US Freight Shipments Plunge at Fastest Rate since 2009, Hit 2011 Level: This is Getting Surprisingly Ugly

Why is this happening?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Shipment volume in the US by truck, rail, air, and barge plunged 7.9% in December 2019 compared to a year earlier, according to the Cass Freight Index for Shipments. It was the 13th month in a row of year-over-year declines, and the steepest year-over-year decline since November 2009, during the Financial Crisis:
The Cass Freight Index tracks shipment volume of consumer goods and industrial products and supplies by all modes of transportation, but it does not track bulk commodities, such as grains. As always when things get ugly, the calendar gets blamed – Christmas fell on a Wednesday, as it does regularly.
More realistically, December was also the month when Celadon Group, with about 3,000 drivers and about 2,700 tractors, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceased operations — the largest truckload carrier ever to file for bankruptcy in US history. It rounded off a large wave of bankruptcies and shutdowns of trucking companies in 2019, most of them smaller ones, but also some regional carriers, and on December 9, Celadon.
Rail traffic in December capped off a miserable year, with carloads down 9.2% year-over-year in December, and container and trailer loads (intermodal) down 9.6%, according to the Association of American Railroads. For the 52-week period, traffic of carloads and intermodal units fell 5%.
The 7.9% year-over-year drop of the Cass Freight Index pushed it below a slew of prior Decembers, including December 2011. The top black line represents 2018, the fat red line 2019:
Cass derives the data from actual freight invoices paid on behalf of its clients ($28 billion in 2018). So this data is not based on sentiment surveys. It’s based on a large sample of the actual shipments in the US, involving real money, sent by numerous companies across many sectors.
The shipment boom in 2018 was a sight to behold. It had been fired up by widespread efforts to front-run the tariffs by loading up on merchandise. So some backtracking was to be expected. But not this plunge in shipments to multi-year lows.
Freight expenditures fall, but remain high.
In 2018, shippers such as industrial companies or retailers or manufacturers groaned under the surging freight expenditures – and complained about it in their earnings reports. Total freight expenditures paid by shippers are a mix of freight rates, including fuel surcharges, and the volume of shipments. Some freight rates have remained high, and some companies such as UPS and FedEx have raised their rates, despite this environment of falling shipment volume. Other freight rates have come down under pressure, particularly in the trucking spot market. And for months, even as shipment volume was dropping, the total amount that shippers paid remained stubbornly high. But now this is starting to change.
In December, total freight expenditures – the amount shippers, such as manufacturers, retailers, or industrial companies, spent on freight by all modes of transportation – dropped 6.2% from a year ago.
That’s a steep drop, but expenditures are still dropping more slowly than shipment volume, indicating that there are pockets – FedEx, UPS, etc. – where freight rates continue to rise, and this leaves the Cass Freight Index for expenditures in December at still high levels, though dropping sharply (2019 = fat red line). Note the yellow line (2017) and the top black line (2018), as an indicator of how much freight expenditures surged in those two years:
What is causing this sharp decline in shipments?
Retail sales, powered by ecommerce, are holding up. Ecommerce is red-hot and brick-and-mortar retail is dismal. December data has not emerged yet, but in November total retail sales, including ecommerce, rose 3.1% year-over-year.
Total construction spending has bounced off in recent months from lower levels. In November, it grew at an annual rate of 4.1% year-over-year, but remains below the peak of February 2018.
But manufacturing is weak and getting weaker. One of the data points on this theme – and there are many others: The ISM Purchasing Managers Index for December dropped 0.9 percentage points from November to 47.2%, the fifth month in a row of contraction, and the fastest contraction since June 2009, with employment, new orders, new export orders, production, backlog of orders, and inventories all contracting:
The Oil-and-Gas-Bust.
The oil-and-gas sector is now undergoing phase 2 of the bust that started in mid-2014. The price of oil is still down by nearly half from where it was then. The price of natural gas remains in total collapse mode. And the cashflow-negative fracking industry is getting morose, trying to curtail the bleeding, by cutting investments, cutting purchases, cutting employment, trying to persuade investors that they should send even more money their way.
How does the flooding in the bread basket affect the volumes of freight ? A lot of land out of use, thus less grain etc
Great info here…it seems facts and logic as put forth in this article do not matter anymore to the financial world at large…until they do….who knows when that day will arrive? After the election? Or, possibly before? Who will not have a chair when the music stops.
I don’t hear any music ! just that crash noise ..gonna be a hard rest of January the way those charts look.
I guess there’s some bad financial news that the markets would respond to if not for the permanent flood of FED liquidity eliminating price discovery.
Just returning from a business trip through several northeast states along I95 corridor. The highways are overflowing with large 18wheeler trucks…. but the traffic is so bad that they don’t get anywhere during daytime hours. The middle of the night is the only time they can (often, not always) reach highway speeds, assuming no accidents which is far from a given at 3am.
Truck rest areas are full, as those bankrupt states attempt to extort revenue from truckers “driving” too many hours. So truckers park and sleep from 6am to 11am, drive slowly a few hours to the next stop, then rest from 3pm until 9pm… when they go out and try to make up lost driving time.
Truckers always were away from family for days at a time, but now they are forced into nocturnal driving times, passenger cars driven by “persons returning from the bar”, and police that need to issue tickets to fund their state budgets. Drunk drivers have incarceration costs and they vomit on police. Truckers are sober and pay fines… so guess who the police try to ticket.
Anyone who thinks this doesn’t get reflected in intangible shipping costs is mad. Trucking companies have a tough time raising shipping prices, so the costs appear other ways (work slowdowns, fewer drivers available, strict self enforcing limits to driving hours, etc).
Amazon has a certain sweat shop like reputation in the warehouses, and amazon prime trucks are reportedly similar working conditions. Wonder how long before amazon truckers unionize, or there is a major accident?
The economy is having trouble in some areas / sectors, booming in others… but trucking problems in northeast states is about neglected 3rd world highway conditions and state police struggling to shore up budgets.
Truck drivers in the northeast are struggling to deliver 1st world shipping on neglected 3rd world roads.
PS — there is a train bridge in lower CT that opens by itself at random times. It was neglected for decades, and the last guy that knew how to repair it is in his 90s and lives somewhere in Pittsburgh PA. Connecticut has been unwilling to fund repairs for decades, despite very high taxes — so now the state is cobbling together on and off funding to prepare the bridge for replacement… replacement was scheduled to happen in 2016, but CT is essentially bankrupt so it couldn’t get matching federal funds.
So freight train service to northeast has the same neglected infrastructure problems as the I95 highway.
Given the weird hour, I made my company pay for car service to the airport. The driver was quite frustrated by road conditions. Connecticut has some of the highest taxes in the country, but has spent its way into bankruptcy. I just arrived at JFK airport in the heart of New York City, it is a 3rd world disaster zone and has been for decades.
Meanwhile, Connecticut muni bond holders think they are going to get paid… HA HA HA HA
New York and New Jersey are not any different. Neglected roads, neglected train tracks, already very high taxes. California and Illinois finances make the news now and again. Prosperous state governments that should be rolling in money have diverted funds away from basic maintenance for decades.
The credit problems with shale oil is well known. The next credit problem that will “surprise” Wall Street are muni bonds.
I wonder what the Red States will do when the “bankrupt” New England Blue states stop sending so much money to DC. Currently, the Blue States send more to Washington than they get back. Texas is the only Red State that is not on the dole to the Blue States. This is not due to any prudent financial policies. Texas literally pumps money out of the ground. Take this away, and it will be standing in line with the rest of the Red States, waiting for its handout.
Roddy … I think your beliefs about how much money northeast states pay/receive is out of date or just wrong.
In CT, 9 out of the 10 largest employers in the state are tax exempt. The 10th is united technology which is soon to merge with Raytheon and leave. GE left a year ago. GE made news, but others like Praxair, Aetna and several Pharmaceuticals fled also. CT chased jobs and corporate taxes away, and then penalized the individuals who stayed with ever higher taxes to support a bloated non profit sector.
CT’s biggest employers are the state, the federal government, and several university systems. CT is home to the coast guard academy and the largest submarine base in the world, and it has a very large FBI office. If you think the federal government isn’t sending money to CT, your info is not just out of date, it’s just wrong.
Yale university receives hundreds of millions in student loan subsidies from the federal government. Billions in federal research grant money. They are the largest land holder in the city of new haven, and they don’t pay a penny in property taxes — so private property owners get over taxed to make up the shortfall. That has nothing to do with the federal government at all, its just Yale being greedy and selfish.
NY state used to have lots of manufacturing upstate. The Hudson valley area was home to paper mills and towns full of high precision metal and machine fabrication, etc. they are all gone, and their tax revenue with them. Rochester was home to Eastman Kodak and owned cameras and film the way Detroit used to own the car market — and Kodak invented digital camera technology.
NY state gave billionaire Elon musk $700 million in subsidies to build a battery plant outside Buffalo (a plant that sits idle according to 60 minutes). While giving political favored Tesla $700 million, they raised taxes on small businesses. That was Albany, and has nothing to do with federal government money at all.
Very little industry exists in NY outside of New York City, which is buried beneath a welfare welfare system. Wall Street pays 70% of NYC taxes and more than 50% of NY state taxes… according to presidential candidate Bloomberg.
Every time you read someone on this blog complaining about the Fed subsidizing big banks and investment firms… that means they are subsidizing NYC. That is trillions of dollars in federal money flooding into NYC.
Please do a little fact checking before you comment next time. I am not as familiar with NJ and perhaps they get less money from DC… but holy smokes are you wrong about NY and CT
Very true and these facts are evident in the exodus from these disaster areas I lived in NY my whole life and left in 2015 after 51 years of getting screwed
Shipping companies should get into the business of moving banknotes across the world and make sure electronic transactions no longer work (promise politicians and bankers their cut and they will quickly agree). In that case there will be plenty of business ;)
Railroad coal shipping volumes are way down due to switching to other fuels.
As oil pipelines are completed there is less need to haul oil by rail car.
More efficient shipping algorithms, artificial intelligence and distribution centers reduce deadhead empty space trucking haulage.
The Panama Canal was widened doubling capacity. It allowed larger container ships from Asia to reach Houston and the East Coast US ports. Shipping by boat is cheaper than by rail or truck from LA/Long Beach.
The service sector is showing strong growth in spite of a US mfg. slump.
I guess the trucking and shipping industry is suffering from that massive “wide spread labor shortage” the Fed just told us about in our economy, in it’s latest economic report. That’s why our wages are rising so fast. For example our wages where I work are rising so fast I can’t see them rising, at a whole 0%! After all, we have the lowest unemployment rate since millions of years. Haven’t you all noticed?
Yup wages were rising so fast in 2015 that I just decided to forget it and retire (sarc off)
Wages for many government workers in Netherlands increase by 10% or more within 1-2 years; but because these are government workers, it has almost zero effect on shipping volume (besides, much of the extra money has to be spent on surging rents, healthcare, tuition etc. costs).
I’m pretty sure the same is happening in many EU countries, especially in the south – governments are partying with the cheaper than free money (thank you very much, ECB and EU savers!!).