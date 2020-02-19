It Gets Surprisingly Ugly: US Freight Shipments Plunge 9.4%, Steepest since 2009

But the coronavirus impact has not been felt yet; that will come later.
Shipment volume in the US by truck, rail, air, and barge plunged 9.4% in January 2020 compared to the already weak January a year earlier, according to the Cass Freight Index for Shipments. It was the 14th month in a row of year-over-year declines, and the steepest since October 2009, during the Financial Crisis:
The Cass Freight Index tracks shipment volume of consumer goods and industrial products and supplies by all modes of transportation – truck, rail, air, and barge – but it does not track bulk commodities, such as grains or coal.
In December, when the index had plunged 7.4% year-over-year, the steepest drop since November 2009, the calendar got blamed because Christmas fell on a Wednesday, as it does regularly. In January, the year-over-year drop of 9.4% was even worse, from an even weaker month a year earlier, and this time, there is no calendar to blame.
December was the month when Celadon Group, with about 3,000 drivers and about 2,700 tractors, shut down — the largest truckload carrier ever to file for bankruptcy in US history, which came on top of hundreds of mostly smaller trucking companies that had also shut down in 2019.
January was the month when barge operator American Commercial Lines, with 3,500 barges mostly on the Mississippi River, ran aground, so to speak. After having worked out a deal with its lenders in January, it announced at the beginning of February that it would file for a “prepackaged” bankruptcy.
January was also the month when two of the largest US railroads – CSX and Union Pacific – reported terrible results, including dropping revenues and massive layoffs on broad-based weakness in the transportation business.
Rail traffic in January offered no respite from the miserable year 2019: Carloads dropped 5.9% compared to January last year; and containers and trailers fell 5.4%, according to the Association of American Railroads, “reflecting continued softness in manufacturing and global economic weakness made worse by trade uncertainties.”
The 9.4% January plunge in the Cass Freight Index for shipments pushed it below the January 2018 level and near the January 2017 level. The stacked chart – each year is a colored line – shows the large seasonality of the freight business. January is always a low point. But this January, represented by the big red square near the left bottom of the chart, was particularly weak. The top black line represents historic boom-year 2018. The green line represents down-year 2019, which deteriorated relative to other years as the year progressed:
Freight expenditures drop below January 2018.
This data is not based on sentiment surveys but on actual freight invoices. Cass derives this data from freight invoices paid on behalf of its clients ($28 billion in freight bills in 2018), representing a large sample of the actual shipments and payments in the US by numerous companies across many sectors.
In January, the Cass index for expenditures – reflecting how much shippers, such as retailers and manufacturers, spent on transportation costs, including on fuel surcharges – dropped 8% year-over-year, after having dropped 6.2% in December. It was the sixth month in a row of year-over-year declines:
Total freight expenditures are a mix of freight rates, fuel surcharges, and the volume of shipments.
In the first half of 2019, the index remained at high levels despite the sharply declining shipment volume – meaning that shipments declined but transportation companies, such as UPS, FedEx, trucking companies, and railroads, were able to increase some rates. But other rates, such a spot-market trucking rates, fell sharply.
To impress analysts during earnings calls, railroads talked about their strategy of pushing up rates in this climate, and how they would not lower their rates to maintain business – and have lost business to trucking companies in the second half of 2019; hence the railroads’ sharp revenue declines.
But expenditures are still dropping more slowly than shipment volume, an indication that the industry is trying hard to push up pricing, with UPS and FedEx on the forefront.
The average retail price of diesel in January across the US, at a few cents over $3.00 a gallon, was up about 2% from the average a year earlier, according to EIA data (though in February, the price has dropped below last year’s level):
Coronavirus not yet.
The 9.4% year-over-year decline in shipment volume in January occurred on products shipped within the US in January. The shutdown of factories and supply chains in China, which started in the second half of January, and stopped production cold in much of China, had not yet worked its way into the January shipping data in the US.
Those products that were supposed to leave China in late January and February, but didn’t, will impact US shipments, as tracked by Cass Freight index in February at the earliest, and then going forward.
Inventory levels are very high in the US. For some products, these inventories will provide a buffer, and those products will be shipped out of inventory. But other products that have not been stockpiled to that extent, and some of which may run into supply shortages, will put further downward pressure on shipment volume over the next few months. And that’s when we will see the impact of China’s factory shutdowns on US domestic shipments.
It’s not only Chinese tourists, business travelers, and property buyers who’re not showing up, but also travelers from all over the world who’ve gotten second thoughts about sitting on a plane…. THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Coronavirus Slams Airbnb, Airlines, Hotels, Casinos, San Francisco, Other Hot Spots
‘Inventory levels are very high in the US. For some products, these inventories will provide a buffer, and those products will be shipped out of inventory.’
Keep in mind if a single part such as a door handle on a car is runs out, the assembly line stops.
A quick check and Toyota says the average car has 30,000 different parts.
Aside from that, it does feel as if there is an ominous chill in the air.
Everything is going wrong.
“Everything is going wrong”
That tends to happen when gvt defines everything short of living on the razor’s edge as economically suboptimal and spends accordingly.
seems like 5 new bankruptcy’s week is current trend
True, but he right and left door handle are made in the same factory/process .
It almost seems as if there’s a curse on our country for the last 18 and a half years But I’m not superstitous so it must be nothing
Good article, Wolfe
Between stuff like this and TSLA at ridiculous valuations I can’t tell what’s going on! Yikes
Tesla is bid up by cheap FED cash That’s what’s going on The real economy is horrible, if you extracted all the debt that’s been added since 2009 we would have been in and recovered from the crash by now and the dead wood would all be history
Does the Cass index account for Amazon? Is it possible that as Amazon grows and replaces traditional shipping with their own network, that freight declines happen because Amazon is moving within their own assets?
It tracks the amounts that shippers pay to get their merchandise to their customers. Amazon existed in 2018 too, and Cass reported a huge boom in shipments for that year, as you can see in the first chart, the huge blue spikes, peaking with year-over-year volume increases of 12%. So you can eliminate Amazon as cause for the boom in 2018 as well as for the decline in 2019 and now.
Also these shipments include industrial products, equipment, supplies, components for manufacturers, and all kinds of stuff that is not part of retail sales. This is very broad. Retail looks pretty good, and I’ll post on that in a little while. It’s the industrial economy that is in trouble.
Wolf,
Along these lines, maybe a two yr trailing average would present a less volatile, more accurate picture.
Business consumers may have spiked 2018 purchases to get in front of tariff implementation, then had no reason to spend in 2019.
If y-o-y continues to fall next yr, then maybe it is time to call a trend.
Er, I should have said if y-o-y continues to fall over the rest of *this* yr – 2019 was the negative offset yr.
The tariffs were put on in stages, so the spikes/crashes might come in stages too.
…er 2,
…so the spikes, crashes, and *normalization* should come in stages too.
2018 was the pre tariff spike yr
2019 was the post tariff blow off yr
2020 (overall) might be the normalization yr.
With the nation switching from coal to natural gas, coal transport is down. This affects both trains and barges. The spring flooding and the trade war cut grain shipments by train or barge. A huge percentage of Chinese hogs were killed by a swine virus. Less hog feed is being transported to China. There are larger container ships traversing the Panama Canal these days and there are several East Coast port expansions to accommodate a larger shipping volume by sea instead of overland by truck and train. Computerized truck freight logistics make for less empty space trailer load shipping. Pipeline expansions have come online. This decreases the need for oil tanker rail cars. There is also a case to be made for a slowing economy even though unemployment is low, foreclosures are low, and nominal GDP is growing. New building permits are near a decade high level. Housing prices have risen too fast too far (opinion). My worries about the coronavirus might be premature. Might worry about that later.
David Hall,
I’ll just respond to a few or your items:
“With the nation switching from coal to natural gas, coal transport is down.”
Yes, coal shipments have been in decline for years. But… 1. the Cass Index excludes commodities such as coal, as I pointed out in the text. So the decline of coal doesn’t impact this data. And 2. coal shipments have been declining for years, including in 2018, when the Cass index reported a huge shipment boom (see the first chart), which shows again that the decline of coal doesn’t impact this data.
“There are larger container ships traversing the Panama Canal these days…”
The expanded Panama Canal began commercial operation in June 2016. So in all of 2017 and 2018 and 2019, it was the same situation, and the expansion has no impact on the dramatic boom in 2018, the decline in 2019, and now the current drop because it has been there throughout.
“Pipeline expansions have come online.”
Pipeline data has nothing to do with this. The modes of transportation covered by the index are truck, rail, air, and barge, as I pointed out in the text. And commodities such as oil are excluded from this index.
“This decreases the need for oil tanker rail cars.” Commodities such as oil are excluded from this index.
Seems like everybody is grasping at straws trying to rationalize and deny reality Doesn’t it? The final stage is acceptance
I can show you video of the longest oil train in Washington st i have ever seen a friend of mine sent me on Twitter this afternoon. you have no clue what is really going on in Canada do you?
Data provided by the Panama Canal Authority (PCA) do not cover the US Western Coast-China traffic, but give a good measure of what is going on.
In FY2019 coal shipments from the US Eastern Coast to “Eastern Asia” (meaning China, Japan and Korea roughly in that descending order of importance) stood at 14.5 million long tons, exactly where they stood in FY2018. Petroleum products (including LNG) shipped through the same routes increased 4.3% to an enormous 66.8 million long tons.
Shipments of grains have remained stable at 24 million tons.
So much for the much vaunted “trade war”, whose inexistant impact has been invented outright by governments and media worldwide to justify how the mother of all stimulus launched in 2016 has already run aground.
On top of this we have to consider there’s a monster glut of energy products worldwide. US coal producers compete with Australia, Indonesia and South Africa for the once lucrative East Asian market and the LNG dream has turned into a nightmare: traditionally US NG producers have turned to the East Asian market (chiefly Japan) to unload their products at times when domestic prices were down.
But these days everybody is selling LNG in Eastern Asia: Australia, Indonesia, Qatar… even Egypt. With the new mega-projects coming online over the next decade there’s little respite coming for LNG prices.
Maybe shippers are being extra slow about paying their shipping invoices?
Doesn’t matter. The stock market ignores everything. Free money flooding in… (The crash will be epic!)
Yup It sure will and the window of escape will be minuscule
How about extending these graphs out to cover the previous recession for comparison purposes?
Penny Wise,
If I took the charts back another six years: In the first chart, you would lose all the detail because each bar would be a hair. And that’s fine for some long-term studies. But here I’m looking at what is happening now and over the past two years, and I want to see the current detail. In the second chart, you would look at a huge pile of spaghetti frutti di mare.
Also the last recession wasn’t a “recession,” but the Great Recession, a HUGE event, triggered by the Global Financial Crisis. I had never experienced such an event in my life, and I’ve been through lots of recessions. So the comparison will lead you to think that we’re not quite in the Global Financial Crisis yet. But that’s not very helpful because we’re not in a recession at all — this is a problem in the goods-based sector, particularly the industrial sector, with retail sales doing just fine thanks to booming ecommerce, and services, which are 70% of the economy, being pretty strong as well.
Wolf, how will the major railcar lessors be affected? eg GATX, CIT, Wells Fargo railcar, etc. Thx.
Hi Wolf. Come April Norfolk Southern will be shutting down its heavy engine repair shop in Roanoke Virginia. All heavy engine repair will be done in Altoona. 65 jobs gone. yard to be remain open. reason. 42 pct drop in coal shipments in past 7 years .
looking at the Cass Freight Index volume for 2015 January volume the same as 2020? thats a huge drop in industrial shipments ! Hopefully I am looking at the chart incorrectly !
Since we are on the subject of shipping it seems appropriate to ask about how long will it take to receive my mug ? I mailed my check on the 14th. I will need the mug to medicate myself against white lies ahead. I hope shipping doesn’t go to heck in a straight line.
DR DOOM,
Thank you!
“Mail” a check? Please be patient. Did you mail it to my media mogul headquarters as a donation? I’ll let you know via email when I get it, and I should get it pretty soon. But the 14th was a Friday, and Monday the 17th was a postal holiday. So Tuesday the 18th would have been overnight. Today is the 19th – the second day. So give the USPS a little bit of time to get this handled. They’ll get it done eventually :-]
With a freight recession, earnings recession, and manufacturing recession, it is a good thing we have had such ultra-low interest rates, QE, tax cuts, and trillion dollar federal deficits or we would be in trouble.
Is this what greatness feels like?
I wonder if shrinkflation is a factor. Also better packaging could be in there as well. All the store closings. We’re possibility in a peak stuff era “i.e. most people have less enthusiasm for having a ton of stuff and buy less”, people switching to digital items “like streaming movies as opposed to DVD’s”. The continued rise of craigslist and second hand markets for large items like furniture. Overall probably mainly falling incomes and imminent recession.
The “secondhand” furniture is many times far superior to the new “ stuff” from my experience Just refinish and your good to go for another 30 years or more Most particleboard junk ends up in a landfill within ten years anyway
Let me guess that all the original corona virus index shorts have been squeezed closed.
Now China has a positive spin on virus control.
Now ,when the news is positive, it is finally the time to go short.
(Oh, you can talk the talk, but can you walk the walk?)
– Compared to previous years 2018 was an exceptional good year for the total volume of freight.
– Yes, total freight volume in 2019 was lower than in 2018 but compared to other years 2019 seems to have been an “average year”. Nothing to worry about, at lest for the time being. But the weakness, the (fairly) deep dive in volume in the last 2 months of 2019 doesn’t bode well for the economy. And that was BEFORE the “Corona virus” scare had spread.
– In one regard the Corona virus will throw the charts “into disarray”. It makes a comparison going forward much more difficult.