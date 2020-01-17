Railroad Pain: CSX Revenues Fall Below 2014. Workforce -7%. But Hey, $3.4 Billion in Share Buybacks

“Give Me a Growing Environment, It’s Easier to Run the Railroad”: CSX CEO.
CSX reported fourth-quarter and annual results Thursday evening: revenues for the quarter fell 8% to 2.88 billion, in line with the freight recession where overall shipments by all modes of transportation in December fell 7.9%, the steepest year-over-year decline since November 2009.
Annual revenue fell 3% to $11.9 billion, and were down 5.8% from 2014. This is not the chart of a growth company. But over the same period of the 5.8% revenue decline, the price of its shares has soared 121%.
“Give me a growing environment, it’s easier to run the railroad,” CEO Jim Foote noted during the earnings call. “Right now, we’re in tough conditions to put up the numbers that we’re putting up.”
And CSX is not expecting a snapback. “We expect underlying economic demand to remain relatively consistent with current levels,” Foote said (transcript via Seeking Alpha). “It took industrial activity awhile to cool off, and it will take a while to heat back up. Based on this, we expect full-year revenue to be flat to down 2% versus 2019.”
Executive VP Mark Wallace added:
Going into 2020, we expect a continuation of the current macroeconomic trends. We know the consumer economy remains strong. But PMI and industrial production and other macro indicators suggest that we’re not going to see a near-term increase in industrial activity.
Industrial production is projected to be relatively flat for the year and the PMI read in December was 47.2, which was the second worst since ‘09 and the 5th consecutive month signaling contraction. So given this we’re not forecasting a hockey-stick recovery, but any improvement in the macro environment would be upside for us.
Revenue increases and declines by category in Q4 year-over-year, from the strongest to the weakest:
- Minerals (+6%);
- Agriculture and food products (+2%)
- Forest products (-1%);
- Fertilizers (-2%)
- Chemicals (-4%);
- Metals and equipment (-6%);
- Intermodal (containers, trailers piggybacking on rail cars, -9%);
- Automotive (-10%);
- Coal (-22%).
Despite declines in volume, CSX is raising freight rates.
The company said that the 8% decline in revenues “more than offset the benefit of pricing gains” in every category except coal. In other words, despite declines in volume, the company has managed to raise freight rates.
When asked about price cuts to stem the 9% decline in its intermodal business, executive VP of Operations, Jamie Boychuk, flared up:
No, listen, Allison, we’re not going to be cutting prices to grow the business. I think the team here at CSX has worked away too hard to do everything we’ve done to provide our customers with exceptional service out there. Large portion of the vast majority of our intermodal network on the domestic side is under long-term contracts anyway. We’re not looking to grow by just going out and slashing rates. That’s not our game plan. That’s not what we’re going to do.
Cutting expenses.
Operating expenses fell 9%, based on the company’s focus to operate more efficiently – and we’ll get to those elements in a moment.
And income before taxes fell 11% to $981 million in Q4. For the full year, income before taxes ticked up less than 1% to $4.3 billion. So, revenues fell 5.8% from 2014 through 2019; and over the same period, income before taxes rose 43%, while its shares, as mentioned above, soared 121%:
“Labor efficiency” and other “efficiencies”
The difference between those declining revenues and rising pre-tax income since 2014 is the decline in expenses – and this has become a particular passion at CSX, including what it calls “labor and asset efficiency.” So you know what’s coming.
In terms of “labor efficiency”: During 2019, the company reduced its total headcount by 1,567 people, or by 7%, to 20,908 employees. In Q4, the “active locomotive count” was down 10% year-over-year, and other rolling stock had been trimmed down too, which allowed the company to cut its “mechanical workforce” by 9%, and to slash its “mechanical overtime expense” by over 40%.”
These headcount reductions are mostly accomplished by “attrition,” rather than publicly announced waves of layoffs. CFO Kevin Boone:
We’ll continue to focus on managing attrition. There’s a process here where we look at every job that comes available and ask ourselves, given the model, whether that job is necessary. So we’ll continue to evaluate those. With the lower volume, there’s opportunities on the operating side that we’ll find. So we’ll continue to manage the labor side. It’s not all about headcount. It’s about the overtime which we saw some great success in the fourth quarter.
We have big targets next year to continue to drive the overtime down as well. So it’s across the board on the labor savings.
Fuel expenses in Q4 fell 15% year-over-year to $216 million. Part of it was due to a 7% drop in the per-gallon price of fuel. The other factors were the decline in volume and “significant efficiency improvements.”
CEO Foote then mused on the difficulty of cutting expenses in line with the economic environment and revenue declines:
If the business had dropped off 10%, 12% in a couple of weeks in a traditional kind of recession scenario, it would have been easier for us to go in there and find the equivalent amount of costs and take it out of the company.
When it was a slow drip week after week, month after month, a percent here, a percent in the half-year and continue to go down, down, down, down, down, it was more difficult for us to respond to that because we were fearful that we would cut service in areas where we were in an attempt to reduce cost, and we would perpetuate the downward trend by driving more business off the railroad and on to the highway.
So that is a challenge: where can we cut, and where can we maintain our levels of service? If the volumes continue to decline, it creates opportunities for us. And at some point in time, you just get a little more aggressive. We have not done that and – but we have the ability, if it was necessary.
“This isn’t a slash-and-burn exercise that we’ve been going through; it’s controlling the costs,” added Operations VP Boychuk.
Even while revenues fell 3% for the year, and 8% in the quarter, and while headcount was being cut by 7% in the year, and other things were trimmed and whittled down, CSX blew $3.4 billion in 2019 on buying back its own shares – which exceeded its after-tax income of $3.33 billion.
“But over the same period of the 5.8% revenue decline, the price of its shares has soared 121%.”
Hey, it’s a rally. The company is doing buybacks and the Fed is supporting the market. Who cares about that other stuff?
In the words of chuck prince, if the music is still playing, got to keep dancing
The company’s net income is also growing due to implementation of PSR. Lots of efficiencies to be gained
In the northeast (NY, CT, MA corridor along I95), they took freight off clogged highways and onto freight trains… but several 100+ year old train bridges turned out to be in worse shape than the neglected highways.
In other parts of the country, freight (truck and train) is doing just fine, thank you.
One truck company that got massively over levered on “free” bernanke bucks collapsed two weeks before Xmas… under too much debt.
And Jeff bezos went and borrowed billions to build out his own truck fleet, which seems short sighted if delivery traffic was imploding.
I don’t see any signs of recession in freight shipping. I see a significant adjustment from bankrupt states to better run states, and some freight modes are playing defense — adapting late to a trend even the census bureau picked up on long ago. Heck, even CNBC noticed people are moving out of failed states.
This isn’t a freight story. This is just a symptom of taxpayers giving up on poorly run states (CA, IL, NY,, NJ, CT, etc).
You are collapsing a whole slew of factors into your own politically biased conclusion that certain states are poorly run/failing. Your political bias makes your comments close to unreadable.
The states you mentioned have the 1st, 5th, 3rd, 8th, and 23rd ranked GDPs, respectively, among U.S. states. Caifornia, New York, and New Jersey have positive population growth; Connecticut is basically flat, and Illinois has only recently gone negative. And most of those states are in the snow belt which affects population growth.
It is easy to move the goalposts on this argument though since you can just cherry pick whatever stats you want to support your conclusion that these states are ‘failing’. Which is why I won’t participate in a back-and-forth on this and will try to avoid your comments in future.
Absolutely right! Why digress? California’s G.N.P. is amongst the top 10 in the world, based on food and service. Texas is up there because of oil, a non-renewable and tech. service,but far behind many States. Bill Gates’s, Bezos’s and others know California draws talent and expertise.
You need to do some fact checking. CA, IL, NY, CT are all LOSING population. According to census, according to moving companies, according to tax receipts, and according to those state governments.
If you can’t even get that right, who cares about your politics.
I know Wolf doesn’t want to babysit dumb comments, but holy sheet you are misinformed.
Most estimates are that CA continues to gain population, but at a much lower rate.
The only significant increase in population is from foreign immigration. Many experts refuse to even try to count the numbers of illegal vs. legal immigrants.(!)
There about 200,000 fewer deaths than births in CA, which is a gap that is closing. Fertility rate is falling. Most of the US is in a sub-replacement fertility situation, and CA is in the bottom 10. Fertility rates tell a lot about the quality of life in a society.
Domestic outmigration is enormous. It’s up to about 200,000 net per year.
Whether any of this is “good” or not is open to discussion.
Train freight down
Truck freight down
Electric use down
Car sales collapsing
Without 10 years of QE to infinity, TARP, HARP, bailout after bailout, not one banker in jail, zero interest rates, adding more to the deficit than all other administrations combined…
It would be a great time to short the market.
US consumption has cooled since August as well(nobody wants to admit this yet though) back to the mean trend line since 2010.
Follow debt markets: corporate debt consumer loan(auto, student) debt levels. When they contract the gig is up.
But capitalism has always been that way. 19th century economics is not a good point to look at it since most everybody lived in poverty by todays standards and consumer debt market basically did not exist yet. It was all investment debt bubbles around building what would become the modern world. Now you people who post on this board are the offspring of that building. Debt based investment was replaced by debt based consumption in the 20th century, you are its warriors.
Freight shipping patterns are shifting geographically, and some companies are still using last decades play book. Might be a long/short trade within the sector. Long /short trade is what amazon / bezos are doing.
Companies that used borrowed money to leverage up on the status quo are caught flat footed by unsustainable debt levels.
Car companies that levered up as if cash for clunkers was real are discovering that robbing the future to pay for the present doesn’t work.
Tesla isn’t a viable, even if one thinks a glorified golf cart is “cool”. GM and Mercedes both have superior technology, and they aren’t ready yet.
Electricity use is flat, not down. One would expect it to be way down based on LED bulbs and factories moving abroad — but instead usage is holding steady.
If by “shorting “the market” , you mean short the FAANG stocks and Tesla, then yes. When CNBC says “the market” went up last year, they are talking about a handful of stocks that actually went up. A lot of stocks have been going sideways for years.
Shorting bubble FAANG stocks to buy value stocks makes sense from a fundamental view, but not if one thinks the central planners still have credibility. They are what caused the bubbles in the first place.
I agree 100% that central banks have lost their mojo. It was all bread and circus to begin with.
But I think desperate and cornered animals will do crazy things, and that is what the central banks are.
I think the CBs are scared. That means everybody should be scared.
Except me and the Hutterites. I try to keep as many degrees of separation between myself and CBs as possible. Handling currency or digital money any more makes me uncomfortable.
gee why didn’t they take that 3.3 billion and pay their workers a dividend? haha oh what’s wrong with me.
Yes, a small price to pay for employees loyalty and to calm nerves, but that logic may not prevail .
Out of curiosity, I looked up the CSX most recent form 10Q. Overall, the number don’t seem bad, but too much debt for my taste. The share price has doubled in the last 3 years. So, I am starting to get the sense, as I think back to Wolf’s article on the most indebted companies in America, that many of the top management of these various large and indebted companies, now probably in the 8th or 9th inning of their career are going for broke (literally) by effecting huge leverage in order to get the share price up, and cash out. This, in turn leaves the younger generation with the problem of dealing with the debt. Kind of like social security and other such Ponzi schemes. Just and observation.
