wolf for the thought and energy that went into this presentation.
regarding: “That’s about $22,000 per household. For the bottom half of households, $22,000 would have helped a lot to get through the crisis.”
22k is the amount a minimum wage earner (default fed rate) working full time will earn in an entire year.
Or, this gem: “A study conducted by the Brookings Institute found that 53 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 (or 44 percent of the workforce) yearly earn a median average of $18,000”
And people wonder why there are protests and dissatisfaction?
I wonder why it took so long? (Cue the usual anti union comments/response in 5,4,3,2……)
A new take on Which Side Are You On (Ani DiFranco)
Thirty years of diggin’
Got us in this hole
The curse of reaganomics
Has finally taken it’s toll
Lord knows the free market
Is anything but free
It costs dearly to the planet
And the likes of you and me
I don’t need those money lenders
Suckin’ on my tit
A little socialism
Don’t scare me one bit!
We could do a whole lot worse
Than Europe or Canada
Come on Mr. president
Come on congress make the law
…………
So are we just consumers
Or are we citizens
Are we gonna make more garbage
Or are we gonna make amends
Are you part of the solution
Or are you part of the con?
Which side are you on now
Which side are you on?
Thank you Mr. Richter. I appreciate your unabashed commentary that squarely addresses the criminal acts undertaken and approved by the highest executive authority in the USA, President Trump. I voted for McGovern in ’72 and Reagan in ’80 and have never looked back to my protesting Democratic ways of the late 60’s and early 70’s. And now, the Republican President and a Republican Senate have sold the American republic down the proverbial dream for their desire for re-election. The subordination of the Fed now irrevocably linked to the Treasury dept has defined the path of utter destruction of the world reserve currency this nation has so much received the benefit thereof.
I’ll run counter to most of these posts by saying that I applaud the stabilization and rise in asset prices. I can understand why folks vilify the ultra wealthy, but everyone with assets benefits, including working stiffs with 401k’s. Yes, the more assets you have, the more you benefit. But what about retirees who saw 1/3 of their wealth evaporate due to the Wuhan virus? What about families investing to send their kids to college? Why is restoring their wealth a bad thing?
Much agreed, Wolf, and eloquently put. Even within the capital markets there is gross injustice. Younger workers trying to accumulate assets for retirement are also irreparably harmed by sustained high asset prices. They must buy them with scarce dollars they work hard to earn, only to find they’re competing with another buyer with infinitely deep pockets. Where is the real benefit? High asset prices hurt buyers just as much as they help sellers. Artificially high asset prices for this generation mean artificially low returns ahead.
Also left out in the cold are older retirees who have already endured years of financial repression, unable to eke out more than a microscopic yield without taking imprudent risk with their life savings. Just when they start to catch a break, in steps the heavy boot of Uncle Fed to snatch away any whiff of yield and stamp out what little remains of their investment income.
Not to mention that the capital allocation function of free markets has been responsible for producing some of the highest living standards in history. As capital markets are hobbled by central planners, so too will be living standards. It’s no accident that the meager productivity growth of the last decade coincided with aggressive central bank intervention.
I expect the 401(k) issue colors Congress’ thinking as well. If the stock market drops to zilch, it’ll scare lots of upper-middle class folks
“It would be very easy to end the Federal Reserve System. Congress would write the following bill. The president would sign it.
The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 and all subsequent amendments to that act are hereby revoked.
The gold that belongs to the United States government, and which is kept on deposit with the Federal Reserve System, is hereby transferred to account of the United States Treasury.
If the Federal Reserve System has made any secret agreements with other central banks regarding the ownership of that gold, those arrangements would become legally null and void. The Fed would own no gold of its own to deliver. Ownership would revert to the United States government.
If other central banks wanted to sue the Federal Reserve System, an exclusively private entity acting on its own authority alone, to recover any gold the Fed had promised to deliver, they would have the right to do so. If they really thought the Fed could deliver on those agreements merely because a court ordered it to, they could hire lawyers and sue.”
— Gary North
Of course, Congress would never write a bill to end the Federal Reserve System, as you pointed out. “Congress could and should impose a lockdown on the Fed. But lawmakers belong to the same capital class that is getting made whole, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, at the top. They’re among the rich asset holders, and no way that they’re going to shut down the Fed’s scheme, when it has made them so rich. They certainly don’t want to have any skin in this crisis – or in any crisis. They too want to be bailed out each time it hits the fan.”
I think if you have money its time to get out of dodge.With a strong US currency leave for any one of these places.Thailand,Vietnam,Malayasia,Bali,Mexico,Georgia,Phillipines and Columbia.Great people,culture and cheap living.The fed and government will destroy the middle class .Just do it !!
Shouldn’t Powell be the richest man on earth, by far? I’m serious.
Anyone who has the ability to create such enormous value! values? Digits?
On second thought, never mind… Punish him. Don’t reward him.
Free markets – free money markets – free money to save free markets – or something like that…