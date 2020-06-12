Wow, That Was Fast: Debt Out the Wazoo

US National Debt Spiked by $1 trillion in 5 weeks to $26 trillion. Fed monetized 65%. Business debts spike to high heaven.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Trillions are now whooshing by at a breath-taking pace. The US gross national debt – the total of all Treasury securities outstanding – jumped by $1 trillion over the past five weeks, from May 4 through June 8, and by $2.5 trillion for the 11 weeks since March 23.
The total US national debt outstanding has reached $26 trillion, according to the Treasury Department. I’ve been fretting about this debt on my site since 2011. In recent years, I innocently added a green upward arrow with “Debt out the wazoo” to my gross-national-debt charts, unaware that this tongue-in-cheek label would turn into a factual, data-based technical term:
And think about this: The huge mountain of debt that took decades to grow to this gargantuan size has exploded by another 10% in just 11 weeks.
The curious flat spots in the chart are the periods when the national debt bounced into the Congress-imposed debt ceiling. During these periods, the government borrowed from federal pension funds and other internal sources – the “extraordinary measures” – to make ends meet, thereby continuing to borrow, and when the political charade was resolved and the debt ceiling was raised, bam, the debt jumped by hundreds of billions in weeks. Now the debt jumps by the trillions in weeks on a routine basis.
On February 19, when the debt had soared by $1.3 trillion in 12 months to $23.3 trillion, I mused: “But these are the good times. And we don’t even want to know what this will look like during the next economic downturn.”
Turns out, we didn’t get a regular economic downturn. We got the most epic and sudden economic downturn ever. And now we’re beginning to know what this looks like in terms of the US debt.
Fed monetizes 65% of the additional debt.
From early March through its balance sheet released yesterday, the Fed added $1.61 trillion in Treasury securities to its assets as part of its Everything Bubble bailout program. Over the same period, the US debt soared by an additional $2.5 trillion. The Fed has thereby indirectly – as is the rule in the US – monetized 65% of this additional debt.
But as you can see in the chart below, the Fed’s monetization of the US debt has slowed to a trickle in recent weeks, after the original shock-and-awe spree in March and April. In the week through Wednesday, the Fed has added merely $8.8 billion in Treasury securities, the small weekly total all year:
And then there is this: Business debts are skyrocketing.
Business debts already skyrocketed in the first quarter, according to data released yesterday by the Fed’s Board of Governors. In Q1, total “nonfinancial” business debts, which include corporations and other businesses but not financial intermediaries such as banks (that borrow to lend, and including them would result in double-counting a lot of debts), jumped to $16.86 trillion.
This was a 5% increase from the prior quarter, the largest such quarter-to-quarter increase in the data going back to the 1950s:
And for business debts, the second quarter is going to be a doozie. Businesses have sold enormous piles of investment-grade bonds and junk bonds in April and May. And this pace appears to be continuing in June. The Fed’s Board of Governors will report total business debts for Q2 in three months.
But we already know from the weekly banking report by the Fed Board of Governors that “commercial and industrial loans,” which are part of the nonfinancial business debts, have spiked by a stunning 29% in three months, by far the most ever, from $2.36 trillion at the end of February – and the end of the Good Times – to $3.05 trillion at the end of May (on a weekly basis, they have started to tick down since their weekly peak of $3.09 trillion in mid-May):
Households gorged less on debt. Municipal debt remains flat. But now everything has changed.
Household debts – mortgages, HELOCs, credit cards, auto loans, student loans, and other loans – rose to $16.3 trillion in Q1, another record, and up 12.4% from the peak at the early innings of the Financial Crisis in Q3 2008. Given population growth over the 12 years and inflation, in aggregate households were less vulnerable – until 30 million people lost their jobs over the past two months.
And with households, it’s not the “aggregate” debt that matters, but the debts of the most vulnerable 20% or 30%, which is where households are loaded up with debts, and this includes subprime auto loans and subprime credit card loans – and the mess has started to blow up even before the pandemic and before the 30 million job losses.
Debt by states and municipal governments, at $3.1 trillion in Q1, has remained relatively flat since the Financial Crisis, after having peaked at $3.2 trillion in Q4 2010. But states and cities now have a revenue problem of a stunning suddenness and depth.
$60 trillion in nonfinancial debts…
In Q1, total nonfinancial debt, including government debt at all levels, nonfinancial business debts, and household debts jumped to $55.9 trillion, according to the Fed Board of Governors.
And Q2 will likely add $3+ trillion in Treasury debt, plus the large amounts of business debts issued in April, May and June. All combined, total nonfinancial debts will approach $60 trillion by the end of June – having doubled in the 14 years since 2006. Debt out the wazoo.
No one was prepared for a collapse of the labor market like this. The data are all over the place. Two government agencies differ by 9 million unemployed. The jobs crisis bottomed in May. But “over 30 million” people remain without work. Making sense of the chaos. Read… A Word About the Chaos in the Unemployment Data: Week 12 of the U.S. Labor Market Collapse
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wolf, which report and from what government agency is this data from?
For a while there, I thought we were looking at Chinese data ;)
It’d be really helpful to subtract off the portion monetized by the Federal Reserve (balance sheet).
Treasury doesn’t actually pay interest on the Fed’s portion, since they get the interest right back from the Fed (less expenses). That part is functionally the nation’s primary credit (today’s “money”) supply and not a national burden like the rest of the debt.
Only in that context, if one is trying to look/track at the total availability of HQLA available (and at what tenors) the subtracting out the 65% the primary dealers dumped on frbny, then ignoring that portion would be hindering that.
TheBenBernank,
As I said in the text:
US debt from the US Treasury Dept: https://treasurydirect.gov/govt/reports/pd/pd_debttothepenny.htm
Fed balance sheet data from Fed’s balance sheet: https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/
The remaining data from two reports from the Fed’s Board of Governors, one released yesterday, the other released this afternoon, both linked in the text.
Think the word trillions has lost its meaning. Not many can even comprehend how much money one trillion is, wonder how long it will take before we replace trillions with quadrillion, quintrillion, sextillion, septillion, octillion, nonillion, and decillion. I guess at least we won’t run out of unit of measure for a while…that’s cold comfort.
Since the money is only electronic digits anyway, we should use IT-type terms. So, we’ve gone from gigadollars to teradollars to petadollars.
And who in Congress doesn’t want to pet a dollar?
Given the scale of the silent transfer of wealth from savers to the G (via ZIRP) over the last 20 years, I would say that DC has been engaging in a lot of non-consensual heavy petting.
Let’s ball park it.
Let’s assume $10 trillion in all species of fixed income invts priced at a spread to Treasury rates ($10T is far too low, but it simplifies the math).
Now assume ZIRP had the impact of gutting the weighted median Treasury rate from 7% to 4%.
Apply that 3% differential to the $10 trillion in private fixed income investments…works out to $300 billion…for *each* of 15 to 20 years of ZIRP.
So, $4.5 to $6 trillion has been silently transferred from saver/creditors to borrowers/debtors (including the biggest debtor of them all…the G).
Without there ever having been a single vote, ever…just the whirring of the Fed’s printing press.
Now multiply those trillions times the true average size of the fixed income asset base over the last decades – let’s say $30 trillion.
So, $14 o $18 trillion appropriated by the G, sub rosa.
To accomplish…what?
The greatest mispricing of assets in human history?
And all these effects…all pre Covid.
Lol. Nice, I’m all for the IT terminology. We kind of already have the petradollar. ;)
Based on the past, I would say we reach 1 quadrillion in US debt right around 2060.
This is not our problem. It’s the problem of the sucker Nations that buy our debt and believe that we will pay them back with currency worth a crap.Besides “Modern” Monetary Theory Guru’s say it don’t matter. Just print baby and consume,consume.Dow 50k has to happen. .Money printer oiled and on Auto and it will keep going Brrrrrrrrrrrrr…… Get you a shot of this its gooooooooood…..
Did you actually read the article?
“Fed monetized 65%”.
WE bought most of the debt. Our right hand bought from our left hand or some such. And YOU own part of that 65%, so not sure which “Nation” you are talking about. 35% divided among a number of countries is A LOT SMALLER than the 65% that WE bought no matter how you look at it.
Federal Reserve monetizing 65% is not “WE”. That’s the bankers printing money to lend to the Treasury. And keeping their side as an asset, to earn some interest forever, even if minimal.
We can argue on the semantics on whether the Federal Reserve is “WE” or not, but the US Dollars they print is backed by the full faith of the government.
But putting that aside, DR DOOM’s point was that other Nation(s) would be the ones on the hook, but that’s not true. They’ll be on the hook for some, but not for most of the current issuance.
35% of the debt that is owed to other Nations. That 35% was the point of the comment. That comes to 9.1 Trillion which is about $27000 per person that is owed to other Nations. The other 65% that “WE” owe ourselves comes to another $50000 per person. The only way to eat into the $27000 much less the other $50000 for a grand total of about $77000 per person is with inflation or increased productivity. Productivity at that level ain’t going to happen.That leaves inflating the debt away. The Keynesian wet dream of debt management.And yes I read the article . The Keynesian Money printer has to go Brrrrrrrrrrrrr. And Dow 50k will happen if the Fed continues its asset inflation.
We’ll Brrrrr until we rrrrrrB :)
Dow 50K? Too low. Let’s just shoot for Dow 500K.
It’s almost time for the great awareness to come back. It comes back every hundred years or so like some great clockwork clicking back to the starting point. I just don’t know if crypto will become part of or be adopted into that great awareness.
Crypto is a thing, because of what the G did to the dollar, in order to serve its short term, selfish interests.
Without the debased dollar (and the federal debt driving it) very, very few would have any reason to care about crypto.
But when your life savings are forcibly converted to Monopoly money, you start looking for the exit.
Nations are not suckers forever.
Neither are savers.
Or citizens.
Epilogue: “The only way to sustain the budget is to slash Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and public education. Yes, we incurred the debt to subsidize Jamie Dimon, but that’s water under the bridge. It’s time for some difficult choices, America…”
Of course. Why do you suppose Jeronamo choose to do his Fed thingy speechifying at the Pete Peterson Institute? Because that’s exactly what Pete spent billions of his own money saying just what you wrote.
Can we get rid of the corporate welfare too?
Can the MIC do with less?
No, because MIC is free and doesn’t cause deficits. I read that here in comments. Same for Cory welfare, it pays for itself.
Hey Wolf, I want a “Wazoo” beer mug and maybe a themed shot glass. Beer alone may not ease the unfolding discomfort that lies ahead.
The price of wheat went from $2 a bushel in 1960 to almost $5 a bushel in 2020. They sold five loaves of bread for a dollar in 1960. White pan bread costs $1.38/lb in 2020. It is cheaper to eat at home than to dine out.
The price of a new car was $2,700. in 1960. It did not have window tinting. A new car costs $27,000. in 2020. It has a catalytic converter, antilock brakes, power steering, automatic transmission, five airbags, anticorrosion under coating, etc.
In the 1960’s a car lasted 100,000 miles. These days they last 200,000 miles.
A brick or concrete block house may last 100 years.
Now do microchips and cows (beef).
Used books and college tuition.
Medical costs and expected lifetime.
Hmmm. Looks like the dollar won’t be worth much soon. Luckily I’ve been saving my coins. The metal will be worth something while the paper will not. I believe a nickle is now worth over $0.07. I hesitate to think what a Fed created digital bit dollar will be worth.
And most other countries are doing the same thing… those countries also trust each others currencies and systems around exchanging those currency even less than they do the dollar
No entity knows more about just how full of sh*t a government can be…more than another government.
I find it amusing that the Fed is indirectly funding the $1 billion in new stock bankrupt Hertz is issuing.
I come from a world where $1 billion was once serious money.
The end is truly nigh.
Regarding Branden’s previous article, so sad we’ve failed our Post Office in providing it the proper funding in deserves according to it’s Constitutional mission. Had we provided funding for the Post Office to bring the internet to all our nation including rural, the folks in San Fran could spread throughout our nation and spread the wealth and make us all stronger. A no brainier that would strengthen our infrastructure.
Timbers:
Well up here in Canada I am sure glad nobody gave Canada Post the money to bring internet service to the masses!
A recent letter from my brother in Detroit to me in here in Toronto took over a month to arrive!
I’d hate to find out what Canada Post’s internet speed would have been!
That isn’t debt monetization. That is a small slither of ownership. Being the reserved currency inflates demand for debt, especially during a pandemic.
We’re caught in a trap. There’s now way out.
As government debt balloons, it will become even *more* important to suppress interest rates. Which encourages more corporate borrowing.
All while GDP, incomes and revenues experience downward pressure. Which then requires more borrowing to “make up” the GDP, incomes and revenues.
We’re caught in a trap
I can’t walk out
Because I love you too much baby
Why can’t you see
What you’re doing to me
When you don’t believe a word I say?
We can’t go on together
With suspicious minds
And we can’t build our dreams
On suspicious minds
Golly, if only conservatives had screamed about this for the last 40 years…
The central bankers printing another trillion dollars is their way of taking another slice out of your hide.
DEBT spending is the panacea for all the financial problems both private and public, all over the World! How long this can go on, is any one’s guess.
There is no outrage or accountability either by the public or the lawmakers.
Every one is sleep-walking and hope for a miracle, I guess!?
$60 trillion in non-financial debts”
What are the FINANCIAL debts? under what category?
Public debt has been and can be taken care of by the ‘MMT’ being practiced by Fed in various forms. Fed is also back supporting the Corp Credit mkt openly!
Who is addressing the the private debt amidst the non-financial debt? Who is going to service those debts in the coming ‘severe’ Recession, especially after July? How many more trillions-bailout from the Congress?
sunny129,
In terms of non-financial debts, “financial debts” are those owed by finance companies, such as banks, that borrow money to lend money. They might borrow short-term to lend long-term, etc. That’s why banks are called “financial intermediaries.” Counting financial debt would duplicated part of the debt, since a bank borrows money to lend money, and so you would count this debt twice. That said, financial debt is about $17 trillion.
Not overly concerned about the USG debt as we are in a deflationary environment in core CPI and a monetary sovereign spends money into existence. Private sector debt is an altogether different matter, though.
It is absolutely baffling to me why the Treasury is borrowing to build up its Treasury General Account balance at the FED. The cash balance sitting unused in that account is now up to $1.550 trillion from $395 billion on March 23rd. Why are they borrowing to build up such an enormous cash balance?
Is it to make Repo collateral available?