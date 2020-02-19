Who Bought the $1.3 Trillion in Debt the US Government Added to its $23-Trillion Pile in 12 Months?

Treasury securities are hot. The Fed backed up the truck. US banks & others bought too. But China dumped.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US Gross National Debt spiked by $1.3 trillion over the past 12 months, to $23.3 trillion. These days, trillions fly by so fast it’s hard to see them. But these are the good times. And we don’t even want to know what this will look like during the next economic downturn:
And who the heck bought all this debt?
This debt exists in form of Treasury securities, and each of these securities was bought by some entity in the US or in some other country. These entities fall into five broad categories: Foreign holders; the Fed; the US government via government pension funds and the Social Security Trust Fund; US commercial banks; and other US institutions, companies, and individuals. So here we go…
1. Foreign Creditors.
In terms of foreign holders, the Treasury Department’s TIC data, released Tuesday afternoon, revealed how much of this debt was held, bought, or dumped by foreign investors through the end of December.
All foreign investors combined – “foreign official” holders such as central banks and foreign private-sector investors of all stripes – dumped $83 billion in US Treasury securities in the month of December. But for the whole year of 2019, their holdings rose by $425 billion to $6.70 trillion. In other words, foreign entities bought 35% of the additional debt the US sold in 2019 (in a moment, we’ll get to who bought the other 65%).
The share of foreign holdings fell to 28.9% from prior quarters but was nearly flat compared to a year earlier. The chart below shows the holdings at the end of each quarter, in trillion dollars (blue line, left scale) and as a percentage of total US debt (red line, right scale):
Japan shed $6 billion of its Treasury holdings in December. But for all of 2019, it added $113 billion, bringing its holdings to $1.16 trillion (the peak was in 2014 at $1.24 trillion).
China has been cutting its Treasury holdings every month since June. In December, it shed another $20 billion. Its total holdings are now down to $1.07 trillion, the lowest since peak-capital-flight in late 2016 and early 2017:
The relative importance of Japan and China as creditors to the US has been declining for years, as the US debt has ballooned and as other creditors have stepped up. The share of Japan’s and China’s combined holdings fell to 9.6% of the total US debt:
Most of the next 10 major holders are associated with tax havens and financial centers, including Belgium, home to Euroclear, which handles large amounts in fiduciary accounts.
Mexico, which had the second-largest goods trade surplus ($102 billion) with the US in 2019, and Germany, which had the fourth-largest goods trade surplus with the US, do not rank here. Mexico is in 24th place and Germany in 20th place. This disproves the theory that countries that run a big trade surplus with the US have to hold large amounts of US debt.
Here are the top 10 also-rans (in parenthesis, their Treasury holdings in December 2018):
- UK (“City of London” financial center): $333 billion ($288 billion)
- Brazil: $281 billion ($303 billion)
- Ireland: $282 billion ($279 billion)
- Luxembourg: $255 billion ($231 billion)
- Switzerland: $237 billion ($230 billion)
- Cayman Islands: $231 billion ($226 billion).
- Hong Kong: $223 billion ($196 billion)
- Belgium: $210 billion ($185 billion)
- Taiwan: $193 billion ($157 billion)
- Saudi Arabia: $180 billion ($172 billion)
If not foreign holders, who else is there? US holders…
2. The Federal Reserve
The Fed added $344 billion in Treasuries, including repurchase agreements, in 2019. After shedding Treasury securities through July as part of its QE unwind, it backed up the truck in mid-September and bought a vast pile of Treasury securities, including Treasury bills and via repurchase agreements, as part of its repo market bailout. And by the end of December, it had undone its QE unwind of Treasuries of the first six months of the year, plus it had added $344 billion, bringing its stash of Treasury securities (including those purchased via repos) to $2.54 trillion.
3. US government funds
US government entities bought $178 billion in Treasuries in 2019, bringing their total holdings to $6.03 trillion. These entities include the Social Security Trust Fund and government pension funds, and their Treasury securities (“debt held internally”) are assets that belong to the beneficiaries of those funds.
4. US Commercial Banks
US commercial banks bought $131 billion in Treasuries in 2019, which brought their total holdings to $924 billion, according to the Federal Reserve’s H.8 data release on bank balance sheets. This amounts to about 4% of the total US debt.
5. Other US entities
Other US entities bought the remaining $141 billion in Treasuries in 2019. These entities include US institutional investors (other than commercial banks), including bond funds, pensions funds, insurance companies, hedge funds, private equity firms, plus cash-rich companies such as Apple, and individuals directly or indirectly. And these purchases brought their total holdings to $7.0 trillion, or 30% of the total US debt, making them the largest holder of US debt.
The chart below shows the categories of holders of US Treasury securities, but with “US commercial banks” and “Other US entities” combined into the top category (yellow), holding a combined share of 34%:
My “Credit-Card Spread Index” blows out. Heck if I knew what that means, but it doesn’t mean anything good. Read… Credit-Card Interest Rates Soar to Record High, Bond Yields Drop to Record Low: What Gives?
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The simple answer is the Fed did. For the 2nd qtr, watch the State and Local Gov’t buy Treasury Securities. Oh did I mention the Hedge Funds (especially those incorporated in shell countries)? It’s in the cards.
Wolf mentioned the Cayman Islands, they have a population of only 60,000.
I use this: https://ticdata.treasury.gov/Publish/slt1d.txt
every month to key in important data to my spreadsheet used for analysis.
Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, Ireland, and some others are a joke. Belgium is almost a joke, too. The amount of US Long Term securities they hold is several times their GDP.
But instead of merely measuring TREASURIES, one needs to see the bigger picture.
For Europe, only 21-22% of their total holdings of US securities are in Government securities. About 79% are in CORPORATE stocks and bonds. If our markets take a hit, Europe gets more sick.
Iamafan,
You linked an unrelated table.
Iamafan,
No, the Fed did not do it. Please read the article, which will tell you who did it.
For the year 2019, the QE unwind was going on through June, which means through June the Fed was shedding assets, so its purchases in late 2019 first had the effect of undoing the QE unwind of earlier in the year, bringing the Fed back to neutral for the year, and then the Fed added $344 billion on top of that… out of the $1.3 trillion in additional Treasuries issued in 2019. To find out who bought the remaining $1 trillion, read the article.
If Apple buys treasuries, isn’t that foreign ownership? Is the corporate tax cut (more treasuries on Apple’s balance sheet), a way to fund government spending? Monetize the deficit, by diverting revenue, and hoping economists believe the tax cuts were really stimulative? My 3D chessboard just broke.
Thanks Wolf, especially for your very clear graphs of the situation!!
IMHO, what this is indicating is that some or most of the foreign holders are seeing the very likely scenario of two things interrupting the vast debts being rung up by the USA puppet politicians and their oligarch owners:
1. Complete denial of the debt in the form of some kind of revolution ”allowed” to proceed by our owners, that will wipe all such paper away and away, never to be reconsidered.
2. Some kind of ”revaluation” of our money once again, that will make the debt about the same as our weekly food allowance,,, etc..
So, as a result of more of our national debt being picked up by domestic individuals and various and sundry other kinds of ”people” such as corporations, etc., etc., the pain will end up being domestic, and, as usual, visited mostly on those of us who have been willing to put our 401K, and IRA, and other similar wealth retention strategies into US dollars.
This probably falls under the old rubric of ” never give a sucker an even break.”
Excellent as always, Wolf.
One thought – a parallel post about the dynamics of each buyer category.
For me, Central Bank buys are toxic in a way that other parties’ buys are not.
Because the Fed can summon new money into existence backed by nothing (or human collateral, if that really makes anybody feel better…) then Fed buying is going to definitionally create inflation in a way most other categories of buyers won’t.
I don’t think the Fed’s “money from nothing” (and your chicks for 4x as much…) powers can ever be publicized enough.
(Reviewing all the lyrics, it does appear that our CBs are, in point of ironic fact, Dire Straits…
…look at them yo-yo’s that’s the way you do it
…That ain’t workin’ that’s the way you do it
…And he’s up there, what’s that? Hawaiian noises?
You bangin’ on the bongos like a chimpanzee…
1) QQQ is up.
2) USD is up.
3) German 25Y < zero, again. Al German rate up to 25Y are under water.
4) The 30Y is 0.01%.
5) Divergence : SPX is up, US long duration don't move, but the German yield curve ROC is in the red.
Japan added 113 billions in 2019. Trying to understand, why a most indebted country in the world would want to buy so much other countries debt? Any thoughts?
How can someone with so much debt buy someone´s else´s debt? Now i´m really confused!
They need the income and it’s a way to hold USD.
Expenditures vs receipts have ballooned. As one analyst put it the government sector will have to take the money from the private sector to square the accounts. Monetizing through REPO the money is spent twice, once through stock market traders, and once by government as a liability. How does it end?
Please don’t put majority of the blame of RE and Stock bubble on people. Yes, they are partially responsible, but majorly lie are at the feet of Federal Reserve and CB.
In every society, there are always dead beat. If you LOWER Lending Standard and throw money at them, they would spend it on RE and Stocks. Recalled in the past, home buying require 20% cash down payment, and hence limited bubble.
These days? Well, if you have a pulse, only 3% needed. Once Fed open the spigot of lending with lower standards + money printing + lowering rates to historic levels, what else do you expect?!
Japan just have the worst quarter of recession Q4 2019. But looking at the Nikkei 225 at All Time High last 5 years or close to ATH last 30 years, you would not realize it’s in big recession.
Can’t wait for the days of revolution to bring Bernanke, Powell, Draghi, BoJ to guillotine where they fully deserved.
Dead beats spending borrowed money on RE and stocks I would be more inclined to think hookers and blow
Deadbeats spending money on homes they cannot afford, first of all; easy with the lowest rates in history (Netherlands 10y fixed mortgage 1.0% plus you get full income tax deduction, but don’t think that amounts to much for the average deadbeat).
Maybe they plan to buy the hookers and blow from the yearly appreciation ;(
My long time truck sales guy told me the rate of non qualifiers being approved for credit has skyrocketed the last few months…
Good guy, always has time to chat when I bring the beast in for service, etc..
But, he too worried about the overall situation, and no one at all in the sales area,,, and not many in the service dept either, as though there is some sort of reason to stay home???
True – but as long as US remains the cleanest dirty shirt – our fiat buys more of everything than anyone else’s. US / Fed has been doing this for 12 years already with no consequence. When Japan did it – no one else was doing it, so it hurt them. US consumer / investor / homeowner will be fine for another 10 years at least.
News Flash:
Milken to replace Navarro as an economic advisor. Now, everything will make sense as this unfolds.
What do you have against white-collar felons scrounging for the odd million to feed their kids, Paulo?
We also need to remember that pensions funds and insurance companies are required, by law, to hold a proportion of their holdings in government debt, and thus cannot be seen as in any way reckless; after the fact.
Banks, insurance companies, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, partnerships or individual investors may buy US, state, or local debt.
Multinational companies set up factories in Mexico. They exported goods to the US and elsewhere. They took profits in Mexico and held money there or repatriated it to their home nations.
At one point foreigners owned 40% of the US stock market.
The FED does not want nor need the po-dunk banks that cashes your pay check that litter the great fly over areas of our country. The money that circulates in these banks are liabilities to the FED.The only banks or financial institutions that are important to the FED are the ones that have direct access and thus the benefit of the Cotillion Effect of fiat money that finances our EMPIRE. The stock market and these Cotillion entities are now the only purpose of the FED. The protection of this thin crust of affluence is paramount. Our Economic Republic has been split. Congress has handed our treasury to the FED , lock , stock , and barrel . Only Gold and its practical slave ,Silver are money, every thing else is debt . The FED’s only product is debt but it’s debt is dependent on TRUST. As long as this trust remains the debts will keep growing and growing . There are all kinds of nooks and crannies to stuff this debt into in our financialized economic system . TRUST is the only executioner of a central bank and its fiat product , debt. DOW 40k is not out of reach by any means along with its 40 trillion dollar price tag, Tighten your seat belts and hang on baby. This is going to be a bitch of a ride.